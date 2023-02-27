Smokey Robinson is a legendary figure in the music industry, known for his smooth voice, soulful lyrics, and iconic sound. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, he has had an enormous impact on popular music, with a career spanning more than six decades. From his early days as the lead singer of The Miracles to his solo work and collaborations with other artists, Smokey Robinson has produced a vast array of hit songs that have become timeless classics.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Smokey Robinson songs of all time. From his earliest hits with The Miracles to his later solo work, we will be taking a deep dive into the music that has made Smokey Robinson such an enduring and beloved artist. We will be looking at the stories behind the songs, the musical innovations that set them apart, and the impact they have had on generations of fans.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Smokey Robinson’s music or are just discovering his work for the first time, this article will be a fascinating journey through some of the greatest songs ever recorded. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the top 10 best Smokey Robinson songs of all time.

1. ” Cruisin’ ” by Smokey Robinson

“Cruisin'” is a soulful and romantic love song by Smokey Robinson, released in 1979. It has a slow and steady beat with Robinson’s smooth and emotive vocals. The lyrics express the joy of cruising in a car with someone special, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company. The song has a nostalgic quality that makes it a perfect choice for a slow dance or a romantic evening. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Cruisin'” has become one of Robinson’s most beloved and enduring hits, and it continues to captivate audiences with its timeless charm.

2. “Just To See Her” by Smokey Robinson

“Just to See Her” is a heartfelt ballad by Smokey Robinson, released in 1987. The song tells the story of a man who has lost the love of his life and is consumed by the desire to see her again. Robinson’s smooth, soulful voice captures the bittersweet emotion of the lyrics, while the gentle melody and soft instrumentation create a dreamy, romantic atmosphere. “Just to See Her” is a timeless love song that has touched the hearts of listeners for generations, making it one of Robinson’s most enduring and beloved hits.

3. “Being With You” by Smokey Robinson

“Being With You” is a classic love song by Smokey Robinson, released in 1981. The song features Robinson’s smooth, silky vocals and a catchy melody that perfectly captures the joy and beauty of being in love. The lyrics express the simple pleasures of spending time with someone special, such as holding hands, talking, and sharing moments of quiet intimacy. With its upbeat rhythm and romantic lyrics, “Being With You” is a timeless classic that has become one of Robinson’s signature hits, loved by fans of all ages and enjoyed at weddings and other romantic occasions around the world.

4. “The Agony And The Ecstasy” by Smokey Robinson

“The Agony and the Ecstasy” is a soulful and introspective ballad by Smokey Robinson, released in 1975. The song features Robinson’s smooth, emotive vocals and a rich, orchestral sound that conveys a sense of emotional depth and complexity. The lyrics explore the ups and downs of a tumultuous romantic relationship, with Robinson expressing both the pain and the joy of being in love. With its sophisticated musical arrangement and heartfelt lyrics, “The Agony and the Ecstasy” is a powerful and moving song that showcases Robinson’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

5. “Baby Come Close” by Smokey Robinson

“Baby Come Close” is a romantic and soulful ballad by Smokey Robinson, released in 1973. The song features Robinson’s smooth, silky vocals and a gentle, melodic sound that perfectly captures the tender emotion of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a man who is deeply in love and asking his partner to come closer to him, to share in the intimacy and joy of their relationship. With its heartfelt lyrics and Robinson’s signature sound, “Baby Come Close” is a timeless classic that has become one of his most beloved and enduring hits.

6. “Quiet Storm” by Smokey Robinson

“Quiet Storm” is a smooth and sultry love ballad by Smokey Robinson, released in 1975. The song features Robinson’s velvety vocals and a mellow, slow groove that perfectly captures the sensual and romantic atmosphere of the lyrics. The song tells the story of a couple caught up in the “quiet storm” of their love, with Robinson’s voice serving as a kind of narrator to their romantic journey. With its laid-back rhythm and intimate lyrics, “Quiet Storm” has become one of Robinson’s most iconic hits, often cited as a classic example of the genre that bears its name.

7. “I Want You ‘Round” by Smokey Robinson & Mary Wells

“I Want You ‘Round” is a charming and upbeat duet by Smokey Robinson and Mary Wells, released in 1965. The song features Robinson and Wells’ playful and soulful voices, trading verses and harmonizing on the chorus. The lyrics express a lighthearted and flirty desire for the object of their affections, with the singers playfully urging their partner to come closer and stay awhile. With its catchy melody and infectious energy, “I Want You ‘Round” is a delightful example of the Motown sound at its best, and a testament to the talents of both Robinson and Wells.

8. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” by Smokey Robinson

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” is a soulful and stirring cover of the classic song originally recorded by The Shirelles in 1960, performed by Smokey Robinson and released in 1973. The song features Robinson’s smooth, emotive vocals and a lush, orchestral sound that perfectly complements the introspective and bittersweet lyrics. The song expresses the universal longing for love and connection, as well as the fear and uncertainty that can come with opening oneself up to another person. With his signature style and talent, Robinson infuses the song with a deep sense of emotion and beauty that has made it a timeless classic.

9. “Daylight & Darkness” by Smokey Robinson

“Daylight & Darkness” is a soulful and melodic ballad by Smokey Robinson, released in 1978. The song features Robinson’s smooth, silky vocals and a rich, romantic sound that perfectly captures the yearning and emotion of the lyrics. The song expresses the complexity of a relationship that exists in the duality of light and dark, joy and pain, and the journey of self-discovery that comes with it. With its heartfelt lyrics and lush musical arrangement, “Daylight & Darkness” is a beautiful and poignant song that showcases Robinson’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

10. “One Heartbeat” by Smokey Robinson

“One Heartbeat” is an upbeat and infectious song by Smokey Robinson, released in 1987. The song features Robinson’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a dynamic and lively musical arrangement. The lyrics express the joyful and uplifting feeling of being in love and the unity that comes with it. The song’s catchy melody and energetic beat make it a fun and danceable tune, while Robinson’s talent as a songwriter and performer infuses it with depth and meaning. “One Heartbeat” is a classic example of Robinson’s versatility as an artist and his enduring influence on the world of music.