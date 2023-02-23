Music and radio have had a long and intertwined history, and many artists have been inspired by the medium that brought their music to the world. From early blues and country singers to modern rock and hip-hop artists, musicians have written songs about the radio and its influence on our lives. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 17 best songs about the radio. These tracks span genres and eras, and each one captures a unique aspect of the radio’s impact on music and culture. Whether it’s the rebellious spirit of rock and roll, the comfort of hearing a favorite tune, or the power of the airwaves to bring people together, each song on this list showcases the unique relationship between music and radio. Some of the artists on this list are household names, while others may be lesser-known but equally deserving of recognition. So, whether you’re a fan of classic rock, hip-hop, country, or anything in between, there’s sure to be something on this list that will make you appreciate the power of the radio in a whole new way.

1. Caravan – Van Morrison

Caravan by Van Morrison is a timeless classic that blends rock, soul, and jazz into a seamless groove. The song starts with a beautiful saxophone riff, followed by Morrison’s soulful vocals that take the listener on a journey through a mystical world of gypsies, clowns, and dancers. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, capturing the essence of Morrison’s unique blend of Irish folk and American soul. The song’s driving beat and catchy melody make it a popular choice for radio play and live performances, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless quality.

2. Rock N Roll – The Velvet Underground

Rock N Roll by The Velvet Underground is a gritty and raw tribute to the power and energy of rock and roll. The song’s propulsive rhythm and distorted guitars create a sense of urgency and rebellion, perfectly capturing the spirit of the genre. Lou Reed’s snarling vocals and poetic lyrics add depth and complexity to the song, elevating it beyond a simple celebration of rock music. The track’s influence on the development of punk and alternative rock cannot be overstated, and it remains a touchstone for anyone looking to capture the essence of rock and roll in its purest form.

3. Turn Your Radio On – Grandpa Jones

“Turn Your Radio On” by Grandpa Jones is a classic country gospel tune that encourages listeners to turn on their radios and listen to the good news. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy chorus make it an uplifting and joyful experience, and Grandpa Jones’ distinctive vocals give the song a charming and nostalgic feel. The song’s message is simple but powerful, reminding listeners of the power of music and the importance of faith in troubled times. “Turn Your Radio On” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and uplift listeners to this day.

4. Radio Ga Ga – Queen

“Radio Ga Ga” by Queen is a powerful anthem that celebrates the magic of radio and its ability to bring people together. The song’s driving beat and soaring chorus make it an irresistible sing-along, and Freddie Mercury’s iconic vocals give it a timeless quality. The song’s message is a reminder of the importance of community and communication, and it remains a beloved classic to this day. “Radio Ga Ga” is a testament to the enduring power of radio and its ability to unite people from all walks of life.

5. Roadrunner – The Modern Lovers

“Roadrunner” by The Modern Lovers is a raw and energetic ode to the joys of driving and the freedom of the open road. The song’s driving beat and infectious guitar riff make it an instant classic, and Jonathan Richman’s deadpan vocals add a sense of humor and irony to the lyrics. The song’s playful lyrics and joyful spirit capture the essence of the 70s punk rock scene, and it remains a beloved classic to this day. “Roadrunner” is a timeless anthem that celebrates the thrill of the open road and the joy of being young and free.

6. Radio, Radio – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

“Radio, Radio” by Elvis Costello & The Attractions is a blistering critique of the music industry and the role of radio in shaping popular culture. The song’s driving beat and aggressive guitar riff make it an intense and powerful experience, and Costello’s biting lyrics capture the frustration and anger of a generation of artists struggling to be heard. The song’s message is a reminder of the importance of independent thought and the power of music to challenge the status quo. “Radio, Radio” is a timeless classic that remains relevant to this day.

7. Radio Song – R.E.M.

“Radio Song” by R.E.M. is a haunting and introspective meditation on the power of music and the role of radio in shaping our lives. The song’s dreamy melody and hypnotic rhythm create a sense of introspection and reflection, and Michael Stipe’s evocative vocals add a sense of mystery and longing to the lyrics. The song’s message is a reminder of the importance of music in our lives and the way it can shape our experiences and memories. “Radio Song” is a haunting and beautiful tribute to the power of music and the magic of radio.

8. Radio Clash – The Clash

“Radio Clash” by The Clash is a powerful and political anthem that challenges the status quo and celebrates the power of music to inspire change. The song’s driving beat and aggressive guitar riff make it an intense and powerful experience, and Joe Strummer’s urgent vocals add a sense of urgency and passion to the lyrics. The song’s message is a reminder of the importance of independent thought and the power of music to unite people around a common cause. “Radio Clash” is a timeless classic that remains relevant to this day.

9. Radio Boogie – L.C. Smith and His Southern Playboys

“Radio Boogie” is a lively and upbeat country song by L.C. Smith and His Southern Playboys, released in 1947. The song features twangy guitar riffs, a driving rhythm, and Smith’s smooth, drawling vocals. The lyrics celebrate the power of radio and its ability to bring people together through music, with Smith singing about the joy of listening to his favorite stations and sharing his love of music with his friends. With its catchy melody and infectious energy, “Radio Boogie” is a classic example of the upbeat, danceable country music that was popular in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

10. Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio? – Ramones

“Do You Remember Rock and Roll Radio?” is a classic punk rock anthem by the Ramones, released in 1980. The song is a nostalgic tribute to the heyday of rock and roll radio and the power it held for a generation of music fans. The fast-paced, catchy tune features a classic Ramones-style arrangement with driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and a sing-along chorus. The lyrics celebrate the iconic DJs and stations that defined an era, and the role they played in shaping the musical tastes of millions. It remains one of the Ramones’ most enduring and beloved songs.

11. Border Radio – The Blasters

“Border Radio” by The Blasters is a classic rockabilly song with a driving rhythm and gritty, bluesy vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who, desperate for money, turns to working on a Mexican radio station that broadcasts rock and roll music across the border. The song captures the rebellious spirit of the 1950s and the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together.

12. Heard It on the X – ZZ Top

“Heard It on the X” by ZZ Top is an homage to the legendary rock radio station XERF, which broadcast from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, and had a huge influence on the early development of rock and roll. The song features ZZ Top’s signature bluesy riffs and driving beat, with lyrics that pay tribute to the DJs, listeners, and musicians who made the station so important.

13. I Can’t Live Without My Radio – L.L. Cool J

“I Can’t Live Without My Radio” is a classic hip hop track by American rapper L.L. Cool J. Released in 1985, the song is known for its memorable hook and its homage to the importance of the boombox and hip hop music. With its thumping beat, scratched vocal samples, and LL’s confident rhymes, the song quickly became a fan favorite and helped establish LL as a prominent figure in the emerging genre of rap music. “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” remains a landmark track in hip hop history, showcasing the power and influence of this unique and groundbreaking musical style.

14. The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) – The Doors

“The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)” by The Doors is a moody, atmospheric track that pays tribute to legendary Texas DJ Wolfman Jack, who is featured in the song’s opening lines. The song’s hypnotic rhythm and Jim Morrison’s haunting vocals capture the sense of mystery and intrigue that made Wolfman Jack and his radio show so legendary.

15. Radio Cure – Wilco

“Radio Cure” by Wilco is a dreamy, introspective song that explores the theme of communication and connection. The song’s slow, atmospheric melody and Jeff Tweedy’s plaintive vocals create a sense of melancholy and longing, with lyrics that touch on the power of radio to bridge distances and bring people together.

16. Guerrilla Radio – Rage Against the Machine

“Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine is a hard-hitting, politically charged song that combines punk, metal, and hip-hop influences. The song’s aggressive, driving beat and Zack de la Rocha’s fiery vocals create a sense of urgency and rebellion, with lyrics that call for resistance against oppressive political systems.

17. Canned Music – Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks (w/ Marianne Price, Naomi Eisenberg)

“Canned Music” is a lively and upbeat song by American singer-songwriter Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks, featuring the soulful voices of Marianne Price and Naomi Eisenberg. Originally released in 1972, the track is a playful commentary on the state of popular music at the time, where pre-packaged, commercialized “canned” music was the norm. With its catchy swing rhythm, intricate harmonies, and witty lyrics, “Canned Music” showcases Hicks’ unique brand of folk-jazz fusion and his ability to create songs that are both musically sophisticated and light-hearted. The track remains a beloved classic in the world of folk and jazz music.