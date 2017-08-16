Chris Brown Reveals Colorful Video For “Questions”

Chris Brown has another gift for his Team Breezy followers.

Following the release date announcement of his forthcoming eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which arrives on Halloween (Oct 31), The Grammy-winner reveals the music video for his latest single, “Questions.”

In the clip, Brown is covered in neon colors as he shows off his intense dance moves, both solo and with a group of dancers. The groovy record draws from Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 hit “Turn Me On,” and is available at all digital retailers.

Back in May, Brown revealed that ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ would be a “double album,” featuring a lengthy 40 songs. The tracklist includes previous releases “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy,” and “Pills and Automobiles” featuring Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black.