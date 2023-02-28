Soul for Real is an American R&B group that first rose to prominence in the mid-1990s. With their smooth harmonies and catchy melodies, the group quickly became a fan favorite and established themselves as one of the most exciting acts of their era. Over the years, they have produced a string of classic hits, earning them critical acclaim and a place in the pantheon of R&B music.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Soul for Real songs of all time, taking a closer look at the tracks that have defined their career and continue to resonate with audiences today. From their breakout hit “Candy Rain” to their more recent releases, we will explore the diverse range of styles and influences that have shaped Soul for Real’s sound.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of Soul for Real’s greatest hits and most iconic moments. So sit back, relax, and let the smooth sounds of one of R&B’s greatest groups transport you to a world of timeless classics.

1. Candy Rain

“Candy Rain” is a smooth and soulful ballad that became one of Soul for Real’s biggest hits. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being completely swept away by a new romance, with the protagonist of the song comparing their partner’s love to the sweetness of candy. The group’s vocal harmonies create a dreamy and romantic atmosphere, perfectly capturing the intensity and passion of young love. “Candy Rain” is a testament to Soul for Real’s ability to create music that is both timeless and relatable, making it a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences today.

2. Every Little Thing I Do

“Every Little Thing I Do” by Soul for Real is a smooth and romantic R&B ballad released in 1994. The song features a slow groove, lush keyboards, and the soulful vocals of the four brothers who make up the group. The lyrics express a deep love and devotion to a significant other, with lines like “Every little thing I do, you’re on my mind.” “Every Little Thing I Do” showcases Soul for Real’s ability to create heartfelt and melodic R&B music with a timeless quality. The song became a hit on the charts, reaching #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a classic of ’90s R&B.

3. If You Want It

“If You Want It” by Soul for Real is a smooth and groovy R&B song that showcases the group’s vocal range and ability to create infectious hooks. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to go after what they want in life, with the group’s harmonies and funky instrumentation creating a confident and empowering atmosphere. “If You Want It” is a testament to Soul for Real’s ability to create music that is both fun and meaningful, inspiring listeners to pursue their dreams and never give up on what they truly desire.

4. I Don’t Know

“I Don’t Know” by Soul for Real is a heartfelt and emotional ballad that showcases the group’s ability to convey deep emotions through their music. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of a broken heart and the difficulty of moving on from a failed relationship, with the group’s harmonies creating a soulful and melancholic atmosphere. “I Don’t Know” is a testament to Soul for Real’s versatility as a group, able to create music that is both fun and lighthearted as well as deep and introspective. The song remains a fan favorite and a classic of 90s R&B music.

5. Ain’t No Sunshine

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Soul for Real is a soulful and heartfelt cover of the classic Bill Withers track. The song features smooth vocals, lush harmonies, and a stripped-down arrangement that allows the emotion of the lyrics to shine through. The lyrics express the pain and longing of missing someone who has gone away, with lines like “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone, only darkness every day.” Soul for Real’s version of “Ain’t No Sunshine” is a beautiful tribute to the original, showcasing the group’s talent for creating soulful and emotionally resonant R&B music.

6. If Only You Knew

“If Only You Knew” by Soul for Real is a soulful and romantic ballad that showcases the group’s vocal harmonies and ability to convey intense emotions through their music. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being deeply in love with someone, but not being able to express those feelings due to fear of rejection or uncertainty. The group’s smooth vocals and the song’s gentle instrumentation create a dreamy and romantic atmosphere, making “If Only You Knew” a perfect soundtrack for a quiet night in with someone special.

7. I Wanna Be Your Friend

“I Wanna Be Your Friend” by Soul for Real is an upbeat and funky R&B track released in 1995. The song features a bouncy bassline, catchy horns, and the smooth vocals of the four brothers who make up the group. The lyrics express a desire to form a genuine friendship with someone, with lines like “I wanna be your friend, not just a pretend, I wanna be there until the very end.” “I Wanna Be Your Friend” showcases Soul for Real’s ability to create infectious and feel-good R&B music with a positive message. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to the group’s talent and versatility.

8. Thinking of You

“Thinking of You” by Soul for Real is an upbeat and catchy R&B song that showcases the group’s ability to create infectious hooks and groovy beats. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being unable to get someone out of your mind, with the group’s harmonies and funky instrumentation creating a fun and playful atmosphere. “Thinking of You” is a testament to Soul for Real’s versatility as a group, able to create music that is both deep and introspective as well as upbeat and fun. The song remains a fan favorite and a classic of 90s R&B music.

9. All in My Mind

“All in My Mind” by Soul for Real is a smooth and soulful R&B ballad released in 1997. The song features a slow groove, lush keyboards, and the emotive vocals of the four brothers who make up the group. The lyrics express the pain and confusion of a failed relationship, with lines like “Thought we had a love that would last forever, now it’s all in my mind.” “All in My Mind” showcases Soul for Real’s ability to create heartfelt and melodic R&B music with a timeless quality. The song remains a standout track in the group’s discography and a classic of ’90s R&B.

10. Leavin’

“Leavin'” by Soul for Real is a soulful and emotional ballad that showcases the group’s ability to convey deep emotions through their music. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being left by someone you love and the struggle to move on from that pain. The group’s smooth and harmonious vocals, combined with the gentle and melancholic instrumentation, create a powerful and touching atmosphere. “Leavin'” is a testament to Soul for Real’s ability to create music that is both relatable and emotional, making it a classic of 90s R&B music and a fan favorite among the group’s catalog.