Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, is a legendary American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. She began her career as a teenager in the 1950s, performing with the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, which was known for their energetic and captivating live performances.

Tina’s powerful and soulful voice quickly became her trademark, and she went on to achieve international success with hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer.” Her music has influenced generations of performers and has been recognized with numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tina’s life has not been without its struggles, however. She endured years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and former musical partner, Ike Turner, before finally leaving him in the late 1970s. She then embarked on a successful solo career, reinventing herself as a powerful and independent artist.

Beyond her music, Tina has also made a name for herself in the world of acting, with memorable performances in films like “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” a biopic based on her life story.

Tina Turner’s enduring legacy lies not only in her remarkable talent and success but also in her resilience and determination in the face of adversity. She is a true icon, and her music continues to inspire and move audiences around the world.

1. ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” is a classic pop song that was made popular by the legendary Tina Turner in 1984. The upbeat and catchy tune features a mix of soul, rock, and pop elements that perfectly complement Turner’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are a clever take on the age-old question of love and its place in relationships, with Turner confidently declaring that love is not the be-all and end-all of a successful partnership. The song’s message of empowerment and independence struck a chord with listeners around the world, making it one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

2. ‘Private Dancer’

“Private Dancer” is a powerful and emotionally charged song by Tina Turner, released in 1984 as the title track of her album of the same name. The song tells the story of a woman who has been forced into the world of exotic dancing and prostitution, seeking to escape the pain and loneliness of her life. Turner’s haunting vocals and the song’s soulful instrumentation combine to create a deeply moving and evocative piece of music, exploring themes of desperation, vulnerability, and the search for human connection. It remains one of Turner’s most iconic and enduring hits, and a testament to her status as a true musical legend.

3. ‘Proud Mary’

“Proud Mary” is a classic rock song originally recorded by the band Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969, but it is perhaps best known for Tina Turner’s iconic cover of the song in 1971. The song is a high-energy, upbeat celebration of the Mississippi River, with a driving rhythm and catchy chorus that make it an instantly recognizable and beloved classic. Turner’s electrifying vocals and dynamic stage presence have made “Proud Mary” a staple of her live shows, and its status as one of the greatest rock and roll songs of all time remains undisputed.

4. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is a powerful and evocative pop song by the legendary Tina Turner. The song was written for the 1985 film “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” and its lyrics perfectly capture the dystopian world depicted in the movie. The song’s soaring melody and Turner’s signature raspy vocals create a sense of urgency and defiance that resonates with listeners. The lyrics speak to the human desire for hope and salvation in a world plagued by chaos and destruction. “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” is a timeless anthem of courage and perseverance that continues to inspire listeners around the world.

5. ‘The Best’

“The Best” is a classic rock song that was made famous by Tina Turner in 1989. The upbeat and empowering tune is known for its catchy chorus and Turner’s electrifying vocals. The lyrics speak to the power of love and the transformative effect it can have on one’s life. The song’s message of confidence and self-assurance struck a chord with listeners, making it one of Turner’s most beloved and recognizable hits. “The Best” is a timeless anthem of perseverance and strength, and its catchy melody and empowering lyrics continue to inspire listeners around the world.

6. I Don’t Wanna Lose You

“I Don’t Wanna Lose You” is a ballad written by Albert Hammond and Graham Lyle, and recorded by Tina Turner for her 1989 album, “Foreign Affair”. The song is a heartfelt declaration of love, with Turner expressing her fear of losing the person she loves and her commitment to doing whatever it takes to keep them in her life. The track features Turner’s powerful vocals and a lush, orchestral arrangement that perfectly complements the song’s emotional intensity. “I Don’t Wanna Lose You” is a testament to Turner’s ability to convey powerful emotions through her music and remains a beloved classic in her discography.

7. ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

“River Deep – Mountain High” is a classic soul and pop song by Tina Turner, released in 1966. It is a soaring, upbeat anthem of deep love and admiration, with Turner’s powerful vocals driving the melody forward. The lyrics compare the intensity and depth of the singer’s love to natural wonders, such as the titular river and mountain. The song was produced by Phil Spector, and features his signature “wall of sound” production style, with layers of instrumentation creating a lush and full-bodied sound. “River Deep – Mountain High” has since become a beloved classic, showcasing the remarkable talent of both Turner and Spector.

8. ‘Goldeneye’

“Goldeneye” is a 1995 James Bond movie theme song performed by Tina Turner. The song was written by Bono and The Edge of the band U2 and produced by Nellee Hooper. The track features an energetic and dramatic orchestral arrangement that perfectly captures the high-stakes espionage of the James Bond universe. Turner’s powerful and soulful vocals provide an extra layer of intensity to the song, making it one of the most iconic and memorable Bond theme songs of all time. “Goldeneye” is a true collaboration of musical talent, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the lasting impact of both Turner and the James Bond franchise.

9. ‘Nutbush City Limits’

“Nutbush City Limits” is a classic rock song by Ike & Tina Turner, released in 1973. The song’s infectious rhythm and catchy chorus have made it a beloved staple of classic rock radio and dance floors for decades. The lyrics pay tribute to Nutbush, Tennessee, the rural hometown of Tina Turner, and celebrate the joy and freedom of a simple, down-home lifestyle. The song’s driving guitar riff and Turner’s powerful vocals combine to create a high-energy and instantly recognizable track that captures the essence of the rock and roll era. “Nutbush City Limits” remains a classic in the Turner catalog and a testament to the enduring appeal of rock and roll.

10. ‘Let’s Stay Together’

“Let’s Stay Together” is a timeless soul classic by Al Green, released in 1971. The song is a heartfelt plea to stay committed and faithful in a relationship, with Green’s smooth, soulful vocals delivering the message with passion and sincerity. The song’s catchy melody and memorable chorus have made it a beloved favorite for generations, while the understated yet funky instrumental backing adds to its enduring appeal. “Let’s Stay Together” has become a staple of wedding playlists and romantic soundtracks, cementing its status as one of the greatest love songs of all time.