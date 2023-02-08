Birthdays are a special occasion that are celebrated all around the world. They mark another year of growth, joy, and memories. A birthday celebration is not complete without a birthday song. It’s a time-honored tradition to sing a cheerful tune to the birthday boy or girl. But with so many birthday songs out there, it can be challenging to choose the best one. To help you in your search for the perfect birthday song, we’ve compiled a list of the 20 best birthday songs of all time. From classic tunes to contemporary hits, this list has a little something for everyone. Whether you prefer upbeat and energetic tracks or slow and soulful ballads, you’ll find the perfect song to celebrate your special day. So, whether you’re planning your own birthday celebration or someone else’s, grab a slice of cake, blow out the candles and get ready to sing along to some of the greatest birthday songs ever written.

1. “Birthday” by Katy Perry

“Birthday” by Katy Perry is a lively and upbeat pop song that celebrates the joy of birthdays and the excitement of another year of life. The song features playful and infectious vocals from Perry, accompanied by a cheerful and energetic instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday” express a celebratory and optimistic message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and make the most of every moment. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing at the top of your lungs, this fun-filled track is sure to put a smile on your face and get your party started.

2. “Birthday Song” by 2 Chainz feat. Kanye West

“Birthday Song” by 2 Chainz featuring Kanye West is a lively and energetic hip-hop track that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features fast-paced and catchy rhymes from 2 Chainz and Kanye, accompanied by a dynamic and upbeat beat. The lyrics of “Birthday Song” express a celebratory and confident message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and live it up to the fullest. Whether you’re nodding your head to the beat or rapping along with the artists, this dynamic track is sure to get your party started and have you feeling like a birthday king or queen.

3. “Birthday” by The Beatles

“Birthday” by The Beatles is a classic and upbeat rock and roll song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features catchy and upbeat vocals from the Beatles, accompanied by a lively and upbeat instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday” express a celebratory and lighthearted message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and have a good time. Whether you’re singing along with the music or tapping your foot to the beat, this timeless track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get your party started.

4. “It’s My Party” by Leslie Gore

“It’s My Party” by Leslie Gore is a classic and upbeat pop song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features catchy and memorable vocals from Gore, accompanied by a cheerful and energetic instrumental track. The lyrics of “It’s My Party” express a celebratory and confident message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and have a good time. Whether you’re singing along with the music or dancing to the beat, this timeless track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get your party started.

5. “Older” by They Might Be Giants

“Older” by They Might Be Giants is an upbeat and quirky pop song that reflects on the passage of time. The song features playful and catchy vocals from the band, accompanied by a fun and energetic instrumental track. The lyrics of “Older” express a nostalgic and contemplative message, encouraging listeners to appreciate the journey of life and embrace the present moment. Whether you’re singing along with the music or tapping your foot to the beat, this lighthearted track is sure to bring a smile to your face and put a spring in your step.

6. “B-Day Song” by Madonna

“B-Day Song” by Madonna is a lively and upbeat pop song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features catchy and infectious vocals from Madonna, accompanied by a dynamic and upbeat instrumental track. The lyrics of “B-Day Song” express a celebratory and optimistic message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and make the most of every moment. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing at the top of your lungs, this fun-filled track is sure to put a smile on your face and get your party started.

7. “Birthday Sex” by Jeremih

“Birthday Sex” by Jeremih is a sensual and soulful R&B song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features smooth and seductive vocals from Jeremih, accompanied by a lush and intimate instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday Sex” express a celebratory and romantic message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy the pleasures of physical intimacy. Whether you’re swaying to the rhythm or singing along with the artist, this sultry track is sure to get you in the mood for love and romance.

8. “Happy Birthday (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year)” by Loretta Lynn

“Happy Birthday (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year)” by Loretta Lynn is a classic country song that combines birthday wishes with holiday greetings. The song features warm and heartfelt vocals from Lynn, accompanied by a traditional and upbeat country instrumental track. The lyrics of “Happy Birthday (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year)” express a celebratory and festive message, wishing listeners a happy birthday and a joyful holiday season. Whether you’re singing along with the music or tapping your foot to the beat, this timeless track is sure to bring a smile to your face and put you in the holiday spirit.

9. “My Wish For You” by Rascal Flatts

“My Wish For You” by Rascal Flatts is a heartfelt and emotional country ballad that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features tender and powerful vocals from Rascal Flatts, accompanied by a lush and soulful instrumental track. The lyrics of “My Wish For You” express a heartfelt and optimistic message, wishing listeners all the happiness and success they deserve. Whether you’re singing along with the music or feeling the emotion of the words, this touching track is sure to bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your face.

10. “Birthday” by Migos

“Birthday” by Migos is a lively and energetic hip-hop song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features catchy and memorable vocals from Migos, accompanied by a hard-hitting and upbeat instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday” express a celebratory and confident message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy the good life. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or rapping along with the artists, this upbeat track is sure to get your party started and get you in the mood to celebrate.

11. “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

“In Da Club” by 50 Cent is a high-energy and explosive hip-hop song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features intense and powerful vocals from 50 Cent, accompanied by a heavy and driving instrumental track. The lyrics of “In Da Club” express a celebratory and confident message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy the club scene. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or rapping along with the artist, this upbeat track is sure to get your party started and get you in the mood to celebrate.

12. “Birthday” by Blur

“Birthday” by Blur is an upbeat and catchy alternative rock song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features lively and energetic vocals from Damon Albarn, accompanied by a driving and infectious instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday” express a celebratory and lighthearted message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy the moment. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing along with the artist, this lively track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you in the mood to celebrate.

13. “Say Aah” by Trey Songz

“Say Aah” by Trey Songz is a sultry and smooth R&B song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features soulful and seductive vocals from Trey Songz, accompanied by a mellow and intimate instrumental track. The lyrics of “Say Aah” express a sensual and flirtatious message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy the company of someone special. Whether you’re swaying along with the music or feeling the heat of the words, this sensual track is sure to set the mood and get you in the mood to celebrate.

14. “Happy Birthday” by Kygo feat. John Legend

“Happy Birthday” by Kygo featuring John Legend is a soulful and uplifting electronic dance music (EDM) song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features powerful and emotional vocals from John Legend, accompanied by a rhythmic and upbeat instrumental track created by Kygo. The lyrics of “Happy Birthday” express a celebratory and heartfelt message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and cherish the memories they’ve created. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing along with the artists, this upbeat track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you in the mood to celebrate.

15. “Birthday” by The Sugarcubes

“Birthday” by The Sugarcubes is an eccentric and quirky alternative rock song that celebrates the joy of birthdays. The song features distinctive and quirky vocals from Björk, accompanied by a playful and unconventional instrumental track. The lyrics of “Birthday” express a celebratory and off-the-wall message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and enjoy life’s unconventional and unexpected moments. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing along with the artist, this unique track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you in the mood to celebrate in your own quirky way.

16. “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder

“Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder is a soulful and uplifting celebration of birthdays. The song features powerful and emotional vocals from Stevie Wonder, accompanied by a soulful and upbeat instrumental track. The lyrics of “Happy Birthday” express a celebratory and heartfelt message, encouraging listeners to embrace their special day and cherish the memories they’ve created. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing along with the artist, this soulful track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you in the mood to celebrate.

17. “Trip Around The Sun” by Jimmy Buffet And Martina McBride

“Trip Around The Sun” by Jimmy Buffett and Martina McBride is a lighthearted and upbeat celebration of life and birthdays. The song features charming and harmonious vocals from both artists, accompanied by a cheerful and easygoing instrumental track. The lyrics of “Trip Around The Sun” express a celebratory and optimistic message, encouraging listeners to embrace each day as a new opportunity to live life to the fullest. Whether you’re dancing along with the music or singing along with the artists, this upbeat track is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you in the mood to celebrate life’s precious moments.

18. “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift

“Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift is a nostalgic and bittersweet tribute to childhood and the innocence of youth. The song features delicate and emotive vocals from Taylor Swift, accompanied by a gentle and introspective instrumental track. The lyrics of “Never Grow Up” express a longing for the simpler times of childhood and a reluctance to face the responsibilities and challenges of adulthood. Whether you’re listening to the song for the first time or revisiting a cherished memory, “Never Grow Up” is sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia and encourage you to hold onto the precious moments of your past.

19. “Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday)” by Moby

“Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday)” by Moby is an upbeat and energetic dance track that brings together elements of electronic, house, and pop music. With its catchy melody and pulsing beats, the song invites listeners to hit the dance floor and lose themselves in the music. Moby’s dynamic and evocative vocals provide a sense of soulful energy, while the instrumentation blends together synths, keyboards, and live instruments to create a rich and immersive soundscape. With its infectious energy and infectious chorus, “Sunday (The Day Before My Birthday)” is a perfect anthem for the start of a new week or the celebration of a special occasion.

20. “Birthday Boy” by Ween

“Birthday Boy” by Ween is a playful and whimsical track that celebrates the joy of birthdays. With its upbeat tempo and cheerful melodies, this song is sure to put a smile on your face. The lyrics are lighthearted and humorous, with a nod to childhood innocence and the excitement that comes with another year of life. Whether you’re having a birthday party or just want to dance to a happy tune, “Birthday Boy” is the perfect choice.