School is a universal experience that shapes the lives of millions of people around the world. As a result, it has inspired countless songs across various genres of music. From nostalgic remembrances of childhood to critiques of institutional systems, songs about school have explored the many facets of this important stage of life.

One of the most famous songs about school is “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper. The song’s rebellious lyrics and infectious guitar riff capture the excitement and liberation that students feel at the end of a school year. Another classic school-themed song is “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd, which is a powerful critique of the rigid and oppressive nature of traditional education systems.

Other songs about school focus on the experiences and emotions of students themselves. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana captures the angst and frustration of teenage life, while “Jeremy” by Pearl Jam is a haunting meditation on the effects of bullying in schools. “The Kids Aren’t Alright” by The Offspring examines the challenges and struggles faced by students trying to navigate a world that can be both hostile and indifferent to their needs.

In addition to these rock classics, there are many other examples of school-themed songs in genres such as hip-hop, pop, and country. From the uplifting messages of “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical to the soulful introspection of “Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups, songs about school continue to resonate with listeners of all ages.

Whether celebrating the joys of youth, critiquing institutional systems, or exploring the complex emotions and experiences of students, songs about school offer a powerful and timeless reflection of this important stage of life.

1. School’s Out – Alice Cooper

“School’s Out” is a classic rock song by Alice Cooper, released in 1972. The song has a memorable guitar riff and catchy lyrics that celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation. With its rebellious spirit and infectious energy, “School’s Out” has become an enduring anthem of youthful rebellion and liberation. The song’s chorus, which encourages listeners to shout “School’s Out for Summer!” has become a cultural touchstone, and the song continues to be a beloved classic in the world of rock and roll.

2. School Days – Chuck Berry

“School Days” is a classic rock and roll song by the legendary musician Chuck Berry. Released in 1957, the song features Berry’s distinctive guitar playing and signature vocals, with lyrics that tell the story of a young man’s experiences in school. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm capture the youthful energy and spirit of rock and roll, making it a beloved classic of the genre. “School Days” has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a timeless favorite, loved by music fans of all ages and backgrounds.

3. What Did You Learn in School Today? – Pete Seeger and Tom Paxton

“What Did You Learn in School Today?” is a satirical folk song originally written and performed by Tom Paxton in 1963, and later popularized by Pete Seeger. The song features simple acoustic guitar and vocals, with lyrics that poke fun at the often superficial and meaningless lessons that children are taught in school. The song’s humorous lyrics and catchy melody make it a favorite among fans of folk music, and it has since become a beloved classic of the genre. “What Did You Learn in School Today?” is a clever and thought-provoking commentary on education and the importance of critical thinking.

4. Rock ‘n’ Roll High School – Ramones

“Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” is a song by the legendary punk rock band Ramones, released in 1979. The song celebrates the joy and freedom of teenage life and the power of music to bring people together. The song’s fast-paced, energetic sound and catchy chorus make it an instant classic, and it remains a beloved anthem of youth culture and rebellion. With its driving beat and rebellious lyrics, “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School” is a perfect example of the Ramones’ unique blend of punk, pop, and rock and roll, and it continues to inspire generations of music fans today.

5. Be True to Your School – The Beach Boys

“Be True to Your School” is a classic surf rock song by the American band The Beach Boys. Released in 1963, the song features the band’s signature harmonies and upbeat rhythms, with lyrics that encourage listeners to support and be proud of their alma mater. The song’s catchy melody and positive message capture the spirit of high school and college loyalty, making it a beloved favorite among fans of the band and the genre. “Be True to Your School” remains a timeless classic, celebrated for its catchy hooks and infectious energy, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

6. School is Out – Regina Spektor

“School is Out” is a song by Regina Spektor, released in 2001. The song has a quirky, upbeat sound and playful lyrics that capture the excitement and chaos of the last day of school. Spektor’s unique voice and piano-driven sound create a sense of youthful energy and freedom, while the lyrics capture the bittersweet feelings of leaving behind old friends and familiar routines. “School is Out” is a charming and relatable tribute to the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, and it continues to be a beloved favorite of Spektor’s fans.

7. School Days – Loudon Wainwright III

“School Days” is a poignant and nostalgic song by American singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III. Released in 1971, the song features Wainwright’s signature acoustic guitar and heartfelt vocals, with lyrics that reflect on the ups and downs of his own school days. The song’s wistful tone and introspective lyrics paint a vivid picture of the universal experience of growing up, with all its joys, sorrows, and challenges. “School Days” is a beautifully crafted ode to the formative years of youth, and stands as a testament to Wainwright’s enduring talent as a songwriter and storyteller.

8. High School – MC5

“High School” is a song by the Detroit-based rock band MC5, released in 1970. The song is a fast-paced, energetic tribute to the excitement and rebellion of teenage life, with lyrics that celebrate the power of rock and roll to unite and inspire young people. With its catchy chorus and driving guitar riffs, “High School” captures the explosive energy and spirit of the late 1960s and early 1970s, and it remains a powerful testament to the enduring appeal of rock music as a force for social change and cultural rebellion.

9. High School Confidential – Jerry Lee Lewis

“High School Confidential” is a song by the legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis, released in 1958. The song is a high-energy celebration of teenage rebellion, with lyrics that capture the thrill and danger of youthful abandon. With its driving beat and rollicking piano riffs, “High School Confidential” perfectly captures the explosive energy and excitement of the early days of rock and roll, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre. Jerry Lee Lewis’s passionate vocals and virtuosic piano playing make “High School Confidential” a timeless anthem of teenage rebellion and rock and roll culture.

10. What I Go to School For – Jonas Brothers

“What I Go to School For” is a fun and upbeat pop rock song by the American band Jonas Brothers. Released in 2006, the song features the band’s signature harmonies and catchy guitar riffs, with lyrics that describe a high school crush on a teacher. The song’s playful and tongue-in-cheek lyrics capture the lighthearted spirit of teenage infatuation, making it a hit with fans of the band and the genre. “What I Go to School For” remains a popular favorite, celebrated for its infectious energy and irreverent humor, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years.

11. Back to School (Mini Maggit) – Deftones

“Back to School (Mini Maggit)” is a song by the American alternative metal band Deftones, released in 2001. The song has a hard-hitting, aggressive sound and powerful vocals that capture the frustration and anxiety of returning to school after a summer of freedom. The lyrics focus on the challenges of fitting in and finding a sense of belonging in the face of social pressures and expectations. “Back to School (Mini Maggit)” is a raw and intense expression of the emotional turmoil and tension of adolescence, and it remains a popular and powerful anthem for fans of the Deftones.

12. Beauty School Dropout – Frankie Avalon

“Beauty School Dropout” is a classic doo-wop ballad sung by Frankie Avalon in the 1978 movie musical, “Grease.” The song is an upbeat and fun number that serves as a comedic interlude in the film’s plot. It features Avalon’s smooth vocals accompanied by a chorus of backup singers and a full orchestra. The lyrics offer a tongue-in-cheek take on the beauty industry and the pressures young women face to conform to societal beauty standards. “Beauty School Dropout” has become an iconic song from “Grease,” and is a beloved staple of the film’s soundtrack.

13. My Old School – Steely Dan

“My Old School” is a song by the American jazz rock band Steely Dan, released in 1973. The song has a laid-back, bluesy sound and nostalgic lyrics that reflect on the experience of returning to college after a break. The song is characterized by the band’s trademark intricate arrangements and distinctive harmonies, and it features a memorable guitar solo that showcases the virtuosity of Steely Dan’s musicians. With its evocative lyrics and sophisticated musical style, “My Old School” is a classic example of Steely Dan’s unique blend of rock, jazz, and pop influences.

14. School Spirit – Ye

“School Spirit” is a high-energy hip-hop track by Kanye West, from his 2004 album, “The College Dropout.” The song is a satirical take on the traditional American college experience, with West mocking the typical college culture of partying, sports, and Greek life. The beat is driven by a sample of the soulful song “Spirit in the Dark” by Aretha Franklin. West’s lyrics are witty and tongue-in-cheek, with clever wordplay and references to pop culture icons like Spike Lee and Tarzan. “School Spirit” showcases West’s signature sound and playful approach to hip-hop, and remains a fan favorite from his early work.

15. School Days – The Runaways

“School Days” is a song by the American all-female rock band The Runaways, released in 1977. The song has a fast, upbeat tempo and raw, rebellious sound that reflects the band’s punk rock influences. The lyrics describe the experience of being a teenager and struggling with the conformity and rigidity of the school system. “School Days” is a high-energy, hard-hitting expression of youthful angst and rebellion, and it captures the spirit of defiance and individualism that characterized the punk rock movement of the 1970s. The song remains a favorite of fans of The Runaways and of punk rock music in general.

16. Too Cool for School – Fountains of Wayne

“Too Cool for School” is an upbeat power pop song by the American band Fountains of Wayne. The song appears on the band’s second album, “Utopia Parkway,” released in 1999. With catchy guitar riffs and a driving beat, the song celebrates a rebellious, carefree attitude towards the traditional demands of school life. The lyrics describe a protagonist who has found a way to avoid the pressures of academic conformity, instead embracing a more independent, outsider status. “Too Cool for School” exemplifies Fountains of Wayne’s signature sound, blending pop hooks and catchy melodies with humorous lyrics and clever storytelling.

17. School Mam – The Stranglers

“School Mam” is a song by the British punk rock band The Stranglers, released in 1977. The song has a driving beat and aggressive, confrontational sound that reflects the band’s punk rock roots. The lyrics describe the experience of being a student and rebelling against the authority and expectations of teachers and school administrators. “School Mam” is a raw, uncompromising expression of youthful rebellion and frustration, and it showcases the band’s distinctive sound and attitude. The song remains a classic of the punk rock genre and a testament to The Stranglers’ enduring influence on British rock music.