The Jets were an American family band that rose to fame in the 1980s with their upbeat and catchy pop and R&B songs. The group was composed of the eight siblings of the Wolfgramm family, and their music was known for its blend of retro rock and roll, doo-wop, and contemporary pop influences.

One of the Jets’ most popular songs is “Crush on You,” released in 1986. The track features a catchy chorus, lively horns, and energetic vocals from lead singer Elizabeth Wolfgramm. The song’s lyrics express the giddy feeling of having a crush and the excitement of wanting to pursue a romantic interest. “Crush on You” became a major hit, reaching #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining a beloved staple of ’80s pop culture.

Another popular Jets song is “You Got It All,” released in 1987. The ballad features a lush arrangement of strings and keyboards, along with emotional vocals from Elizabeth and Rudy Wolfgramm. The song’s lyrics express the depth of love and devotion, with lines like “You got it all over him, you got me over him.” “You Got It All” became another major hit for the group, reaching #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and cementing The Jets’ status as one of the most popular pop groups of the era.

Overall, The Jets’ songs were known for their infectious melodies, tight harmonies, and blend of retro and contemporary influences. Their music remains a beloved part of ’80s pop culture and continues to be celebrated for its upbeat and catchy sound.

1. You Got It All

“You Got It All” by The Jets is a beautiful and romantic ballad that explores the depth of love and devotion. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being completely and utterly in love with someone, and the way that person brings light and joy to every aspect of life. The group’s vocal harmonies and gentle instrumentation create a tender and intimate atmosphere, perfectly capturing the song’s emotional depth. “You Got It All” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both romantic and soulful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

2. Rocket 2 U

“Rocket 2 U” by The Jets is an upbeat and funky R&B track released in 1988. The song features lively horns, a groovy bassline, and the energetic vocals of lead singer Elizabeth Wolfgramm. The lyrics express the excitement and thrill of falling in love and wanting to be with someone, with lines like “I’m ready to blast off into your galaxy.” “Rocket 2 U” showcases The Jets’ ability to create catchy, danceable music with a fun and playful spirit. The song became a hit on the charts, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a beloved staple of ’80s pop culture.

3. Crush On You

“Crush on You” by The Jets is a lively and upbeat pop song released in 1986. The track features catchy synthesizers, driving drums, and the high-energy vocals of lead singer Elizabeth Wolfgramm. The song’s lyrics express the feelings of a teenage crush, with playful and flirtatious lines like “I wanna be your everything.” “Crush on You” became a major hit for The Jets, reaching #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of their signature songs. The track’s catchy melody and infectious energy continue to make it a beloved ’80s pop classic.

4. Make It Real

“Make It Real” by The Jets is a romantic and tender ballad that explores the beauty of falling in love. The song’s lyrics describe the transformative power of love and the way it can change people’s lives for the better. The group’s vocal harmonies and gentle instrumentation create an intimate and heartfelt atmosphere, perfectly capturing the song’s emotional depth. “Make It Real” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both romantic and soulful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

5. Cross My Broken Heart

“Cross My Broken Heart” by The Jets is a catchy and upbeat pop track released in 1987. The song features a lively dance beat, soaring vocals from lead singer Elizabeth Wolfgramm, and a memorable chorus. The lyrics express a determination to move on from a past relationship and find new love, with lines like “I’ll cross my broken heart and hope to die, that I’ll only have eyes for you.” “Cross My Broken Heart” became a top 10 hit for The Jets, reaching #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a popular choice for ’80s dance parties and playlists.

6. I Do You

“I Do You” by The Jets is an upbeat and catchy song that celebrates the joy and excitement of being in love. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being completely and utterly smitten with someone, and the desire to spend every moment with them. The group’s vocal harmonies and lively instrumentation create a fun and energetic atmosphere, making it a perfect dance track. “I Do You” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both fun and meaningful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

7. Private Number

“Private Number” by The Jets is a soulful and funky song that explores the thrill of secret romance. The song’s lyrics describe the excitement and danger of being involved in a secret affair, with the protagonist of the song enjoying the rush of sneaking around and keeping their love a secret. The group’s vocal harmonies and lively instrumentation create a funky and energetic atmosphere, making it a perfect dance track. “Private Number” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both groovy and meaningful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

8. You Better Dance

“You Better Dance” by The Jets is a high-energy pop track released in 1988. The song features a driving beat, catchy synthesizers, and the dynamic vocals of lead singer Elizabeth Wolfgramm. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance, with lines like “I wanna see you move your body, groove your body.” “You Better Dance” showcases The Jets’ ability to create fun and upbeat pop music with a catchy chorus and memorable hooks. The song became a hit on the charts, reaching #28 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a popular choice for dance parties and ’80s pop playlists.

9. The Same Love

“The Same Love” by The Jets is a heartwarming and uplifting song that celebrates the universality of love. The song’s lyrics describe the way that love transcends boundaries and brings people together, regardless of their differences. The group’s vocal harmonies and uplifting instrumentation create a joyful and optimistic atmosphere, perfectly capturing the song’s message of unity and love. “The Same Love” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both inspiring and soulful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

10. Sendin’ All My Love

“Sendin’ All My Love” by The Jets is a catchy and upbeat song that captures the excitement and passion of young love. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being completely swept away by a new romance, with the protagonist of the song sending all their love to their new partner. The group’s vocal harmonies and lively instrumentation create a fun and energetic atmosphere, making it a perfect dance track. “Sendin’ All My Love” is a testament to The Jets’ ability to create music that is both fun and meaningful, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.