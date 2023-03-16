The Animals were an English rock band that emerged in the early 1960s and quickly became one of the most important and influential acts of the British Invasion. With their bluesy sound and powerful stage presence, The Animals helped to define the sound of British rock and roll and inspired countless musicians around the world. Over the course of their career, The Animals released a string of classic hits that continue to be beloved by music fans of all ages.

In this article, we will be exploring the 10 best The Animals songs of all time. These are the tracks that have defined the band’s sound and style, and that continue to be recognized as some of the greatest songs of the 1960s. From early hits like “House of the Rising Sun” and “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” to later classics like “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and “It’s My Life,” we will be taking a deep dive into The Animals’ discography and exploring what makes these songs so special.

The Animals’ music is not just about catchy hooks and driving beats; it’s also about social commentary and political activism. Their songs are filled with powerful lyrics and passionate performances, and their influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians today. Listening to The Animals’ music is like taking a journey through the history of British rock and roll, and their legacy continues to inspire new generations of musicians and music lovers.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of The Animals or just discovering their music for the first time, this article is sure to provide insights and appreciation for the band’s incredible body of work. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the 10 best The Animals songs of all time.

1. House Of The Rising Sun (1964)

“The House of the Rising Sun” is a timeless classic by British band The Animals. It is a folk song with origins that date back to the 16th century, and The Animals’ version, released in 1964, features a distinctive and haunting melody driven by the electric organ and Eric Burdon’s powerful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a young man who has fallen into a life of sin and despair in the infamous New Orleans brothel, “The House of the Rising Sun.” The song’s powerful message and emotional depth made it an instant hit, and it continues to be a beloved and influential track in the history of rock music.

2. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood (1965)

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” is a 1965 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s powerful and emotive vocals by lead singer Eric Burdon, combined with a driving rhythm and blues melody, make for an unforgettable listening experience. The lyrics, written by Bennie Benjamin, Gloria Caldwell, and Sol Marcus, speak of the difficulty of expressing oneself clearly and the fear of being misunderstood. The song has since been covered by numerous artists, including Nina Simone and Elvis Costello, and its message remains relevant to this day as a reminder to strive for clear communication and understanding in our relationships.

3. Bring It On Home To Me (1965)

“Bring It On Home To Me” is a 1965 cover song by British rock band The Animals. Originally written and recorded by Sam Cooke, The Animals’ version features Eric Burdon’s soulful vocals and a distinctive organ riff. The lyrics speak of a man pleading with his lover to return to him and promising to make things right. The song’s emotional depth and powerful delivery make it a standout in The Animals’ catalog, and it has since been covered by many artists, including Otis Redding and Paul McCartney. It remains a beloved classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

4. Baby Let Me Take You Home (1964)

“Baby Let Me Take You Home” is a 1964 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song features a driving rhythm, soulful vocals by lead singer Eric Burdon, and a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics, written by Wes Farrell and Bert Russell, speak of a man’s desire to sweep a woman off her feet and show her a good time. The song’s catchy melody and energetic delivery helped establish The Animals as a leading force in the British Invasion, and it remains a beloved classic in the history of rock music.

5. See See Rider (1966)

“See See Rider” is a 1966 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s driving rhythm and blues melody, combined with Eric Burdon’s soulful vocals, make for an unforgettable listening experience. The lyrics, based on a traditional blues song, speak of a man’s plea to his lover to come back to him and make things right. The Animals’ version of the song, featuring a memorable organ riff and a dynamic guitar solo, showcases the band’s musical prowess and helped cement their status as one of the leading rock bands of their era.

6. We Gotta Get out of This Place (1965)

“We Gotta Get Out of This Place” is a 1965 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s powerful and emotive lyrics, written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, speak to the desire for escape from a difficult situation or life circumstance. The song’s driving beat and Eric Burdon’s soulful vocals make for a dynamic listening experience, and the anthem-like chorus has made it a favorite among audiences for decades. The song has been covered by many artists and remains a beloved classic that continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

7. When I Was Young (1969)

“When I Was Young” is a 1969 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s introspective lyrics, written by Eric Burdon, speak to the challenges of growing older and the nostalgia for youth. The song’s haunting melody, featuring a memorable guitar riff and Eric Burdon’s powerful vocals, make for a moving listening experience. The song’s introspective message and emotive delivery helped establish The Animals as one of the leading rock bands of their era, and it remains a beloved classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

8. La Casa Del Sol Naciente (2009)

“La Casa Del Sol Naciente” is the Spanish-language version of The Animals’ hit song “The House of the Rising Sun,” which was released in 1964. The song’s powerful and emotive lyrics, haunting melody, and Eric Burdon’s soulful vocals make it a timeless classic in the history of rock music. Its popularity has led to numerous covers and adaptations in many languages, including the Spanish version, which remains a beloved rendition of the song.

9. Don’t Bring Me Down (1966)

“Don’t Bring Me Down” is a 1966 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s driving rhythm, featuring a memorable guitar riff and Eric Burdon’s powerful vocals, make for an energetic listening experience. The lyrics, written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, speak of a man’s plea to his lover not to bring him down with negative attitudes or behavior. The song’s catchy melody and emotive delivery helped establish The Animals as a leading force in the British Invasion, and it remains a beloved classic in the history of rock music.

10. There Is A House In New Orleans (1964)

“There Is a House in New Orleans” (also known as “The House of the Rising Sun”) is a 1964 hit song by British rock band The Animals. The song’s haunting melody, featuring a memorable guitar riff and Eric Burdon’s soulful vocals, make for a powerful and emotive listening experience. The lyrics, based on a traditional folk song, speak of a place in New Orleans where many have gone astray, and the consequences of such a lifestyle. The song’s popularity helped establish The Animals as one of the leading rock bands of their era, and it remains a beloved classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.