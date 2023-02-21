Fashion has long been a source of inspiration for musicians and a topic of fascination for fans. From iconic outfits worn by legendary performers to lyrics that celebrate the latest trends and styles, fashion has played a prominent role in the history of popular music. In this list, we’ve compiled the 16 best songs about fashion that are a cut above the rest, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the intersection between fashion and music. From classic hits like “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley to modern anthems like “Fashion!” by Lady Gaga, these songs offer a glimpse into the power of fashion to inspire, captivate, and transform. Whether you’re a fashion lover looking for the perfect soundtrack to your next runway show or simply a music fan looking for a new playlist, these songs are sure to make an impact. So sit back, turn up the volume, and let these 16 fashion-forward hits transport you to a world of style and sound.

1.Vogue – Madonna

“Vogue” by Madonna is a classic dance-pop hit that became an instant sensation in 1990. The song features a pulsing beat, catchy melody, and iconic lyrics that celebrate the glamorous world of fashion and beauty. Madonna’s smooth, sultry vocals take center stage as she urges listeners to strike a pose and let their bodies move to the rhythm of the music. With its irresistible hooks and infectious energy, “Vogue” has become one of the most beloved and influential songs of the 90s, inspiring countless imitations, remixes, and tributes. It remains a timeless anthem that captures the spirit of an era and the power of self-expression through dance.

2.Fashion Beats – The Black Eyed Peas

“Fashion Beats” by The Black Eyed Peas is an upbeat and energetic dance-pop track that celebrates the world of high fashion and the art of self-expression. With a thumping beat, infectious melodies, and playful lyrics, the song encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and express themselves through their clothing and style. The Black Eyed Peas’ trademark mix of hip-hop, pop, and electronic music creates a dynamic and exciting sonic landscape that perfectly captures the thrill and excitement of the fashion world. “Fashion Beats” is a fun and empowering anthem that inspires listeners to embrace their unique style and dance to their own beat.

3.Fashion – David Bowie

“Fashion” by David Bowie is a funk-infused art-pop hit that celebrates the world of high fashion and style. Released in 1980, the song features a driving beat, funky guitar riffs, and Bowie’s signature vocals, creating a catchy and danceable groove. The lyrics playfully reference the fast-paced world of fashion and the obsession with new trends and styles, while Bowie’s distinctive persona and charisma shine through. “Fashion” is a timeless classic that perfectly captures the spirit of the 80s and Bowie’s unique style and influence on the world of music and fashion. It remains an iconic and influential song that continues to inspire artists and fashionistas alike.

4.Sharp Dressed Man – ZZ Top

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top is a classic rock hit that celebrates the power of style and the confidence that comes with a well-tailored suit. Released in 1983, the song features a driving beat, bluesy guitar riffs, and Billy Gibbons’ gritty vocals, creating a signature sound that has come to define ZZ Top’s music. The lyrics paint a picture of a man who commands respect and attention with his impeccable fashion sense, from his sharp suits to his shiny shoes. “Sharp Dressed Man” is an enduring classic that captures the spirit of rock and roll and the timeless appeal of a well-dressed gentleman.

5.Dedicated Follower of Fashion – The Kinks

“Dedicated Follower of Fashion” by The Kinks is a playful and satirical take on the world of fashion and the obsession with trends and styles. Released in 1966, the song features a catchy melody, witty lyrics, and Ray Davies’ distinctive vocals, creating a classic British pop sound. The lyrics poke fun at the superficiality and pretension of the fashion world, while also acknowledging the allure and excitement of following the latest trends. “Dedicated Follower of Fashion” is a clever and entertaining song that highlights the absurdity and humor of fashion culture, while also showcasing The Kinks’ irreverent and innovative musical style.

6.Undone (The Sweater Song) – Weezer

“Undone (The Sweater Song)” by Weezer is a quirky and catchy alternative rock hit that perfectly captures the band’s signature sound and style. Released in 1994, the song features a driving beat, distorted guitar riffs, and Rivers Cuomo’s distinctive vocals, creating a dynamic and energetic sound. The lyrics describe a simple scenario of a sweater unraveling, but use it as a metaphor for the unraveling of a relationship. With its relatable and introspective lyrics, “Undone (The Sweater Song)” has become one of Weezer’s most beloved and iconic songs, showcasing the band’s unique blend of humor, emotion, and rock and roll spirit.

7.These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ – Nancy Sinatra

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra is an iconic and empowering pop hit that celebrates female strength and independence. Released in 1966, the song features a catchy and memorable melody, bold and confident vocals, and a driving beat that perfectly captures the spirit of the era. The lyrics describe a woman who has had enough of her partner’s unfaithfulness and decides to take control of the situation by walking away. With its upbeat and empowering message, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” has become a timeless anthem for women’s empowerment and a classic example of 60s pop culture.

8.Devil with a Blue Dress On – Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels

“Devil with a Blue Dress On” by Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels is an iconic and high-energy rock and roll hit that perfectly captures the spirit of the 60s. Released in 1966, the song features a driving and infectious beat, electrifying guitar riffs, and Ryder’s soulful and powerful vocals. The lyrics describe a mysterious and alluring woman dressed in a blue dress, with a devilish charm and seductive power. With its dynamic sound and catchy lyrics, “Devil with a Blue Dress On” has become a timeless classic of rock and roll and a beloved example of the genre’s energy and excitement.

9.Fashion! – Lady Gaga

“Fashion!” by Lady Gaga is a dynamic and vibrant pop hit that celebrates the world of high fashion and self-expression. Released in 2009, the song features a thumping beat, glittering synths, and Gaga’s signature vocals, creating an infectious and energetic sound. The lyrics celebrate the power of fashion to create identity, break boundaries, and inspire confidence and creativity. With its bold and empowering message, “Fashion!” has become a beloved anthem for fashion lovers and Gaga fans alike, showcasing the artist’s unique style, vision, and influence on the world of music and fashion.

10.Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey

“Blue Jeans” by Lana Del Rey is a haunting and evocative pop ballad that explores the themes of love, nostalgia, and Americana. Released in 2012, the song features Del Rey’s distinctive and ethereal vocals, accompanied by a slow and dreamy instrumental arrangement, including guitars, strings, and atmospheric synths. The lyrics describe a love affair with a bad boy, who wears blue jeans and rides a motorcycle, while also hinting at the darker and more complex aspects of the relationship. “Blue Jeans” is a moody and cinematic song that perfectly captures Del Rey’s unique aesthetic and her ability to create complex and emotional narratives through her music.

11.Blue Velvet – Bobby Vinton

“Blue Velvet” by Bobby Vinton is a classic pop standard that captures the romantic and nostalgic mood of the 60s. Released in 1963, the song features Vinton’s smooth and velvety vocals, accompanied by a lush and elegant instrumental arrangement, including strings, horns, and a memorable piano riff. The lyrics describe a dreamlike world of blue velvet, where love and passion are intertwined with melancholy and yearning. With its timeless melody and romantic lyrics, “Blue Velvet” has become an enduring classic of pop music, showcasing Vinton’s talent as a crooner and the enduring appeal of the romantic ballad genre.

12.Blue Suede Shoes – Elvis Presley

“Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley is an iconic and high-energy rock and roll hit that perfectly captures the spirit of the 50s. Released in 1956, the song features Presley’s dynamic and charismatic vocals, accompanied by a driving and infectious instrumental arrangement, including guitars, drums, and a memorable saxophone solo. The lyrics describe a man who loves his blue suede shoes and warns others not to step on them. With its catchy and memorable hook, “Blue Suede Shoes” has become one of Presley’s most beloved and enduring hits, a classic example of rock and roll at its finest, and a defining moment in the history of popular music.

13.Forever In Blue Jeans – Neil Diamond

“Forever in Blue Jeans” by Neil Diamond is a timeless and upbeat pop hit that celebrates the simple joys of life and the power of love. Released in 1979, the song features Diamond’s warm and expressive vocals, accompanied by a cheerful and catchy instrumental arrangement, including guitars, piano, and a memorable chorus. The lyrics describe the pleasures of everyday life, from wearing blue jeans to spending time with loved ones, and the enduring value of these experiences. With its optimistic and feel-good message, “Forever in Blue Jeans” has become a beloved classic of pop music, showcasing Diamond’s songwriting talent and his ability to create music that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds.

14.Cut Your Hair – Pavement

“Cut Your Hair” by Pavement is a witty and irreverent indie rock hit that critiques the commercialization of alternative music in the 90s. Released in 1994, the song features a slacker-style vocal delivery from frontman Stephen Malkmus, backed by a jangly and distorted guitar riff and driving rhythm section. The lyrics poke fun at the pressure on bands to conform to mainstream standards of success, with lines like “What’s the matter with a car, can’t you tolerate the way I’m living?” and “Your head will collapse, but there’s nothing in it, and you’ll ask yourself, ‘Where is my mind?'” With its sardonic and subversive message, “Cut Your Hair” has become a cult classic of indie rock, and a defining moment in the genre’s history.

15.Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend – Marilyn Monroe

“Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” is a classic and iconic song from the 1953 film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” famously performed by Marilyn Monroe. The song is an upbeat and glamorous celebration of the power and allure of diamonds, with Monroe’s sultry and seductive vocals accompanied by a catchy and memorable melody. The lyrics describe the ways in which diamonds can transform a woman’s life, from providing financial security to attracting romantic attention. With its timeless appeal and Monroe’s legendary performance, “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” has become an enduring symbol of Hollywood glamour and femininity, and a classic example of a show-stopping musical number.

16.She’s In Fashion – Suede

“She’s in Fashion” by Suede is a melancholic yet catchy indie rock hit that explores the themes of fame, fashion, and the struggles of modern life. Released in 1999, the song features Brett Anderson’s emotive and distinctive vocals, backed by a driving bassline and atmospheric guitar riffs. The lyrics describe a woman who is obsessed with fashion and the glamorous lifestyle it promises, while struggling with the emptiness and loneliness that come with it. With its memorable chorus and introspective lyrics, “She’s in Fashion” has become a fan favorite of Suede’s discography, showcasing the band’s unique blend of melancholy and pop sensibility.