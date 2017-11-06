Estee Blu – All

London born singer-songwriter Estée Blu releases her debut single, “All,” a mellow groove with nuances of Jazz, Neo-soul and R&B influences.

Produced & Written by Estée, Berlin producer El Vincento and Anish Bhatt (MTA Records), the piano-driven offering sets an atmospheric vibe with its lush melodies and dreamy vocals.

“In my mind you were special, I didn’t wanna let go,” she sings. “You gave me a taste and I wanted you all.”

2017 has proved to be a catalyst year for Estée Blu, since supporting British modern country duo, Ward Thomas in 2016. The songstress has since gone on to support the likes of iconic Senegalese dance-band, Orchestra Baobab at their sold-out London show, as part of In The Round at Roundhouse 2017.

The future is bright for this vivacious and skillful rising artist!