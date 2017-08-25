Ledisi and Kirk Franklin to Co-Headline “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour”

Soul/R&B Ledisi and Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin have joined forces for the co-headline “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour.” The 27-city trek will kick off on October 25 in Oakland, CA at Paramount Theatre and wrap on December 2 in Richmond, VA at The Altria Theatre. The tour will make stops in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Sacramento, Chicago, Houston, Nashville and more.

“This tour is non-traditional on purpose. The goal is to not alienate anyone, bringing all people together and to perform music that inspires and reflect the human experience” Ledisi says in a statement. “This is an event for Music as a whole. That is why it is called ‘The Rebel, The Soul, and The Saint.'”

She continued: “How awesome will it be to see all these wonderful people on stage, fearlessly expressing life, spirit, and LOVE through music. I am looking forward to this tour with the great Kirk Franklin.”

Kirk Franklin adds, “In this climate, the world definitely needs to be reminded of the power of love. From God’s heart to the human touch, Ledisi and I are excited to bring the power of love to the people!”

R&B/Soul artist and Maroon 5 band member PJ Morton will open the tour.

Both Ledisi and Kirk Franklin will be performing various fan favorites as well as songs from their latest albums: Kirk’s current album, Losing My Religion, and Ledisi’s upcoming album, Let Love Rule, due September 22.

VIP presale tickets are available on Monday, August 28 (premium seating, meet & greet, exclusive merchandise) with general public ticketing starting on Tuesday, August 29 in most cities. For tickets, fans can log onto to the websites for both Kirk Franklin (Click Here) and Ledisi (Click Here) for more information.

“The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour” Dates:

10/25/2017 Oakland CA Paramount Theatre

10/27/2017 Sacramento CA Sacramento Community Theatre

10/28/2017 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theatre

10/29/2017 Phoenix AZ Comerica Theatre

11/1/2017 St Louis MO Peabody Opera House**

11/2/2017 Northfield OH Hard Rock Casino**

11/4/2017 Minneapolis MN State Theatre**

11/7/2017 Pittsburgh PA Byham Theatre

11/8/2017 Chicago IL Chicago Theatre

11/9/2017 Milwaukee WI Pabst Theater

11/10/2017 Detroit MI Fox Theatre

11/11/2017 Indianapolis IN Murat Theatre**

11/12/2017 Nashville TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/15/2017 Houston TX Revention Music Center

11/16/2017 Jackson MS Thalia Mara Hall

11/17/2017 Birmingham AL Historic Boutwell Auditorium

11/18/2017 Louisville KY Palace Theatre**

11/19/2017 Atlanta GA Cobb Energy Center**

11/21/2017 Charlotte NC Ovens Auditorium**

11/22/2017 Baltimore MD The Modell Lyric

11/24/2017 Upper Darby PA Tower Theatre

11/25/2017 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall

11/26/2017 Newark NJ NJPAC

11/28/2017 Brooklyn NY Kings Theatre

11/29/2017 Westbury NY Theatre at Westbury

12/1/2017 Norfolk VA Constant Convocation Center

12/2/2017 Richmond VA Altria Theatre