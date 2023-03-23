Sade Adu is a legendary British-Nigerian singer and songwriter, known for her smooth and sultry voice, sophisticated lyrics, and timeless music. She first gained international recognition in the 1980s with her band Sade, and has since become an icon in the music industry, influencing countless artists and earning numerous awards and accolades. With a career spanning over four decades, Sade has released six studio albums, each one showcasing her distinctive style and remarkable talent.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Sade songs of all time, taking a trip down memory lane and celebrating some of the most memorable moments in her illustrious career. From classic hits like “Smooth Operator” and “No Ordinary Love” to lesser-known gems like “Pearls” and “Jezebel,” we will be delving into the rich and diverse musical catalog of one of the greatest artists of our time. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to Sade’s music, join us as we pay tribute to the queen of smooth jazz and soul, and discover why her songs continue to captivate audiences around the world.

1. Smooth Operator

“Smooth Operator” is one of Sade’s most iconic and recognizable songs, released as a single in 1984 from her debut album “Diamond Life”. The song’s infectious groove, combined with Sade’s sultry vocals and sophisticated lyrics, has made it a timeless classic and a staple of smooth jazz and soul radio. The lyrics tell the story of a charming and seductive man, a “smooth operator”, who can win over any woman he desires with his smooth talk and confidence. The song’s musical arrangement is a perfect match for the lyrics, with a sleek and polished production that showcases Sade’s unique sound, blending jazz, soul, and pop elements to create a sound that is both sophisticated and accessible. “Smooth Operator” has stood the test of time and remains one of Sade’s most beloved and enduring songs, a true masterpiece of modern music. With over 136 million views on YouTube, it is clear that “Smooth Operator” is still capturing the hearts of listeners around the world.

2. Sweetest Taboo

“Sweetest Taboo” is another classic hit from Sade, released in 1985 as a single from her second album “Promise”. The song features Sade’s signature smooth vocals, complemented by a lush musical arrangement that blends elements of jazz, R&B, and pop. The lyrics tell the story of a forbidden love affair, where the singer confesses her feelings for someone who is considered off-limits, yet irresistible. The song’s title is a reference to the taboo nature of the relationship, and the lyrics are both romantic and sensual, expressing the intense passion and desire of the singer. “Sweetest Taboo” has become one of Sade’s most beloved and enduring songs, with its catchy melody and memorable lyrics capturing the hearts of fans around the world. With over 46 million views on YouTube, “Sweetest Taboo” remains a testament to Sade’s talent and influence as a musical icon.

3. No Ordinary Love

“No Ordinary Love” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad from Sade, released in 1992 as a single from her fourth studio album “Love Deluxe”. The song is characterized by Sade’s soulful vocals, which convey the raw emotion and vulnerability of the lyrics. The song’s melody is built around a haunting guitar riff and a simple, yet powerful drumbeat, which gives the song a hypnotic quality. The lyrics tell the story of a relationship that has gone through its ups and downs, and how the singer feels lost without her lover. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Sade’s soaring vocals expressing the depth of her love and the pain of losing it. “No Ordinary Love” is a masterpiece of modern music, and has become one of Sade’s most beloved and iconic songs. With over 93 million views on YouTube, the song continues to touch the hearts of listeners around the world, and serves as a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.

4. Your Love Is King

“Your Love Is King” is a classic song from Sade’s debut album “Diamond Life”, released in 1984. The song features Sade’s trademark smooth vocals, which glide effortlessly over a simple, yet elegant musical arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is completely captivated by her lover, and who feels that their love is the most important thing in her life. The song’s melody is built around a catchy guitar riff and a gentle, pulsing beat, which gives it a dreamy quality. “Your Love Is King” is a perfect example of Sade’s unique sound, blending elements of jazz, soul, and pop to create a sound that is both sophisticated and accessible. The song has become a fan favorite, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Alicia Keys and Will Young. With over 10 million views on YouTube, “Your Love Is King” remains a testament to Sade’s talent and influence as a musical icon.

5. Is It a Crime?

“Is It a Crime?” is a sultry and atmospheric song from Sade’s second album “Promise”, released in 1985. The song showcases Sade’s unique blend of jazz and R&B influences, with its intricate musical arrangement and haunting vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is torn between her desire for someone who is unattainable, and the fear of what others might think of their relationship. The song’s melody is built around a brooding saxophone riff and a driving percussion, which gives it a sense of urgency and intensity. “Is It a Crime?” is a prime example of Sade’s ability to create evocative and emotionally charged music, with its blend of sensuality, vulnerability, and strength. The song has become a fan favorite, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Anastacia and Lalah Hathaway. With over 15 million views on YouTube, “Is It a Crime?” remains a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.

6. Babyfather

“Babyfather” is a soulful and uplifting song from Sade’s sixth studio album “Soldier of Love”, released in 2010. The song features Sade’s signature smooth and sultry vocals, which convey a sense of joy and contentment. The lyrics celebrate the joys of motherhood and family life, with Sade expressing her love and gratitude for the man who is the father of her child. The song’s melody is built around a bouncy bassline and a playful horn section, which gives it a light and breezy feel. “Babyfather” is a departure from some of Sade’s more melancholic songs, and showcases her ability to create music that is both introspective and uplifting. The song has become a fan favorite, and has been praised for its positive message and catchy melody. With over 8 million views on YouTube, “Babyfather” remains a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.

7. By Your Side

“By Your Side” is a tender and heartfelt song from Sade’s fifth studio album “Lovers Rock”, released in 2000. The song features Sade’s warm and soothing vocals, which convey a sense of unconditional love and support. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is committed to standing by her partner through thick and thin, and who promises to be there for them no matter what. The song’s melody is built around a gentle acoustic guitar riff and a simple percussion, which gives it a serene and intimate feel. “By Your Side” is a powerful testament to the enduring nature of love, and has become a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Christina Aguilera and Ne-Yo. With over 50 million views on YouTube, “By Your Side” remains one of Sade’s most beloved and enduring songs, a testament to her talent and influence as a musical icon.

8. Cherish The Day

“Cherish the Day” is a mesmerizing and soulful song from Sade’s fourth studio album “Love Deluxe”, released in 1992. The song features Sade’s smooth and sultry vocals, which convey a sense of longing and desire. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is entranced by the memory of a lover from her past, and who longs to be reunited with them. The song’s melody is built around a hypnotic guitar riff and a dreamy keyboard, which gives it a lush and ethereal feel. “Cherish the Day” is a prime example of Sade’s ability to create evocative and emotionally charged music, with its blend of sensuality, vulnerability, and strength. The song has become a fan favorite, and has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Robert Glasper and Tamar Braxton. With over 28 million views on YouTube, “Cherish the Day” remains a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.

9. Kiss of Life

“Kiss of Life” is a romantic and uplifting song from Sade’s third studio album “Stronger Than Pride”, released in 1988. The song features Sade’s signature velvety vocals, which express a deep and abiding love. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is deeply devoted to her partner, and who is grateful for the love and joy they bring into her life. The song’s melody is built around a breezy guitar riff and a buoyant drum beat, which gives it a playful and upbeat feel. “Kiss of Life” is a perfect example of Sade’s ability to blend different musical genres, such as jazz, soul, and pop, into a seamless and captivating whole. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, including Seal and Jill Scott. With over 26 million views on YouTube, “Kiss of Life” remains a beloved classic, and a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.

10. Paradise

“Paradise” is an enchanting and dreamy song from Sade’s second studio album “Promise”, released in 1985. The song features Sade’s captivating vocals, which evoke a sense of longing and escape. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is yearning for a place where she can be free from the pressures of the world, and where she can find peace and serenity. The song’s melody is built around a mesmerizing saxophone riff and a gentle drum beat, which gives it a mellow and hypnotic feel. “Paradise” is a perfect example of Sade’s ability to create evocative and atmospheric music, with its blend of sensuality, melancholy, and hope. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, including Joss Stone and Coolio. With over 16 million views on YouTube, “Paradise” remains a beloved classic, and a testament to Sade’s enduring talent and influence as a musical icon.