Fresh off the success of his 2016 EP I’m Him, former pre-teen sensation Sammie returns with the tropical single “Bad Gal.”

Blending dancehall and afrobeat sounds, the flirtatious track is produced by Bryan “K City” Elmore and is the first single off his upcoming third album and first independent offering via Star Camp Music/ EMPIRE, slated for a fall release.

