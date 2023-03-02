Music duos have been a staple of the music industry for decades. From classic rock to pop, country to hip hop, and every genre in between, there have been iconic duos that have left a lasting impact on the industry. Some duos have brought together artists from different backgrounds and styles, creating a unique fusion that captivates listeners. Others have been partnerships between artists with similar sounds and approaches, creating a seamless blend of voices and instruments. No matter the style or approach, the chemistry and creative energy that exists between two artists can create magic that is unmatched.

The purpose of this article is to showcase the top 100 best music duos of all time, highlighting their contributions to the music industry and why they continue to inspire listeners today. From legendary duos like Simon and Garfunkel, The Everly Brothers, and Hall and Oates, to modern-day pairs like Twenty One Pilots, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and Daft Punk, we will explore a wide range of duos that have made an impact on music history. We will also delve into the reasons why certain duos have stood the test of time, examining their unique sounds, songwriting abilities, and the way they captured the hearts and minds of listeners. Overall, this article will provide a comprehensive look at the best music duos and the legacy they have left in the world of music.

1. The Everly Brothers (“Wake Up Little Susie” 1957)

The Everly Brothers’ 1957 hit “Wake Up Little Susie” is a classic rock and roll tune that tells the story of a young couple who fall asleep at the drive-in movie theater and wake up after curfew. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy lyrics made it an instant hit, reaching number one on the Billboard charts and becoming one of the Everly Brothers’ most famous songs. The duo’s distinctive harmonies and guitar playing are showcased in the song’s iconic opening riff, and the song’s message of youthful rebellion and romance struck a chord with audiences in the 1950s and continues to be enjoyed today.

2. Simon & Garfunkel (“Bridge Over Troubled Water” 1970)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel is a soulful ballad that was released in 1970. The song features soothing piano melodies and poignant lyrics that depict a message of love and support to a troubled friend. The track became an instant classic, receiving critical acclaim and commercial success worldwide. With its powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” has become a timeless piece of music that continues to resonate with audiences today. The song has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in films, TV shows, and other media, solidifying its place in music history.

3. Sam & Dave (“Hold On, I’m Comin” 1966)

“Hold On, I’m Comin” is a soulful and energetic track by Sam & Dave, released in 1966. The song features a driving rhythm section, powerful horns, and the dynamic vocals of Sam Moore and Dave Prater. The lyrics encourage someone in distress to hold on and have faith because help is on the way. The song’s upbeat and uplifting message, combined with its infectious melody and soulful sound, make it an enduring classic of the genre. “Hold On, I’m Comin” was a major hit for Sam & Dave, reaching number one on the R&B charts and peaking at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. *Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell (“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” 1968)

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell is a soulful duet that was released in 1967. The song was written by Ashford & Simpson and produced by Harvey Fuqua and Johnny Bristol. The lyrics express the strength and power of love to overcome any obstacle, with the message that if two people are meant to be together, nothing can keep them apart. Gaye and Terrell’s vocals blend seamlessly together, creating a passionate and energetic performance that has become a classic of the Motown sound. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a timeless love song.

5. Ike & Tina Turner (“It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” 1960)

“It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” is a dynamic duet by Ike and Tina Turner that was released in 1960. The song features an upbeat rhythm and showcases the duo’s soulful voices as they sing about a tumultuous relationship that is on the brink of collapse. The song includes humorous and flirtatious exchanges between the two singers, and is characterized by the classic call-and-response style of R&B music. “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” became a top 20 hit in the United States and has since been covered by numerous artists, cementing its place as a timeless classic in the genre of soul music.

6. Outkast (“Player’s Ball” 1994)

“Player’s Ball” is a 1994 hip hop track by the American duo Outkast, consisting of André 3000 and Big Boi. The song was released as their debut single and is an anthem that celebrates their come-up and success in the music industry. The beat is based on a funky bassline that samples “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. The lyrics are clever and vivid, full of witty punchlines and colorful descriptions of the rappers’ lifestyles. The chorus, sung by Sleepy Brown, is catchy and uplifting, making it a feel-good track that still remains a classic in hip hop history.

7. The Righteous Brothers (“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” 1965)

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers is a soulful ballad that was released in 1964. It was written by Barry Mann, Phil Spector, and Cynthia Weil and is regarded as one of the greatest love songs of all time. The song’s soaring melody, lush orchestration, and expressive vocals by Bobby Hatfield make it an unforgettable classic. The song reached number one on the US charts and has been covered by many artists. Its emotional impact has made it a popular choice for movies and TV shows, including the iconic “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” scene in the movie “Top Gun.”

8. Shirley & Lee (“Let The Good Times Roll” 1956)

“Let the Good Times Roll” is a classic rhythm and blues song performed by the American duo Shirley & Lee. The upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics are perfect for getting people up and dancing. The song features Shirley Goodman’s powerful vocals and Leonard Lee’s distinctive guitar playing. Released in 1956, the song was an instant hit and has been covered by many artists over the years. It remains a timeless classic and a testament to the enduring popularity of the rhythm and blues genre. With its infectious melody and energetic performance, “Let the Good Times Roll” is a song that is guaranteed to get you moving.

9. Jan & Dean (“Surf City” 1963)

“Surf City” is a classic beach party song that perfectly captures the carefree spirit of the early 1960s. The song, performed by the duo Jan and Dean, celebrates the joys of surfing, cruising, and romance in the sunshine. With its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and irresistible harmonies, “Surf City” became an instant hit and helped to popularize the surf rock genre. The song’s lyrics, which emphasize the importance of having fun and enjoying life, still resonate with listeners today and continue to inspire new generations to hit the waves and soak up the sun.

10. Eric B. & Rakim (“Follow The Leader” 1988)

“Follow the Leader” by Eric B. & Rakim is a classic hip-hop song from 1988. The song features a powerful beat and Rakim’s impressive rhymes and flow, making it a landmark of the golden age of hip-hop. The song’s message encourages people to be leaders and not followers, a theme that resonated with many young people at the time. The catchy chorus and Rakim’s commanding presence make this song an enduring classic of the genre. “Follow the Leader” has influenced countless hip-hop artists since its release, cementing Eric B. & Rakim’s place in the pantheon of hip-hop legends.

11. Hall & Oates (“Maneater” 1982)

“Maneater” is a 1982 hit song by American duo Daryl Hall & John Oates. The upbeat, danceable tune features a catchy saxophone hook and lyrics about a manipulative woman who preys on men. The song was a commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Hall & Oates’ most well-known and popular songs. The music video features a sultry, mysterious woman wandering through a deserted city, with shots of Hall & Oates performing in a smoky, neon-lit club. “Maneater” has been covered by several artists and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop music.

12. James & Bobby Purify (“I’m Your Puppet” 1965)

“I’m Your Puppet” is a soulful duet by James & Bobby Purify released in 1966. The song has an upbeat tempo with an infectious melody that makes you want to dance. The lyrics describe the singer as a puppet who will do anything to please his lover. The song is a classic example of soul music with its catchy lyrics and the smooth and soulful delivery of the Purify brothers. The song was a hit in the 1960s and has been covered by many artists over the years, cementing its place in the pantheon of classic soul songs.

13. Steely Dan (“Do It Again” 1972)

Steely Dan’s “Do It Again” is a classic rock tune that blends elements of jazz and funk to create a unique sound. Released in 1972, the song features complex chord progressions and intricate instrumentation, including a memorable guitar solo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has made mistakes in his past and is looking to start fresh, but finds himself falling back into his old ways. Despite the dark subject matter, the song is upbeat and energetic, making it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio stations.

14. Marvin & Johnny (“Tick Tock” 1954)

“Tick Tock” is a lively doo-wop classic that was released in 1954 and performed by the American duo Marvin & Johnny. The upbeat melody, hand-clapping rhythm, and call-and-response vocals make this song an infectious tune that’s hard not to dance to. The lyrics are about a clock ticking away the time until the singer’s lover comes back to him. Marvin & Johnny’s catchy harmonies and youthful energy propelled this song up the charts and into the hearts of many music fans in the 1950s. “Tick Tock” is a fun and timeless track that still sounds great today.

15. The Carpenters (“Close To You” 1970)

“Close to You” is a classic love song by the American duo The Carpenters, released in 1970. It was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and became a chart-topping hit in the United States and the United Kingdom. The song’s soft melody and Karen Carpenter’s gentle vocals express the feeling of being close to someone special, and the lyrics suggest a yearning for a deeper connection. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it has been covered by numerous artists in different styles. It remains a timeless classic that continues to evoke feelings of warmth and affection.

16. Les Paul & Mary Ford (“How High The Moon” 1951)

Les Paul and Mary Ford’s “How High The Moon” is a timeless classic that blends the genres of jazz and pop into a beautifully harmonized song. The song’s signature sound was achieved using overdubbing techniques that allowed Les Paul to play multiple guitar parts and Mary Ford to layer multiple vocal harmonies on top of each other, creating a rich and textured sound. The song’s catchy melody and memorable lyrics have made it a favorite among music lovers for generations. “How High The Moon” showcases the incredible talent of Les Paul and Mary Ford and their ability to push the boundaries of music production.

17. Mickey & Sylvia (“Love Is Strange” 1957)

“Love Is Strange” is a duet by American rhythm and blues singers Mickey & Sylvia. Released in 1956, the song became a major hit and reached number one on the R&B chart. It’s a romantic song that features a catchy guitar riff and a call-and-response style between Mickey and Sylvia, with playful exchanges about the ups and downs of love. The song’s popularity led to it being covered by many other artists, including the Beatles. “Love Is Strange” has become a classic love song and continues to be played on oldies radio stations and in movie soundtracks.

18. Pete Johnson & Big Joe Turner (“Roll ‘Em Pete” 1939)

“Roll ‘Em Pete” is a blues song recorded in 1938 by blues pianist Pete Johnson and Big Joe Turner on vocals. It is considered one of the earliest and most influential jump blues songs, with its boogie-woogie piano riffs and Turner’s powerful vocal delivery. The song’s lyrics describe a rollicking party, with Turner exhorting the listener to “roll ’em, baby, roll ’em all night long.” The song’s infectious energy and driving rhythm influenced many later rock and roll artists, including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Little Richard. It remains a classic example of the early roots of rock and roll.

19. Richard & Linda Thompson (“I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight” 1974)

“I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight” is a folk-rock song by Richard and Linda Thompson, released in 1974. The song is a wistful, nostalgic look at the pleasures and pitfalls of life in the fast lane, with the narrator expressing a desire to experience the excitement of big-city nightlife. Linda’s haunting vocals and Richard’s intricate guitar work create a dreamy atmosphere that perfectly captures the bittersweet emotions of the lyrics. The song’s melancholic beauty has made it a favorite among fans of British folk-rock, and it remains one of Richard and Linda Thompson’s most beloved compositions.

20. The White Stripes (“Fell In Love With A Girl” 2001)

“Fell in Love with a Girl” by The White Stripes is a garage rock classic that’s both raw and melodic. The song’s catchy guitar riff and punchy drums create a high-energy, stripped-down sound that perfectly encapsulates the band’s signature style. The lyrics are simple but effective, with frontman Jack White singing about falling in love with a girl and wanting to be with her. The music video, which features Lego animation, is a fan favorite and perfectly captures the song’s playful and creative spirit. “Fell in Love with a Girl” is a standout track from The White Stripes’ critically acclaimed album “White Blood Cells”.

21. Don & Dewey (“Farmer John” 1958)

“Farmer John” is a fun, upbeat rock ‘n’ roll song by Don & Dewey, released in 1958. The song features catchy guitar riffs and the duo’s smooth harmonies, making it a classic example of early rock ‘n’ roll music. The lyrics describe a farmer who is proud of his crops and his hard work, and invites people to come and see his farm. The song became a hit upon its release, and has since been covered by several other artists. “Farmer John” is an energetic and joyful song that continues to be a favorite of rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts.

22. Sonny & Cher (“I Got You Babe” 1965)

“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher is a classic pop love song released in 1965. The song is known for its catchy melody, memorable lyrics, and the iconic duo’s unique vocal blend. The track features a jangly guitar riff, swirling strings, and a simple yet effective drum beat. The lyrics tell a story of a couple who love each other and will always be there for one another, no matter what challenges they may face. “I Got You Babe” became a massive hit upon its release and remains one of the most recognizable and beloved love songs of all time.

23. Gene & Eunice (“Ko Ko Mo” 1954)

“Ko Ko Mo” by Gene & Eunice is a classic R&B duet that was released in 1954. The song features upbeat, call-and-response-style vocals between Gene and Eunice, backed by a lively rhythm section and a catchy horn arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of two people who are deeply in love and can’t help but express their affection for each other in every way possible. The song’s infectious energy and catchy melody helped it become a hit, and it remains a beloved example of early R&B music to this day.

24. Roxette (“The Look” 1989)

“The Look” by Swedish duo Roxette was released in 1989 and quickly became a hit across the world, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. With its catchy guitar riff and energetic beat, the song is a perfect example of the catchy pop-rock sound that Roxette was known for. The lyrics are simple but memorable, with lead singer Marie Fredriksson proclaiming her love for a guy who has caught her eye. The music video, which features Fredriksson and guitarist Per Gessle performing on a street while various people dance around them, perfectly captures the fun and carefree vibe of the song.

25. Boogie Down Productions (“Love Gonna Getcha” 1990)

“Love Gonna Getcha” is a 1990 hip-hop track by Boogie Down Productions that offers a message of hope in the face of adversity. The song features KRS-One’s distinctive rapping style over a classic hip-hop beat, punctuated by a sample from Bob James’ “Nautilus.” The lyrics tell the story of a young man’s struggle to rise above the violence and poverty of his surroundings, offering encouragement to keep pushing forward in the face of obstacles. The track is a powerful example of the socially conscious and politically aware rap that Boogie Down Productions was known for in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

26. Ashford & Simpson (“Solid” 1984)

“Solid” is a 1984 soul and R&B track by the American husband-and-wife duo Ashford & Simpson. The song has a catchy hook and a funky groove, driven by a lively bassline and punctuated by staccato keyboard chords. Nick Ashford and Valerie Simpson deliver smooth and polished vocals that blend seamlessly together, harmonizing on the catchy chorus. Lyrically, “Solid” is an ode to the strength of a committed relationship, with the repeated refrain “Solid as a rock” conveying the unshakeable bond between two people. The song was a big hit, reaching #1 on the US R&B charts and #12 on the pop charts.

27. Pet Shop Boys (“West End Girls” 1986)

“West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys is a synth-pop classic, released in 1984 as their debut single. The song’s catchy melody and lyrics, which touch on class and social issues, made it an instant hit in the UK and worldwide. It became their first number one single and won the Brit Award for Best Single in 1986. The song’s music video, featuring the duo walking through the streets of London, became iconic and is still widely recognized today. “West End Girls” helped establish Pet Shop Boys as one of the most successful and influential electronic music acts of the 80s and beyond.

28. *Otis Redding & Carla Thomas (“Tramp” 1967)

“Tramp” is a lively duet performed by soul legends Otis Redding and Carla Thomas. Released in 1967, the song is a playful back-and-forth between Redding and Thomas, as they trade jabs and insults, all the while maintaining a flirtatious tone. The song’s funky bassline and horn section, along with Redding’s unmistakable raspy voice and Thomas’s powerful vocals, make it a timeless classic. The lyrics and vocal interplay between the two singers have made “Tramp” a favorite for fans of soul and R&B music. The song was later covered by many artists, including Salt-N-Pepa, who sampled it for their hit single “Push It.”

29. Mobb Deep (“Shook Ones, Part Two” 1995)

“Shook Ones, Part II” is a song by American hip-hop duo Mobb Deep. It was released in 1995 as the second single from their album “The Infamous.” The track is widely considered one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time and is noted for its haunting piano loop and menacing lyrics. The song deals with themes of violence, crime, and the struggle to survive in the harsh realities of the streets. It’s been featured in several movies and TV shows and has had a significant influence on hip-hop culture, inspiring many other artists in the genre.

30. Flo & Eddie (“Keep It Warm” 1976)

“Keep It Warm” is a 1976 soft rock song by the American rock band Flo & Eddie. The song features a lively instrumental section with a catchy horn melody and a funky bass line that drive the song’s upbeat rhythm. The vocals are delivered with energy and soul, blending harmoniously with the music. The lyrics tell a story of longing for love and companionship, creating an emotional and relatable message. The song was written by band members Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan, and it has since become a beloved classic of the soft rock genre, known for its catchy melody and positive energy.

31. Eurythmics (“Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This” 1983)

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics is an iconic synth-pop song released in 1983. The distinctive synth riff and Annie Lennox’s haunting vocals create an eerie atmosphere, with lyrics that explore the nature of dreams and the power of the subconscious mind. The song became a massive commercial success and a cultural phenomenon, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and influencing countless artists in the decades since its release. Its distinctive sound and memorable lyrics continue to captivate listeners and have secured its place as one of the most iconic songs of the 80s.

32. *Jesse & Marvin (“Dream Girl” 1953)

“Dream Girl” is a classic doo-wop ballad by Jesse & Marvin, released in 1953. The song is a quintessential representation of the genre, featuring the signature harmonies, romantic lyrics, and upbeat rhythm that make doo-wop such a beloved style of music. The smooth vocal delivery of Jesse Belvin and Marvin Phillips creates a dreamy atmosphere that is perfectly complemented by the lush orchestration. “Dream Girl” became a hit upon its release and has since become a doo-wop standard, a testament to its enduring appeal and the influence of Jesse & Marvin on the genre.

33. Peter & Gordon (“A World Without Love” 1964)

Released in 1964, “A World Without Love” by Peter & Gordon is a classic pop ballad that expresses a bittersweet longing for a lost love. With its gentle acoustic guitar melody and simple, heartfelt lyrics, the song has a timeless quality that has made it a favorite of fans for decades. The duo’s angelic harmonies and understated vocal performances perfectly capture the melancholy mood of the song. “A World Without Love” was a major hit upon its release, reaching the top of the charts in both the US and the UK, and remains a beloved classic of the era.

34. *Brook Benton & Dinah Washington (“Baby You’ve Got What It Takes” 1959)

“Baby You’ve Got What It Takes” by Brook Benton and Dinah Washington is a classic duet from 1959 that showcases the smooth vocal talents of both artists. The song is a playful call-and-response between the two singers, as they tease and flirt with each other, backed by a swinging big band sound. The chemistry between Benton and Washington is palpable, and their voices complement each other perfectly, making for a timeless duet that has endured for over 60 years. The song reached the top of the R&B charts and peaked at number five on the pop charts, solidifying its status as a classic duet.

35. Mel & Tim (“Backfield In Motion” 1969)

“Backfield in Motion” is a 1969 soul hit by Mel and Tim. It has an upbeat rhythm, strong harmonies, and fun lyrics about a football player who falls in love with a girl in the stands. The song features a brass section and an infectious bassline that make it impossible to resist dancing along. “Backfield in Motion” reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since become a classic soul song, often appearing on oldies radio stations and in films and TV shows set in the 1960s.

36. Bob & Earl (“Harlem Shuffle” 1964)

“Harlem Shuffle” is a classic R&B song from 1963 by Bob & Earl, which became a hit again when The Rolling Stones covered it in 1986. The catchy tune is filled with rhythmic hand clapping, soulful harmonies, and a catchy horn section. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man trying to get his lazy wife out of bed, using Harlem as a metaphor for the struggle. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious beat make it a favorite for dance parties, and it’s been featured in numerous films and TV shows over the years.

37. The Brothers Johnson (“Strawberry Letter 23” 1977)

“Strawberry Letter 23” by The Brothers Johnson is a funky, psychedelic soul track that became a hit in 1977. The song was written by Shuggie Otis and features a groovy bassline, catchy guitar riffs, and smooth vocal harmonies. The lyrics are cryptic and dreamlike, evoking a sense of otherworldly romance and imagination. The track is a classic example of the funk and soul sound of the 70s, and has been sampled in numerous hip-hop and R&B songs over the years. “Strawberry Letter 23” remains a timeless and influential song that continues to captivate listeners with its unique sound and style.

38. Air Supply (“The One That You Love” 1981)

“The One That You Love” is a romantic ballad by the Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, released in 1981. The song features Russell Hitchcock’s signature soaring vocals and Graham Russell’s melodic guitar work. The lyrics express a deep yearning for the love of a significant other, and the hope that they feel the same way. The song became a hit, reaching the top ten in multiple countries including the US, Canada, and Australia. “The One That You Love” has since become a staple of Air Supply’s live performances and remains a beloved classic of the soft rock genre.

39. Loggins & Messina (“Your Mama Don’t Dance” 1972)

“Your Mama Don’t Dance” is a 1972 rock and roll classic performed by the duo Loggins and Messina. The upbeat tune features catchy guitar riffs and harmonious vocals that invite listeners to dance along. The lyrics are about how the younger generation wants to dance and have fun while the older generation disapproves of it. The song was written by Jim Messina and Kenny Loggins and became a hit, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Your Mama Don’t Dance” has been covered by numerous artists and is still enjoyed today as a lively, feel-good song that never fails to get people moving.

40. The Collins Kids (“Hoy Hoy” 1958)

“Hoy Hoy” by The Collins Kids is an energetic rockabilly track with a catchy melody and lively guitar riffs. The song, released in 1958, features the talents of teenage siblings Lorrie and Larry Collins, who were known for their electrifying live performances. “Hoy Hoy” captures the youthful exuberance and rebellious spirit of early rock and roll, with its driving beat and lyrics about having fun and letting loose. The Collins Kids’ raw energy and rockabilly style paved the way for future rock stars and solidified their place in music history.

41. EPMD (“Crossover” 1992)

“Crossover” by EPMD is a classic hip-hop track released in 1992 that samples David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.” The song tackles the issue of hip-hop’s increasing mainstream popularity and the accompanying pressure to sell out and conform to the mainstream. The lyrics assert the group’s authenticity and loyalty to their roots, proclaiming “You crossed over, let me see you get ill.” The track’s funky beats and catchy hooks combined with its thought-provoking message made it a hit, and it remains a staple of 90s hip-hop.

42. The Sims Twins (“Soothe Me” 1963)

“Soothe Me” is a 1963 soul classic by The Sims Twins. The upbeat and lively tune features a catchy melody and energetic vocals that will get your feet tapping and your head nodding. The lyrics express the desire for comfort and solace, as the singers implore their lover to come and soothe their worries away. The playful call-and-response between the twins adds an extra layer of fun and charm to the song. With its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibe, “Soothe Me” is a timeless gem that has stood the test of time and continues to be enjoyed by music lovers of all ages.

43. Robert & Johnny (“We Belong Together” 1957)

“We Belong Together” is a soulful duet by Robert & Johnny, released in 1957. The song was written by Robert Carr and Johnny Mitchell, who were members of the doo-wop group The Jacks. “We Belong Together” is a romantic ballad that has been covered by various artists throughout the years. The song’s emotional lyrics and harmonious vocals capture the essence of a couple deeply in love. The smooth melody, combined with the powerful falsetto and baritone of the duo, make this a timeless classic in the world of doo-wop and R&B.

44. Tears For Fears (“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” 1985)

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” is a 1985 hit song by the British band Tears for Fears. The song was a worldwide success, reaching number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in several countries. The song’s upbeat pop melody and memorable lyrics about the quest for power and control make it a timeless classic. The song’s music video, featuring the band performing against a backdrop of global imagery, also became an iconic representation of the 1980s. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” remains a popular track to this day, often appearing in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

45. T-Rex (“Ride A White Swan” 1970)

“Ride a White Swan” by T-Rex is a classic glam rock song from 1970 that helped establish the genre. The song is known for its catchy guitar riffs and Marc Bolan’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics are whimsical and imaginative, featuring references to a magical world of faeries and unicorns. The song’s simple yet infectious melody and upbeat tempo make it a perfect anthem for the summer season. “Ride a White Swan” was a breakthrough hit for T-Rex and helped pave the way for the band’s future success in the glam rock scene.

46. Santo & Johnny (“Sleepwalk” 1959)

“Sleeepwalk” is a timeless instrumental classic by Santo & Johnny that has been covered numerous times over the years. It features a haunting melody played on a steel guitar with dreamy reverb, creating an otherworldly atmosphere. The song has a simple structure but manages to capture the listener’s attention with its soothing soundscapes and emotive chord progressions. It’s a perfect tune for relaxing, daydreaming, or slow dancing with someone special. Despite its age, “Sleepwalk” remains one of the most recognizable and beloved instrumentals of all time, a testament to its enduring popularity and the timeless appeal of its melody.

47. Kris Kross (“Jump” 1992)

“Jump” is a 1992 hit song by American hip-hop duo Kris Kross. The song features a catchy chorus with a simple yet memorable melody that is widely recognized by many. The music video for “Jump” features Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly and Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith wearing their signature clothing style of wearing their clothes backward. The video became a cultural phenomenon in the early 1990s and helped propel Kris Kross to international fame. “Jump” was a commercial success, topping the charts in the United States and several other countries, and remains one of the most recognizable songs of the 1990s.

48. Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford (“I Need Your Loving” 1962)

“I Need Your Loving” by Don Gardner & Dee Dee Ford is a classic R&B duet from 1962 that has stood the test of time. The song features Gardner’s commanding vocals paired with Ford’s soulful and powerful voice. The upbeat track is driven by a catchy piano riff and an infectious rhythm section, making it impossible to resist tapping your feet or grooving along. The combination of Gardner and Ford’s vocal chemistry, the catchy melody, and the driving beat makes “I Need Your Loving” a standout track in the world of classic soul and R&B.

49. *Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway (“Where Is The Love” 1972)

“Where Is The Love” is a duet by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, released in 1972. The song is a beautiful blend of Flack’s soulful voice and Hathaway’s mellow tone, delivering a powerful message of love and unity. The lyrics ask thought-provoking questions about the state of the world and the need for love and compassion. The song became a huge hit and remains a timeless classic, inspiring generations with its message of hope and positivity. The duet is a beautiful collaboration of two of the most soulful voices of their time, and their rendition of this song remains a testament to their musical legacy.

50. Johnnie & Joe (“Over The Mountain, Cross The Sea” 1957)

“Over The Mountain, Cross The Sea” is a classic doo-wop ballad performed by Johnnie & Joe. The song was released in 1957 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the R&B and pop charts. The song features smooth, romantic harmonies between Johnnie Richardson and Joe Rivers as they sing about their longing to be with their loved ones. The song has a timeless quality that has kept it popular over the years, with its simple but effective melody and heartfelt lyrics. It remains a beloved classic of the doo-wop genre and a favorite among fans of 1950s music.

51. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (“Summertime” 1991)

“Summertime” is a classic 1991 hit from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, also known as Will Smith and his longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff. The song was released during the summer and its laid-back, nostalgic vibe perfectly captures the essence of the season. The lyrics describe the joy and freedom of summer, with Smith reminiscing about the fun times he had growing up during the season. The catchy chorus and easygoing beat make “Summertime” an enduring summer anthem that continues to be a favorite for both old and new fans alike.

52. Savage Garden (“Truly Madly Deeply” – 1998)

“Truly Madly Deeply” is a popular love song by Australian duo Savage Garden. Released in 1998, it quickly became a hit and reached the top of the charts in several countries. The song features a romantic and emotional melody with lyrics that express an intense love and desire to be with someone forever. Its music video is also known for its beautiful imagery and enchanting visuals, capturing the essence of the song’s message. “Truly Madly Deeply” remains a timeless classic and a go-to song for anyone in search of a powerful love ballad.

53. Yarborough & Peoples (“Don’t Stop The Music” 1980)

Yarborough & Peoples’ 1980 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” is a funky dance tune that gets your toes tapping and your head bobbing. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it a favorite on dance floors and radio stations around the world. The duo’s smooth harmonies and soulful delivery add to the song’s appeal, making it a fun and engaging listen. With its positive message about the power of music to lift the spirit and bring people together, “Don’t Stop the Music” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and entertain music lovers of all ages.

54. BeBe & CeCe Winans (“Addictive Love” 1991)

“Addictive Love” is a soulful duet by BeBe and CeCe Winans that showcases their exceptional vocal range and harmony. The track’s lyrics speak about the deep, intense feelings of love that can be addictive and all-consuming, perfectly captured through the emotional delivery of the Winans siblings. Released in 1991, the song became a huge hit and a staple of the R&B and gospel genres, earning the duo a Grammy nomination. With its smooth groove, soulful instrumentation, and BeBe and CeCe’s stunning vocals, “Addictive Love” remains a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners today.

55. *Judy Clay & William Bell (“Private Number” 1968)

“Private Number” is a classic soul duet performed by Judy Clay and William Bell in 1968. The track features an irresistible melody, soulful harmonies, and catchy lyrics that make it a timeless hit. The song speaks of a couple’s secret love affair and their need to keep their relationship private. The dynamic vocal interplay between Clay and Bell adds to the track’s overall appeal, making it one of the greatest duets of all time. “Private Number” showcases the best of classic soul music with its smooth melodies, emotional lyrics, and powerful vocals.

56. The Teen Queens (“Eddie My Love” 1955)

“Eddie My Love” is a classic 1950s doo-wop ballad by The Teen Queens. The song tells a tale of a young woman named Eddie who goes missing and the heartache of those left behind. With its simple melody, lush harmonies, and heartfelt lyrics, “Eddie My Love” became a hit in 1956, reaching #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since become a staple of oldies radio and is considered a quintessential example of the doo-wop genre. Its popularity has also led to several covers and re-recordings over the years, ensuring its enduring legacy in music history.

57. Inez & Charlie Foxx (“Mockingbird” 1963)

“Inez & Charlie Foxx – Mockingbird” is a classic duet that was released in 1963. The song tells the story of a couple that enjoys each other’s company but also likes to tease and playfully argue with one another. The infectious melody and upbeat rhythm, combined with the witty lyrics and the smooth harmonies of the duo, make “Mockingbird” an irresistible tune. The song became a hit in the US, reaching the 7th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has since been covered by several other artists, including James Taylor and Carly Simon, who had a hit with their version in 1974.

58. Seals & Crofts (“Summer Breeze” 1972)

“Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts is a classic soft rock song from 1972. The breezy guitar riff and lush vocal harmonies of the chorus perfectly capture the carefree spirit of summer. The lyrics describe a lazy summer day spent lounging in the sunshine, enjoying the simple pleasures of life. The song has become a summer staple, often played on the radio and featured in movies and TV shows. It has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved song that evokes feelings of warmth, relaxation, and nostalgia.

59. *Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston (“It Takes Two” 1967)

“It Takes Two” is a soulful duet by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston. The song was released in 1966 and quickly became a hit, reaching the number 14 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has a catchy melody and features Gaye and Weston’s smooth harmonies, as they sing about how love is better when two people are together. The song has become a classic and has been covered by many artists over the years. Gaye and Weston’s chemistry and talent shine through in this timeless duet that remains a favorite among fans of classic soul music.

60. The Blues Brothers (“Soul Man” 1978)

“Soul Man” is a classic soul and R&B song by the Blues Brothers, originally released in 1978. The song features a driving rhythm section, horn stabs, and an infectious melody that will have you singing along in no time. With its catchy chorus and memorable lyrics, “Soul Man” is an anthem for anyone who loves the soulful sounds of the 1960s and 70s. The song has been covered numerous times over the years, but the original version by the Blues Brothers remains a beloved classic that still gets audiences dancing and singing along today.

61. Brotherhood Creed (“Helluva” 1992)

“Helluva” by Brotherhood Creed is an upbeat and catchy R&B/hip-hop track that was released in 1992. The song features a sample from the 1972 song “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers, and its funky beats and infectious hooks make it a dance-floor favorite. Brotherhood Creed’s lyrics are optimistic and inspirational, encouraging listeners to pursue their dreams and be their best selves. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message make it a great pick-me-up for anyone feeling down or discouraged. Its infectious energy and catchy hook make it a classic of 90s hip-hop and R&B.

62. *Larry Williams & Johnny Watson (“Mercy Mercy Mercy” 1967)

“Larry Williams & Johnny Watson (“Mercy Mercy Mercy” 1967)” is a funk and blues-infused rock song with powerful vocals and an energetic guitar riff. The song features a catchy chorus and a tight rhythm section that gets you moving. The track is a collaboration between Larry Williams and Johnny Watson, two influential musicians known for their contributions to rock and R&B. “Mercy Mercy Mercy” showcases their impressive musical talents and their ability to blend different genres seamlessly. The song became a hit in the 1960s and continues to be a classic example of soulful, high-energy rock.

63. Womack & Womack (“Baby I’m Scared Of You” 1984)

“Womack & Womack” is a 1984 soulful R&B track that features catchy rhythm and funky grooves. The song begins with the mellifluous female vocals of Linda Womack, followed by the deep, soulful voice of her husband, Cecil Womack. The duo’s harmonies create a powerful presence throughout the song, with the chorus providing an uplifting and feel-good vibe. The rhythm section, featuring a prominent bassline, guitar riff, and horn section, adds a touch of funk to the song. The smooth and soulful melodies combined with the lively instrumentation make “Baby I’m Scared Of You” a classic soul hit that’s hard to resist.

64. Dick & Dee Dee (“The Mountain’s High” 1961)

Dick & Dee Dee’s “The Mountain’s High” is a catchy, upbeat tune that showcases the duo’s signature harmonies. The 1961 single features a driving rhythm and catchy melody, with lyrics that express the excitement and thrill of young love. The song’s memorable chorus, “The mountain’s high, the valley’s low, and you’re confused on which way to go,” is both simple and effective, leaving a lasting impression on listeners. “The Mountain’s High” was a hit upon its release, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Dick & Dee Dee’s most enduring songs.

65. *Jerry Butler & Betty Everett (“Let It Be Me” 1964)

“Let It Be Me” is a classic duet by Jerry Butler and Betty Everett, originally released in 1964. The song is a romantic ballad that speaks to the beauty and power of true love, with lyrics about two people who vow to be there for each other through thick and thin. The duo’s vocals complement each other beautifully, and the song’s gentle melody and sweeping orchestration create a warm, romantic atmosphere. “Let It Be Me” has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a timeless ode to love and commitment.

66. Eddie & Ernie (“Time Waits For No One” 1965)

“Eddie & Ernie” by Time Waits for No One (1965) is a soulful duet that showcases the powerful vocals of Eddie Campbell and Ernie Johnson. The song is a classic example of 1960s soul music, with its bluesy guitar riffs, driving bassline, and emotive lyrics. The combination of Eddie and Ernie’s voices is a perfect match, with both singers bringing their own unique style to the track. The song is a lament about the fleeting nature of time and the need to make the most of the precious moments we have. It is a powerful and moving track that has stood the test of time.

67. Page & Plant (“Shining In The Light” 1998)

“Shining in the Light” is a 1998 rock song by Page and Plant, the duo of Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. The track features a classic rock sound, driven by a heavy guitar riff and Plant’s soaring vocals. The song was part of their reunion album, “Walking into Clarksdale,” and was released as a single. The lyrics touch on themes of finding oneself and embracing individuality, with lines like “I’ll find my way, from the darkened cave to the brightening day.” “Shining in the Light” showcases the duo’s ability to create powerful rock music that still resonates with audiences today.

68. Maurice & Mac (“You Left The Water Running” 1968)

“You Left The Water Running” by Maurice & Mac, released in 1968. This soulful R&B track features a catchy guitar riff and soulful vocals that perfectly capture the heartbreak of a love gone wrong. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has been left by his lover and can’t stop thinking about her, even though she has moved on to someone else. Maurice & Mac’s powerful harmonies add to the emotional impact of the song, making it a classic of the genre and a must-listen for anyone who loves soulful R&B music.

69. Billy & Lillie (“La Dee Dah” 1958)

Billy & Lillie’s 1958 hit song “La Dee Dah” is a lively doo-wop track that is sure to get you dancing along. The upbeat melody is punctuated by energetic vocals from the duo, which are backed by handclaps and a swinging saxophone. The song is an example of the catchy and fun music that was popular during the early days of rock and roll. With its catchy chorus and easy-to-sing-along lyrics, “La Dee Dah” is a timeless classic that continues to be enjoyed by music fans of all ages.

70. The Knight Brothers (“Temptation Bout To Get Me” 1965)

“The Temptation Bout to Get Me” is a classic rhythm and blues track by the Knight Brothers. Released in 1965, the song features a catchy guitar riff, tight harmonies, and soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a man who’s tempted to stray from his faithful relationship, but ultimately resists the urge. The driving rhythm and upbeat melody make it a danceable tune that’s sure to get your feet moving. “The Temptation Bout to Get Me” is a timeless classic that showcases the best of mid-century R&B and remains popular with audiences today.

71. Nice & Smooth (“Sometimes I Rhyme Slow” 1992)

“Sometimes I Rhyme Slow” is a classic hip hop track by the duo Nice & Smooth, released in 1992. The song’s mellow beat and smooth flow, combined with the introspective lyrics, create a poignant and reflective atmosphere. The track is a meditation on the art of hip hop, the struggles of fame, and the role of creativity in life. Nice & Smooth’s effortless style and soulful delivery make this song an enduring classic that remains relevant and timeless today. “Sometimes I Rhyme Slow” is a testament to the power of music to connect people, inspire thought, and transform lives.

72. Dale & Grace (“I’m Leaving It Up To You” 1963)

“I’m Leaving It Up To You” is a classic love duet by Dale & Grace. Originally released in 1963, the song is a plea from both parties in a relationship to each other, with Grace suggesting that she’s tired of making all the decisions and wants her partner to take charge. The song’s gentle melody and harmonies have helped it to endure as a romantic classic, and it has been covered by several artists over the years. Its catchy chorus and sweet sentiment make it a popular choice for weddings and other special occasions.

73. Wham!(“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” 1983)

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” is a vibrant, feel-good pop song by the British duo Wham!, released in 1984. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and lively instrumentation of the track have made it a staple of 80s music. The lyrics speak of the excitement of a night out with friends and the desire to be woken up in the morning so as not to miss out on any fun. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and solidifying Wham!’s status as one of the biggest acts of the 80s.

74. Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson (“Lover’s Holiday” 1968)

“Lover’s Holiday” is a soulful duet by Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson, released in 1968. The song features a beautiful melody and a catchy chorus that expresses the joy and happiness of being in love. The singers’ harmonies are complemented by a lively brass section and a groovy bassline that make the track perfect for dancing. The lyrics speak of a couple taking a break from their hectic lives to enjoy a romantic holiday together. With its upbeat tempo and infectious energy, “Lover’s Holiday” is a classic soul tune that captures the essence of youthful love and carefree happiness.

75. McFadden & Whitehead (“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” 1979)

“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead is a classic disco-funk anthem that exudes positivity and empowerment. Released in 1979, the song quickly became a hit and has remained a staple of dance floors and party playlists ever since. With its infectious beat, catchy chorus, and uplifting lyrics, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” celebrates the power of perseverance and determination. McFadden & Whitehead’s smooth vocals and expert instrumentation make this song a timeless favorite that continues to inspire and energize listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

76. Ian & Sylvia (“You Were On My Mind” 1964)

“You Were on My Mind” is a folk-rock song by Canadian duo Ian & Sylvia, originally released in 1964. The song became a hit in both Canada and the United States, and it has since been covered by many artists. The lyrics describe a person who can’t stop thinking about someone, even though they know they should move on. The song’s catchy melody and harmonies, as well as its relatable lyrics, helped it become a classic of the genre. It has been featured in numerous films, television shows, and commercials over the years and continues to be a favorite of folk-rock enthusiasts.

77. Don & Juan (“What’s Your Name” 1962)

“Don & Juan” was a doo-wop duo from the 60s. Their hit single “What’s Your Name” was released in 1962 and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a classic doo-wop melody with call-and-response vocals and a catchy chorus that’s easy to sing along to. The lyrics are about a guy who sees a girl and immediately wants to know her name and start a conversation. “What’s Your Name” is a feel-good song that captures the innocence and excitement of young love, and it’s a timeless classic of the doo-wop genre.

78. The Wallace Brothers (“Lovers Prayer” 1964)

The Wallace Brothers’ “Lovers Prayer” is a soulful love song with an upbeat rhythm and gospel-inspired vocals. Released in 1964, the song was one of the duo’s biggest hits, reaching the top of the R&B charts and earning them a spot on various tours with other popular soul and R&B acts of the time. The lyrics speak of a deep love and devotion, with the brothers proclaiming their willingness to do anything for their lover, including getting on their knees and praying for their happiness. The infectious beat and heartfelt vocals make this song a soul classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

79. Evanescence (“My Immortal” 2003)

“My Immortal” is a haunting ballad by the American rock band Evanescence, released in 2003. The song was a commercial success and became one of the band’s most popular tracks, featuring lead singer Amy Lee’s signature powerhouse vocals over melancholic piano melodies. The lyrics describe the pain of losing a loved one and the feeling of being left alone to deal with the aftermath. The song’s emotional depth and intensity have resonated with listeners and made it a popular choice for soundtracks and covers, cementing its place as a classic in the rock ballad genre.

80. Tarheel Slim & Little Ann (“It’s Too Late” 1959)

“It’s Too Late” is a soulful duet by Tarheel Slim & Little Ann, released in 1959. The song features a classic bluesy guitar riff accompanied by a walking bass line and a steady beat, creating a catchy rhythm. Tarheel Slim’s rich baritone voice and Little Ann’s soulful contralto perfectly complement each other as they sing about a love that’s gone cold. The melancholic lyrics and vocal delivery are reminiscent of the blues and evoke a sense of longing and heartache. “It’s Too Late” is a timeless classic that showcases the duo’s excellent musical chemistry and showcases their mastery of the blues.

81. Paul & Paula (“Hey Paula” 1962)

“Hey Paula” is a classic love ballad from 1962 by the American duo Paul and Paula. The song tells the story of two lovers who are deeply in love but separated by distance. The male singer, Paul, expresses his longing for his girlfriend, Paula, and assures her of his love and loyalty. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remaining there for three weeks. “Hey Paula” has become a beloved classic of the early 1960s, with its heartfelt lyrics and simple, yet memorable melody.

82. *Chuck Jackson & Maxine Brown (“Something You Got” 1965)

“Something You Got” is a classic duet between Chuck Jackson and Maxine Brown. The song, released in 1965, features a catchy melody, lively horns, and powerful vocals that blend together perfectly. The lyrics describe a couple who has everything they need in each other, even though they may not have material wealth. The song was a hit at the time of its release and has been covered by many other artists over the years, including Wilson Pickett and Alvin Robinson. “Something You Got” remains a beloved soul classic and a testament to the enduring power of duets in music.

83. Skip & Flip (“Cherry Pie” 1960)

“Cherry Pie” is a classic doo-wop song by Skip & Flip, released in 1960. The upbeat track features catchy harmonies and a playful melody that capture the youthful energy of the era. The lyrics tell the story of a boy who is smitten with a girl and can’t get enough of her sweet, irresistible charm. With its simple yet infectious sound, “Cherry Pie” has stood the test of time and remains a beloved staple of 1960s music. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, cementing its place as a timeless classic.

84. Rene & Angela (“Your Smile” 1986)

“Your Smile” is a 1986 R&B hit by American duo Rene & Angela. This love song speaks of the joy of being in a relationship with someone who brings happiness to your life. The catchy and upbeat melody, complemented by the soulful vocals of Rene and Angela, makes it an instant classic. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching the top 10 on both the US R&B and Dance charts. It also crossed over to the mainstream charts and peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Your Smile” remains a beloved romantic tune, perfect for any occasion that celebrates love.

85. D-Train (“Something’s On Your Mind” 1983)

Song number 85 is “Something’s On Your Mind” by D-Train, released in 1983. The duo, consisting of singer James “D-Train” Williams and keyboardist/producer Hubert Eaves III, were known for their funky R&B sound and catchy hooks. “Something’s On Your Mind” was a chart-topping hit and showcased Williams’ soulful vocals and Eaves’ production skills. The song is about confronting someone about their problems and encouraging them to open up about their feelings. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a memorable track that is still played on dance floors today.

86. Peaches & Herb (“Shake Your Groove Thing” 1979)

“Shake Your Groove Thing” is a 1979 disco-funk hit by Peaches & Herb. The song features a catchy rhythm and a celebratory chorus that encourages listeners to dance and let loose. It became a popular dance-floor anthem and a symbol of the disco era, with its upbeat vibe and infectious energy. The duo’s harmonious vocals and the funky instrumentation make this song an undeniable classic. “Shake Your Groove Thing” has been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials, solidifying its place in pop culture. It’s a timeless song that continues to get people moving on dance floors around the world.

87. Das EFX (“They Want EFX” 1992)

“They Want EFX” by Das EFX, released in 1992, is a hip hop classic that is still celebrated for its clever wordplay and unique vocal style. The song features the duo’s signature “iggity” style, where the ends of their rhymes are punctuated with a sharp “iggity” sound. The funky beat and infectious hook make it a dance floor favorite, while the lyrics boast of the duo’s skills and express their disdain for those who try to copy their style. The song helped to establish Das EFX as an influential group in the hip hop scene of the 1990s.

88. Indigo Girls (“Closer To The Fire” 1989)

“Closer to the Fire” by Indigo Girls is a folk rock song with uplifting harmonies and poetic lyrics. It was released in 1989 as part of their self-titled album and became one of their most popular hits. The song is a passionate call to break free from fear and embrace the world with open arms. The melody is driven by a simple acoustic guitar riff that complements the emotional delivery of the lyrics. The song features the signature harmonies of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, which have made the Indigo Girls a beloved folk rock duo for decades.

89. Nelson (“Love And Affection” 1990)

“Love and Affection” is a romantic duet by the American rock band Nelson, released in 1990 as part of their debut album “After the Rain”. The song was written by the twin brothers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, and it became a huge hit, reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s music video features the Nelson brothers performing the song in a house party, surrounded by friends and fans. “Love and Affection” is a power ballad with an emotional guitar solo, showcasing the duo’s impressive vocal harmonies and their signature rock sound.

90. Bell & James (“Livin It Up – Friday Night” 1978)

“Livin’ It Up – Friday Night” is a 1978 single by Bell & James, written and produced by LeRoy Bell, one half of the duo. The song is a funk/disco classic and was a hit on the R&B charts, peaking at number 15. The track’s energetic groove is complemented by the duo’s smooth harmonies, with the lyrics describing a carefree and enjoyable night out. “Livin’ It Up – Friday Night” was also prominently sampled in the popular 1990s hip-hop track “Flava in Ya Ear” by Craig Mack, introducing the song to a new generation of listeners.

91. *James Ingram & Patti Austin (“How Do You Keep The Music Playing” 1983)

“How Do You Keep The Music Playing” is a 1983 duet by James Ingram and Patti Austin. It was written by Michel Legrand and Alan and Marilyn Bergman and appeared in the film “Best Friends.” The song is a poignant reflection on the difficulty of sustaining love over time, with the melody and lyrics expressing a sense of longing and vulnerability. Ingram and Austin’s powerful vocals, combined with Legrand’s evocative piano arrangement, make for a timeless classic. “How Do You Keep The Music Playing” has been covered by several other artists and remains a popular love ballad.

92. Joe & Ann (“Gee Baby” 1960)

“Gee Baby” is a doo-wop classic by Joe and Ann, released in 1960. The song features the classic doo-wop sound with its rhythmic beat, harmonized vocals, and catchy chorus. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to be with their love interest and to never let them go. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved classic of the genre. The smooth, romantic sound of “Gee Baby” captures the essence of 1960s doo-wop and is sure to take listeners back in time.

93. Erasure (“Chains Of Love” 1988)

“Chains of Love” is a 1988 single from the British synthpop duo Erasure, known for their upbeat and danceable electronic sound. The song features a catchy melody and pulsating beats that invite listeners to move along. Its lyrics describe the idea of surrendering to the power of love and the desire to be bound by it. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on charts in several countries. Its music video, featuring lead singer Andy Bell in a glittery outfit, also became a hit on MTV. “Chains of Love” is considered one of Erasure’s most popular songs.

94. England Dan & John Ford Coley (“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” 1976)

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” is a soft rock hit released by the American duo England Dan & John Ford Coley in 1976. The song, with its mellow sound and catchy melody, is about a man reaching out to a former lover to see her again, as he misses her company and reminisces about their time together. The track reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a staple of soft rock radio. Its sentimental and romantic lyrics, along with its easy-listening sound, make it a timeless classic that still resonates with listeners today.

95. Kid ‘N Play (“Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” 1991)

“Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” is a fun and upbeat rap song by the American hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play, released in 1991. The track features a funky bassline, catchy chorus, and clever verses about having a good time without causing any harm. The song became a hit in the United States, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Rap chart and the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” showcases Kid ‘n Play’s signature style of lighthearted and positive rap music that is perfect for dancing and partying.

96. Communards (“Don’t Leave Me This Way” 1987)

Song number 96 is “Don’t Leave Me This Way” by Communards. Released in 1987, the song is a cover of a disco classic originally performed by Thelma Houston. The Communards version adds a new wave edge to the dancefloor hit, with the powerful vocals of lead singer Jimmy Somerville carrying the emotional weight of the song’s plea for love and connection. The track’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus are balanced by the melancholic tone of the lyrics, making it a perfect example of the emotional complexity that can be achieved through dance music.

97. *Etta & Harvey (“If I Can’t Have You” 1960)

“If I Can’t Have You” is a 1960 duet by Etta James and Harvey Fuqua, also known as Etta & Harvey. The song is a slow ballad that showcases the powerful and soulful vocals of both performers. The lyrics express the pain and heartbreak of losing someone you love and the struggle to move on. The song has been covered by several artists over the years, including Yvonne Elliman, who had a hit with the song in 1978, and Kelly Rowland in 2002. Etta & Harvey’s version remains a classic example of early soul music and the enduring appeal of a great duet.

98. PM Dawn (“Set Adrift On A Memory Of Bliss” 1991)

“Set Adrift on Memory Bliss” is a song by American hip hop and R&B duo PM Dawn, released in 1991. It samples the popular song “True” by Spandau Ballet, creating a dreamy and laid-back atmosphere. The lyrics reflect on memories of a past love, expressing the desire to let go and move on. The track became a huge commercial success, reaching the top ten on several music charts in the US and UK, and remains one of the most recognizable hits of the 90s. It is a perfect example of the genre-bending music that PM Dawn is known for.

99. Charlie & Ray (“I Love You Madly” 1954)

“I Love You Madly” is a soulful duet by Charlie & Ray that was released in 1954. The song is a classic example of the romantic R&B ballads of the 1950s, featuring smooth vocal harmonies and a slow, grooving rhythm. The lyrics express a deep and abiding love, with the singers pledging their devotion to one another through thick and thin. The song was a hit in its time and has since become a favorite of R&B and doo-wop enthusiasts. With its simple but heartfelt message of love, “I Love You Madly” remains a timeless classic of the genre.

100. The Buggles (“Video Killed The Radio Star” 1981)

“Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles is a new wave synth-pop classic from 1981. It’s famously known as the first music video ever aired on MTV. The song is a commentary on how television was taking over the music industry and “killing” the radio stars. The upbeat electronic sound and catchy chorus make it a memorable tune, and the music video’s futuristic visuals featuring the band members in sci-fi costumes and bright lights complemented the song’s theme of advancing technology. It’s a nostalgic reminder of the early days of MTV and the music revolution that it brought.