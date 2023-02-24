Alaska has long been a source of inspiration for musicians and songwriters, with its rugged landscapes, untamed wilderness, and unique culture providing a rich tapestry of themes and imagery to explore. From the haunting beauty of Johnny Cash’s “When It’s Springtime in Alaska (It’s Forty Below)” to the adventurous spirit of Lacy J. Dalton’s “The Alaska Song,” there are countless songs that capture the essence of this remarkable state.

In this collection of 15 Songs about Alaska, we’ll explore a diverse range of musical styles and perspectives, from the hauntingly beautiful ballads of The Velvet Underground to the upbeat country-tinged tunes of the Bee Gees. Each song offers a unique perspective on the many facets of Alaskan life, from the challenges of surviving in the harsh climate to the beauty and majesty of the natural world.

Some songs, like “Far Alaska” by Jethro Tull, are instrumental masterpieces that conjure up images of the state’s vast and desolate landscapes. Others, like “Alaska” by Hailey Gardiner, are dreamy indie-pop tracks that capture the magic and mystery of the Last Frontier. There are songs that celebrate the adventurous and hardy people who call Alaska home, like Lacy J. Dalton’s “The Alaska Song,” and others that explore the darker aspects of life in the state, like Sophia Kruithof’s haunting “Alaska.”

Together, these 15 Songs about Alaska offer a rich and varied musical portrait of this remarkable state, showcasing the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the people and the land. Whether you’re a lifelong Alaskan or simply drawn to the state’s rugged beauty and unique culture, there’s something in this collection to capture your heart and imagination.

1.North To Alaska – Johnny Horton

“North to Alaska” is a classic country and rock ‘n’ roll song written and performed by Johnny Horton in 1960. The song tells the story of a gold rush in Alaska and the adventures of a man named George, who heads north to search for riches. The catchy chorus and lively instrumentation, including a prominent guitar riff, make it a popular song to dance to. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery of the Alaskan wilderness and the hardships of life on the frontier. “North to Alaska” is a timeless piece of American music that captures the spirit of the pioneering era and the thrill of the hunt for gold.

2.Alaska and Me – John Denver

“Alaska and Me” is a beautiful folk-inspired song written and performed by John Denver in 1976. The song reflects Denver’s love for the rugged beauty and wilderness of Alaska, where he often traveled to find inspiration for his music. The lyrics describe the pristine landscape of the state, from its snow-capped mountains to its crystal-clear streams and vast expanses of forests. The gentle melody, coupled with Denver’s emotive vocals, creates a sense of serenity and awe that transports the listener to the wilds of Alaska. “Alaska and Me” is a tribute to the natural wonders of the world and a reminder of the importance of preserving them for future generations.

3.Alaska – Maggie Rogers

“Alaska” is a captivating electro-pop song by American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers. The song was released in 2016 and gained widespread popularity due to its unique sound and Rogers’ emotive vocals. “Alaska” tells a story of personal transformation and self-discovery, with the lyrics describing a journey to a distant land where the protagonist experiences a profound change in perspective. The song features a catchy beat and a mix of electronic and acoustic instruments that create an ethereal and dreamlike soundscape. “Alaska” is a soulful and introspective track that showcases Rogers’ powerful voice and unique style, making it a standout in the world of contemporary pop music.

4.Fairbanks, Alaska – The Front Bottoms

“Fairbanks, Alaska” is a poignant indie rock song by The Front Bottoms that was released in 2013. The song takes its name from the city of Fairbanks, Alaska, but uses it as a metaphor for a distant and unreachable place. The lyrics describe a relationship that has broken down, with the protagonist feeling lost and disconnected from the world around them. The song features sparse instrumentation and a haunting melody that emphasizes the melancholic mood of the lyrics. “Fairbanks, Alaska” is a deeply emotional and introspective song that touches on themes of loneliness, heartbreak, and the struggle to find one’s place in the world.

5.Alaska – Little Hurt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ar6W-D-o6k

“Alaska” is an upbeat alt-pop song by Little Hurt, a solo project by Colin Dieden, released in 2021. The song tells the story of a relationship that has hit a rough patch, with the protagonist wanting to escape to Alaska to find solace and clarity. The track features a catchy melody and energetic instrumentation, with driving drums and distorted guitars that create a sense of urgency and restlessness. The lyrics are full of vivid imagery and metaphors, and Dieden’s emotive vocals convey a sense of yearning and longing. “Alaska” is a dynamic and engaging song that combines introspective lyrics with a lively sound that will get listeners dancing.

6.Alaska – Sophia Kruithof

“Alaska” by Sophia Kruithof is a captivating indie-pop track that is both ethereal and contemplative. The song opens with a simple guitar riff and delicate vocals, which gradually build with the addition of atmospheric synths and percussion. Kruithof’s poignant lyrics explore the idea of leaving behind the familiar and venturing into the unknown, with the state of Alaska serving as a metaphor for this journey. The track’s lush production and Kruithof’s emotive vocals create a dreamlike soundscape that draws the listener in and invites them to reflect on their own personal journeys of self-discovery.

7.Where Legends Are Born – Hobo Jim

“Where Legends Are Born” by Hobo Jim is a rousing anthem that celebrates the spirit of the Alaskan people and the wild, untamed beauty of the land they call home. The song’s driving rhythm and soaring chorus evoke the sense of adventure and exploration that draws so many to the Last Frontier. Hobo Jim’s powerful vocals and evocative lyrics capture the fierce independence and resilience of the Alaskan people, who face the challenges of living in a rugged and unforgiving environment with courage and determination. “Where Legends Are Born” is a stirring tribute to the unique culture and landscape of Alaska and the people who call it home.

8.Alaska – Pinegrove

“Alaska” by Pinegrove is an indie-rock gem that combines introspective lyrics with a dynamic, guitar-driven sound. The song opens with a catchy riff that sets the tone for the rest of the track, which features a mix of distorted and clean guitar parts that interweave and build to create a rich, layered sound. Lead vocalist Evan Stephens Hall’s emotive delivery and poetic lyrics explore themes of restlessness and uncertainty, with Alaska serving as a metaphor for a place of refuge and self-discovery. “Alaska” is a standout track from Pinegrove’s impressive catalog, showcasing the band’s ability to craft powerful, introspective songs with a distinctive sound.

9.When It’s Springtime in Alaska (It’s Forty Below) – Johnny Cash

“When It’s Springtime in Alaska (It’s Forty Below)” by Johnny Cash is a classic country tune that paints a vivid picture of life in the Alaskan wilderness. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody contrast with the dark humor of the lyrics, which describe the harsh conditions and isolation of the northern territory. Cash’s distinctive voice brings a sense of authenticity to the track, and his skilled storytelling makes the listener feel like they are right there in the frozen tundra. “When It’s Springtime in Alaska (It’s Forty Below)” is a timeless song that captures the rugged spirit and humor of the people who call Alaska home.

10.Stephanie Says – The Velvet Underground

“Stephanie Says” by The Velvet Underground is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that captures the band’s signature blend of avant-garde experimentation and poetic lyricism. The song’s sparse instrumentation and gentle melody create a melancholic atmosphere, while Lou Reed’s understated vocals deliver the cryptic lyrics with a sense of detachment and introspection. “Stephanie Says” is a portrait of a troubled woman, with Reed’s enigmatic verses hinting at a troubled past and an uncertain future. The song’s haunting beauty and emotional depth make it a standout track in the Velvet Underground’s impressive catalog, and a testament to the band’s enduring influence on rock and roll.

11.The Alaska Song – Lacy J. Dalton

“The Alaska Song” by Lacy J. Dalton is a heartfelt tribute to the rugged beauty and independent spirit of Alaska. The song’s soaring melody and Dalton’s powerful vocals capture the sense of awe and wonder that the state’s majestic landscape inspires, while the lyrics celebrate the adventurous and hardy people who call Alaska home. Dalton’s evocative imagery and poetic lyrics paint a vivid picture of life in the Last Frontier, with the song serving as a stirring reminder of the importance of preserving the natural world and the unique culture of the Alaskan people. “The Alaska Song” is a beautiful and moving tribute to this remarkable state.

12.To the Wild Country – John Denver

“To the Wild Country” by John Denver is a powerful tribute to the beauty and majesty of the natural world. The song’s gentle, acoustic melody and Denver’s warm, resonant voice evoke a sense of reverence and wonder, inviting the listener to connect with the spirit of the wild. The lyrics celebrate the freedom and adventure that come from exploring the great outdoors, with Denver’s poetic verses painting a vivid picture of the rugged landscapes and untamed beauty of the American West. “To the Wild Country” is a timeless ode to the power and resilience of nature and the human spirit.

13.Alaska – Hailey Gardiner

“Alaska” by Hailey Gardiner is a dreamy indie-pop track that captures the magic and mystery of the Last Frontier. The song’s shimmering synth textures and Gardiner’s ethereal vocals create an otherworldly atmosphere that transports the listener to a place of wonder and discovery. The lyrics evoke the sense of adventure and possibility that draws so many to Alaska, with Gardiner’s evocative imagery painting a vivid picture of the state’s majestic landscapes and untamed wilderness. “Alaska” is a beautiful and captivating song that captures the spirit of exploration and the thrill of discovery that lies at the heart of the Alaskan experience.

14.Road to Alaska – Bee Gees

“Road to Alaska” by the Bee Gees is an upbeat, country-tinged tune that captures the sense of adventure and freedom that comes with life on the open road. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy melody create a sense of momentum, while the lyrics celebrate the journey and the experiences along the way. The Bee Gees’ signature harmonies and the song’s infectious chorus make it an irresistible sing-along, with the band’s joyous energy and playful spirit shining through in every note. “Road to Alaska” is a fun and spirited song that captures the joy of the journey and the thrill of the unknown.

15.Far Alaska – Jethro Tull

“Far Alaska” by Jethro Tull is an atmospheric instrumental track that conjures up images of the vast and desolate landscapes of the Last Frontier. The song’s haunting flute melody and evocative guitar riffs create a sense of grandeur and majesty, while the complex rhythms and textures add a layer of intensity and urgency. “Far Alaska” is a masterful example of Jethro Tull’s innovative blend of rock, folk, and classical influences, with the band’s virtuosic musicianship and expressive performance style shining through in every note. The song is a breathtaking journey to the far reaches of the Alaskan wilderness and a testament to Jethro Tull’s enduring influence on progressive rock.