40. Cowgirl in the Sand – Neil Young with Crazy Horse (10:03)

“Cowgirl in the Sand” is a classic rock song by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young, performed with his band, Crazy Horse. The song is known for its extended guitar solos and dreamy, introspective lyrics. The track was recorded live in concert and captures the raw energy and power of Young’s live performances. The song has become a fan favorite and is widely regarded as one of Young’s signature tunes. With its soaring guitar riffs and catchy chorus, “Cowgirl in the Sand” remains a timeless classic and a testament to Young’s enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

41. I Stand Accused – Isaac Hayes (11:30)

“I Stand Accused” by Isaac Hayes is a soulful and bluesy track that is over 11 minutes long. The song starts with a slow and melancholic tune, accompanied by Hayes’ deep and emotive vocals. As the song progresses, it builds up with a dynamic and rhythmic bass line and a powerful horn section, creating an intense and passionate atmosphere. The lyrics tell a story of heartbreak and betrayal, and Hayes delivers them with soulful emotion, making the listener feel every word. The song showcases Hayes’ exceptional songwriting and musical skills, making it a timeless classic of the soul and R&B genres.

42. (Not Just) Knee Deep – Funkadelic (15:21)

“Not Just) Knee Deep” by Funkadelic is a 15-minute funk epic that showcases the band’s incredible musicianship and knack for crafting grooves. The song features an infectious bassline, funky horn section, and catchy vocal hooks that invite the listener to dance. The extended instrumental breaks allow the musicians to stretch out and show off their improvisational skills, while the repetitive chorus creates a sense of unity and togetherness. With its combination of tight rhythms, soulful vocals, and irresistible funk, “(Not Just) Knee Deep” is a classic example of the genre and a testament to Funkadelic’s lasting influence on popular music.

43. Voodoo Chile – Jimi Hendrix Experience (14:58)

“Voodoo Chile” by Jimi Hendrix Experience is a 15-minute epic blues rock journey, showcasing Hendrix’s impeccable guitar skills and distinctive voice. The song starts with a groovy guitar riff and evolves into an improvisational jam session with intricate guitar solos, a powerful rhythm section, and Hendrix’s raw vocals. The middle section includes a dreamy instrumental break, displaying Hendrix’s experimental approach to music. The song culminates in a high-energy finale with Hendrix’s soaring guitar work and expressive screams. “Voodoo Chile” is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar performances in rock history, and a testament to Hendrix’s influence on the genre.

44. Echoes – Pink Floyd (23:31)

“Echoes” is a progressive rock masterpiece by Pink Floyd, which was released in 1971. The 23-minute epic takes the listener on a sonic journey, with its atmospheric soundscape and haunting vocals. The song features various sections, including an eerie opening, a hypnotic middle section, and a grand finale. The lyrics are enigmatic and open to interpretation, touching on themes of life, death, and rebirth. The instrumental sections are masterfully crafted, showcasing Pink Floyd’s musical prowess and experimental approach to music. “Echoes” has become a beloved classic in the rock genre, and it continues to captivate audiences to this day.

45. Station to Station – David Bowie (10:08)

“Station to Station” by David Bowie is the title track from his 1976 album of the same name. The song is a funk-infused journey through different musical landscapes, with Bowie’s distinctive voice guiding the listener along the way. The track’s lyrics touch on themes of spiritual seeking and transformation, and the music features prominent synthesizer and guitar solos. Clocking in at just over 10 minutes, “Station to Station” is a dynamic and powerful piece of music that showcases Bowie’s ability to seamlessly blend different genres and create something entirely new and innovative.

46. Love in C Minor – Cerrone (16:08)

“Love in C Minor” is a disco masterpiece by French musician Cerrone. The 16-minute-long title track is a hypnotic journey of pulsating beats, soaring strings, and sensual vocals that embody the essence of the disco era. It features a blend of electronic and orchestral elements that creates a lush soundscape, perfect for dancing and losing oneself in the music. The track was a commercial success and a landmark in disco music, and its influence can still be heard in contemporary dance music today. “Love in C Minor” is a timeless classic that continues to capture the hearts of disco lovers worldwide.

47. Bug in the Bassbin – Innerzone Orchestra (10:34)

“Bug in the Bassbin” by Innerzone Orchestra is a masterpiece of electronic music, fusing jazz and funk with techno and house beats. Released in 1992, it was a pioneering track that broke new ground in the world of dance music. The track is characterized by its hypnotic rhythms and grooves, and features an extended middle section with swirling synths and a distorted vocal sample. The production quality is top-notch, with crisp drums, tight basslines, and intricate melodies weaving in and out of the mix. It’s a timeless classic that still sounds fresh and innovative today, and is essential listening for any electronic music fan.

48. I Heard It Through the Grapevine – Creedence Clearwater Revival (11:05)

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine” is a classic rock song by Creedence Clearwater Revival, originally recorded by Marvin Gaye in 1968. This CCR version has an extended instrumental intro with a groovy rhythm section and a soulful guitar solo, before John Fogerty’s signature vocals kick in. The song tells the story of a man who hears rumors that his lover is cheating on him, and the emotional turmoil it causes him. The driving beat and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. It’s a timeless song that continues to captivate new generations of music fans.

49. 2112 – Rush (20:35)

“2112” by Rush is a 20-minute long progressive rock epic that tells a dystopian story of a future society controlled by priests and their oppressive regime. The song is divided into seven parts, each with its own unique sound and story. The opening instrumental section sets the stage for the powerful vocals and guitar solos that follow. The song is a showcase of the band’s musicianship, with complex time signatures and intricate guitar work. “2112” is a classic example of the progressive rock genre and is often cited as one of Rush’s greatest songs.

50. Blue Room – The Orb (39:58)

“Blue Room” by The Orb is an ambient house classic, featuring a meditative soundscape that spans over 40 minutes. It has a dreamy, otherworldly quality that evokes images of a tranquil underwater environment, with gentle pulsating beats and ethereal melodies. The track is built around a hypnotic and repetitive riff that loops throughout, while other textures and sounds float in and out of the mix. “Blue Room” is a sonic journey that invites the listener to lose themselves in its immersive and tranquil atmosphere, making it a favorite among ambient music fans and chillout enthusiasts.

51. My Ding-A-Ling – Chuck Berry (11:52)

“My Ding-A-Ling” is a 1972 novelty song by American musician Chuck Berry. The song was a live recording of a performance in Coventry, England and became Berry’s only number one hit in the US. The song’s lyrics are filled with double entendres and tell the story of a boy who gets a bell-ringing toy for Christmas that he uses to impress his friends. Despite being criticized for its suggestive lyrics, the song remains a popular classic and has been covered by several artists over the years. Its catchy tune and humorous lyrics make it a fun addition to any playlist.

52. Welcome to the Pleasuredome – Frankie Goes to Hollywood (13:39)

“Welcome to the Pleasuredome” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood is a 13-minute epic track that mixes dance, rock, and electronic music. The song’s opening narration takes the listener on a journey to the titular “pleasuredome,” a world of hedonism and escapism. The lyrics explore themes of power, desire, and self-indulgence while the music blends funky basslines, soaring synths, and rock guitar riffs. The track is a perfect example of the 80s excess and flamboyance, with its bombastic production and extravagant soundscapes. The song’s grandiose structure and imaginative arrangements make it a captivating and unforgettable listening experience.

53. Gypsy Man – War (11:35)

“Gypsy Man” by War is an 11-minute long funky jam that starts with a groovy guitar riff and features various instrumental solos throughout. The bassline is infectious and sets the tone for the entire track, as it’s accompanied by percussion, brass, and guitar solos. The lead vocalist delivers the story of a “Gypsy Man” who travels the world and sings songs of love and peace. The track features multiple sections with varying tempos, and the final minutes build up to an energetic finish with a brass section taking the lead. Overall, “Gypsy Man” is a fun, danceable tune that showcases War’s musicianship and style.

54. East West – The Butterfield Blues Band (13:10)

“East West” by The Butterfield Blues Band is a blues rock classic that starts with a slow-paced instrumental section before evolving into a frenetic, guitar-driven jam session that showcases the band’s musical prowess. The song features extended solos by guitarists Mike Bloomfield and Elvin Bishop and a captivating organ solo by Mark Naftalin. The interplay between the musicians is seamless and energetic, creating an exhilarating atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of the blues. “East West” is a timeless classic that highlights the band’s impeccable musicianship and the raw power of the blues rock genre.

55. B-Boy Bouillabaisse – Beastie Boys (12:33)

“B-Boy Bouillabaisse” is a medley of different tracks from the Beastie Boys’ album “Paul’s Boutique.” The 12-minute track consists of different samples and beats layered on top of one another to create a unique and complex sound. Each section of the song has its own distinct style and tone, ranging from upbeat and funky to laid-back and jazzy. The lyrics flow smoothly from one section to the next, showcasing the Beastie Boys’ versatility and ability to experiment with different genres. “B-Boy Bouillabaisse” is a masterpiece of sampling and creative expression that remains a favorite among hip-hop fans.

56. Karn Evil 9 – Emerson, Lake & Palmer (29:32)

“Karn Evil 9” is a progressive rock masterpiece from the supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Clocking in at nearly 30 minutes, the song is divided into three parts and features intricate musicianship, virtuosic keyboard and guitar solos, and a dynamic vocal performance. The song’s lyrics are a dystopian tale of a totalitarian government and a rebellion against it, drawing inspiration from science fiction and Orwellian themes. “Karn Evil 9” is a showcase of the trio’s instrumental prowess and creativity, and has become one of the defining tracks of the progressive rock era.

57. Sex Machine – Sly and the Family Stone (13:48)

“Sex Machine” by Sly and the Family Stone is a funky and groovy track that features the band’s signature horns and bassline. The song starts with a spoken-word introduction by Sly Stone, who then sings the catchy and repetitive chorus. The instrumental section showcases the band’s musicianship, with each member getting a chance to shine on their respective instruments. The track’s rhythm and lyrics invite the listener to get up and dance, making it a staple in funk and soul playlists. “Sex Machine” is an excellent representation of Sly and the Family Stone’s iconic sound and energetic live performances.

58. In/Flux – DJ Shadow (12:12)

“In/Flux” by DJ Shadow is a classic instrumental hip-hop track known for its distinctive and catchy beat. Released in 1993, it features samples from a wide range of sources, including dialogue from the film “The Car” and drum breaks from jazz records. The track showcases DJ Shadow’s skills as a producer and his ability to create intricate soundscapes by layering different sounds and samples. “In/Flux” is a standout track from DJ Shadow’s early career and is still regarded as one of his best works. Its influence can be heard in many subsequent instrumental hip-hop and electronic tracks.

59. Get Ready – Rare Earth (21:30)

“Get Ready” by Rare Earth is a classic rock song that has been recognized as one of the genre’s greatest extended jams. The song features an upbeat tempo and a catchy horn riff that is impossible not to dance along to. Clocking in at over 20 minutes, the track features an extended drum solo, organ and guitar solos, and a groovy bassline that keeps the rhythm moving. The song’s raw energy and improvisational nature make it a must-listen for fans of classic rock and live performance. “Get Ready” has been covered by many other artists and remains a staple in the genre’s canon.

60. The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys – Traffic (12:10)

“The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys” by Traffic is a psychedelic rock song that features an intricate instrumental arrangement and poetic lyrics. Clocking in at just over 12 minutes, the song is a journey that showcases the band’s musicianship and Steve Winwood’s distinctive voice. The extended solos on the saxophone, flute, and guitar blend seamlessly with the funky rhythm section, creating an atmospheric and dreamy soundscape. The lyrics touch on themes of disillusionment and the search for truth, adding depth and meaning to the song. “The Low Spark of High-Heeled Boys” is a timeless classic that stands out in the progressive rock genre.

61. Machine Gun (live) – Jimi Hendrix (12:38)

“Machine Gun” by Jimi Hendrix is a powerful live performance that showcases the raw energy and intensity of Hendrix’s guitar playing. The song starts with a slow, bluesy intro before exploding into a frenzied jam session. Hendrix’s guitar work is masterful, full of screaming bends, lightning-fast runs, and feedback-laced solos. The rhythm section of bassist Billy Cox and drummer Buddy Miles keeps pace with Hendrix’s explosive playing, providing a solid foundation for the improvisational sections. “Machine Gun” is a thrilling example of Hendrix’s ability to push the boundaries of rock music with his virtuosic playing and innovative soundscapes.

62. Supper’s Ready – Genesis (22:57)

“Supper’s Ready” is a progressive rock epic composed by the British band Genesis. Clocking in at nearly 23 minutes, the song is divided into seven parts and features a wide range of musical styles and textures, from acoustic ballads to full-blown rock anthems. Lyrically, the song is a surrealistic journey through themes of love, apocalypse, and spiritual transformation. “Supper’s Ready” is widely regarded as one of the greatest progressive rock songs ever recorded and a defining moment in Genesis’s career, showcasing their creativity and musicianship, and cementing their status as one of the most influential bands of the genre.

63. Three Days – Jane’s Addiction (10:50)

“Three Days” by Jane’s Addiction is an alternative rock masterpiece that showcases the band’s experimental style and lead singer Perry Farrell’s captivating vocals. The track’s slow-building intro gives way to an intricate guitar riff and dynamic percussion that sets the tone for the song’s hypnotic and trippy atmosphere. The lyrics, which are open to interpretation, touch on themes of addiction, love, and mortality. The track’s length allows for ample room for instrumental sections that create a sense of tension and release, ultimately building up to an epic climax. “Three Days” is a bold and imaginative piece of music that highlights the band’s unique sound and creative vision.

64. Whipping Post (live) – Allman Brothers Band (22:40)

“Whipping Post” is a soulful blues-rock song by The Allman Brothers Band. This live version from 1970 showcases the band’s incredible musicianship, particularly the dual lead guitar work of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts. The song builds gradually, with the first half featuring a slow and mournful vocal section before shifting into a frenzied instrumental section filled with soaring guitar solos and pounding drums. The emotional intensity of the song is palpable throughout, with the band capturing the raw emotion of the lyrics and infusing it with their own passionate playing. Overall, “Whipping Post” is a timeless classic of Southern rock.

65. Spoonful (live) – Cream (16:45)

“Spoonful” is a classic blues song written by Willie Dixon, but this version by Cream takes it to new heights. Clocking in at over sixteen minutes, the band stretches out into lengthy solos, building up to a frenzied climax. Eric Clapton’s guitar work is particularly impressive, as he demonstrates his mastery of the blues with his powerful riffs and lightning-fast runs. Jack Bruce’s bass lines are equally impressive, anchoring the song with a steady pulse that drives the entire performance. This live version showcases Cream at their best, demonstrating why they were one of the most influential bands of their time.

66. Svefn-g-englar – Sigur Rós (10:06)

“Svefn-g-englar” by Sigur Rós is a dreamy and hypnotic song from the Icelandic band. The song’s title means “Sleepwalkers” in English, and the lyrics are sung in the band’s unique and ethereal language, Hopelandic. The song’s melody is built around a simple and repetitive guitar riff, accompanied by atmospheric keyboards and Jónsi Birgisson’s falsetto vocals. The song builds slowly and then reaches a climactic point before descending back into a dreamy and peaceful conclusion. “Svefn-g-englar” is a beautiful and haunting song that transports the listener to another world, where dreams and reality blend seamlessly.

67. Superappin’ – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (12:03)

“Superappin'” is a classic old-school hip-hop track by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Released in 1979, the song is built around a funky bassline and a driving beat, over which the group’s MCs deliver high-energy rhymes with virtuosic skill. The track’s catchy hook and infectious groove make it an enduring favorite among hip-hop fans and DJs, and its influence can be heard in countless later rap songs. “Superappin'” showcases the raw, unfiltered energy of early hip-hop, and the impressive vocal and musical talents of one of the genre’s most legendary groups.

68. Hallogallo – Neu! (10:07)

“Hallogallo” is a minimalist instrumental rock track by German band Neu! featuring Michael Rother on guitar and Klaus Dinger on drums. Released in 1972, the song is built around a repetitive motorik beat and a driving guitar riff that gradually becomes more distorted and hypnotic as the track progresses. The song has been influential in the development of electronic and post-punk music and is considered a landmark of the Krautrock genre. The track’s minimalist structure and emphasis on rhythm and repetition create a hypnotic atmosphere that makes it ideal for both active listening and background music.

69. Dogs – Pink Floyd (17:03)

“Dogs” is a Pink Floyd classic that appears on their 1977 album “Animals”. The song, which lasts for over 17 minutes, is a haunting masterpiece that combines elements of progressive rock and blues, with thought-provoking lyrics about greed and corruption. The track starts with a slow and ominous introduction, and then builds up to a powerful and intense climax with David Gilmour’s signature guitar solos. The lyrics are sung from the perspective of a dog, symbolizing the corrupt businessmen who are referred to as “dogs” in the song. “Dogs” is widely considered to be one of Pink Floyd’s greatest songs and a timeless masterpiece of rock music.

70. Ommadawn – Mike Oldfield (36:31)

“Ommadawn” is a 1975 album by British musician Mike Oldfield. The title track, which takes up the entire second side of the record, is an epic instrumental piece that combines various styles of music, including traditional Irish and African sounds. The song features Oldfield playing a wide variety of instruments, from guitars and drums to mandolins and bodhráns. The composition is structured around a series of themes that are developed and interwoven throughout the piece, creating a rich tapestry of sound. “Ommadawn” is considered one of Oldfield’s most ambitious and innovative works, showcasing his virtuosic musicianship and creative vision.

71. Starless – King Crimson (12:16)

“Starless” by King Crimson is a hauntingly beautiful progressive rock piece that takes the listener on a journey through a range of emotions. The song starts with a melancholic guitar intro and gradually builds up to an intense climax with soaring guitar solos and a powerful saxophone melody. The hauntingly beautiful lyrics and the intricate instrumentation, including mellotron and electric violin, create an atmosphere of both melancholy and hope. Clocking in at 12:16, the song showcases the band’s exceptional musicianship and their ability to blend different genres to create a unique and unforgettable sound that is a hallmark of progressive rock.

72. Chime – Orbital (12:39)

“Chime” by Orbital is an iconic track from the early days of electronic dance music. Released in 1989, it features a repetitive, hypnotic synth riff that builds gradually over the course of the song, creating a sense of anticipation and excitement. The track also features a vocal sample from the film “The Saint”, which adds an eerie, mysterious quality to the mix. “Chime” was a breakthrough hit for Orbital and helped to establish them as one of the most innovative and influential electronic acts of the 1990s. Its enduring popularity has made it a classic of the genre.

73. Tarkus – Emerson, Lake & Palmer (20:42)

“Tarkus” is a 20-minute epic by British progressive rock band Emerson, Lake & Palmer. The title track is a concept piece that follows the story of a mythical creature named Tarkus, who is half-tank and half-armadillo. The music combines classical, rock, and jazz elements, featuring Keith Emerson’s virtuosic keyboard playing, Greg Lake’s powerful vocals and bass, and Carl Palmer’s dynamic drumming. The track is divided into several sections, each showcasing the band’s technical prowess and creativity. “Tarkus” is regarded as one of ELP’s signature songs and a defining moment in the progressive rock genre.

74. Goin’ Home – Rolling Stones (11:35)

“Goin’ Home” by the Rolling Stones is a live recording of a blues standard. The song was originally recorded by American blues musician Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter in 1944. The Stones’ version features a powerful performance by lead singer Mick Jagger, backed by the band’s bluesy instrumentation. Clocking in at over 11 minutes, the track builds in intensity as the band jams and Jagger wails about his desire to return home. The extended instrumental section allows the band to showcase their skills and energy, making “Goin’ Home” a standout track in their catalog and a testament to their roots in the blues.

75. Murder Most Foul – Bob Dylan (16:54)

“Murder Most Foul” by Bob Dylan is a 16-minute epic ballad that explores the assassination of John F. Kennedy and its impact on American culture. The song is a reflection on the political and social climate of the 1960s and the power of music to heal and bring people together. Dylan’s signature poetic lyrics are accompanied by a haunting piano melody and orchestration. The song was released in 2020, during a time of political turmoil and social unrest in the United States, and served as a reminder of the enduring power of music to offer hope and reflection in dark times.

76. Supernature – Cerrone (10:20)

“Supernature” by Cerrone is a disco classic that stretches beyond the genre’s usual confines. Released in 1977, the 10-minute-plus track features a propulsive beat, spacey synthesizers, and haunting vocals that give it an otherworldly vibe. The song’s lyrics speak to the dangers of humans playing god and creating unnatural monsters, a theme that still resonates today. “Supernature” was a commercial and critical success, becoming an international hit and earning Cerrone praise for his innovative sound. Its blend of disco, funk, and electronic music continues to influence artists in a variety of genres today.

77. 1983… (A Merman I Should Turn to Be) – Jimi Hendrix Experience (13:09)

“1983… (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)” is a psychedelic rock masterpiece by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, released in 1968 on their album “Electric Ladyland”. Clocking in at over 13 minutes, the song takes the listener on a dreamlike journey through swirling soundscapes, complete with Hendrix’s trademark guitar wizardry and evocative lyrics about transformation and liberation. The song’s extended instrumental sections are particularly mesmerizing, with Hendrix using his guitar to create a vast sonic landscape of swirling sound and ethereal effects. “1983… (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)” remains one of Hendrix’s most celebrated and innovative compositions.

78. Lizard – King Crimson (23:23)

“Lizard” by King Crimson is a progressive rock masterpiece with an intricate and complex structure that features a wide range of instruments, including saxophones, flutes, and mellotrons. The album is divided into several sections, each with its own unique sound and mood. The lyrics tell a story of fantasy and adventure, with references to mythology and folklore. The music ranges from heavy and intense to gentle and soothing, with intricate instrumental interplay between the band members. “Lizard” is a prime example of the innovative and boundary-pushing approach that King Crimson brought to the world of rock music.

79. Acid Tracks – Phuture (11:17)

“Acid Tracks” by Phuture is a pioneering acid house track that helped establish the genre in the late 1980s. Clocking in at just over 11 minutes, the song features a simple but infectious 303 bassline, accompanied by various synthesized sounds and a sparse drum machine pattern. The repetitive nature of the track, along with its hypnotic groove, makes it a classic of the acid house genre. Its influence can be heard in countless electronic dance music tracks that followed, and it remains a staple of DJ sets and dancefloors to this day.

80. In My Time of Dying – Led Zeppelin (11:08)

“In My Time of Dying” is a blues-inspired track by Led Zeppelin, which appears on their 1975 album “Physical Graffiti.” The song features a powerful and gritty performance by lead vocalist Robert Plant, who sings about facing death and asking for mercy. The guitar work of Jimmy Page is equally impressive, with his slide guitar and heavy riffs adding to the song’s intense and emotional feel. Clocking in at over 11 minutes, the track builds in intensity as it progresses, culminating in a chaotic and frenzied finale. “In My Time of Dying” is considered one of Led Zeppelin’s most iconic and powerful songs.

81. Joey – Bob Dylan (11:05)

“Joey” is a song by Bob Dylan from his 1976 album “Desire.” The song is a tribute to Joey Gallo, a member of the New York Mafia who was killed in 1972. Dylan’s lyrics capture the essence of Gallo’s life and times, while also telling a story of love and loyalty. The song features a catchy melody and Dylan’s signature harmonica playing. It has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a fan favorite. “Joey” showcases Dylan’s storytelling abilities and his ability to take inspiration from real-life events to create compelling and emotional music.

82. Throw – Paperclip People (10:16)

“Throw” is a techno classic released by Carl Craig under his Paperclip People alias in 1994. It’s a perfect representation of Detroit techno’s hypnotic sound, featuring a driving beat, distorted vocals, and intricate synth patterns that build and evolve throughout the track’s ten-minute runtime. The track’s title and vocal sample “Throw, throw, throw” refer to the Detroit techno dance style “The Throw,” a highly energetic dance move that originated in the early ’80s. “Throw” is considered a timeless classic in the techno genre, and it remains a staple of DJ sets and club nights to this day.

83. Trilogy – Sonic Youth (14:05)

“Trilogy” is a standout track by the experimental rock band Sonic Youth, from their 1986 album “EVOL”. The song is a sprawling epic that clocks in at just over 14 minutes and showcases the band’s signature blend of noise rock and avant-garde experimentation. The track is split into three distinct sections, each with its own unique mood and sonic texture, but all held together by the band’s intricate interplay and haunting melodies. “Trilogy” is a testament to Sonic Youth’s ability to push the boundaries of rock music while maintaining a powerful emotional impact.

84. The Crown (Vocal) – Gary Byrd & the G.B. Experience (10:35)

“The Crown (Vocal)” by Gary Byrd & the G.B. Experience is a politically charged spoken-word piece that delivers a powerful message about the history of Black people and their contributions to society. The track combines rap and funk elements with a gospel-inspired chorus, creating a unique sound that resonates with listeners. The lyrics encourage listeners to take pride in their heritage, and to work together to build a better future for everyone. With its uplifting message and infectious groove, “The Crown (Vocal)” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire and empower listeners to this day.

85. Dark & Long (Dark Train) – Underworld (10:28)

86. Heart of the Sunrise – Yes (10:34)

“Heart of the Sunrise” by Yes is a progressive rock masterpiece. The song features intricate instrumentation, powerful vocals, and complex time signatures. The track begins with a gentle acoustic guitar and builds up to a thunderous rock climax with soaring synthesizers and guitar solos. The lyrics, which are open to interpretation, discuss the human condition and the search for meaning and purpose in life. “Heart of the Sunrise” is widely regarded as one of the greatest songs in the progressive rock genre, showcasing the musical virtuosity and experimental spirit of the band.

87. Water – The Roots (10:24)

“We are water” proclaims the chorus of “Water” by The Roots, a 10-minute song that explores the complex themes of race and identity in America. The song’s haunting melody and thought-provoking lyrics, performed over a mix of hip hop beats and jazzy instrumentals, make it a powerful and reflective piece of music. With evocative lines like “we are fear, we are love, we are rage, we are trust,” “Water” is a reminder of the diversity and strength of the human experience. It is a standout track from the album “Phrenology” and showcases The Roots’ mastery of blending different genres into a cohesive sound.

88. A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules From the Centre of the Ultraworld – The Orb (18:49)

“A Huge Ever Growing Pulsating Brain That Rules from the Centre of the Ultraworld” is a psychedelic ambient track by The Orb, released in 1989. The song is an ethereal soundscape that incorporates samples from various sources, including NASA recordings, Pink Floyd, and Minnie Riperton. The song builds slowly, introducing new sounds and textures as it progresses, eventually reaching a climax before settling back into a more subdued groove. The hypnotic rhythms and dreamy melodies create a sense of otherworldly relaxation, taking the listener on a journey through space and time. This track is considered a classic of the ambient genre and a cornerstone of The Orb’s discography.

89. This Corrosion – The Sisters of Mercy (10:55)

“This Corrosion” by The Sisters of Mercy is a goth rock masterpiece that showcases the band’s unique sound. Clocking in at 10:55, the song features Andrew Eldritch’s deep, dramatic vocals, driving bass, and haunting melodies. The lyrics are cryptic and dark, with references to religious imagery and romantic betrayal. The production is dense and atmospheric, with layers of guitars and synths creating a brooding, gothic sound. “This Corrosion” is a classic example of the genre, and it’s easy to see why it has become a beloved favorite of goth music fans over the years.

90. Djed – Tortoise (20:53)

“Djed” by Tortoise is a 20-minute experimental track that blends post-rock, jazz, and electronica. It features repetitive drum beats, intricate guitar riffs, and atmospheric soundscapes, all coming together in a mesmerizing musical journey. The track is divided into distinct movements, each with its own unique sound and texture, but all seamlessly flowing into each other. “Djed” showcases the band’s impressive musicianship and ability to create complex arrangements that remain engaging throughout. It’s a sonic exploration that rewards attentive listening and immerses the listener in a world of sound that feels both familiar and otherworldly.

91. “B” Movie – Gil Scott-Heron (12:04)

“B Movie” by Gil Scott-Heron is a spoken-word piece that explores themes of politics and society. Over a grooving jazz-funk backdrop, Scott-Heron delivers a powerful monologue critiquing the media, government, and American society as a whole. He highlights the ways in which those in power manipulate and deceive the public, urging listeners to remain vigilant and informed. The track is a stirring call to action that remains relevant today, with Scott-Heron’s biting commentary and poetic delivery serving as a reminder of the power of words to inspire change.

92. Listen to the Lion – Van Morrison (11:07)

“Listen to the Lion” is a 1972 song by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison. It is a soulful, meditative piece that showcases Morrison’s vocal range and emotional depth. The song’s lyrics describe a deeply introspective experience of inner contemplation, as Morrison sings about seeking guidance and finding meaning in the natural world. The song features a hypnotic, repetitive riff, and Morrison’s voice builds in intensity as the song progresses. “Listen to the Lion” has been praised for its poetic lyrics, and its impact has been compared to a spiritual awakening. It is considered one of Morrison’s most iconic and memorable tracks.

93. We Will Fall – Stooges (10:15)

“We Will Fall” is an experimental rock track by The Stooges, released in 1969. The song has a repetitive structure, with hypnotic percussion and droning guitar riffs creating a trance-like atmosphere. Iggy Pop’s vocals are reduced to wordless moans, blending with the rest of the instrumentation. The song’s title and lyrics evoke a sense of surrender and loss of control, fitting the track’s psychedelic and surreal sound. At over 10 minutes long, “We Will Fall” showcases the band’s willingness to experiment with structure and sound, establishing their place as pioneers of the punk and alternative rock movements.

94. Dark Star (live) – Grateful Dead (23:15)

“Dark Star” is a seminal psychedelic rock masterpiece from Grateful Dead, known for its extensive jamming and improvisation. The live version on this list runs for over 23 minutes and is a sonic journey that includes elements of jazz, blues, and space rock. The song ebbs and flows through a variety of tempos and moods, with the band members taking turns to showcase their virtuosity on their instruments. The performance is a testament to the band’s ability to create a unique and mesmerizing experience for their audience, making it a must-listen for fans of improvisational rock music.

95. Emily – Joanna Newsom (12:08)

“Emily” is a 12-minute epic by Joanna Newsom that is both whimsical and deeply personal. Newsom’s ethereal vocals float over a backdrop of harp, strings, and percussion, as she tells the story of a girl named Emily and her journey through life. The song is filled with vivid imagery and metaphors, touching on themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. The instrumentation builds and swells throughout, creating a sense of drama and tension that perfectly matches the song’s emotional intensity. “Emily” is a haunting and beautiful piece of music that showcases Newsom’s remarkable talent as both a songwriter and musician.

96. Come Together – Primal Scream (10:19 – 10:22)

“Come Together” by Primal Scream is a psychedelic rock song with a powerful groove and catchy melody. The song opens with a slow, hypnotic guitar riff before building into an energetic mix of distorted guitars, pounding drums, and trippy electronic effects. The vocals are sung with a fierce intensity, delivering cryptic lyrics that seem to suggest a call for unity in a fragmented world. The song’s repetitive structure and extended instrumental sections create an immersive, trance-like atmosphere that is both exhilarating and meditative. “Come Together” is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and elevate the human spirit.

97. Phallus Dei – Amon Düül II (20:45)

“Phallus Dei” by Amon Düül II is a sprawling psychedelic rock track, clocking in at over 20 minutes. The song’s title, which translates to “God’s Penis,” is a nod to the band’s fascination with pagan mythology and the occult. The track features hypnotic guitar riffs, experimental instrumentation, and a mesmerizing vocal performance that weaves together various themes of mysticism and rebellion. “Phallus Dei” is a quintessential example of the experimental and avant-garde music that emerged from the German Krautrock scene in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and remains a fascinating and influential listen today.

98. Atom Heart Mother – Pink Floyd (23:44)

“Atom Heart Mother” is the sixth studio album by Pink Floyd and the title track is a 23-minute long composition in six parts, featuring a brass ensemble, choir, and full orchestra. It starts with a serene instrumental introduction and gradually builds up into a climactic, bombastic finale. The piece showcases Pink Floyd’s ability to blend different musical styles, from classical to experimental rock. “Atom Heart Mother” is considered one of the most ambitious and adventurous works in Pink Floyd’s discography, and a milestone in the development of progressive rock music.

99. Warning – Black Sabbath (10:32)

“Warning” is a 1970s classic rock song by Black Sabbath. The track starts with a slow and heavy riff, followed by Ozzy Osbourne’s powerful vocals. The lyrics of the song warn against drug abuse, telling a story of a person who gets hooked on drugs and suffers from their consequences. The song also features a guitar solo by Tony Iommi, which is followed by a bluesy section. “Warning” is a great example of the hard rock sound of the era, and it’s still considered a classic of the genre.

100. Beat Bop – Rammellzee vs. K-Rob (10:08)

“Beat Bop” is a groundbreaking 1983 hip-hop track from Rammellzee and K-Rob, produced by Jean-Michel Basquiat. The song is known for its highly experimental, avant-garde production and features rapid-fire raps from both artists, with Rammellzee’s abstract lyricism exploring themes of science fiction and cultural theory. The 10-minute track is marked by shifting rhythms, samples, and a driving beat that creates a mesmerizing soundscape. “Beat Bop” was highly influential on the burgeoning hip-hop scene at the time and has since become a cult classic, inspiring generations of artists with its innovative approach to production and lyrical content.