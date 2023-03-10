Maine has inspired many songs over the years, and here are 10 of the best Maine songs. From folk to country to rock, these songs capture the essence of Maine’s unique culture, history, and natural beauty. “King of the Road” by Roger Miller, “The Reach” by Dan Fogelberg, and “Main Stein Song” by Rudy Vallée pay homage to the state’s heritage and landmarks. “Portland, Maine” by Donovan Woods, “That Jane from Maine” by Doris Day, and “The King of Maine” by Spose celebrate the people and culture of the state. “Nothing But Time” by Jackson Browne, “Long Time Sunshine” by Weezer, and “A Tombstone Every Mile” by Dick Curless speak to the universal themes of time, love, and loss. Finally, “Portland Town” by Schooner Fare is a folksy and nostalgic tribute to the city of Portland.

1. “King Of The Road” By Roger Miller

“King of the Road” by Roger Miller is a classic country song that tells the story of a vagabond who travels the country by hopping on freight trains and sleeping in hobo camps. Miller’s smooth, twangy vocals capture the essence of the carefree wanderlust that characterizes the lifestyle of the song’s protagonist. The catchy melody and upbeat tempo of the song make it a favorite for sing-alongs and road trips.

2. “Portland, Maine” By Donovan Woods

“Portland, Maine” by Donovan Woods is a heartfelt ballad that captures the bittersweet feeling of longing for someone who is far away. The gentle acoustic guitar and Woods’ tender vocals create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that draws the listener into the emotion of the song. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of the city of Portland, Maine, and its unique blend of beauty and melancholy.

3. “Long Time Sunshine” By Weezer

“Long Time Sunshine” by Weezer is a hidden gem that showcases the band’s ability to create an uplifting, poppy melody that still manages to feel authentic and sincere. The song features harmonized vocals and catchy guitar riffs that build to an exuberant, feel-good chorus. The lyrics express a message of hope and optimism, encouraging the listener to embrace the positive aspects of life and let go of negativity. Despite being a lesser-known track from the band’s discography, “Long Time Sunshine” remains a fan favorite for its infectious energy and uplifting message.

4. “Nothing But Time” By Jackson Browne

“Nothing But Time” by Jackson Browne is a song that speaks to the universal theme of the passage of time and the importance of living in the present moment. The song features Browne’s signature introspective lyrics and warm, inviting vocals that create a sense of intimacy with the listener. The gentle melody and mellow instrumentation provide a soothing backdrop to the song’s contemplative message.

5. “The Reach” By Dan Fogelberg

“The Reach” by Dan Fogelberg is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that explores the themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. The song’s melancholic melody and evocative lyrics paint a vivid picture of a love affair that has ended, leaving the protagonist feeling lost and alone. Fogelberg’s emotive vocals and sparse, delicate instrumentation create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that draws the listener into the emotion of the song.

6. “The King Of Maine” By Spose

“The King of Maine” by Spose is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the state of Maine and the unique quirks and idiosyncrasies of its inhabitants. The song features Spose’s witty and irreverent lyrics delivered in a deadpan style over a catchy, upbeat instrumental track. The song’s humor and lightheartedness make it an enjoyable listen, while its affectionate nod to the culture and people of Maine gives it a sense of warmth and authenticity.

7. “Main Stein Song” By Rudy Vallée

“Main Stein Song” by Rudy Vallée is a classic tune that pays homage to the state of Maine and its rich cultural heritage. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics celebrate the beauty of Maine’s natural landscape, the hardworking nature of its people, and the sense of community that binds them together. Vallée’s smooth, crooning vocals give the song a sense of elegance and charm that evokes the glamour of the early 20th century.

8. “That Jane from Maine” By Doris Day

“That Jane from Maine” by Doris Day is a charming and playful love song that tells the story of a man who falls for a woman from Maine. The song’s bouncy, upbeat melody and Day’s effervescent vocals create a sense of joy and exuberance that captures the excitement of falling in love. The lyrics, which playfully reference Maine’s unique cultural traditions and regional slang, give the song a sense of humor and whimsy that make it a fun and lighthearted listen.

9. “A Tombstone Every Mile” By Dick Curless

“A Tombstone Every Mile” by Dick Curless is a hauntingly beautiful country ballad that tells the story of a truck driver traveling across the country. The song’s mournful melody and somber lyrics create a sense of melancholy that captures the loneliness and isolation that can come with life on the road. Curless’ deep, resonant vocals and sparse instrumentation give the song a sense of authenticity and raw emotion that make it a standout in the genre.

10. “Portland Town” By Schooner Fare

“Portland Town” by Schooner Fare is a folksy and nostalgic tribute to the city of Portland, Maine. The song’s gentle melody and harmonious vocals create a sense of warmth and comfort that evoke the feeling of coming home after a long absence. The lyrics, which speak to the history and character of Portland, give the song a sense of depth and meaning that make it a poignant and heartfelt tribute to the city and its people. Overall, “Portland Town” is a beautiful and moving piece of music that captures the essence of the spirit of Maine.