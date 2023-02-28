The Bar-Kays are a legendary soul and funk band that emerged out of Memphis, Tennessee, in the 1960s. With their infectious grooves, tight horn section, and electrifying live performances, the Bar-Kays quickly established themselves as one of the most dynamic and influential bands of their era. Over the years, they have produced a string of classic hits, earning them a devoted fan base and a place in the pantheon of American music.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Bar-Kays songs of all time, taking a closer look at the tracks that have defined their career and continue to resonate with audiences today. From their early singles like “Soul Finger” and “Knock on Wood” to their more experimental work in the 1970s and beyond, we will explore the diverse range of styles and influences that have shaped the Bar-Kays’ sound.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of the Bar-Kays’ greatest hits and most iconic moments. So put on your dancing shoes, turn up the volume, and join us as we celebrate the timeless music of one of the greatest soul and funk bands of all time.

1. Freakshow On The Dance Floor

“Freakshow On The Dance Floor” is a 1984 funk and R&B song by The Bar-Kays. The song features a funky and upbeat sound, with catchy horns and groovy basslines. The song’s lyrics describe the excitement and energy of a dance party, with the band encouraging the crowd to let loose and be themselves. “Freakshow On The Dance Floor” became a commercial success and reached #8 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Its infectious beat and fun lyrics make it a standout track in The Bar-Kays’ discography, showcasing their ability to create danceable funk music.

2. Hit and Run

“Hit and Run” by the Bar-Kays is a high-energy funk track that captures the band’s signature sound and dynamic live performances. Released in 1976, the song features a driving bass line, catchy horns, and soulful vocals that tell the story of a lover on the run. With its upbeat tempo and irresistible groove, “Hit and Run” is a classic party anthem that’s sure to get listeners up and dancing. The Bar-Kays’ skilled musicianship and tight arrangements make this song a standout in their discography, and a testament to their enduring influence on the funk and soul genres.

3. Soul Finger

“Soul Finger” is a 1967 instrumental R&B and funk song by The Bar-Kays. The song features a catchy and upbeat sound, with a groovy bassline and catchy horns. The song’s title is a play on words, referencing the band’s ability to create soulful music with their fingers. “Soul Finger” became a commercial success and reached #17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious beat and catchy melody make it a standout track in The Bar-Kays’ discography, showcasing their ability to create memorable instrumentals that still resonate with listeners today.

4. Boogie Body Land

“Boogie Body Land” by the Bar-Kays is a classic funk track that’s guaranteed to get listeners up and dancing. Released in 1980, the song features a driving bass line, funky horns, and infectious vocals that encourage listeners to let loose and boogie. With its upbeat tempo and catchy hook, “Boogie Body Land” showcases the Bar-Kays’ ability to create irresistible dancefloor grooves. The band’s tight musicianship and dynamic arrangements make this song a standout in their discography, and a testament to their lasting influence on funk and soul music.

5. Shake Your Rump to the Funk

“Shake Your Rump to the Funk” by the Bar-Kays is a classic funk track that’s all about getting down and grooving to the beat. Released in 1976, the song features a driving bass line, funky horns, and catchy vocals that urge listeners to let loose and dance. With its infectious energy and upbeat tempo, “Shake Your Rump to the Funk” is a staple of funk and soul playlists to this day. The Bar-Kays’ skillful musicianship and tight arrangements make this song a standout in their discography, and a testament to their enduring influence on the funk genre.

6. Do It (Let me See You Shake)

“Do It (Let Me See You Shake)” is a 1981 funk and R&B song by The Bar-Kays. The song features a funky and upbeat sound, with a groovy bassline and catchy chorus. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance, with the band urging the crowd to shake it on the dance floor. “Do It (Let Me See You Shake)” became a commercial success and reached #41 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious beat and fun lyrics make it a standout track in The Bar-Kays’ discography, showcasing their ability to create danceable funk music that still resonates with listeners today.

7. Move Your Boogie Body

“Move Your Boogie Body” is a 1979 funk and R&B song by The Bar-Kays. The song features a catchy and groovy sound, with a funky bassline and upbeat tempo. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance, with the band urging the crowd to move their bodies to the beat. “Move Your Boogie Body” became a commercial success and reached #24 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious beat and catchy melody make it a standout track in The Bar-Kays’ discography, showcasing their ability to create memorable funk music that still resonates with listeners today.

8. Too Hot To Stop (Pt. 1)

“Too Hot To Stop (Pt. 1)” by the Bar-Kays is a funk classic that exemplifies the band’s energetic and dynamic sound. Released in 1976, the song features a driving bass line, catchy horns, and soulful vocals that demand listeners’ attention. With its upbeat tempo and infectious groove, “Too Hot To Stop” is a perfect example of the Bar-Kays’ ability to create unforgettable dance tracks. The band’s impeccable musicianship and tight arrangements make this song a standout in their discography, and a testament to their lasting impact on the funk and soul genres.

9. Holy Ghost

“Holy Ghost” is a 1978 funk and R&B song by The Bar-Kays. The song features a funky and groovy sound, with a catchy bassline and horn section. The song’s lyrics reference the Holy Ghost, with the band urging listeners to feel the spirit and let loose on the dance floor. “Holy Ghost” became a commercial success and reached #31 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its infectious beat and catchy melody make it a standout track in The Bar-Kays’ discography, showcasing their ability to create memorable funk music with a spiritual twist that still resonates with listeners today.

10. Let’s Have Some Fun

“Let’s Have Some Fun” by the Bar-Kays is a high-energy funk track that’s all about letting loose and enjoying life. Released in 1977, the song features a driving bass line, funky horns, and catchy vocals that urge listeners to get up and dance. With its infectious groove and upbeat tempo, “Let’s Have Some Fun” is a perfect example of the Bar-Kays’ ability to create irresistible party anthems. The band’s tight musicianship and dynamic arrangements make this song a standout in their discography, and a testament to their lasting impact on the funk and soul genres.