Outkast is a hip-hop duo composed of Andre 3000 and Big Boi that has dominated the rap industry since the mid-1990s. The group is known for its distinctive sound, which combines elements of funk, soul, and rap to create a style that is uniquely their own.

The 20 best Outkast songs of all time showcase the group’s evolution from their early days to their more experimental later work. The list includes classics like “Rosa Parks,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “B.O.B.,” which are fan favorites and have stood the test of time.

Other standout tracks on the list include “Aquemini,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” and “The Whole World,” which feature infectious hooks and memorable verses. Meanwhile, tracks like “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” “Elevators (Me & You),” and “Hey Ya!” showcase Outkast’s willingness to take risks and experiment with different genres and styles.

What sets Outkast apart from other hip-hop groups is their ability to blend different musical genres seamlessly, creating a sound that is both fresh and timeless. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their music, the 20 best Outkast songs of all time are a must-listen for anyone who loves hip-hop and wants to experience the best that the genre has to offer.

1. ‘Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)’ from ‘Aquemini’ (1998)

Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” is a classic track from Outkast’s third studio album, Aquemini. The song is a showcase of Outkast’s storytelling abilities, as well as their lyrical dexterity and their innovative sound. The track features an opening sample from George Clinton’s “Undisco Kidd,” which serves as the foundation for the song’s laid-back, funky beat.

The song begins with Big Boi, one-half of Outkast, recounting a story of a sexual encounter with a woman he met at the club. His delivery is smooth and confident, painting a vivid picture of the scene and creating a sense of intimacy with the listener. Andre 3000 takes over on the second verse, telling a tale of a woman who turns to prostitution to support herself and her child. His storytelling is raw and emotional, with lyrics that offer a glimpse into the harsh realities of life on the streets.One of the most striking elements of “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” is the way in which the song blends humor and tragedy. The sexual encounter described by Big Boi is filled with humor and lightheartedness, while Andre’s verse is filled with sorrow and pain. However, both stories are told with a sense of empathy and understanding, highlighting Outkast’s ability to capture the complexities of human experience.

The song’s chorus, sung by Slick Rick, further emphasizes the theme of storytelling. His melodic voice and smooth flow create a sense of nostalgia and add to the song’s overall warmth and sincerity. “Da Art of Storytellin’ (Pt. 1)” is a standout track from Aquemini, showcasing Outkast’s unique sound and their ability to create music that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

2.‘Git Up, Git Out’ from ‘southernplayalisticadillamuzik’ (1994)

“Git Up, Git Out” is a standout track from Outkast’s debut album, Southernplayalisticadillamuzik. The song features guest verses from Goodie Mob members Cee-Lo and Big Gipp, as well as a soulful hook from singer and songwriter Sleepy Brown.The song’s title is a southern colloquialism meaning “get up and get out,” a phrase that embodies the song’s message of self-determination and hard work. The track opens with a smooth, jazzy beat and a sample from “Don’t Change Your Love” by the Five Stairsteps. Andre 3000 kicks off the first verse with a laid-back flow, describing the struggles of a young man trying to make his way in the world.Cee-Lo takes over on the second verse, offering words of encouragement and urging listeners to “git up, git out, and do something.” His lyrics are passionate and motivational, urging listeners to take control of their lives and pursue their dreams. Big Gipp closes out the song with a verse about his own struggles and the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.”Git Up, Git Out” is a powerful song that resonates with anyone who has ever struggled to achieve their goals. The track’s blend of jazz, funk, and hip-hop creates a unique sound that is distinctly southern, while the lyrics offer a message of hope and inspiration that is universal.://youtu.be/CssC-DY4lO8

3.‘Rosa Parks’from ‘Aquemini’(1998)

“Rosa Parks” is arguably one of Outkast’s most recognizable tracks. Released in 1998 as the lead single from their third album, “Aquemini,” the song is a tribute to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who famously refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955. The track’s opening lines – “Ah ha, hush that fuss / Everybody move to the back of the bus” – reference Parks’ protest and serve as a call to action for listeners.

Musically, “Rosa Parks” is a funky, upbeat track that features a catchy horn riff and a driving drum beat. André 3000 and Big Boi trade verses, with André’s laid-back flow contrasting nicely with Big Boi’s more aggressive delivery. The song’s chorus – “Ah ha, hush that fuss / Everybody move to the back of the bus” – is simple but effective, and it’s impossible not to nod along to the beat.

4.‘Hootie Hoo from‘southernplayalisticadillamuzik’(1994)

Hootie Hoo” is the opening track from Outkast’s debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillamuzik,” which was released in 1994. The song’s title is a Southern expression that roughly translates to “hello” or “what’s up,” and the track itself is a celebration of Southern culture and lifestyle. The beat, which features a prominent bassline and a funky guitar riff, sets the tone for the rest of the album, and André and Big Boi’s verses paint a vivid picture of life in the Dirty South.

Lyrically, “Hootie Hoo” is a party anthem, with André and Big Boi trading verses about Southern cookouts, block parties, and other social gatherings. The song’s chorus – “Hootie hoo, follow the funk from the skunk / And the dank that is crunk in the Dungeon” – is a nod to the Dungeon Family, a collective of Atlanta-based hip-hop artists that Outkast was a part of. Overall, “Hootie Hoo” is a great introduction to Outkast’s unique sound and style, and it’s a track that still holds up today

5.‘Return of the ‘G’ from ‘Aquemini’ (1998)

“Return of the ‘G'” is the opening track from “Aquemini,” and it’s a hard-hitting, socially conscious track that finds Outkast taking aim at the music industry and its treatment of black artists. The song’s title is a reference to the term “gangsta,” which was popularized in the early 1990s by rappers like N.W.A. and Ice-T.

Musically, “Return of the ‘G'” is a minimalist track that features a simple drum loop and a moody piano riff. André and Big Boi’s verses are filled with anger and frustration, as they call out record labels and radio stations for perpetuating negative stereotypes of black men. The song’s chorus – “The return of the gangsta, thanks ta / Them n***as who got them kids who like to play / Ganksta rap” – is a powerful statement that challenges listeners to think critically about the messages they consume

6.Crumblin’ Erb’ from ‘southernplayalisticadillamuzik’ (1994)

In this article, we'll take a closer look at three more of their most iconic tracks: "Crumblin' Erb" from "Southernplayalisticadillamuzik" (1994), "SpottieOttieDopelicious" from "Aquemini" (1998), and "B.O.B." from "Stankonia" (2000).

"Crumblin' Erb" is a standout track from Outkast's debut album, "Southernplayalisticadillamuzik," which was released in 1994. The song's title is a reference to the slang term "erb," which is a colloquialism for marijuana. The track's smooth, jazzy beat – which features a sample from jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard's "Red Clay" – provides the perfect backdrop for André and Big Boi's laid-back verses about smoking weed and living life in the South.

“Crumblin’ Erb” is a standout track from Outkast’s debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillamuzik,” which was released in 1994. The song’s title is a reference to the slang term “erb,” which is a colloquialism for marijuana. The track’s smooth, jazzy beat – which features a sample from jazz trumpeter Freddie Hubbard’s “Red Clay” – provides the perfect backdrop for André and Big Boi’s laid-back verses about smoking weed and living life in the South.

Lyrically, “Crumblin’ Erb” is a celebration of Southern culture and lifestyle. André and Big Boi’s verses paint a vivid picture of life in Atlanta, with references to Southern cuisine, slang, and landmarks. The song’s chorus – “Crumblin’ erb, crumblin’ erb / I’m swervin’ off the curb, so give me my bird” – is a catchy hook that’s impossible not to sing along to. Overall, “Crumblin’ Erb” is a classic Outkast track that captures the essence of their unique sound and style.

7.‘SpottieOttieDopelicious’ from ‘Aquemini’ (1998)

“SpottieOttieDopelicious” is a highlight from Outkast’s third album, “Aquemini,” which was released in 1998. The song’s title is a mouthful, but it’s a perfect encapsulation of the track’s psychedelic, otherworldly vibe. The beat, which features a groovy bassline and a dreamy flute sample, is unlike anything else in hip-hop, and André and Big Boi’s verses are equally surreal.

Lyrically, “SpottieOttieDopelicious” is a love song, with André and Big Boi trading verses about a woman they both desire. The song’s chorus – “Baby, you’re the end of time / I want to be your friend, I want to guard your dreams and visions” – is a beautiful, poetic sentiment that perfectly captures the song’s dreamlike mood. “SpottieOttieDopelicious” is a standout track from “Aquemini,” and it’s a testament to Outkast’s willingness to push the boundaries of what hip-hop could be.

8.‘B.O.B.’ from ‘Stankonia’ (2000)

“B.O.B.” is a high-energy, politically charged track from Outkast’s fourth album, “Stankonia,” which was released in 2000. The song’s title is an acronym for “Bombs Over Baghdad,” and the track’s frantic beat and rapid-fire verses are a perfect match for its apocalyptic message. The beat, which features a guitar riff and a pounding drumbeat, is one of Outkast’s most propulsive, and André and Big Boi’s verses are filled with urgency and anger.

Lyrically, “B.O.B.” is a critique of the military-industrial complex and the wars that the United States had been involved in at the turn of the millennium. André and Big Boi’s verses are dense and political, with references to everything from the Gulf War.

9.‘Hey Ya!’ from ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ (2003)

“Hey Ya!” is a song by Outkast, a hip-hop duo consisting of André 3000 and Big Boi. It was released as the lead single from their fifth studio album, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” in 2003. The song features André 3000 on lead vocals and is known for its upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and iconic music video.The song is built around a guitar riff and features a fast-paced drum beat that is reminiscent of classic funk and soul music. André 3000’s vocals are playful and energetic, with lyrics that encourage listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy the moment. The chorus, which repeats the phrase “shake it like a Polaroid picture,” has become a cultural phenomenon and is often used as a catchphrase.The music video for “Hey Ya!” features André 3000 performing the song in front of a screaming crowd, with four backing musicians who play a range of instruments. The video’s visual style is reminiscent of old music shows like “American Bandstand,” and it features a series of quick cuts and camera angles that make it feel like a live performance.

Overall, “Hey Ya!” is a fun and catchy song that has become a classic of modern pop culture. Its upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it a perfect choice for dancing and letting loose, while its iconic chorus has made it a timeless favorit

10.‘Elevators (Me & You)’ from ‘ATLiens’ (1996)

“Elevators (Me & You)” is a song by Outkast from their second studio album, “ATLiens,” released in 1996. The song features André 3000 and Big Boi rapping about their rise to fame and the struggles they faced along the way. The title of the song refers to the metaphorical “elevator” of success that they have ridden to the top.The song’s production is sparse and minimal, with a slow, deliberate beat and a haunting, otherworldly melody. André 3000 and Big Boi’s rapping is focused and introspective, with lyrics that touch on themes of self-reflection, perseverance, and the challenges of success.The chorus of “Elevators (Me & You)” is simple but effective, with the repeated phrase “me and you, your momma and your cousin too” serving as a catchy hook. The song’s overall message is one of unity and solidarity, with André 3000 and Big Boi expressing their gratitude for the people who supported them on their journey to success.”Elevators (Me & You)” is a classic of 90s hip-hop, with its introspective lyrics and haunting production creating a mood that is both reflective and celebratory. The song’s message of unity and support resonates even today, making it a timeless favorite.

11.‘Liberation’ from ‘Aquemini’ (1998)

“Liberation” is the final track on Outkast’s third studio album, “Aquemini,” released in 1998. The song features vocals from a range of artists, including CeeLo Green, Erykah Badu, and Big Rube, and is known for its soulful, jazzy sound and introspective lyrics.

The song’s production is complex and layered, with a slow, rolling beat and a range of instruments and samples creating a lush, multi-textured sound. The vocals are equally complex, with each artist contributing their unique style and tone to the song.The lyrics of “Liberation” are deeply introspective and poetic, with each artist reflecting on their own experiences and struggles. The theme of the song

12.‘Ms. Jackson’ from ‘Stankonia’ (2000)

Ms. Jackson” is a song by Outkast from their fourth studio album, “Stankonia,” released in 2000. The song was written as an apology to the mother of André 3000’s ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a child. The song’s lyrics address the complicated feelings and emotions that come with a failed relationship, as well as the challenges of co-parenting.The song’s production is minimal and understated, with a slow, deliberate beat and a haunting piano melody. André 3000 and Big Boi’s rapping is similarly subdued, with lyrics that are both introspective and emotionally charged. The chorus, which repeats the phrase “I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson,” has become an iconic hook, with its plaintive tone and heartfelt delivery resonating with listeners.The music video for “Ms. Jackson” is similarly understated, featuring André 3000 and Big Boi performing the song against a black background, with occasional flashes of light illuminating the scene. The video’s visual style is simple but effective, emphasizing the song’s emotional core and the raw sincerity of its message.

Overall, “Ms. Jackson” is a powerful and emotional song that speaks to the complexities of relationships and the challenges of co-parenting. Its minimal production and understated delivery give the song a haunting, melancholic quality, while its iconic chorus has made it a classic of modern hip-hop.

13.‘Aquemini’ from ‘Aquemini’ (1998)

“Aquemini” is the title track from Outkast’s third studio album, released in 1998. The song features André 3000 and Big Boi rapping about their experiences growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, and the challenges they faced as young black men in America.The song’s production is complex and layered, with a range of instruments and samples creating a lush, multi-textured sound. André 3000 and Big Boi’s rapping is similarly complex, with lyrics that touch on a range of themes, from politics and social issues to personal experiences and relationships.The chorus of “Aquemini” is simple but effective, with the repeated phrase “hold on, be strong” serving as a mantra for listeners. The song’s overall message is one of perseverance and resilience, with André 3000 and Big Boi expressing their determination to overcome the challenges they face and to succeed on their own terms.”Aquemini” is a classic of 90s hip-hop, with its intricate production and introspective lyrics creating a mood that is both reflective and celebratory. The song’s message of perseverance and resilience resonates even today, making it a timeless favorite.

14.‘ATLiens’ from ‘ATLiens’ (1996)

“ATLiens” is the title track from Outkast’s second studio album, released in 1996. The song features André 3000 and Big Boi rapping about their experiences growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, and the unique culture and identity of the city.The song’s production is minimal and understated, with a slow, deliberate beat and a simple, repetitive melody. André 3000 and Big Boi’s rapping is similarly stripped-down, with lyrics that are both introspective and socially conscious. The chorus, which repeats the phrase “ATLiens,” serves as a reminder of the duo’s roots in Atlanta and their pride in their hometown.The music video for “ATLiens” features André 3000 and Big Boi exploring a futuristic, otherworldly landscape, emphasizing the song’s themes of identity and culture. The video’s visual style is simple but effective,

15.‘So Fresh, So Clean’ from ‘Stankonia’ (2000)

Outkast, the iconic hip-hop duo from Atlanta, Georgia, made a name for themselves with their unique blend of funk, soul, and rap. Two of their most beloved tracks are “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Roses,” both of which come from their critically acclaimed albums “Stankonia” and “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” respectively.”So Fresh, So Clean” was released in 2001 as the second single from “Stankonia.” The track features a catchy beat with a laid-back, smooth flow that showcases Outkast’s signature sound. The song’s lyrics are a celebration of cleanliness and freshness, with Andre 3000 and Big Boi bragging about their stylish clothes and immaculate grooming.

16.‘Roses’ from ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ (2003)

“Roses,” on the other hand, was released in 2003 and features a more mellow, R&B-inspired sound. The track tells the story of a failed romance, with Andre 3000 singing the chorus “I know you’d like to think your s**t don’t stink, but lean a little bit closer, see that roses really smell like poo-poo.” The song’s melody is simple yet effective, and it showcases Outkast’s ability to tell a compelling story through their music.

Overall, “So Fresh, So Clean” and “Roses” are two standout tracks in Outkast’s discography, showcasing their innovative sound and lyrical prowess. They remain fan favorites to this day, and are a testament to Outkast’s enduring influence on the world of hip-hop.

17.‘Benz Or A Beemer’ from ‘New Jersey Drive’ Soundtrack (1995)

Hip-hop and R&B legends Outkast have produced a wealth of beloved tracks throughout their career, and two of their lesser-known but still impressive songs are “Benz Or A Beemer” and “Humble Mumble.”

“Benz Or A Beemer” was featured on the soundtrack for the 1995 film “New Jersey Drive,” a crime drama centered around car theft. The song features a catchy beat and clever lyrics about the allure of luxury cars, with Andre 3000 and Big Boi trading verses about their desire for a Benz or a Beemer. The track also showcases the duo’s Southern drawl and their knack for creating a fun, upbeat atmosphere.

18.‘Humble Mumble’ f. Erykah Badu from ‘Stankonia’ (2000)

“Humble Mumble” is a collaboration with R&B singer Erykah Badu, featured on Outkast’s 2000 album “Stankonia.” The song features a groovy, jazzy beat and laid-back vocals from Andre 3000 and Badu. The lyrics touch on themes of humility and the pursuit of personal growth, with Andre 3000 rapping, “We are the dungeons of intellect, don’t accept common sense.” The track is a standout on the album, and showcases Outkast’s versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds and styles.

Overall, “Benz Or A Beemer” and “Humble Mumble” are two excellent tracks that showcase Outkast’s unique blend of hip-hop and R&B. While they may not be as well-known as some of the duo’s more popular hits, they are still worth a listen for fans and newcomers alike.

19.Hollywood Divorce’ f. Lil Wayne & Snoop Dogg from ‘Idlewild’ (2006)

Outkast, the acclaimed hip-hop duo from Atlanta, Georgia, have a long history of producing innovative and memorable tracks. Two standout songs from their discography are “Hollywood Divorce” and “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac).”

“Hollywood Divorce” features collaborations with Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg, and was released in 2006 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Idlewild.” The song has a mellow, jazzy vibe and features introspective lyrics about the downside of fame and success in the entertainment industry. Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg both deliver impressive verses, and the track showcases Outkast’s ability to collaborate with other artists to create something special.

20.‘Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)’ from ‘ATLiens’ (1996)

“Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” is a classic Outkast track from their 1996 album “ATLiens.” The song features a funky, upbeat beat and clever lyrics about Andre 3000 and Big Boi’s status as successful rappers. The chorus, “Two dope boyz in a Cadillac, it’s like that,” has become an iconic line in hip-hop history, and the track as a whole remains a fan favorite.

Overall, “Hollywood Divorce” and “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” are two excellent examples of Outkast’s ability to create innovative and memorable music. They showcase the duo’s versatility and willingness to experiment with different sounds and styles, and remain beloved by fans to this day.