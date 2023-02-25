Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and dancer who has captivated audiences worldwide with her unique style and musical prowess. Over the course of her decades-long career, she has released numerous hits that have become classics in their own right. From her signature blend of Latin, pop, and rock sounds to her unmistakable voice and hip-shaking dance moves, Shakira has cemented herself as one of the most influential artists of her time.

In this article, we will be looking at the top 20 best Shakira songs of all time. From her early hits to her more recent releases, we will explore the songs that have made her an international sensation and showcase her immense talent as a musician and performer. Whether you are a die-hard Shakira fan or just discovering her music, this list is sure to have you dancing and singing along to some of the most iconic songs in music history.

1. Hips Don’t Lie

Released in 2006, “Hips Don’t Lie” is a collaboration between Shakira and Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean. The song incorporates elements of reggaeton, Latin pop, and worldbeat music, and features Shakira’s signature belly dancing. It became an instant global hit, reaching the top of the charts in over 50 countries and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time. The infectious chorus and playful lyrics make it an iconic song that is still played and loved by fans worldwide. “Hips Don’t Lie” was also nominated for several awards, including a Grammy, and won the Billboard Latin Music Award for “Hot Latin Song of the Year.”

2. Whenever, Wherever

“Whenever, Wherever” is a pop song by Colombian singer Shakira, released in 2001. The song features a blend of Latin, Arabic, and rock influences, and became an international success, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song’s lyrics, written by Shakira herself, talk about the idea of living life to the fullest and taking risks in love and adventure. The music video, directed by Francis Lawrence, features Shakira dancing in various locations, including a desert and a beach, and has become iconic for its use of bright colors and energetic choreography. “Whenever, Wherever” remains one of Shakira’s most well-known and beloved songs.

3. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is a lively and upbeat song by Shakira, released in 2010 as the official anthem for the FIFA World Cup. The song features Shakira’s signature blend of pop, rock, and world music, with African-inspired rhythms and instrumentation adding to the song’s energetic and infectious vibe. The lyrics celebrate the spirit of unity and solidarity that the World Cup brings, encouraging people to come together and celebrate. The music video features Shakira performing the song with a group of dancers, showcasing her impressive dance moves and vibrant stage presence. “Waka Waka” is a perfect example of how music can bring people together and inspire a sense of joy and camaraderie.

4. Chantaje

“Chantaje” is a reggaeton song by Colombian singer Shakira featuring fellow Colombian artist Maluma, released in 2016. The song is about seduction and blackmail in a relationship, with both artists singing in Spanish. The song features a mix of reggaeton and dance-pop beats, and the music video, directed by Juame de Laiguana, features Shakira and Maluma dancing in a neon-lit room. The video has become one of the most viewed Spanish-language music videos on YouTube, with over 3 billion views. “Chantaje” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and winning several awards, including the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

5. Underneath Your Clothes

“Underneath Your Clothes” is a romantic ballad by Shakira, released in 2001 as part of her album “Laundry Service.” The song’s lyrics describe the depth of love and admiration the singer feels for her partner, emphasizing that there is nothing more important to her than their love. The melody is gentle and heartfelt, with a simple yet catchy guitar riff that complements Shakira’s signature vocal style.

6. La Tortura

“La Tortura,” on the other hand, is a more upbeat and energetic song, released in 2005 as part of Shakira’s album “Fijación Oral, Vol. 1.” Sung in both Spanish and English, the song features guest vocals by Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz. Its lyrics depict the emotional pain of heartbreak and the difficulty of moving on from a toxic relationship, while its infectious Latin pop beat and danceable rhythm make it a popular party hit.

7. Loca

“Loca” is a high-energy Latin pop song by Colombian singer Shakira. The song was released in 2010 as the lead single from her seventh studio album, “Sale el Sol.” “Loca” features a catchy blend of reggaeton and merengue beats, along with Shakira’s signature powerful vocals and passionate lyrics. The song tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a man who drives her crazy, hence the title “Loca,” which means “crazy” in Spanish. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and cementing Shakira’s status as a global superstar. The music video, shot in Barcelona, features Shakira dancing in various locations around the city and has over 500 million views on YouTube.

8. She Wolf

“She Wolf” is a dance-pop and electropop song by Colombian singer Shakira, released in 2009. The song features a mix of electronic beats, synthesizers, and African-inspired rhythms, with Shakira singing about her transformation into a “she wolf” when she falls in love. The music video, directed by Jake Nava, features Shakira dancing in a futuristic, neon-lit room, as well as scenes of her dancing in a cage and in a forest. “She Wolf” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning platinum certifications in several territories. The song has since become one of Shakira’s signature hits.

9. Perro Fiel

“Perro Fiel” is a reggaeton song by Colombian singer Shakira featuring Puerto Rican rapper Nicky Jam, released in 2017. The song features a mix of Latin and reggaeton beats, with Shakira and Nicky Jam singing in Spanish about a loyal dog that is always faithful to its owner. The music video, directed by Jaume de Laiguana, features Shakira and Nicky Jam dancing in a variety of colorful, tropical settings, including a jungle and a pool party. “Perro Fiel” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including Shakira’s native Colombia, and has been certified platinum in several territories.

10. Beautiful Liar

“Beautiful Liar” is a pop and R&B song by American singer Beyoncé and Colombian singer Shakira, released in 2007. The song features a blend of English and Spanish lyrics, with Beyoncé and Shakira singing about a man who is a “beautiful liar” and deceives them both. The song features a mix of Latin, Arabic, and contemporary R&B beats, with the two singers engaging in a vocal battle throughout the song. The music video, directed by Jake Nava, features Beyoncé and Shakira dancing in a mirrored room and in a variety of colorful, ornate outfits. “Beautiful Liar” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning platinum certifications in several territories.

11. Don’t bother

Don’t Bother” is a rock-influenced pop song by Colombian singer Shakira, released in 2005. The song features Shakira singing about a man who has moved on from their relationship, and her decision to do the same. The song’s music video, directed by Jaume de Laiguana, features Shakira in a variety of dramatic, Gothic-inspired settings, including a cemetery and a castle. “Don’t Bother” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and earning gold certifications in several territories.

12. Can’t Remember to Forget You

Can’t Remember to Forget You” is a reggae rock and pop song by Shakira featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2014. The song features a mix of Latin and reggae-inspired beats, with Shakira and Rihanna singing about a man who they can’t forget. The music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, features Shakira and Rihanna in a variety of colorful, retro-inspired settings, including a bedroom and a tropical garden. “Can’t Remember to Forget You” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including Shakira’s native Colombia, and has been certified platinum in several territories.

13. Objection (Tango)

“Objection (Tango)” is an energetic tango-pop song by Colombian singer Shakira. The song was released in 2002 as the lead single from her fifth studio album, “Laundry Service.” “Objection (Tango)” features a blend of traditional tango instruments and modern rock elements, along with Shakira’s powerful vocals and passionate lyrics about a woman who is torn between two lovers. The music video features Shakira in various dramatic settings, including a mansion and a courtroom, as she performs the song and acts out scenes from a movie. “Objection (Tango)” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and helping to establish Shakira as an international superstar.

14. Illegal

“Illegal” is a song by Colombian singer Shakira, featuring American singer-songwriter Carlos Santana. Released in 2006, the song is a blend of rock and Latin pop and features both singers trading verses and harmonizing in both English and Spanish. The lyrics describe a forbidden love that can never be expressed openly, and the emotions that come with trying to keep it hidden. The accompanying music video shows Shakira and Santana performing the song in a dimly-lit club, with Shakira dancing sensually and Santana delivering an electrifying guitar solo. “Illegal” is a passionate and soulful ballad that showcases the vocal and instrumental talents of both Shakira and Santana.

15. Rabiosa

“Rabiosa” is an upbeat Latin dance-pop song by Colombian singer Shakira featuring Dominican rapper Pitbull. The song was released in 2011 as the third single from her ninth studio album, “Sale el Sol.” “Rabiosa” features a mix of reggaeton, merengue and Middle Eastern elements, with Shakira’s seductive vocals and Pitbull’s rap verses adding to the song’s playful and sensual vibe. The music video, shot in Barcelona, features Shakira and several dancers performing a choreography full of sultry moves and hip-shaking, while Pitbull makes a cameo appearance. “Rabiosa” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries, and cementing Shakira’s status as a versatile and dynamic artist.

16. La La La

“La La La” is a song by Colombian singer Shakira, featuring Brazilian musician Carlinhos Brown. Originally released in 2014 as the theme song for the FIFA World Cup, the song is a mix of pop, reggaeton, and samba music, and features both artists singing and playing a variety of instruments. The lyrics describe the joy and celebration of the World Cup, with a chorus that invites people to dance and sing together. The accompanying music video features Shakira, Carlinhos Brown, and a cast of dancers and football players from around the world, creating a vibrant and colorful celebration of international unity and culture. “La La La” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the spirit of the World Cup and the power of music to bring people together.

17. Me Enamoré

“Me Enamoré” is a cheerful Latin pop song by Colombian singer Shakira. The song was released in 2017 as the second single from her eleventh studio album, “El Dorado.” “Me Enamoré” features a bouncy beat, tropical instrumentation, and Shakira’s signature strong vocals, as she sings about falling in love with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, who would later become her husband. The music video features a montage of intimate and personal moments from Shakira’s life, including footage of her with Piqué, as well as shots of her playing guitar and spending time with her children. “Me Enamoré” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several Latin American countries, and cementing Shakira’s status as a beloved and relatable pop icon.

18. Pure intuition

“Pure Intuition” is a song by Colombian singer Shakira, released in 2005 as a single from her album “Oral Fixation Vol. 2.” The song is a pop-rock track with an energetic beat and features Shakira singing in both English and Spanish. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in a moment of pure intuition and not knowing where it will take you. The accompanying music video shows Shakira performing the song in a surreal, dreamlike setting, with images of water, fire, and birds evoking the sense of freedom and unpredictability expressed in the lyrics. “Pure Intuition” is a catchy and fun song that showcases Shakira’s unique style and creativity as an artist.

19. Ojos así

“Ojos Así” is a fiery Arabic-influenced song by Colombian singer Shakira. The song was released in 1999 as the second single from her fourth studio album, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” “Ojos Así” features a blend of Middle Eastern and Latin rhythms, with Shakira’s powerful vocals and lyrics that showcase her passion for Arabic culture. The song’s title translates to “Eyes Like These,” and its lyrics describe a seductive and mysterious woman who captures the attention of men with her captivating gaze. The music video features Shakira performing a sensual belly dance in a Middle Eastern-inspired setting. “Ojos Así” was a commercial success, helping to establish Shakira as a unique and innovative artist.

20. Clandestino

“Clandestino” is a song by Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish singer-songwriter Maluma. Released in 2018, the song is a blend of reggaeton, pop, and flamenco music, and features both artists singing in Spanish. The lyrics describe a secret and forbidden romance that takes place in the shadows and away from prying eyes. The accompanying music video shows Shakira and Maluma singing and dancing in a variety of locations, including a darkened club and a rooftop overlooking the city. With its seductive melody, sultry vocals, and passionate lyrics, “Clandestino” is a steamy and intimate track that showcases the chemistry and talent of both Shakira and Maluma.