Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, is a New Zealand singer, songwriter, and record producer known for her haunting and introspective pop music. Since breaking onto the scene with her debut single “Royals” in 2013, Lorde has established herself as one of the most innovative and creative artists of her generation. Her music is characterized by her ethereal vocals, atmospheric production, and thought-provoking lyrics that explore themes of youth, love, and the complexities of modern life. From energetic pop anthems like “Bravado” to introspective ballads like “A World Alone,” Lorde has created a rich and diverse body of work that showcases her unique artistic vision. In this list, we’ll be showcasing 20 of Lorde’s best songs, highlighting her evolution as an artist and the stunning depth of her musical talent.

1. “Royals” by Lorde

“Royals” is a hit single by New Zealand singer Lorde, released in 2013. The song features a minimalist production with sparse instrumentation, focusing on Lorde’s ethereal vocals and thought-provoking lyrics. The song is a commentary on the excesses of contemporary popular culture and its fixation on wealth, luxury and fame. The chorus’ repetitive refrain of “We don’t care / We aren’t caught up in your love affair” serves as a rejection of these materialistic values and a celebration of the authenticity and simplicity of everyday life. “Royals” was a massive commercial success, reaching number one in multiple countries and earning Lorde widespread critical acclaim.

2. “400 Lux” by Lorde

“400 Lux” is a track from Lorde’s debut album “Pure Heroine”. The song features a dreamy, atmospheric production that creates a nostalgic and contemplative mood. The lyrics paint a picture of youthful innocence and the bittersweet feeling of growing up. The chorus’ repetition of the line “We’re never done with killing time” highlights the fleeting nature of youth and the inevitability of change. The song’s sound has been compared to a mix of alternative and indie pop, with influences from trip hop and electronica. “400 Lux” was well-received by fans and critics, praised for its emotive lyrics and atmospheric production. The song serves as a standout track on “Pure Heroine”, showcasing Lorde’s unique musical style and artistic vision.

3. “Writer In The Dark” by Lorde

“Writer in the Dark” is a track from Lorde’s second album “Melodrama”. The song is an intimate and emotional ballad, showcasing Lorde’s powerful vocals and introspective lyrics. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak and self-reflection, as Lorde sings about the difficulty of letting go of a past relationship and the internal turmoil that follows. The sparse instrumentation, which includes a haunting piano melody and atmospheric electronic production, creates a haunting and melancholic atmosphere that perfectly complements the song’s lyrics. “Writer in the Dark” has been widely praised for its raw emotion and introspective storytelling, further establishing Lorde’s reputation as a talented and thought-provoking songwriter.

4. “The Louvre” by Lorde

“The Louvre” is a track from Lorde’s second album “Melodrama”. The song is an upbeat, electropop track with a catchy melody and a danceable beat. The lyrics are a playful ode to a new love, as Lorde sings about the thrill of a new relationship and the rush of excitement and joy that comes with it. The chorus’ repeated refrain of “We’re the greatest / They’ll hang us in the Louvre” serves as a bold declaration of the singer’s newfound love and confidence in the face of criticism and negativity. The song’s sound is a departure from Lorde’s more introspective and atmospheric earlier work, showcasing her versatility and ability to experiment with different musical styles. “The Louvre” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Melodrama”.

5. “Perfect Places” by Lorde

“Perfect Places” is a track from Lorde’s second album “Melodrama”. The song is an anthemic, pop-infused track with a soaring chorus and an upbeat, danceable rhythm. The lyrics are a commentary on the futility of searching for happiness in external sources and the emptiness of the “perfect places” that society tells us we should aspire to. The chorus’ repeated refrain of “All the nights spent off our faces / Trying to find these perfect places” serves as a reminder that true happiness comes from within, and that the search for it is never-ending. The song’s sound blends elements of electropop, alternative, and indie pop, creating a unique and upbeat musical landscape. “Perfect Places” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Melodrama”.

6. “Tennis Court” by Lorde

“Tennis Court” is the debut single by New Zealand singer Lorde, released in 2013. The song features a haunting electronic production and sparse instrumentation, focusing on Lorde’s ethereal vocals and thought-provoking lyrics. The lyrics serve as a commentary on the emptiness and superficiality of modern society, as Lorde sings about the pressure to conform and the artificiality of modern relationships. The song’s sound has been compared to a mix of alternative and indie pop, with influences from trip hop and electronica. “Tennis Court” was a critical and commercial success, establishing Lorde as a talented and unique voice in contemporary music. The song remains a fan-favorite and a staple of Lorde’s discography, showcasing her powerful vocals and introspective songwriting style.

7. “Team” by Lorde

“Team” is a track from Lorde’s debut album “Pure Heroine”. The song is a upbeat, electropop track with a catchy melody and a danceable beat. The lyrics serve as a commentary on the pressure to conform and the artificiality of modern relationships, as Lorde sings about the desire to break free from these expectations and the longing to find a place where she truly belongs. The chorus’ repeated refrain of “We’re on each other’s team” serves as a reminder that true friendship and acceptance can be found in the most unexpected places. The song’s sound has been compared to a mix of alternative and indie pop, with influences from trip hop and electronica. “Team” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Pure Heroine”.

8. “Supercut” by Lorde

“Supercut” is a track from Lorde’s second album “Melodrama”. The song is a nostalgic, electropop track with a dreamy, atmospheric production and a catchy, upbeat chorus. The lyrics serve as a meditation on memories and the power they have over us, as Lorde sings about the longing to revisit the past and the way memories can become distorted and idealized over time. The chorus’ repeated refrain of “In my head, I do everything right” serves as a reminder of the way our memories and perceptions of the past can be influenced by our desires and emotions. The song’s sound blends elements of alternative, indie pop, and electronica, creating a unique and dreamy musical landscape. “Supercut” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Melodrama”.

9. “Ribs” by Lorde

“Ribs” is a track from Lorde’s debut album “Pure Heroine”. The song is a haunting, introspective track with a dreamy, atmospheric production and a powerful vocal performance by Lorde. The lyrics serve as a meditation on youth, innocence, and the inevitable loss of both, as Lorde sings about the desire to hold on to the freedom and wonder of childhood and the fear of growing up and losing it all. The song’s sound has been compared to a mix of alternative and indie pop, with influences from trip hop and electronica. “Ribs” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Pure Heroine”. The song’s emotional power and atmospheric production make it a fan-favorite and a highlight of Lorde’s discography.

10. “Liability” by Lorde

“Liability” is a track from Lorde’s second album “Melodrama”. The song is a melancholic, introspective track with a sparse, piano-driven production and a raw, emotional vocal performance by Lorde. The lyrics serve as a meditation on self-doubt, insecurity, and the feeling of being a burden to those around us, as Lorde sings about the fear of not fitting in and the longing to be accepted and loved. The song’s sparse, stripped-down production serves to highlight the raw emotion in Lorde’s voice and the powerful lyrics. “Liability” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Melodrama”. The song’s emotional depth and raw honesty make it a fan-favorite and a highlight of Lorde’s discography.

11. “Yellow Flicker Beat” by Lorde

“Yellow Flicker Beat” is a track from Lorde’s soundtrack for the 2014 film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”. The song is an upbeat, energetic track with a pulsing beat and a driving, danceable rhythm. The lyrics serve as a commentary on the power of self-empowerment and the struggle to overcome fear and oppression, as Lorde sings about the desire to rise up and claim control of one’s life. The song’s sound blends elements of alternative, indie pop, and electronic music, creating a unique and powerful musical landscape. “Yellow Flicker Beat” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the soundtrack. The song’s energetic beat and empowering lyrics make it a fan-favorite and a highlight of Lorde’s discography.

12. “Glory and Gore” by Lorde

“Glory and Gore” is a track from Lorde’s debut album “Pure Heroine”. The song is a dark, atmospheric track with a haunting melody and a powerful vocal performance by Lorde. The lyrics serve as a commentary on the violence and conflict that can arise in society and the way it can become a spectacle, as Lorde sings about the desire to find a sense of purpose in a world that often seems chaotic and dangerous. The song’s sound has been compared to a mix of alternative and indie pop, with influences from trip hop and electronica. “Glory and Gore” was well-received by fans and critics, and remains a standout track from the critically acclaimed “Pure Heroine”. The song’s haunting atmosphere and powerful vocals make it a fan-favorite and a highlight of Lorde’s discography.

13. “Solar Power” by Lorde

“Solar Power” is a track from Lorde’s highly-anticipated third album of the same name. The song is an upbeat, danceable track with a playful, lighthearted production and a catchy, infectious chorus. The lyrics serve as a celebration of self-love and the power of positive energy, as Lorde sings about embracing one’s individuality, enjoying life, and letting go of negativity. The song’s sound blends elements of alternative, pop, and electronic music, creating a fun and energetic musical landscape. “Solar Power” was well-received by fans and critics, and marked Lorde’s return to the music scene after a long hiatus. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy chorus make it a standout track and a highlight of Lorde’s discography.

14. “A World Alone” by Lorde

“A World Alone” by Lorde is a brooding and introspective pop song that explores themes of loneliness and isolation. The track opens with a simple beat and atmospheric synths, setting the mood for the singer’s powerful vocal performance. The lyrics describe feeling disconnected from the world and longing for a sense of connection, with Lorde singing, “We’re on each other’s team.” The chorus features soaring harmonies and a driving beat, building to a powerful climax that underscores the singer’s message of seeking solace in a world that can often feel overwhelming. The song’s haunting and ethereal production creates a sense of otherworldly detachment, while Lorde’s passionate vocal performance brings the emotions of the song to life. Overall, “A World Alone” is a powerful and thought-provoking track that will resonate with listeners searching for connection in a rapidly changing world.

15. “Sober” by Lorde

“Sober” by Lorde is a melancholic ballad that showcases the singer’s haunting vocal range. The song’s lyrics describe a feeling of regret and longing for a past love, and the singer’s longing to return to the way things used to be. The track features a slow and ethereal melody, with sparse instrumentation that focuses on atmospheric synths and soft piano chords. Lorde’s voice is at the forefront of the song, expressing raw emotion and delivering each word with a sense of yearning. The song builds to a powerful chorus where Lorde’s voice soars over a backdrop of pulsing beats and soaring synths, creating a breathtaking musical moment. Overall, “Sober” is a haunting and mesmerizing track that will stay with the listener long after it ends.

16. “Bravado” by Lorde

“Bravado” by Lorde is an upbeat and energetic pop song that showcases the singer’s charismatic personality and dynamic vocal range. The track opens with a pulsing beat and a contagious chorus that encourages listeners to embrace their confidence and individuality. The lyrics describe feeling like a star and unapologetically owning one’s power, with Lorde singing, “I’m gonna run my hands through life.” The chorus features catchy hooks and soaring harmonies, building to a high-energy climax that will get audiences dancing. Lorde’s vocal performance is confident and playful, imbuing the song with a sense of joy and empowerment. The song’s bright and lively production creates a fun and energetic vibe, making “Bravado” a standout track that celebrates the power of individuality and self-expression.

17. “Buzzcut Season” by Lorde

“Buzzcut Season” by Lorde is a brooding and introspective pop song that explores themes of growing up and letting go of the past. The track opens with a slow and atmospheric beat, setting the mood for the singer’s haunting vocal performance. The lyrics describe feeling lost and disconnected, with Lorde singing, “You’re my best thing.” The chorus features a driving beat and soaring harmonies, building to a powerful climax that underscores the singer’s message of seeking solace in a rapidly changing world. Lorde’s vocal performance is raw and emotional, delivering each word with a sense of longing and regret. The song’s atmospheric production creates a sense of otherworldly detachment, making “Buzzcut Season” a standout track that explores the complexities of growing up and the struggle to find one’s place in the world.

18. “Homemade Dynamite” by Lorde

“Homemade Dynamite” by Lorde is a high-energy pop anthem that celebrates youth, freedom, and living life to the fullest. The track opens with a pulsing beat and a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to let loose and embrace the moment. The lyrics describe feeling young and unstoppable, with Lorde singing, “We’re on fire tonight.” The chorus features soaring harmonies and a contagious beat, building to a high-energy climax that will get audiences dancing. Lorde’s vocal performance is confident and playful, imbuing the song with a sense of energy and excitement. The song’s bright and lively production creates a fun and energetic vibe, making “Homemade Dynamite” a standout track that celebrates the joy of youth and the thrill of living life to the fullest.

19. “White Teeth Teens” by Lorde

“White Teeth Teens” by Lorde is a nostalgic and introspective pop song that reflects on the innocence and freedom of youth. The track opens with a gentle beat and a melancholic melody that sets the mood for the singer’s introspective vocal performance. The lyrics describe feeling young and invincible, with Lorde singing, “We’re golden, a truth I hold like a wedding ring.” The chorus features haunting harmonies and a melancholic melody, building to a powerful climax that underscores the singer’s message of longing for the innocence and freedom of youth. Lorde’s vocal performance is raw and emotional, delivering each word with a sense of longing and regret. The song’s atmospheric production creates a sense of otherworldly detachment, making “White Teeth Teens” a haunting and mesmerizing track that will stay with the listener long after it ends.

20. “The Love Club” by Lorde

“The Love Club” by Lorde is a sultry and introspective pop song that explores themes of desire and longing. The track opens with a slow and atmospheric beat, setting the mood for the singer’s haunting vocal performance. The lyrics describe feeling like an outsider and longing for connection, with Lorde singing, “I’m in the love club, the love club.” The chorus features a driving beat and soaring harmonies, building to a powerful climax that underscores the singer’s message of searching for love and acceptance. Lorde’s vocal performance is raw and emotional, delivering each word with a sense of longing and desire. The song’s brooding and atmospheric production creates a sense of intimacy and vulnerability, making “The Love Club” a standout track that explores the complexities of desire and longing in the modern world.