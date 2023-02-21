Coffee is a daily ritual for millions of people around the world. It’s the drink that fuels our mornings, and without it, many of us would struggle to start our day. Coffee has a long history of inspiring creativity and artistic expression, and music is no exception. From jazz standards to indie rock, countless songs have been written about the beloved beverage. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the top 16 best songs about coffee to jumpstart your day.

Some of the songs on our list are classics that have been around for decades, while others are newer releases. They come from a variety of genres, but they all share a common theme: celebrating the joys of coffee. Whether you’re a die-hard coffee addict or just enjoy the occasional cup, these songs are sure to put a smile on your face and get you moving.

So sit back, pour yourself a fresh cup of coffee, and get ready to discover some new tunes that will help you start your day off right. From the upbeat and catchy to the mellow and soulful, there’s something on this list for everyone. So let’s dive in and explore the top 16 best songs about coffee!

1. The Coffee Song – Frank Sinatra

“The Coffee Song” is a lighthearted tune by the legendary Frank Sinatra, released in 1946. The song describes the joy of drinking coffee and the different ways it can be enjoyed around the world. With upbeat instrumentals and Sinatra’s smooth vocals, the song takes listeners on a journey across continents, exploring the different cultures and traditions associated with coffee. The catchy chorus invites everyone to “grab a cup and sing along,” making it a perfect addition to any coffee lover’s playlist.

2. The Ink Spots – Java Jive

“Java Jive” by The Ink Spots is a classic swing song from 1940. The song celebrates the pleasures of coffee, describing it as “the cup, the cup, the cup” that “makes me up, up, up.” With its playful lyrics and harmonizing vocals, the song has become an enduring favorite in the world of jazz and swing music. The catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it impossible not to tap your feet and sing along, and it’s easy to see why “Java Jive” has become a timeless classic.

3. One More Cup of Coffee – Bob Dylan

“One More Cup of Coffee” is a hauntingly beautiful song by Bob Dylan, released in 1976. The song tells the story of a man who is leaving a woman he loves, and the bitterness and sadness that comes with the end of their relationship. The refrain “one more cup of coffee for the road” is a plea to delay the inevitable departure, and the lyrics are filled with vivid imagery and poetic language. Dylan’s gravelly voice and intricate guitar work create a melancholic atmosphere that perfectly captures the emotional intensity of the song. “One More Cup of Coffee” is a masterpiece of folk rock, and a testament to Dylan’s enduring talent as a songwriter.

4. You’re the Cream in My Coffee – Nat King Cole

“You’re the Cream in My Coffee” is a delightful love song by Nat King Cole, released in 1930. The song compares the love of a significant other to the cream in coffee, highlighting the way they complement and enhance each other. With upbeat instrumentals and Cole’s signature smooth vocals, the song is an enduring favorite that captures the joy and excitement of being in love. Its catchy melody and clever lyrics make it a perfect choice for anyone looking to express their love and affection.

5. Coffee and TV – Blur

“Coffee and TV” by Blur is a charming and quirky song from 1999. The song tells the story of a milk carton that embarks on a journey to find its missing owner, and the trials and tribulations it faces along the way. With its infectious melody and upbeat tempo, the song has become a cult favorite, with fans around the world embracing its whimsical humor and relatable lyrics. Its quirky music video, featuring a lovable animated milk carton, has become an iconic part of the song’s legacy.

6. Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) – Powfu ft. Beabadoobee

“Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” is a melancholic and heartfelt song by Powfu featuring Beabadoobee, released in 2020. The song tells the story of a young couple facing the challenges of a long-distance relationship, and the way their love helps them navigate the difficulties of life. With its gentle acoustic guitar and poignant lyrics, the song has become an anthem for a generation, capturing the bittersweet nature of youth and the power of love to overcome even the most difficult obstacles. Its simple yet profound message has resonated with fans around the world, making it a modern classic.

7. Cigarettes and Coffee – Otis Redding

“Cigarettes and Coffee” is a soulful and sultry song by Otis Redding, released in 1966. The song tells the story of a couple who stay up late into the night, drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes, as they discuss the ups and downs of their relationship. With its smooth jazz-inspired instrumentals and Redding’s powerful vocals, the song creates a moody and romantic atmosphere that captures the intensity of the couple’s emotions. Its raw and honest lyrics have made it a favorite among fans of classic soul music, and a testament to Redding’s enduring talent as a singer and songwriter.

8. One Cup of Coffee – Bob Marley

“One Cup of Coffee” is a reggae classic by Bob Marley, released in 1962. The song tells the story of a man who has lost everything he had, except for a cup of coffee, and the way this simple pleasure brings him comfort in the midst of his struggles. With its iconic reggae rhythm and Marley’s unmistakable voice, the song has become a beloved classic, with fans around the world embracing its message of hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Its powerful lyrics and infectious melody make it a timeless gem in the world of reggae music.

9. Black Coffee – Ella Fitzgerald

“Black Coffee” is a jazz standard performed by Ella Fitzgerald, released in 1960. The song tells the story of a woman who is heartbroken and alone, seeking solace in a cup of black coffee as she struggles to come to terms with her lost love. Fitzgerald’s soulful vocals and the song’s smooth and melancholic melody create a poignant and evocative atmosphere, capturing the depth of the woman’s emotions. Its timeless appeal has made it a favorite among jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike, and a testament to Fitzgerald’s enduring talent as a singer and interpreter of great songs.

10. Coffee Homeground – Kate Bush

“Coffee Homeground” is a unique and unconventional song by Kate Bush, released in 1978. The song is a tribute to the ritual of making and drinking coffee, with Bush’s delicate vocals and intricate instrumentals creating a dreamlike and whimsical atmosphere. The lyrics are playful and imaginative, exploring the sensory experience of coffee and the way it can bring people together. With its distinctive sound and creative approach, the song has become a cult favorite among fans of Kate Bush’s music, and a testament to her artistic vision and experimental spirit.

11. Coffee Shop – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Coffee Shop” is a rock song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1996. The song is a tribute to the experience of hanging out in a coffee shop, with its laid-back and funky rhythm and energetic vocals capturing the lively and vibrant atmosphere of these social spaces. The lyrics are a mixture of nostalgia and poetic observation, reflecting on the people and conversations that take place in coffee shops and the way they can inspire creativity and community. With its distinctive sound and dynamic energy, the song has become a fan favorite and a testament to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ enduring influence on rock music.

12. A Cup of Coffee – Johnny Cash

“A Cup of Coffee” is a country classic by Johnny Cash, released in 1961. The song tells the story of a man who is looking for solace in a cup of coffee, after a night of hard drinking and heartbreak. With its simple yet evocative melody and Cash’s powerful and emotive voice, the song captures the raw emotions of a man who is trying to make sense of his pain and find a way forward. Its honest and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite among Cash’s fans, and a testament to his unique ability to tell stories through his music.

13. Coffee Blues – Mississippi John Hurt

“Coffee Blues” is a classic blues song by Mississippi John Hurt, released in 1928. The song is a humorous and lighthearted take on the joys and pitfalls of drinking coffee, with its catchy and upbeat melody and Hurt’s playful vocals capturing the fun and frivolity of the subject matter. The lyrics are a mix of coffee-related puns and double entendres, as well as references to contemporary events and popular culture. Despite its light-hearted tone, the song is a testament to Hurt’s skills as a guitarist and performer, with his nimble fingerpicking and expressive vocals showcasing his unique style and talent.

14. Coffee Cantata – Johann Sebastian Bach

“Coffee Cantata” is a humorous and charming cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach, composed in the early 1730s. The cantata tells the story of a young woman who loves coffee and is rebuked by her father for her addiction. With its lively and upbeat music and playful lyrics, the cantata is a celebration of coffee as a social and cultural phenomenon, as well as a commentary on the changing attitudes towards the drink in 18th-century Germany. The cantata features a range of musical styles, from arias and duets to recitatives and choruses, showcasing Bach’s versatility and mastery of musical form. With its timeless appeal and delightful spirit, the “Coffee Cantata” has become a favorite among classical music lovers and a testament to Bach’s enduring influence on music.

15. Intergalactic – Beastie Boys

“Intergalactic” is a hip-hop/rap song by the Beastie Boys, released in 1998. The song is known for its futuristic and otherworldly sound, as well as its catchy and energetic lyrics that celebrate science fiction and the possibilities of space travel. The music video, featuring the Beastie Boys as spacefaring superheroes battling an alien menace, is also iconic and helped to cement the song’s place in popular culture. With its driving beat, infectious chorus, and memorable hooks, “Intergalactic” remains a classic of 90s hip-hop and a testament to the Beastie Boys’ enduring influence on music.

16. The Coffee Song – Cream

“The Coffee Song” is a classic rock song by Cream, released in 1967. The song is a celebration of the joys of coffee, with its upbeat and catchy melody and Eric Clapton’s distinctive guitar riffs capturing the energy and excitement of the subject matter. The lyrics are a mix of coffee-related puns and double entendres, as well as references to contemporary events and popular culture. Despite its light-hearted tone, the song is a testament to Cream’s skills as musicians and performers, with their tight rhythms and Clapton’s virtuosic guitar playing showcasing their unique style and talent. With its timeless appeal and infectious spirit, “The Coffee Song” has become a favorite among classic rock fans and a testament to Cream’s enduring influence on music.