Diamonds have captivated the human imagination for centuries, and it’s no surprise that they’ve been a frequent subject of art, literature, and music. Songs about diamonds have ranged from joyous celebrations of the precious stones to poignant reflections on the fleeting nature of material wealth.

From Shirley Bassey’s iconic “Diamonds Are Forever” to Rihanna’s upbeat hit “Diamonds,” diamonds have been a staple subject of popular music for decades. Other artists, such as Pink Floyd, Sonic Youth, and The Beatles, have also created songs that explore the symbolic and emotional power of diamonds.

The enduring appeal of diamonds in popular music reflects the wider cultural fascination with the precious stones. Diamonds have long been associated with wealth, glamour, and beauty, and they continue to be a symbol of luxury and sophistication today.

However, songs about diamonds also provide a platform to explore deeper themes, such as love, loss, and the meaning of life. Whether exploring the fleeting nature of material wealth or celebrating the emotional power of love, songs about diamonds offer a rich tapestry of emotional and symbolic meaning.

In this article, we will explore some of the best songs about diamonds, tracing their evolution through history and examining the themes they explore. From classic ballads to contemporary hits, these songs provide a fascinating insight into the enduring allure of diamonds in popular music.

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond – Pink Floyd

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” is a nine-part progressive rock song by the English rock band Pink Floyd, released in 1975. The song features haunting and melancholic melodies with psychedelic soundscapes, and is a tribute to their former band member Syd Barrett, who had left the band due to his declining mental health. The song’s lyrics allude to Barrett’s rise and fall as a musician, and the contrast between his early creativity and later struggles.

The song begins with a slow, ethereal keyboard introduction that gradually builds into a powerful guitar riff, before transitioning into a dreamy saxophone solo. The vocals, provided by David Gilmour and Richard Wright, are layered with harmonies and echo effects, creating a hypnotic and otherworldly atmosphere.

The song’s title phrase “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” is repeated throughout the song, as a way of acknowledging and celebrating Barrett’s unique artistic vision. The lyrics also contain references to other significant cultural figures who suffered similar fates, including Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

The song’s extended instrumental sections showcase the band’s virtuosity, particularly the soaring guitar solos by David Gilmour. The song’s climactic finale features a reprise of the opening keyboard melody, bringing the song full circle and creating a sense of closure.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” has since become one of Pink Floyd’s most beloved and enduring songs, and a staple of classic rock radio. Its combination of atmospheric soundscapes, poetic lyrics, and technical musicianship has made it a touchstone for progressive rock and psychedelic music, and a lasting tribute to the creative spirit of Syd Barrett.

2. Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

“Diamonds Are Forever” is a classic James Bond theme song, sung by Shirley Bassey and released in 1971. The song was written by John Barry and Don Black, and became an instant hit due to its catchy melody, seductive vocals, and iconic lyrics.

The song’s opening orchestral arrangement sets the tone for the song, with Bassey’s powerful vocals taking center stage. The lyrics describe the allure and permanence of diamonds, and their symbolic significance as a marker of wealth, power, and romance.

The song’s chorus, “Diamonds are forever, they are all I need to please me,” has become a cultural catchphrase, and its catchy melody has been used in numerous film and TV parodies. Bassey’s performance is particularly noteworthy for its dramatic flair, with her soaring vocals capturing the glamor and danger of the James Bond franchise.

“Diamonds Are Forever” remains a timeless classic, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. It continues to be associated with the suave sophistication of James Bond, and the enduring appeal of diamonds as a symbol of luxury and desire.

3. The Diamond Sea – Sonic Youth

“The Diamond Sea” is a song by American alternative rock band Sonic Youth, released in 1995. The song is an epic, sprawling composition that clocks in at over 19 minutes in length, and features the band’s signature noise rock soundscapes.

The song begins with a hypnotic guitar riff and Kim Gordon’s haunting vocals, before building into a cacophonous wall of sound, with distorted guitars, pounding drums, and feedback loops. The song’s lyrics describe the ebb and flow of relationships, and the tensions and contradictions that arise between two people.

The song’s extended instrumental sections are a showcase for the band’s experimental sound, with intricate guitar interplay and dissonant chord progressions. The song’s climax features an explosive guitar solo by Lee Ranaldo, before transitioning back to the song’s opening riff.

“The Diamond Sea” has been lauded as one of Sonic Youth’s greatest achievements, and a high-water mark for the experimental rock genre. Its combination of noise rock experimentation, poetic lyrics, and technical musicianship has made it a favorite among critics and fans alike. The song also represents a bold and adventurous move for a band that was already considered one of the most innovative and influential in alternative music.

4. Diamonds – Rihanna

“Diamonds” is a pop and R&B song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2012. The song features a driving beat, infectious melody, and Rihanna’s sultry vocals. The lyrics describe a woman’s desire for the finer things in life, including diamonds, and her willingness to work hard to achieve them.

The song’s chorus, “We’re like diamonds in the sky,” has become a cultural catchphrase, and its catchy melody has made it a radio and chart-topping hit. The song’s music video features Rihanna dancing and singing against a colorful and futuristic backdrop, with dazzling special effects and stunning choreography.

“Diamonds” showcases Rihanna’s versatility as a performer, and her ability to deliver a catchy and upbeat pop song that also has depth and emotional resonance. The song has been covered and remixed by numerous artists, and remains one of Rihanna’s most popular and enduring hits.

5. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds – The Beatles

“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is a psychedelic rock song by The Beatles, released in 1967. The song features John Lennon’s surreal lyrics and a dreamy melody, with prominent use of sitar and other exotic instruments.

The song’s title and lyrics have long been the subject of controversy and speculation, with many fans and critics suggesting that it is a thinly veiled reference to LSD. However, Lennon always maintained that the song was inspired by a drawing his son Julian had made of a classmate named Lucy.

The song’s surreal imagery and trippy sound have made it an enduring classic of the psychedelic rock era, and it has been covered and sampled by numerous artists. The song’s distinctive opening riff and chorus, “Lucy in the sky with diamonds,” are instantly recognizable to music fans of all ages.

6. Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend – Marilyn Monroe

“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is a classic jazz standard and signature song of Marilyn Monroe, released in 1953. The song features a lively and upbeat melody, with lyrics that celebrate the power and allure of diamonds for women.

The song’s popularity and iconic status have been further cemented by Monroe’s performance of it in the film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” in which she famously sang it while dressed in a shimmering pink gown and dripping in diamonds.

The song has been covered and parodied by numerous artists and has become a cultural touchstone for glamour, luxury, and feminine power. Its memorable lyrics, including the chorus “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” continue to be referenced in popular culture today.

7. Diamonds from Sierra Leone – Ye

“Diamonds from Sierra Leone” is a hip-hop song by Kanye West, released in 2005. The song features a sample of Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds Are Forever” and is a powerful commentary on the exploitation of African diamond mines and the social costs of the diamond trade.

The lyrics contrast the glamour and luxury associated with diamonds with the violence and poverty that often accompany their production, and question the moral implications of owning and wearing such gems.

The song’s driving beat and West’s rapid-fire delivery give it a sense of urgency and importance, and it has been hailed as one of the most politically and socially conscious songs in hip-hop history. The song’s music video, directed by West, features striking imagery and powerful messages about the diamond trade and its impact on African communities.

8. Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes – Paul Simon

“Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” is a folk-pop song by Paul Simon, released in 1986. The song features a catchy melody and intricate instrumentation, including African rhythms and harmonies.

The lyrics tell the story of a wealthy woman who has everything she wants but remains unhappy, and the protagonist’s desire to leave his own troubles behind and escape with her. The song’s title refers to the woman’s literal diamonds on the soles of her shoes, which represent the material wealth that cannot bring her happiness.

The song’s fusion of African and Western musical styles and its thoughtful lyrics have made it a beloved classic of Simon’s oeuvre, and it has been covered and sampled by numerous artists in a variety of genres. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, “She’s a rich girl, she don’t try to hide it, diamonds on the soles of her shoes,” make it an enduring favorite among fans.

9. Diamonds and Pearls – Prince and the New Power Generation

“Diamonds and Pearls” is a soulful R&B song by Prince and the New Power Generation, released in 1991. The song features lush production and harmonies, with Prince’s signature falsetto and strong vocal performance.

The lyrics speak to the power and beauty of love, comparing the object of the singer’s affection to precious diamonds and pearls. The chorus, “If I gave you diamonds and pearls, would you be a happy boy or a girl?” has become an iconic line in the Prince canon, showcasing his ability to blend romantic sentiment with a touch of whimsy.

The song’s music video features Prince and the New Power Generation in glamorous settings, with nods to classic Hollywood imagery. The song’s message of the value of love over material possessions has resonated with audiences for decades, cementing its place in Prince’s legacy.

10. Diamonds on the Water – Enya

“Diamonds on the Water” is a meditative and soothing instrumental track by Enya, released in 2015. The song features Enya’s signature layered vocals, gentle piano, and atmospheric soundscapes that evoke the tranquility of water.

The song’s title and theme reference the idea of finding precious treasures in unexpected places, like diamonds hidden in the depths of the ocean. The song’s serene and dreamlike quality invites listeners to imagine themselves floating peacefully on calm waters, surrounded by the beauty and mystery of the natural world.

Enya’s music has often been described as “new age” or “ethereal,” and “Diamonds on the Water” is no exception. Its gentle and introspective mood makes it a perfect soundtrack for relaxation, meditation, or quiet reflection.

11. Diamonds Make Babies – Dierks Bentley

“Diamonds Make Babies” is a country rock song by Dierks Bentley, released in 2018. The song is a playful and tongue-in-cheek ode to the enduring power of diamonds as a symbol of love and commitment.

The lyrics reference the popular saying that “diamonds are forever,” and suggest that they are the ultimate way to ensure a long-lasting relationship. The song’s title, “Diamonds Make Babies,” suggests that a gift of diamonds is a surefire way to start a family and build a life together.

Musically, the song features a driving beat, twangy guitars, and Bentley’s distinctive vocals. It’s a fun and catchy track that celebrates the joys of love and family, while poking fun at the sometimes over-the-top ways people express their affection.

12. Diamonds and Gold – Mac Miller

“Diamonds and Gold” is a rap song by Mac Miller, released in 2015. The song features a laid-back beat and Miller’s introspective lyrics about his experiences in the music industry and his personal life.

The title “Diamonds and Gold” is a reference to the trappings of wealth and success that come with fame, but the song’s lyrics suggest that these material possessions are ultimately hollow and unfulfilling. Miller raps about the challenges of staying true to oneself in the face of pressure to conform to industry standards, and the importance of finding happiness and meaning in life beyond material wealth.

Musically, the song features a jazzy, soulful instrumental that blends well with Miller’s smooth flow. It’s a contemplative and thoughtful track that explores themes of authenticity, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness.

13. Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All – Father John Misty

“Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All” is an indie-folk song by Father John Misty, released in 2018. The song features a stripped-down arrangement, with Misty’s acoustic guitar and vocals at the forefront.

The song’s title is a play on the famous quote by Marilyn Monroe that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” However, Misty’s lyrics subvert this idea by suggesting that the most valuable and rare diamonds are the ones that don’t live up to our expectations.

The song’s lyrics explore the themes of disappointment and disillusionment, as Misty reflects on the unfulfilled promises of love and success. The track’s haunting melody and Misty’s poignant vocal performance create a sense of melancholy and introspection that is both beautiful and moving.

14. Buy Me Diamonds – Bea Miller

“Buy Me Diamonds” is a pop song by Bea Miller, released in 2017. The song features a catchy melody and upbeat instrumentation, with Miller’s vocals at the forefront.

The song’s lyrics explore the idea of materialism and the desire for expensive gifts, particularly diamonds, as a symbol of love and affection. However, Miller’s lyrics also subvert this idea, suggesting that true love is not about material possessions but about emotional connection and authenticity.

The track’s infectious chorus and Miller’s confident vocal delivery make it a standout pop hit that is both fun and thought-provoking.

15. Diamonds – Jauz

“Diamonds” is an electronic dance music track by Jauz, released in 2018. The song features a high-energy beat and a repetitive vocal sample, creating a driving rhythm that is perfect for the dance floor.

The song’s title is echoed in the lyrics, which repeatedly ask the question “Are you shining with me?” The lyrics suggest a feeling of unity and togetherness on the dance floor, with the shared experience of music and dance creating a sense of connection and joy.

The track’s dynamic production and Jauz’s signature sound make it a popular club hit that is sure to get people moving and feeling the energy of the moment.

16. Diamonds in the Mine – Leonard Cohen

“Diamonds in the Mine” is a song by Leonard Cohen, released in 1971. The song features Cohen’s signature storytelling lyrics and a dark, moody melody that reflects the song’s ominous subject matter.

The song’s lyrics explore themes of danger, violence, and chaos, with vivid imagery that creates a sense of unease in the listener. The diamond metaphor is used to suggest something valuable that is also dangerous and potentially destructive.

Cohen’s distinctive voice and melancholic delivery add to the haunting atmosphere of the song, making it a standout track in his discography that showcases his skills as both a lyricist and a performer.

17. Diamonds Made From Rain – Eric Clapton

“Diamonds Made From Rain” is a song by Eric Clapton, released in 2010. The song features a slow, bluesy melody that is characteristic of Clapton’s style, with his signature guitar playing taking center stage.

The lyrics of the song explore themes of love, loss, and redemption, with the diamond metaphor representing the idea that something beautiful and valuable can be born out of difficult or painful experiences.

Clapton’s soulful vocals add to the emotional depth of the song, and his guitar solos showcase his virtuosity as a musician. Overall, “Diamonds Made From Rain” is a powerful and moving song that highlights Clapton’s skill as both a songwriter and a performer.

18. Black Diamond Bay – Bob Dylan

“Black Diamond Bay” is a song by Bob Dylan, released in 1976 as part of his album “Desire”. The song tells the story of a group of characters who find themselves trapped on an island during a storm, with the titular Black Diamond Bay being the center of the action.

The lyrics of the song are vivid and cinematic, with Dylan’s storytelling ability shining through in his descriptions of the various characters and their interactions. The melody is upbeat and catchy, with a lively rhythm that propels the narrative forward.

Overall, “Black Diamond Bay” is a captivating and engaging song that showcases Dylan’s skill as a lyricist and storyteller. Its unique blend of narrative and melody make it a standout track in Dylan’s vast catalog of music.

19. Diamond in My Crown – Emmylou Harris

“Diamond in My Crown” is a song by Emmylou Harris, released in 1993 as part of her album “Cowgirl’s Prayer”. The song is a heartfelt ballad that reflects on the importance of love and relationships in life.

Harris’s vocals are tender and emotive, conveying the song’s themes of gratitude and appreciation. The instrumentation is sparse, with acoustic guitar and subtle percussion providing a gentle backdrop for Harris’s vocals.

Overall, “Diamond in My Crown” is a beautiful and poignant song that speaks to the value of love and connection in our lives. Its simple and heartfelt approach makes it a standout track in Harris’s impressive body of work.