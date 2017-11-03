Chloé Leone Celebrates Young Love With New Single “Everyone Knows”

Back in May (2017), Chloé Leone appeared on our radar after releasing the feel-good and emancipating single, “Comfortably Me.”

Now, she’s back with another gem called “Everyone Knows,” which continues her glow as a quality and unique artist.

“I’m ready to scream and shout about ya / Tell all my friends that I’m with ya / So everyone knows…,” Chloé sings on the richly-textured and sublime effort.

“Everyone Knows,” which tells a tale of young love, was penned by Chloé and produced by Pantha and Aston Rudi.

“Pantha and I connected on so many levels, especially culturally. We were just jamming to the JLo and Ja Rule remix album and that was the main vibe for the day,” Chloé says about how the record creatively came to fruition.

Growing up on an eclectic diet of The Fugees, Minnie Riperton, and Sade, Leone spent early years in the suburbs of Birmingham, studying the classics of Prince, Stevie, and Bowie before finding her love of 70’s soul which her favorite rappers sampled so frequently.

Expect plenty more music from Chloé in 2018 as she continues to lay the groundwork for a promising and well-deserved future.