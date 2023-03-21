Travis is a Scottish alternative rock band formed in Glasgow in 1990. Fronted by lead vocalist Fran Healy, the band is known for their melodic sound, poignant lyrics, and emotive performances. With a career spanning over three decades, Travis has produced a number of hit singles and albums that have earned them a devoted fan base and critical acclaim. From their breakthrough debut album “Good Feeling” to their most recent release “10 Songs,” Travis has consistently delivered high-quality music that has resonated with audiences across the globe. Their most iconic songs include “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?,” “Sing,” and “Side,” which have become beloved classics and are still regularly played on radio stations worldwide. Travis’s music is characterized by its melodic simplicity, emotional depth, and catchy hooks. Their lyrics often explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, delivered through Fran Healy’s distinctive and heartfelt vocals. With a sound that blends rock, pop, and folk influences, Travis has created a unique style that is both accessible and deeply affecting. In this article, we will explore the best Travis songs of all time, delving into the stories behind their most iconic tracks and celebrating the enduring legacy of one of the most beloved bands of the past few decades. Whether you’re a diehard fan or a newcomer to their music, this guide will provide a comprehensive overview of the best Travis has to offer.

1. 90210

“90210” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring Kacy Hill. The song was released in 2015 as a part of his debut album, Rodeo. The track’s title is a reference to the famous Beverly Hills, California ZIP code. The lyrics of the song talk about the extravagant and lavish lifestyle that Travis has been living since he’s become famous. The song features an atmospheric beat and Kacy Hill’s vocals provide a soothing contrast to Travis’s aggressive verses. “90210” was critically acclaimed for its unique sound and became one of the most popular tracks from the album.

2. Goosebumps

“Goosebumps” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring vocals from fellow American rapper Kendrick Lamar. The track was released in 2016 and appeared on Travis’s second studio album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. The song’s title is a reference to the sensation of getting chills or “goosebumps” when experiencing something thrilling or intense. The track’s hypnotic beat and Kendrick’s guest verse contribute to the song’s eerie and haunting vibe. “Goosebumps” was a commercial success and has become one of Travis Scott’s most popular songs, with its popularity continuing to grow through social media platforms like TikTok.

3. Oh My Dis Side

“Oh My Dis Side” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott featuring Quavo from the hip-hop trio Migos. It was released in 2015 as part of Scott’s debut studio album, “Rodeo”. The song features a moody beat with haunting synths and a booming bass that adds to the intensity of Scott’s lyrics. Quavo’s verse adds a contrasting flavor to the song with his distinct Migos flow. “Oh My Dis Side” was a fan favorite from the album and received critical acclaim for its production and the chemistry between Scott and Quavo. It has since become a staple in Travis Scott’s discography.

4. Antidote

“Antidote” is a popular song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring production from WondaGurl and Eestbound. The song was released in 2015 as a part of the collaborative project with the group Huncho Jack, titled Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The track’s title refers to the idea of finding a cure for negative feelings and emotions, such as anxiety and stress. The song has a heavy trap beat and Travis Scott’s signature autotuned vocals. “Antidote” became a massive hit and peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is known for its catchy chorus and energetic sound.

5. Drugs You Should Try It

“Drugs You Should Try It” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, released in 2014 as a part of his mixtape, Days Before Rodeo. The song’s lyrics describe a turbulent relationship with a girl and the use of drugs to cope with the pain. The song features a dreamy, atmospheric beat that complements Travis’s introspective and melancholic lyrics. The track is considered one of Travis’s best works and helped establish him as a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene. The song’s popularity also led to it being sampled and referenced in various other works of music and media.

6. Sicko Mode

“Sicko Mode” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring Drake. The song was released in 2018 as a part of his third studio album, Astroworld. The track features a mix of three different beats and a surprise switch-up in the middle of the song, which became one of the most talked-about aspects of the track. The lyrics of the song talk about the life of Travis Scott, his success in the music industry, and his journey from Houston to Los Angeles. “Sicko Mode” was a commercial success, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of the biggest hits of Travis Scott’s career.

7. Butterfly Effect

“Butterfly Effect” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott. The song was released in 2017 and became one of the lead singles from his album “Astroworld”. The song’s title is a reference to the butterfly effect, a concept in chaos theory that small changes can have large effects over time. The lyrics of the song talk about Travis’s love life and how he has been affected by his relationships. The song features an atmospheric beat and Travis’s autotuned vocals blend perfectly with the trippy production. “Butterfly Effect” was commercially successful and became one of Travis’s most popular songs to date.

8. Stop Trying to Be God

“Stop Trying to Be God” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring Kid Cudi and James Blake. The song was released in 2018 as a part of his third studio album, Astroworld. The track has a melancholic and reflective tone with Travis Scott expressing his disappointment with those who claim to be divine or try to play God. The track features a unique blend of genres including rap, R&B, and gospel music. The music video features Travis Scott as a shepherd and a representation of a spiritual leader, with Kid Cudi appearing as an angel. The song was praised for its introspective lyrics and innovative sound.

9. Pick Up the Phone

“Pick Up the Phone” is a collaborative track by American rappers Travis Scott and Young Thug, featuring Quavo of Migos. The song was released in 2016 and became a commercial success, peaking at number 43 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track features a catchy hook and infectious beat, with each rapper delivering their verses with precision and energy. The lyrics revolve around the theme of pursuing love interests and the need for communication. “Pick Up the Phone” has since become a fan favorite and a staple in Travis Scott’s live performances.

10. Stargazing

“Stargazing” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott, released in 2018 as part of his album Astroworld. The track features a melodic and dreamy beat with lyrics that reflect on Scott’s rise to fame and the influence he’s had on his peers. The song’s title alludes to the concept of stargazing as a metaphor for reflecting on life’s journey and the unknown future. “Stargazing” was a commercial success, debuting at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving critical acclaim for its catchy hook and innovative production. It has become a fan favorite and a staple in Travis Scott’s discography.