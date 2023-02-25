Rihanna is one of the most successful and acclaimed musical artists of the past two decades. From her debut in 2005, she has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have become cultural touchstones. Here are some of her best songs that showcase her versatility and power as a performer. Rihanna is a world-renowned musician and one of the most successful pop stars of the 21st century. Throughout her career, she has released numerous hit songs that have topped the charts and captured the hearts of fans all over the world.

1. T.I. – “Live Your Life (feat. Rihanna)” (2008)

“Live Your Life” is a song by American rapper T.I. featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2008 as the lead single from T.I.’s sixth studio album, “Paper Trail.” The song is an uplifting anthem about overcoming adversity and staying true to oneself. T.I. delivers a powerful message about not being weighed down by the opinions of others and pursuing one’s dreams, while Rihanna’s soaring vocals add an emotional and melodic touch to the chorus. With its catchy beat and motivational lyrics, “Live Your Life” became a commercial success, peaking at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning multiple awards and nominations.

2. Rihanna – “Take A Bow” (2008)

“Take a Bow” is a pop ballad by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2008 as the second single from her third studio album, “Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded”. The song is a melancholic break-up anthem that showcases Rihanna’s soulful vocals and emotional depth. The lyrics depict a woman addressing a former lover who has betrayed her trust, urging him to “take a bow” and exit the stage. The song’s haunting melody and heartbreaking lyrics struck a chord with audiences, becoming a commercial success and earning critical acclaim. “Take a Bow” is regarded as one of Rihanna’s signature songs and remains a fan favorite.

3. Rihanna – “Umbrella (feat. Jay-Z)” (2007)

“Umbrella” by Rihanna featuring Jay-Z is a 2007 pop hit that remains an iconic symbol of the late 2000s. The song’s infectious beat, unforgettable hook, and Rihanna’s commanding vocals make it an instant classic. The song is a metaphor for a loyal and supportive relationship, with Rihanna offering shelter and protection to her partner through life’s ups and downs. Jay-Z’s guest verse adds a touch of swagger to the track, as he reinforces the message that he and Rihanna are a force to be reckoned with. “Umbrella” is an enduring pop masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

4. Rihanna – “Work (feat. Drake)” (2016)

“Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake is a 2016 dancehall-inspired hit that showcases the chemistry between the two artists. The song’s infectious beat and repetitive chorus make it a perfect club anthem, with Rihanna’s seductive vocals perfectly complemented by Drake’s smooth delivery. The lyrics speak to the push and pull of a complicated relationship, with Rihanna and Drake exploring the ups and downs of their romantic connection. The song’s minimalist production and laid-back vibe make it a perfect showcase for the artists’ vocal talents, while the infectious hook and catchy beat make it a modern classic that continues to dominate dance floors and airwaves.

5. Eminem – “Love The Way You Lie (feat. Rihanna)” (2010)

“Love the Way You Lie” is a powerful and emotionally charged song by American rapper Eminem featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2010 as the lead single from Eminem’s seventh studio album, “Recovery”. The song tackles the complex and often volatile nature of romantic relationships, particularly those plagued by domestic violence. Eminem delivers intense and raw verses, while Rihanna’s haunting vocals provide a poignant counterpoint. The song’s music video, which features actors Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan in a toxic relationship, was widely praised for its depiction of domestic abuse. “Love the Way You Lie” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts worldwide and earning multiple awards and nominations.

6. Rihanna – “Rude Boy” (2009)

“Rude Boy” by Rihanna is a 2009 dance-pop hit that exudes confidence and attitude. The song’s irresistible beat and catchy melody make it an instant party-starter, with Rihanna’s commanding vocals urging listeners to let loose and have fun. The lyrics playfully challenge a potential love interest to keep up with Rihanna’s fiery personality, with the singer making it clear that she’s in charge. The song’s production is a fusion of reggae and pop, creating a sound that’s uniquely Rihanna’s own. “Rude Boy” is a bold and empowering anthem that cements Rihanna’s status as one of the most iconic pop stars of the 21st century.

7. Rihanna – “We Found Love (feat. Calvin Harris)” (2011)

“We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris is a 2011 electro-pop hit that captures the rush and excitement of falling in love. The song’s driving beat and euphoric chorus make it an instant classic, with Rihanna’s powerful vocals perfectly capturing the emotion of the lyrics. The production by Calvin Harris is masterful, blending electronic and pop elements to create a sound that’s both current and timeless. The music video is an iconic masterpiece, featuring Rihanna and her love interest in a series of wild and chaotic scenes. “We Found Love” is an unforgettable pop gem that continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world.

8. Rihanna – “Disturbia” (2008)

“Disturbia” is a dark and haunting pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2008 as the third single from her third studio album, “Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded”. The song’s ominous lyrics and eerie production create a sense of unease, with Rihanna singing about feeling trapped in a distorted reality. The song’s memorable chorus, “Bum-bum be-dum, bum-bum be-dum-bum”, adds to its catchiness and has become a fan favorite. The song’s music video, which features Rihanna in a twisted and surreal environment, won several awards and helped solidify her status as a pop icon. “Disturbia” remains a staple in Rihanna’s discography and a beloved song among fans.

9. Rihanna – “Diamonds” (2012)

“Diamonds” is a pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2012 as the lead single from her seventh studio album, “Unapologetic”. The song’s lyrics are centered around themes of resilience and perseverance, with Rihanna singing about overcoming adversity and finding inner strength. The song’s soaring chorus, “Shine bright like a diamond”, has become an iconic and widely recognized catchphrase. The song’s production, which features a pulsing beat and electronic elements, adds to its emotional impact. “Diamonds” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts worldwide and earning multiple awards and nominations. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Rihanna’s artistry.

10. Eminem – “The Monster (feat. Rihanna)” (2013)

“The Monster” by Eminem featuring Rihanna is a 2013 hip-hop hit that explores the struggles of fame and addiction. The song’s haunting melody and powerful chorus make it an emotional powerhouse, with Eminem’s candid lyrics delving into his own personal demons. Rihanna’s vocals add a touch of vulnerability to the track, as she sings about the fear of losing oneself to the “monster” of addiction. The music video is a cinematic masterpiece, featuring Eminem and Rihanna in a dark and surreal world that reflects the song’s themes. “The Monster” is a poignant and introspective song that showcases Eminem and Rihanna’s undeniable chemistry.

11. Rihanna – “What’s My Name (feat. Drake)” (2010)

“What’s My Name” is a playful and flirty pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna featuring Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2010 as the second single from her fifth studio album, “Loud”. The song’s bouncy rhythm and catchy chorus, “Oh na-na, what’s my name?”, make it an instant earworm and a fan favorite. The lyrics depict two people who are attracted to each other and engaging in a playful flirtation. Rihanna’s sultry vocals and Drake’s smooth verses complement each other perfectly. “What’s My Name” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries, and remains one of Rihanna’s most beloved songs.

12. Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West – “Run This Town” (2009)

“Run This Town” by Jay-Z featuring Rihanna and Kanye West is a 2009 hip-hop hit that exudes power and confidence. The song’s ominous production and thunderous beat make it a force to be reckoned with, with Jay-Z’s commanding verse setting the tone for the track. Rihanna’s anthemic chorus adds a touch of melodrama, while Kanye West’s guest verse showcases his unique flow and lyricism. The song’s lyrics celebrate the success and influence of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West, as they assert their dominance in the music industry. “Run This Town” is a timeless hip-hop classic that continues to inspire and energize listeners around the world.

13. Rihanna – “Don’t Stop The Music” (2007)

“Don’t Stop The Music” by Rihanna is a 2007 dance-pop hit that’s impossible to resist. The song’s infectious beat and catchy hook make it a perfect party anthem, with Rihanna’s sultry vocals urging listeners to keep dancing. The song samples Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'” and transforms it into a modern classic. The production is masterful, seamlessly blending electronic and pop elements to create a sound that’s both retro and contemporary. The music video features Rihanna and her friends dancing in a club, perfectly capturing the energy and joy of the song. “Don’t Stop The Music” is an unforgettable pop gem that continues to light up dance floors and airwaves.

14. DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)” (2017)

“Wild Thoughts” is a sultry and seductive song by American record producer DJ Khaled featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna and American singer Bryson Tiller, released in 2017 as the fourth single from Khaled’s tenth studio album, “Grateful”. The song’s production samples the iconic guitar riff from Carlos Santana’s “Maria Maria” and infuses it with a modern beat and sensual lyrics. Rihanna’s hypnotic vocals and Tiller’s smooth delivery make for a perfect pairing, with the two singers engaging in a steamy back-and-forth. “Wild Thoughts” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of charts worldwide and earning multiple award nominations. The song remains a fan favorite and a staple of summer playlists.

15. Rihanna – “SOS” (2006)

“SOS” is an upbeat and infectious pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2006 as the lead single from her second studio album, “A Girl like Me”. The song’s production, which features a sample from Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love”, creates a retro and danceable sound that immediately grabs the listener’s attention. The song’s lyrics are centered around the theme of infatuation, with Rihanna singing about needing her love interest’s “SOS”. The song’s music video, which features Rihanna in various colorful outfits and settings, further cemented her status as a fashion icon. “SOS” was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts worldwide, and remains a fan favorite.

16. Rihanna – Pon De Replay (2005)

“Pon De Replay” by Rihanna is a 2005 dancehall hit that introduced the world to the Barbadian singer’s captivating sound. The song’s infectious beat and catchy hook make it a perfect summer anthem, with Rihanna’s youthful and playful vocals urging listeners to dance. The production is a fusion of dancehall and pop, creating a sound that’s uniquely Rihanna’s own. The music video features Rihanna and her friends dancing in the streets of her hometown, perfectly capturing the energy and vibrancy of the song. “Pon De Replay” is a joyful and upbeat song that announced Rihanna as a rising star in the music industry.

17. Rihanna – “Only Girl (In The World)” (2010)

“Only Girl (In The World)” by Rihanna is a 2010 dance-pop hit that celebrates the feeling of being in love. The song’s euphoric beat and catchy hook make it a perfect club anthem, with Rihanna’s powerful vocals conveying the intensity of the lyrics. The production is a fusion of electronic and pop, creating a sound that’s both current and timeless. The music video features Rihanna in a colorful and surreal world, perfectly capturing the exuberance and joy of the song. “Only Girl (In The World)” is a celebration of love and individuality that showcases Rihanna’s status as one of the most dynamic and captivating pop stars of her generation.

18. Rihanna – “Where Have You Been” (2011)

“Where Have You Been” is a high-energy and infectious dance-pop song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2011 as the fifth single from her sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk”. The song’s pounding beat and catchy chorus, “Where have you been, all my life?”, make it a perfect club anthem. The lyrics depict Rihanna searching for love and connection, with the song’s title serving as a recurring refrain. The song’s music video, which features Rihanna in various exotic locations and intricate choreography, received critical acclaim and helped solidify her reputation as a dynamic performer. “Where Have You Been” was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts worldwide and earning multiple award nominations.

19. Rihanna – “Hate That I Love You (feat. Ne-Yo)” (2007)

“Hate That I Love You” by Rihanna featuring Ne-Yo is a 2007 R&B hit that explores the complexities of love and relationships. The song’s soulful melody and poignant lyrics make it an emotional powerhouse, with Rihanna and Ne-Yo’s vocals blending together seamlessly. The production is stripped-down and understated, creating a sound that’s both intimate and authentic. The music video features Rihanna and Ne-Yo in a series of evocative scenes, perfectly capturing the yearning and frustration of the lyrics. “Hate That I Love You” is a beautiful and heartfelt song that showcases Rihanna and Ne-Yo’s exceptional vocal talents.

20. Kendrick Lamar – “LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)” (2017)

“LOYALTY.” is a hip-hop track by American rapper Kendrick Lamar featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna, released in 2017 as the third single from Lamar’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album, “DAMN”. The song’s lyrics explore themes of loyalty and trust in relationships, with Lamar and Rihanna trading verses about the complexities of love and commitment. Rihanna’s powerful vocals add depth and emotion to the track, while the song’s hard-hitting beat and Lamar’s masterful flow showcase his undeniable talent as a rapper. “LOYALTY.” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of charts worldwide and earning multiple award nominations.