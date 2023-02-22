Long distance relationships can be challenging and emotionally taxing, and it’s not uncommon for couples to feel disconnected and uncertain about their future. However, there are many ways to stay connected and strengthen your relationship, and one of the most powerful tools can be music. Songs have a unique ability to evoke strong emotions and bring people together, even when they are physically apart. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of long distance relationship songs that will remind you why you’re doing it and help you feel closer to your loved one.

Whether you’re in a new long distance relationship or have been separated from your partner for some time, these songs can help you stay connected and keep your love alive. From classic love ballads to modern pop hits, each of these songs has a unique message that will resonate with couples in long distance relationships. Some of the songs may bring tears to your eyes, while others will make you smile and feel grateful for the love you share. No matter what your musical taste or relationship status, these long distance relationship songs will inspire you to keep going and remind you that love knows no distance.

1. Long Distance – Bruno Mars

“Long Distance” by Bruno Mars is a heart-wrenching ballad that explores the painful longing of being separated from a loved one who is far away. The song features Mars’ signature smooth vocals and soulful delivery, accompanied by a simple, stripped-down instrumental arrangement of acoustic guitar and piano. The lyrics vividly express the pain and isolation that comes with being apart from someone you love, while also expressing the hope and determination to keep the relationship alive despite the distance. With its emotional depth and poignant melody, “Long Distance” is a poignant reminder of the power of love to transcend even the greatest physical distance.

2. The Girl – City and Colour

“The Girl” by City and Colour is a hauntingly beautiful acoustic ballad that showcases the emotive vocals and poetic lyrics of Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. The song is a wistful reflection on a lost love, with Green’s delicate fingerpicking and mournful melody conveying a sense of deep yearning and regret. The lyrics are introspective and contemplative, exploring the complexities of human relationships and the search for meaning and connection in a world that can often feel cold and distant. With its haunting atmosphere and bittersweet sentiment, “The Girl” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners seeking solace and understanding in the face of life’s uncertainties.

3. One Call Away – Charlie Puth

“One Call Away” by Charlie Puth is a feel-good pop ballad that celebrates the power of love and human connection to overcome distance and adversity. The song features Puth’s signature silky vocals and catchy melody, supported by a bouncy, upbeat instrumental arrangement that includes elements of acoustic guitar, piano, and synth. The lyrics are optimistic and romantic, expressing the idea that no matter how far apart two people may be, they can always count on each other for love and support. With its infectious energy and heartfelt sentiment, “One Call Away” is a joyful reminder of the importance of love and compassion in a world that can often feel cold and indifferent.

4. Calling You – Blue October

“Calling You” by Blue October is an emotional rock ballad that captures the raw intensity of longing and desire. The song features lead singer Justin Furstenfeld’s powerful vocals and evocative lyrics, set against a haunting instrumental backdrop of piano and guitar. The lyrics are passionate and introspective, exploring the complex emotions that come with being separated from a loved one and yearning for their return. The song’s raw vulnerability and honest portrayal of human emotion have made it a favorite among fans of alternative rock and indie music. With its unforgettable chorus and heart-wrenching lyrics, “Calling You” is a powerful testament to the enduring power of love and the human spirit.

5. So Far Away – Dire Straits

“So Far Away” by Dire Straits is a classic rock ballad that features the signature guitar work and distinctive vocals of lead singer and guitarist Mark Knopfler. The song is a poignant reflection on the transient nature of life and the passage of time, with Knopfler’s introspective lyrics and intricate guitar lines painting a vivid picture of longing and loss. The instrumental arrangement is atmospheric and understated, with delicate guitar arpeggios and a gentle drum beat supporting Knopfler’s expressive vocals. With its melancholic mood and poignant lyrics, “So Far Away” is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners looking for comfort and solace in the face of life’s uncertainties.

6. Distance – Christina Perri Feat. Jason Mraz

“Distance” by Christina Perri featuring Jason Mraz is a heartwarming duet that celebrates the power of love to overcome obstacles and bring people together. The song features Perri’s soulful vocals and Mraz’s signature smooth delivery, with the two artists trading verses and harmonizing over a warm, uplifting instrumental arrangement that includes acoustic guitar, piano, and strings. The lyrics are romantic and optimistic, expressing the idea that no matter how far apart two people may be, their love can bridge any distance and bring them closer together. With its stirring melodies and heartwarming message, “Distance” is a touching ode to the enduring power of love and the human spirit.

7. I Will Wait – Mumford And Sons

“I Will Wait” by Mumford and Sons is an uplifting folk-rock anthem that celebrates the joys of love and companionship. The song features the band’s trademark acoustic instrumentation, including banjo, mandolin, and acoustic guitar, and features lead singer Marcus Mumford’s distinctive, raw vocals. The lyrics are optimistic and inspiring, expressing the idea that love can conquer all obstacles and that true happiness can be found in the company of a kindred spirit. The song’s rousing chorus and spirited instrumentation make it a favorite among fans of alternative and indie rock, while its heartfelt message of love and hope have resonated with listeners around the world.

8. A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

“A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton is a piano-driven pop ballad that became an instant classic upon its release in 2002. The song features Carlton’s powerful vocals and her virtuosic piano playing, with a catchy melody and an infectious chorus that quickly became an earworm. The lyrics express the desire to be with a loved one, no matter how far away they may be, and the music perfectly captures the emotions of longing and devotion. “A Thousand Miles” became a cultural phenomenon and cemented Carlton’s place as a talented and successful singer-songwriter, and its catchy hook and emotional resonance continue to make it a beloved staple of pop radio to this day.

9. Right Where You Want Me – Jesse McCartney

“Right Where You Want Me” by Jesse McCartney is a catchy pop song that was released in 2006. The song features McCartney’s smooth and polished vocals, with a driving beat and a pulsing electronic rhythm. The lyrics describe a relationship in which the singer is completely devoted to his partner, willing to do anything to please them and stay by their side. The chorus is an upbeat and infectious earworm that is sure to get stuck in your head, and the music video features McCartney’s signature dance moves and stylish fashion sense. “Right Where You Want Me” was a hit on pop radio and cemented McCartney’s place as a rising star in the music industry.

10. Distance – Mariah Carey ft. Ty Dolla $ign

“Distance” by Mariah Carey featuring Ty Dolla $ign is a powerful ballad that was released in 2018. The song features Carey’s soaring vocals, with a haunting piano melody and a slow, soulful rhythm. The lyrics describe the emotional pain of a breakup, and the struggle to move on from a relationship that was once so important. The addition of Ty Dolla $ign’s rap verse adds a contemporary touch to the song, and his verses express the same feelings of longing and heartbreak that Carey’s vocals convey. “Distance” showcases Carey’s impressive vocal range and emotional depth, and the collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign adds a fresh perspective to the classic ballad form.

11. So Far Away – Carole King

“So Far Away” by Carole King is a classic folk-pop song that was released in 1971. The song features King’s warm and inviting vocals, with a gentle acoustic guitar melody and a simple, yet memorable melody. The lyrics describe the feeling of being apart from someone you love, and the emotional pain that comes with it. The song’s poetic lyrics and nostalgic sound have made it a beloved classic, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “So Far Away” showcases King’s talent as a songwriter and her ability to capture universal emotions through her music.

12. Here Without You – 3 Doors Down

“Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down is a power ballad that was released in 2002. The song features a driving guitar riff, with a heavy drumbeat and soaring vocals. The lyrics describe the emotional pain of being apart from someone you love, and the longing to be reunited with them. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable guitar solo have made it a staple of rock radio, and it has become one of 3 Doors Down’s signature hits. “Here Without You” showcases the band’s ability to craft a powerful and emotionally resonant rock song, and has become a beloved classic of the early 2000s rock scene.

13. Long Distance – Megan & Liz

“Long Distance” by Megan & Liz is a pop song that was released in 2012. The song features upbeat production, with a catchy synth melody and the duo’s bright harmonies. The lyrics describe the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, and the feelings of loneliness and longing that come with it. The song’s relatable subject matter and infectious energy have made it a fan favorite, and it has become one of Megan & Liz’s most popular songs. “Long Distance” showcases the duo’s talent for crafting catchy pop hooks and their ability to capture universal emotions through their music.

14. Home – Michael Bublé

“Home” by Michael Bublé is a contemporary pop song that was released in 2005. The song features a catchy piano melody, with Bublé’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics describe the joy of coming home after a long period of time away, and the sense of belonging and comfort that home provides. The song’s catchy chorus and Bublé’s emotive delivery have made it a staple of adult contemporary radio, and it has become one of his most popular songs. “Home” showcases Bublé’s talent for crafting sentimental and nostalgic pop songs, and has become a beloved classic of the 2000s pop scene.

15. Jet Lag – Simple Plan ft. Natasha Bedingfield

“Jet Lag” is a pop punk song by the Canadian band Simple Plan, featuring vocals from British singer Natasha Bedingfield. The song’s lyrics explore the feeling of disorientation and disconnection that can arise from jet lag, and the longing to be with a loved one. The upbeat melody and catchy chorus are balanced by more somber verses that reflect the mood of the lyrics. Bedingfield’s guest vocals add a layer of emotional depth to the song, with her soaring voice perfectly complementing Simple Plan’s pop punk style. “Jet Lag” is a relatable and catchy song that has become a fan favorite for its relatable lyrics and upbeat energy.

16. From Where You Are – Lifehouse

“From Where You Are” is a touching ballad by the American rock band Lifehouse. The song is a tribute to a loved one who has passed away, with lyrics that express the desire to reach out to them and feel their presence again. The soft piano melody and Jason Wade’s soulful vocals create a bittersweet atmosphere that captures the mood of the song’s message. The chorus is particularly poignant, with the lyrics “I’ll be home soon, so dry your eyes” providing a sense of comfort and hope. “From Where You Are” is a moving song that beautifully conveys the pain of loss and the power of memory.

17. Long Distance – Brandy

“Long Distance” by Brandy is a soulful R&B track that deals with the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship. Brandy’s smooth and emotive vocals deliver the song’s lyrics with sincerity, as she sings about the loneliness and longing that can come with being apart from someone you love. The song is driven by a mellow beat, and the production is simple and effective, with a focus on Brandy’s vocals. The chorus is particularly catchy, with the refrain “But you’re so far away” underscoring the theme of distance and separation. “Long Distance” is a heartfelt and relatable song that captures the pain and complexity of long-distance relationships.

18. Ours – Taylor Swift

“Ours” by Taylor Swift is a country-pop song that speaks of the beauty and simplicity of love in a world full of chaos. The song describes a love that is unique and special and is not affected by the opinions of others. Taylor’s soothing voice and the gentle strumming of the guitar create a warm and comforting atmosphere. The chorus is catchy and easy to sing along to, making it a fan favorite. “Ours” is a heartwarming love song that celebrates the power of love in a world that often seems harsh and unforgiving.

19. Many the Miles – Sara Bareilles

“Many the Miles” is a song by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Released in 2007 as the second single from her debut studio album “Little Voice,” the song is a reflective and introspective ballad about the challenges and sacrifices of pursuing a career in music, and the comfort that can be found in the journey itself. With its soulful piano melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Many the Miles” showcases Bareilles’ distinctive vocal style and songwriting ability, earning critical acclaim and becoming a fan favorite. The song also features a memorable and uplifting chorus that encourages listeners to persevere through adversity and keep chasing their dreams.

20. Right Here Waiting – Richard Marx

“Right Here Waiting” is a ballad by Richard Marx that was released in 1989. The song is a declaration of love from the singer to his significant other, expressing his willingness to wait for her no matter the distance that separates them. The song was a commercial success, topping the charts in several countries, including the United States, where it spent three consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s emotional lyrics and the haunting melody of the piano have made it a timeless classic and a favorite for lovers separated by distance or circumstance.

21. I Can’t Wait Forever – Simple Plan

“I Can’t Wait Forever” is a song by Simple Plan, a Canadian pop punk band. Released in 2008, it is an upbeat, high-energy track with catchy guitar riffs and a driving rhythm section. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a person who is in love with someone who is leaving or has already left, and is unable to let go of their feelings for them. The vocalist sings about their desperation to keep the relationship alive and their determination to wait as long as it takes for the other person to return. The song’s overall message is one of hope and perseverance in the face of difficult circumstances.

22. Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne

“Wish You Were Here” is a song by Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. Released in 2011, the song features Lavigne’s signature pop rock sound and reflective lyrics that express longing for someone who is far away. The song is notable for its catchy chorus, which has become an anthem for those in long distance relationships or separated from loved ones. The music video features Lavigne singing the song while reminiscing over a collection of photographs and memories, capturing the bittersweet sentiment of the song. Overall, “Wish You Were Here” is a poignant and relatable track that has resonated with fans around the world.