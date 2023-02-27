Sade Adu, the British-Nigerian singer and songwriter, has established herself as a beloved icon in the world of music with her sultry vocals and smooth, jazz-influenced sound. Since the release of her debut album, “Diamond Life,” in 1984, Sade has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with her poignant and emotive lyrics, often exploring themes of love, heartbreak, and longing. With a career spanning over three decades, Sade has amassed an impressive collection of hits that have become synonymous with her unique style and sound. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Sade Adu songs of all time. From the smooth and seductive “Smooth Operator” to the melancholic and haunting “No Ordinary Love,” we will explore the songs that have made Sade one of the most iconic and enduring artists of our time. So, sit back, relax, and let’s take a trip down memory lane with the top 10 best Sade Adu songs of all time.

1. Smooth Operator

“Smooth Operator” is a classic song by Sade Adu, released in 1984 as the lead single from her debut album, “Diamond Life.” The song’s sultry and seductive melody, combined with Sade’s smooth and smoky vocals, make it an instant classic that has stood the test of time. The lyrics of the song speak to the allure of a mysterious and charming “smooth operator,” who has a way of captivating the listener with his smooth words and suave demeanor. The use of saxophone and guitar in the background adds to the seductive and intimate tone of the song, making it the perfect soundtrack for a late-night rendezvous or a romantic evening at home. “Smooth Operator” is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound, and its popularity continues to endure, cementing its place as one of the greatest songs of all time.

2. Sweetest Taboo

“Sweetest Taboo” is a smooth and soulful song by Sade Adu, released in 1985 as the lead single from her album “Promise.” The song’s irresistible melody and Sade’s velvety vocals create a sense of intimacy and longing that is both seductive and haunting. The lyrics of the song speak to the intense attraction between two people, and the idea that sometimes the most forbidden things are the sweetest. The use of percussion and saxophone in the background creates a sultry and hypnotic groove that is impossible to resist. “Sweetest Taboo” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s theme of forbidden love, combined with Sade’s emotive vocals and sensual musical arrangement, make it one of the most memorable and evocative songs of the 80s.

3. No Ordinary Love

“No Ordinary Love” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by Sade Adu, released in 1992 as the lead single from her album “Love Deluxe.” The song’s haunting melody and Sade’s emotive vocals create a sense of yearning and heartbreak that is both powerful and poignant. The lyrics of the song speak to the pain of a love that is fading away, and the realization that sometimes, the most profound feelings can lead to the deepest sorrow. The use of piano and percussion in the background creates a melancholic and atmospheric sound that perfectly captures the emotions of the song. “No Ordinary Love” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s theme of heartbreak, combined with Sade’s emotive vocals and evocative musical arrangement, make it one of the most unforgettable and touching songs of all time.

4. Your Love Is King

“Your Love Is King” is a smooth and jazzy song by Sade Adu, released in 1984 as the lead single from her debut album, “Diamond Life.” The song’s upbeat and catchy melody, combined with Sade’s smooth and sultry vocals, create a sense of joy and optimism that is infectious. The lyrics of the song speak to the power of love and how it can conquer all obstacles, and the idea that when love is true, it reigns supreme. The use of saxophone and percussion in the background creates a lively and upbeat sound that perfectly captures the optimistic tone of the song. “Your Love Is King” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s message of love and its catchy melody make it one of the most memorable and uplifting songs of the 80s.

5. Is It a Crime?

“Is It a Crime?” is a haunting and intense song by Sade Adu, released in 1985 as the second single from her album “Promise.” The song’s dark and brooding melody, combined with Sade’s emotive and powerful vocals, create a sense of raw emotion that is both captivating and haunting. The lyrics of the song speak to the complexity of love, and the idea that sometimes the most intense emotions can lead to feelings of guilt and shame. The use of piano and saxophone in the background creates a moody and atmospheric sound that perfectly captures the emotions of the song. “Is It a Crime?” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s theme of love, guilt, and self-doubt, combined with Sade’s emotive vocals and evocative musical arrangement, make it one of the most unforgettable and powerful songs of all time.

6. Paradise

“Paradise” is a dreamy and seductive song by Sade Adu, released in 1988 as the third single from her album “Stronger Than Pride.” The song’s smooth and sultry melody, combined with Sade’s alluring vocals, create a sense of enchantment and desire that is both captivating and intoxicating. The lyrics of the song speak to the idea of a perfect paradise, where love and passion reign supreme, and where the worries of the world fade away. The use of guitar and percussion in the background creates a mellow and relaxing sound that perfectly captures the dreamy tone of the song. “Paradise” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s theme of love and desire, combined with Sade’s alluring vocals and evocative musical arrangement, make it one of the most sensual and captivating songs of all time.

7. Kiss of Life

“Kiss of Life” is a romantic and upbeat song by Sade Adu, released in 1993 as the lead single from her album “Love Deluxe.” The song’s catchy and uplifting melody, combined with Sade’s smooth and soulful vocals, create a sense of joy and happiness that is infectious. The lyrics of the song speak to the power of love and how it can bring new life and energy to our existence. The use of saxophone and percussion in the background creates a lively and vibrant sound that perfectly captures the optimistic tone of the song. “Kiss of Life” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s message of love and its catchy melody make it one of the most memorable and uplifting songs of the 90s.

8. Cherish The Day

“Cherish The Day” is a beautiful and captivating song by Sade Adu, released in 1993 as the second single from her album “Love Deluxe.” The song’s gentle and soothing melody, combined with Sade’s silky-smooth vocals, create a sense of calm and relaxation that is both mesmerizing and enchanting. The lyrics of the song speak to the idea of cherishing each moment in life, and appreciating the small things that bring us joy and happiness. The use of piano and guitar in the background creates a soft and serene sound that perfectly captures the peaceful tone of the song. “Cherish The Day” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s message of gratitude and its soothing melody make it one of the most beautiful and inspiring songs of all time.

9. By Your Side

“By Your Side” is a touching and heartfelt song by Sade Adu, released in 2000 as the lead single from her album “Lovers Rock.” The song’s gentle and uplifting melody, combined with Sade’s emotive vocals, create a sense of warmth and comfort that is both moving and inspiring. The lyrics of the song speak to the idea of being there for someone through thick and thin, and supporting them no matter what. The use of acoustic guitar and percussion in the background creates a soothing and calming sound that perfectly captures the comforting tone of the song. “By Your Side” is a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s message of love and loyalty, and its gentle melody make it one of the most heartwarming and endearing songs of all time.

10. Babyfather

“Babyfather” is a soulful and mellow song by Sade Adu, released in 2010 as the second single from her album “Soldier of Love.” The song’s relaxed and groovy melody, combined with Sade’s rich and velvety vocals, create a sense of warmth and intimacy that is both captivating and alluring. The lyrics of the song speak to the love and admiration one feels towards a partner, and the joy of starting a family together. The use of bass guitar and percussion in the background creates a rhythmic and smooth sound that perfectly captures the sensual tone of the song. “Babyfather” is a modern classic that continues to be a favorite among Sade fans, and its enduring popularity is a testament to Sade’s unique style and sound. The song’s message of love and family, and its seductive melody make it one of the most sensual and romantic songs of the 2010s.