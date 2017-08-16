Chris Brown Announces ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’ Release Date

While the Internet is keyed on Brown’s detailed recollection of the night he beat then girlfriend Rihanna, the Grammy-winner is taking some focus off the gruesome moment by sharing album news with his fans.

On Tuesday night (Aug. 15), Brown took to Twitter and announced that his forthcoming eighth studio album would arrive this fall (October 31).

“HEARTBREAK ON A FULL MOON! HALLOWEEN. OCTOBER 31ST,” he tweeted.

Along with the news, Brown also revealed that his latest single, ‘Questions,’ which draws from Kevin Lyttle’s 2003 hit “Turn Me On,” is now available at digital retailers.

Back in May, Brown revealed that ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ would be a “double album,” featuring a lengthy 40 songs. The tracklist includes previous releases “Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, “Privacy,” and “Pills and Automobiles” featuring Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Kodak Black.

Brown recently complained that his label was slowing down the release of ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon,’ the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Royalty.’

“HEY TEAM BREEZY.. READY ON MY END. EVERYTHING ELSE IS ON THE LABEL. (DELAYS) MISCOMMUNICATION TO THE FANS,” he announced. “just finished shooting one video today) next video in a couple more days! IM TRYING MY ABSOLUTE BEST TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ACCURATE. LOVE THE LABEL BUT THEY BE ON SOME BULLSHIT WIT TIMING!”