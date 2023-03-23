Mudhoney is a band that emerged from the grunge scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s, alongside bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam. Their raw, energetic sound and punk-influenced style set them apart from their peers, and they quickly gained a loyal following. Mudhoney’s music is characterized by heavy guitar riffs, driving bass lines, and frontman Mark Arm’s distinctive vocals, which often veer between a snarl and a sneer.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 best Mudhoney songs of all time. From their early days playing house parties in Seattle to their more recent output, Mudhoney has always been a band that has refused to compromise on their sound or their vision. Their music is as relevant and vital today as it was when they first burst onto the scene over thirty years ago, and this list will showcase the very best of their impressive discography. Whether you’re a diehard fan or a newcomer to the band’s music, you’re sure to find something to love on this list of the greatest Mudhoney songs ever recorded.

1. Touch Me I’m Sick

“Touch Me I’m Sick” is the debut single from the legendary grunge band Mudhoney. The song, which was released in 1988, is a prime example of the band’s signature sound, with heavy guitar riffs, a pounding rhythm section, and singer Mark Arm’s snarling vocals. The lyrics are raw and confrontational, with Arm declaring, “Touch me, I’m sick / Come on, baby, now come with me.” The song quickly became a staple of the Seattle music scene and helped to establish Mudhoney as one of the most exciting and vital bands of the era. “Touch Me I’m Sick” is a classic of the grunge genre and remains one of Mudhoney’s most beloved and iconic songs.

2. If I Think

“If I Think” is a gritty, guitar-driven song by the American rock band Mudhoney. The track is featured on their 1995 album “My Brother the Cow” and showcases the band’s signature grunge sound. The song starts with a distorted guitar riff and pounding drums, setting the stage for lead singer Mark Arm’s raw and powerful vocals. The lyrics speak to the internal struggle of trying to make sense of one’s thoughts and emotions. As the song progresses, the intensity builds with screeching guitar solos and a thunderous rhythm section, culminating in a raucous and cathartic finale. “If I Think” is a prime example of Mudhoney’s ability to create a hard-hitting and emotionally charged rock song that leaves a lasting impression.

3. Suck You Dry

“Suck You Dry” is a hard-hitting and aggressive song by the Seattle-based grunge band Mudhoney. The track was released in 1992 as a single from their album “Piece of Cake.” The song’s opening riff is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the rest of the track, which features heavy distortion, pounding drums, and lead singer Mark Arm’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics of “Suck You Dry” are brash and provocative, with sexual innuendos and biting commentary on power dynamics in relationships. The chorus, “I’ll suck you dry, I’m a vampire, babe,” is delivered with a sneer and further adds to the song’s confrontational nature. The track’s relentless energy and unapologetic attitude make it a standout in Mudhoney’s catalog and a classic example of the grunge sound that defined the early 1990s.

4. Hate the Police

“Hate the Police” is a classic punk rock anthem from Mudhoney’s early years. Originally written and recorded by the Texas punk band The Dicks, Mudhoney’s version amps up the energy and aggression to new heights. The song is a blistering attack on police brutality and corruption, with singer Mark Arm shouting lines like “Beat me with a baton / Pepper in my eyes.” The song’s fast-paced, frenzied guitar riffs and pounding drums capture the anger and frustration of the punk rock ethos, while the lyrics speak to the band’s commitment to social justice and activism. “Hate the Police” remains a powerful and timely statement, as issues of police violence and systemic racism continue to dominate the national conversation.

5. Acetone

“Acetone” is a standout track from Mudhoney’s fourth album, “Piece of Cake.” The song opens with a catchy guitar riff before exploding into a high-energy punk rock romp. Singer Mark Arm’s vocals are full of snarl and swagger, as he sings about a wild night of partying and the aftermath of his drug-fueled adventures. The lyrics are both funny and surreal, with lines like “I had a headache so I took a pill / Now I’m trapped in this acid trip / With a microphone and a cup of spit.” “Acetone” is a perfect example of Mudhoney’s irreverent sense of humor and their ability to infuse punk rock with a dose of wit and intelligence. The song is a fan favorite and remains a staple of the band’s live shows to this day.

6. Here Comes Sickness

“Here Comes Sickness” is a standout track from Mudhoney’s second album, “Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge.” The song opens with a menacing guitar riff that sets the tone for the rest of the track. Singer Mark Arm’s vocals are full of grit and intensity, as he sings about the corrosive effects of drugs and addiction. The lyrics are bleak and harrowing, with lines like “I need a fix to see me through / This dirty world that’s overdue.” The song’s relentless energy and dark subject matter make it a fan favorite and a perfect example of Mudhoney’s uncompromising approach to punk rock. “Here Comes Sickness” is a powerful and haunting track that remains one of the band’s most beloved songs.

7. The Lucky Ones

“The Lucky Ones” is a standout track from Mudhoney’s seventh album, “The Lucky Ones.” The song opens with a slow, brooding guitar riff before exploding into a high-energy punk rock anthem. Singer Mark Arm’s vocals are full of swagger and attitude, as he sings about the ups and downs of life on the road as a touring musician. The lyrics are both funny and poignant, with lines like “I’m getting older but I’m still a baby / Gotta keep rockin’ while the world goes crazy.” The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy make it a fan favorite and a perfect example of Mudhoney’s ability to blend punk rock intensity with a touch of humor and wit. “The Lucky Ones” is a powerful and uplifting song that celebrates the joys and challenges of a life devoted to rock and roll.

8. Blinding Sun

“Blinding Sun” is a standout track from Mudhoney’s ninth album, “Digital Garbage.” The song opens with a catchy guitar riff and pounding drums before settling into a groove that perfectly captures the band’s signature sound. Singer Mark Arm’s vocals are full of swagger and attitude, as he sings about the perils of modern life in the age of social media and digital technology. The lyrics are both funny and insightful, with lines like “You’re the king of the hill until the hill is gone / You’re the king of nothing, baby, put your sunglasses on.” The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy make it a fan favorite and a perfect example of Mudhoney’s ability to blend punk rock intensity with a touch of social commentary. “Blinding Sun” is a powerful and timely song that speaks to the challenges of living in a world that is increasingly dominated by technology and social media.

9. Beneath the Valley of the Underdog

“Beneath the Valley of the Underdog” is a raw and intense track by the Seattle-based grunge band Mudhoney. The song was released in 1988 as part of their debut album “Superfuzz Bigmuff” and exemplifies the band’s unique blend of punk rock and heavy metal. The track opens with a distorted guitar riff and pounding drums, setting the stage for lead singer Mark Arm’s gritty and passionate vocals. The lyrics of “Beneath the Valley of the Underdog” are cryptic and surreal, with references to obscure literary works and themes of alienation and disillusionment. The song’s ferocious energy and unconventional approach to songwriting make it a standout in Mudhoney’s early discography and an important precursor to the grunge sound that would emerge in Seattle in the coming years.

10. Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More

“Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More” is a standout track from Mudhoney’s debut album, “Superfuzz Bigmuff.” The song opens with a driving guitar riff and pounding drums before settling into a groove that perfectly captures the band’s signature sound. Singer Mark Arm’s vocals are full of snarl and swagger, as he sings about the disillusionment and disappointment of growing up and losing your innocence. The lyrics are both clever and biting, with lines like “She used to be a sweet young thing / But she ain’t no more.” The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy make it a fan favorite and a perfect example of Mudhoney’s ability to blend punk rock intensity with a touch of humor and wit. “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More” is a timeless classic that remains one of the band’s most beloved songs.