Chris Brown is very forthcoming about the night he assaulted then girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

In his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life, the 28-year-old outlines the events of the infamous night, which left Rihanna’s face beaten and him in prison.

Brown says the night took a turn for the worst after a female he had sexual relations with approached him while he was with Rihanna during Clive Davis’ Grammy party in February 2009. He says he didn’t know the woman would attend the event, and Rihanna was not having it.

“The ceremony’s about to start, she’s just crying,” Brown recalled about the event with Rihanna. “She got over it. She started drinking a little bit, we both was drinking a little bit. We were both drinking a little bit, laughing, joking. And then we left.”

Later that night, while driving, Rihanna saw a text message on Brown’s phone from the same woman, which led her to believe he knew the other woman would be there.

“She starts going off, she throws the phone,” he said. “‘I hate you.’ Starts hitting me… She hits me a couple of more times and it doesn’t go from translation to ‘let’s sit down, I’m telling you the truth.’ It goes to, ‘Now, I’m going to be mean, be evil.’”

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip,” he recalled. “When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F—, why the hell did I hit her?’”

“From there she just spit in my face,” Brown continued. “Spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

Brown and Rihanna continued to scuffle until he pulled the car over, and at this point, she takes the keys out of the ignition.

“She takes the keys out of the car and fakes it like she throws them out of the window,” Brown said. “I get out of the car and I’m looking for the keys and somebody yelled and she yells out her door, ‘Help, he’s trying to kill me.’”

Brown says he lost his true self at that moment, insisting, “that’s not me.”

“I look back at that picture and I’m like that’s not me, bro, that’s not me. I hate it to this day. That’s going to haunt me forever.”

Brown met Rihanna when he was 15, and the two quickly developed a connection and fell in love. The relationship began spiraling downhill after Brown told Rihanna that he bedded another female.

“My trust totally was lost with her,” Brown said. “She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides.”

Brown admits that before that vicious night in February 2009, the two would fight all the time.

“We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK,” he says.

“There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the f— are we doing?” he continued. “Like, ‘I don’t like you slapping me.’ If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell.’ If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female.”

He added, “I felt like a f—ing monster.”

