With silky vocals and a facility for lyrical songwriting, Atlanta’s ForteBowie applies his unique perspective and his effortless hooks to a SZA original on “Saturday Love,” an honest and emotional confession from a player.

The record is an answer record to SZA’s “The Weekend,” a highlight from her acclaimed Ctrl album where ForteBowie re-tells the events of the song from a male point-of-view. The original track is an uncertain rumination on trust and self-worth, with SZA lamenting that she only gets to see her man during the weekend, while he spends time with his other women. In “Saturday Love,” ForteBowie lays out some straight talk while borrowing from the Cherelle and Alexander O’Neal classic, plainly laying out his intentions to be a weekend lover, but nothing more.

Stream below:

In 2011, Forte released his first two mixtapes, earning him some traction in the streets, but when Trinidad Jame$ featured him on his single “Southside,” his career started to take off. Forte followed up “Southside” by accompanying Trinidad on a national tour, which built momentum for Vice Haus, a well-received mixtape. Behind the scenes, ForteBowie helped develop the career of Jacquees, the Cash Money-signed R&B heartthrob, and he penned “B.E.D.,” which Jacquees turned into a Top 10 hit on Urban Radio. Most recently in late 2016, Forte shared Vice Haus 2. Look for more music from ForteBowie later in 2017.

