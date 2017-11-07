David Lyve – Nina

Independent R&B artist David Lyve pulls on the heartstrings with his sultry release, “Nina.” The singer and songwriter deliver a vocal and emotional masterpiece as he sings about someone near and dear to his heart.

Lyve is currently working on a new EP, the follow-up to his album, Love 4 Real, scheduled to arrive in early 2018. Has been in the studio with Carvin & Ivan.

About his art, the self-taught musician insists, “Just listen to the music then come see the show! I promise you won’t regret it OR forget it!!!”

David Lyve has perfected the art of being a well-rounded artist. Each time he graces the stage, you are guaranteed to experience raw emotion, beautiful musical notes, and guitar screams in a way that only he can do.

Listen to “Nina” below: