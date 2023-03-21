The Modern Jazz Quartet is one of the most influential and beloved jazz groups of all time. Formed in the early 1950s, the quartet consisted of pianist John Lewis, vibraphonist Milt Jackson, bassist Percy Heath, and drummer Connie Kay. With their distinctive sound and innovative approach to jazz, they quickly became one of the most popular and influential groups of their time, earning a devoted following around the world. Over the course of their career, they released dozens of albums and played countless concerts, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire musicians and music lovers today. Choosing the best songs from The Modern Jazz Quartet is no easy task, given the group’s long and storied career. However, there are several songs that stand out as highlights of their discography, showcasing their unique blend of improvisation, composition, and virtuosity. From the introspective beauty of “Skating in Central Park” to the infectious groove of “Django,” these songs demonstrate the quartet’s mastery of a wide range of jazz styles and moods. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the group’s music, these ten songs are essential listening for anyone who loves jazz.

1.Django

“Django” is a timeless jazz classic that has been covered by many artists. It was written by the legendary jazz guitarist John Lewis of the Modern Jazz Quartet. The piece starts with a simple yet beautiful melody played by the piano, followed by the guitar and the bass, and then the drums. The piano and guitar share the lead throughout the piece, creating a beautiful interplay between the two instruments. The melody is melancholic and beautiful, and the improvisational solos add a depth and complexity to the piece. The rhythm section provides a steady and supportive foundation for the soloists, and the piece ends with a return to the simple and beautiful melody.

2.Vendome

“Vendome” is a classic jazz piece by the famous jazz pianist, composer, and bandleader, Kenny Barron. It was originally recorded in 1985 for his album “What If?”. The piece starts with a simple but catchy melody played by the piano, followed by the saxophone and the bass. The melody is upbeat and joyful, with a touch of swing. The solos are played with an incredible energy and creativity, with each musician bringing their unique style to the piece. The rhythm section provides a solid foundation for the soloists and keeps the groove going throughout the piece.

3.The Golden Striker

“The Golden Striker” is a lively and upbeat jazz composition by John Lewis. The tune was recorded by the Modern Jazz Quartet in 1960 and released on their album of the same name. The song features a catchy melody that is carried by the vibraphone and piano and is supported by a groovy bassline and drum beat. The quartet’s tight and precise performance is a testament to their exceptional musicianship, with each member contributing to the overall energy and vibe of the piece. The song’s joyful and optimistic mood makes it a perfect addition to any jazz playlist and is sure to put a smile on the listener’s face.

4.Ralph’s New Blues

“Ralph’s New Blues” is a bluesy jazz tune composed by Milt Jackson and recorded by the Modern Jazz Quartet in 1956. The song features Jackson’s smooth and soulful vibes playing, supported by the quartet’s tight rhythm section. The piece starts with a simple blues riff that sets the tone for the rest of the song. As the tune progresses, each member of the quartet takes turns playing solos, showcasing their individual talents and unique styles. The song’s slow tempo and melancholic feel make it a perfect piece for a late-night listening session or a rainy day. “Ralph’s New Blues” is a testament to the Modern Jazz Quartet’s exceptional musicianship and their ability to make even the simplest of tunes sound rich and full of life.

5.La Ronde

“La Ronde” is a beautiful and understated tune, and it shows how much of a musical genius John Lewis was. The composition features a waltz rhythm, and it begins with a slow, flowing bass line played by Percy Heath. Then, Milt Jackson joins in with a beautiful, melancholic melody on his vibraphone, creating a lush atmosphere. John Lewis comes in next, playing a delicate piano solo with his trademark sense of space and economy, allowing the notes to breathe and resonate. The tune then returns to the melody, and the musicians continue to weave a web of delicate, intricate interplay. The overall effect is both relaxing and hypnotic, showcasing the exceptional musical chemistry between the performers.

6.Odds Against Tomorrow

“Odds Against Tomorrow” is the title track from the soundtrack of a 1959 film noir of the same name. The composition features a driving, intense rhythm section with Milt Jackson’s vibraphone providing a sinister melody over the top. The tune is a perfect example of how the Modern Jazz Quartet could create an atmosphere of tension and suspense through their music. John Lewis’ piano playing is particularly noteworthy, as he contributes to the unsettling atmosphere with dissonant chords and a sense of urgency. The tune also features a terrific solo by Milt Jackson, who takes the melody and develops it into a series of complex, virtuosic runs. The musicianship of the quartet is exceptional, and they work together seamlessly to create a thrilling and engaging piece of music that stands the test of time.

7.Concorde

“Concorde” is a track from the 1958 album “Milestones” by Miles Davis. This up-tempo piece is composed by pianist John Lewis and showcases the skillful interplay between the members of the sextet. The driving rhythm section and Davis’ trumpet solo are particularly noteworthy in this track, as they seamlessly blend together to create a captivating performance. The tune’s title references the then-new supersonic passenger jet, and the musical energy of the piece certainly captures the excitement and speed associated with that technological marvel.

8.Delaunay’s Dilemma

“Delaunay’s Dilemma” is a song by the English rock band Gong, featured on their 1973 album “Flying Teapot”. The track is a prime example of the band’s unique blend of progressive rock, jazz fusion, and psychedelic music. The piece opens with a dynamic bass riff and features complex drumming, intricate guitar work, and soaring saxophone solos. The song’s title is a nod to the French painter and art theorist Robert Delaunay, who was known for his use of bright, bold colors and geometric shapes. The avant-garde musical style of “Delaunay’s Dilemma” is fittingly reflective of the modernist art movement that inspired its name. The track is a highlight of Gong’s discography and has become a fan favorite, celebrated for its technical proficiency and boundary-pushing creativity.

9.Skating in Central Park

“Skating in Central Park” is a gentle and nostalgic ballad, composed by John Lewis and first recorded by the Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ) in 1956. It features the warm and melodic vibraphone of Lewis, supported by the understated piano of Percy Heath, the walking bass of Ray Brown, and the brushwork of drummer Connie Kay. The melody evokes the beauty and serenity of a winter day in Central Park, and Lewis’ delicate phrasing and use of space convey a sense of intimacy and longing. The solos of Heath and Brown add to the melancholic mood of the piece, while Kay’s cymbal accents and subtle rhythmic variations provide a gentle propulsion.

10.Milano

Milano” is a bouncy and infectious tune, written by John Lewis and recorded by the Modern Jazz Quartet on their 1957 album “Fontessa”. It is a tribute to the Italian city of Milan, where the MJQ had performed in 1956, and features a catchy melody and a lively rhythm, propelled by the virtuosic piano of Lewis, the agile bass of Percy Heath, the dynamic drumming of Connie Kay, and the inventive vibraphone of Milt Jackson. The tune has a joyful and celebratory feel, with a swinging 4/4 beat and a series of short, bluesy riffs that showcase the interplay and cohesion of the quartet. The solos of Jackson and Lewis are particularly impressive, as they display their respective techniques and personalities, and the final coda, with its cascading runs and harmonized chords, provides a satisfying conclusion to this lively and colorful tune.