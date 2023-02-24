Miley Cyrus has been a prominent figure in the music industry since she first shot to fame as the titular character on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.” Since then, Cyrus has established herself as a versatile and dynamic artist, exploring a wide range of musical genres and styles throughout her career. From her early pop hits to her more recent rock-inspired tracks, Cyrus has consistently pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a pop star, experimenting with new sounds and styles and fearlessly expressing herself through her music. Over the years, Cyrus has released a plethora of chart-topping hits, earning a legion of fans who appreciate her fearless attitude and unconventional approach to pop music. From the infectious energy of “Party in the USA” to the emotional balladry of “Wrecking Ball,” Cyrus has left an indelible mark on the music industry, showcasing her ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level. In this list of the best Miley Cyrus songs of all time, we will explore some of the standout tracks from Cyrus’ extensive discography, highlighting her talents as a singer, songwriter, and performer. These songs represent the best of what Cyrus has to offer, showcasing her versatility, creativity, and willingness to take risks and push boundaries with her music. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual listener, these songs are sure to leave a lasting impression and demonstrate why Cyrus is one of the most exciting and innovative artists of our time.

1. “Slide Away”

“Slide Away” is a heartfelt ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus. Released in 2019, the song was written in the aftermath of Cyrus’ divorce from her former partner, actor Liam Hemsworth. The lyrics express Cyrus’ feelings of sadness and acceptance as she reflects on the end of her relationship. The track is driven by a laid-back, acoustic guitar-driven groove and features Cyrus’ powerful and emotive vocals. “Slide Away” has been praised for its raw honesty and vulnerability, and is considered to be one of Cyrus’ most personal and poignant releases to date. The song serves as a reminder of the power of music to heal and connect with others in times of emotional turmoil.

2. “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”

“Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” is a song by British DJ and producer Mark Ronson featuring American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus. The song was released in 2018 and explores the themes of heartbreak, loss, and the fragility of relationships. The track is built around a catchy, disco-inspired beat and features Cyrus’ powerful vocals. The lyrics speak to the pain of a failed romance and the difficulties of moving on. The accompanying music video features powerful imagery and tackles issues such as police brutality, gun violence, and the refugee crisis. “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” showcases Ronson’s skill as a producer and Cyrus’ versatility as a vocalist. The song has been praised for its catchy hooks, powerful lyrics, and its ability to deliver an important social message.

3. “The Climb”

“The Climb” is a powerful ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2009. The song serves as the lead single for the soundtrack of the film “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” in which Cyrus starred. The track is an uplifting and inspiring anthem that encourages listeners to persevere in the face of adversity and never give up on their dreams. The lyrics reflect on the challenges and obstacles that we face in life, but emphasize the importance of resilience and determination. The song’s soaring chorus and Cyrus’ emotive vocals make for a truly stirring listening experience. “The Climb” has become a beloved classic in Cyrus’ discography, and continues to inspire and motivate listeners to this day.

4. “Angels Like You”

“Angels Like You” is a tender ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2020 as part of her seventh studio album “Plastic Hearts.” The track is a heartfelt ode to a lost love and reflects on the pain and regret that comes with the end of a relationship. The song features a stripped-back, acoustic arrangement that allows Cyrus’ raw and emotional vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are introspective and poignant, exploring themes of heartbreak, self-doubt, and the challenges of letting go. “Angels Like You” has been praised for its emotional depth and its ability to connect with listeners on a personal level. The track showcases Cyrus’ growth as an artist and her skill in delivering powerful, introspective ballads.

5. “We Can’t Stop”

“We Can’t Stop” is a dance-pop anthem by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2013 as the lead single for her fourth studio album “Bangerz.” The song features a catchy, upbeat production that blends elements of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. The lyrics reflect on the carefree, party-centric lifestyle of youth and emphasize the importance of living in the moment and having fun. The track is characterized by Cyrus’ distinctive vocal style and playful attitude, which add to its infectious energy. The music video for “We Can’t Stop” features a series of surreal and provocative images that have become synonymous with Cyrus’ controversial public persona. The song has become a fan favorite and remains a popular choice for party playlists to this day.

6. “7 Things”

“7 Things” is a pop-rock ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2008 as the lead single for her second studio album “Breakout.” The song is an emotional ode to a past relationship and is driven by a catchy, guitar-driven production. The lyrics enumerate the seven things that Cyrus loves and hates about her former partner, reflecting on the ups and downs of their relationship. The track is characterized by Cyrus’ powerful vocals and a soaring chorus that is sure to resonate with listeners. The music video for “7 Things” features a series of vibrant, colorful visuals that add to the song’s youthful energy. The track has become a fan favorite and a classic in Cyrus’ discography, showcasing her versatility as an artist and her ability to deliver emotive, powerful ballads.

7. “Wrecking Ball”

“Wrecking Ball” is a poignant ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2013 as the second single for her fourth studio album “Bangerz.” The song is a powerful reflection on the pain and heartbreak that comes with the end of a relationship, and features emotive lyrics that explore the struggle of moving on. The track is driven by a sparse, piano-based arrangement and showcases Cyrus’ powerful and raw vocals. The music video for “Wrecking Ball” features Cyrus in a vulnerable and provocative state, swinging on a wrecking ball as she delivers the song’s emotional lyrics. The song has been praised for its raw honesty and vulnerability, and has become one of Cyrus’ most iconic releases to date. “Wrecking Ball” is a testament to the power of music to connect with listeners on an emotional level and provide comfort in times of heartbreak and pain.

8. “Nothing Else Matters”

“Nothing Else Matters” is a timeless classic by American heavy metal band Metallica, released in 1992 as part of their self-titled fifth studio album. The song is a power ballad that showcases the band’s versatility and skill in crafting emotive, powerful music. The track features a melodic, introspective guitar riff that has become one of the band’s signature sounds. The lyrics reflect on the importance of love and connection in a world that can often feel isolating and meaningless. The song has been praised for its emotive power and the way it connects with listeners on a personal level. “Nothing Else Matters” has become one of Metallica’s most beloved and enduring tracks, and continues to inspire and move audiences around the world.

9. “Maybe”

“Maybe” is a soulful and introspective track by American singer-songwriter and actress Janis Joplin, released in 1970 as part of her posthumous album “Pearl.” The song features a stripped-back arrangement that allows Joplin’s powerful and emotive vocals to take center stage. The lyrics are introspective and reflective, exploring themes of doubt, regret, and uncertainty. The song showcases Joplin’s ability to convey a wide range of emotions through her music and her skill in crafting deeply personal and relatable lyrics. “Maybe” has become a fan favorite and remains a testament to Joplin’s legacy as a trailblazer for women in rock and roll. The track is a poignant reminder of the power of music to connect with listeners on an emotional level and provide solace in times of doubt and uncertainty.

10. “Never Be Me”

“Never Be Me” is a vulnerable and introspective track by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, released in 2020 as part of her album “Folklore.” The song features a stripped-back, acoustic arrangement that allows Swift’s emotive and raw vocals to take center stage. The lyrics explore themes of identity and personal growth, reflecting on the ways in which Swift’s experiences have shaped her as a person and as an artist. The song showcases Swift’s ability to convey complex emotions with honesty and authenticity, and highlights her skills as a lyricist and songwriter. “Never Be Me” is a powerful and relatable track that encourages listeners to embrace their own unique experiences and perspectives. The song is a testament to Swift’s continued evolution as an artist and her commitment to creating music that connects with audiences on a personal and emotional level.

11. “Midnight Sky”

“Midnight Sky” is a disco-infused pop track by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2020 as a single from her album “Plastic Hearts.” The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that is reminiscent of the disco and dance music of the 70s and 80s. The lyrics explore themes of self-discovery and empowerment, encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality and authenticity. The song showcases Cyrus’ ability to evolve and experiment with different musical genres, and highlights her versatility as an artist. The music video for “Midnight Sky” features Cyrus in a series of striking and provocative outfits, delivering the song’s message of self-expression and empowerment with confidence and swagger. “Midnight Sky” is a fun and infectious track that celebrates the power of music to inspire and uplift listeners.

12. “Can’t Be Tamed”

“Can’t Be Tamed” is a high-energy pop track by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2010 as the lead single from her third studio album of the same name. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that is paired with a strong message of self-empowerment and individuality. The lyrics reflect on the pressures and expectations that come with fame and celebrity, and highlight Cyrus’ determination to stay true to herself and her values. The music video for “Can’t Be Tamed” features Cyrus in a series of provocative and daring outfits, showcasing her confidence and rebellious spirit. The song has become an anthem for fans who relate to Cyrus’ message of self-acceptance and self-expression, and remains a beloved track in her discography.

13. “Bad Mood”

“Bad Mood” is a bluesy and soulful track by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2017 as part of her album “Younger Now.” The song features a stripped-back arrangement that allows Cyrus’ powerful and emotive vocals to take center stage. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak and disappointment, reflecting on the ups and downs of love and relationships. The song showcases Cyrus’ range as a vocalist and her ability to convey a wide range of emotions with nuance and subtlety. “Bad Mood” is a poignant and relatable track that speaks to the universal experiences of love and loss, and highlights Cyrus’ skills as a songwriter and storyteller. The song is a testament to Cyrus’ continued growth and evolution as an artist and her commitment to creating music that connects with audiences on an emotional level.

14. “Adore You”

“Adore You” is a romantic and dreamy track by British singer-songwriter Harry Styles, released in 2019 as part of his second studio album “Fine Line.” The song features a lush and atmospheric production that is paired with Styles’ soft and melodic vocals. The lyrics explore themes of love and devotion, with Styles expressing his affection and admiration for a significant other. The music video for “Adore You” features Styles on a fictional island, presenting a unique and imaginative narrative that complements the song’s dreamy and romantic vibe. “Adore You” is a heartfelt and emotional track that showcases Styles’ skills as a vocalist and songwriter, and highlights his ability to connect with listeners on a personal and emotional level. The song has become a fan favorite and remains one of Styles’ most beloved tracks.

15. “Fly On The Wall”

“Fly on the Wall” is an uptempo and energetic track by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2008 as part of her album “Breakout.” The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that is paired with a driving beat and Cyrus’ signature powerful vocals. The lyrics explore themes of fame and celebrity, with Cyrus addressing the scrutiny and intrusion that comes with being a public figure. The song showcases Cyrus’ rebellious and confident spirit, with her urging listeners to “keep on gossiping” while she continues to live her life on her own terms. The music video for “Fly on the Wall” features Cyrus in a series of high-energy dance sequences and showcases her versatility as a performer. “Fly on the Wall” is a fun and catchy track that highlights Cyrus’ skills as a pop artist and her ability to connect with listeners with her relatable and empowering lyrics.

16. “Party In The USA”

“Party in the USA” is an iconic and infectious pop song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2009 as part of her extended play “The Time of Our Lives.” The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that is paired with Cyrus’ bubbly and exuberant vocals. The lyrics explore themes of freedom and self-expression, with Cyrus celebrating her move to Los Angeles and expressing her love for American pop culture. The song has become a cultural touchstone, with its upbeat and catchy chorus inspiring sing-alongs and dance parties around the world. The music video for “Party in the USA” features Cyrus dancing in front of an American flag backdrop and showcases her magnetic and energetic stage presence. “Party in the USA” is a timeless and joyous pop anthem that highlights Cyrus’ skills as a performer and her ability to create music that connects with audiences on a universal level.

17. “Mother’s Daughter”

“Mother’s Daughter” is a powerful and empowering song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2019 as part of her album “She Is Coming.” The song features a driving and energetic beat that is paired with Cyrus’ assertive and confident vocals. The lyrics explore themes of feminism and self-empowerment, with Cyrus declaring her independence and embracing her individuality. The song showcases Cyrus’ rebellious and unapologetic spirit, with her urging listeners to embrace their own strength and celebrate their uniqueness. The music video for “Mother’s Daughter” features a diverse cast of women and showcases their strength and resilience in the face of societal expectations and pressure. “Mother’s Daughter” is a bold and unapologetic feminist anthem that highlights Cyrus’ skills as a singer and her commitment to using her platform to inspire and empower her fans.

18. “See You Again”

“See You Again” is a fun and upbeat song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2007 as part of her album “Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus.” The song features a bouncy and catchy melody that is paired with Cyrus’ playful and energetic vocals. The lyrics explore themes of young love and infatuation, with Cyrus singing about her desire to see a crush again. The song showcases Cyrus’ youthful and carefree spirit, with her expressing her excitement and anticipation for the next encounter. The music video for “See You Again” features Cyrus dancing and singing in a variety of colorful and vibrant settings and showcases her charisma and charm as a performer. “See You Again” is a lighthearted and infectious pop song that highlights Cyrus’ skills as a singer and her ability to create music that resonates with young audiences.

19. “Dooo It!”

“Dooo It!” is a bold and provocative song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2015 as part of her album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.” The song features a driving and heavy beat that is paired with Cyrus’ powerful and aggressive vocals. The lyrics explore themes of sexual liberation and self-expression, with Cyrus declaring her independence and embracing her sexuality. The song showcases Cyrus’ rebellious and boundary-pushing spirit, with her urging listeners to let go of societal expectations and embrace their own desires. The music video for “Dooo It!” features Cyrus performing in front of a psychedelic backdrop and showcases her daring and unapologetic style as a performer. “Dooo It!” is a provocative and daring song that highlights Cyrus’ willingness to take risks and push boundaries with her music.

20. “High”

“High” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2015 as part of her album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.” The song features a simple and stripped-back arrangement that is paired with Cyrus’ vulnerable and tender vocals. The lyrics explore themes of love and longing, with Cyrus singing about the pain and heartache of missing someone who is no longer there. The song showcases Cyrus’ raw and emotional side as a performer, with her conveying a deep sense of sadness and vulnerability through her voice. The music video for “High” features Cyrus performing in a dreamlike setting and showcases her ability to convey complex emotions through her music. “High” is a poignant and moving song that highlights Cyrus’ skills as a singer and her ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level.