Lakeside is an American funk band that emerged out of Dayton, Ohio, in the 1970s. With their infectious grooves, catchy hooks, and innovative use of synthesizers and electronic instruments, Lakeside quickly established themselves as one of the most dynamic and influential bands of their era. Over the years, they have produced a string of classic hits, earning them a dedicated fan base and a place in the pantheon of funk music.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Lakeside songs of all time, taking a closer look at the tracks that have defined their career and continue to resonate with audiences today. From their early singles like “It’s All the Way Live” and “Fantastic Voyage” to their more experimental work in the 1980s and beyond, we will explore the diverse range of styles and influences that have shaped Lakeside’s sound.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their music, this list is sure to provide a comprehensive overview of Lakeside’s greatest hits and most iconic moments. So put on your dancing shoes, turn up the volume, and join us as we celebrate the timeless music of one of the greatest funk bands of all time.

1. Fantastic Voyage

“Fantastic Voyage” is a funky, upbeat song by the American funk band Lakeside. Released in 1980, the song is a celebration of fun, adventure, and good times. The song features a memorable synth bassline and catchy hooks that make it a staple of 1980s funk and R&B. “Fantastic Voyage” was a commercial success, peaking at number one on the Billboard R&B chart and becoming one of Lakeside’s most popular songs. The song’s enduring popularity has led to its inclusion in numerous movies, TV shows, and commercials, cementing its place as a classic of the funk genre.

2. Outrageous

“Outrageous” is a funky dance track from the American funk band Lakeside’s 1984 album “Outrageous”. The song features a thumping bassline and catchy horns, which are perfectly complemented by the band’s smooth vocals. The upbeat tempo and energetic performance make it a great track to dance to, while the lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and have a good time. The song’s hook, “don’t stop, get outrageous,” serves as a fun and catchy refrain that will have listeners singing along in no time. Overall, “Outrageous” is a classic Lakeside track that showcases the band’s ability to create infectious funk music that’s impossible not to dance to.

3. Given in to Love

“Given in to Love” is a soulful ballad by Lakeside, released in 1986. The song features smooth, romantic vocals and a mellow, laid-back instrumental backing. The lyrics speak of the irresistible pull of love and the feeling of giving in completely to it. “Given in to Love” showcases Lakeside’s ability to create heartfelt and emotional songs alongside their signature funky, upbeat tracks. Although not as commercially successful as some of their other hits, “Given in to Love” has become a favorite of Lakeside fans and remains a classic of 1980s R&B.

4. Something About That Woman

“Something About That Woman” is a smooth R&B track from Lakeside’s 1981 album “Your Wish is My Command”. The song is a showcase for Lakeside’s soulful harmonies and features a mellow groove that’s perfect for slow dancing. The lyrics describe the feelings of a man who is drawn to a woman and is unable to resist her charms. The band’s smooth vocals, combined with the silky guitar and keyboard work, make for a romantic and atmospheric track that perfectly captures the mood of the lyrics. Overall, “Something About That Woman” is a standout track from Lakeside’s catalog that exemplifies the band’s ability to create soulful and emotive music.

5. Your Love Is on the One

“Your Love Is on the One” is a funky and upbeat track by Lakeside, released in 1981. The song features a driving bassline, funky guitar riffs, and groovy horns, creating a catchy and danceable rhythm. The lyrics speak of a deep love and connection between two people, with the chorus proclaiming that “your love is on the one”. The song has become a favorite of Lakeside fans and is considered one of their most iconic tracks. “Your Love Is on the One” showcases Lakeside’s ability to create energetic and fun songs that still hold up decades later.

6. I Want to Hold Your Hand

“I Want to Hold Your Hand” is a soulful R&B ballad by Lakeside from their 1980 album “Fantastic Voyage”. The song features Lakeside’s signature smooth harmonies and showcases the band’s ability to create heartfelt and romantic music. The lyrics express the desire to be close to someone and hold their hand, conveying a sense of intimacy and connection. The mellow groove and soulful instrumentation, including the silky guitar and keyboard work, perfectly complement the romantic tone of the song. Overall, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” is a standout track from Lakeside’s catalog that showcases their talent for creating soulful and emotive music.

7. Say Yes

“Say Yes” is a smooth and sensual track by Lakeside, released in 1983. The song features silky vocals, jazzy instrumentation, and a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to say “yes” to love and passion. The lyrics speak of a romantic encounter between two people, with the singer promising to “take you higher” if his love interest says yes to his advances. “Say Yes” showcases Lakeside’s ability to create seductive and soulful slow jams that still resonate with listeners today. The song has become a fan favorite and is considered one of Lakeside’s most iconic tracks.

8. Bullseye

“Bullseye” is a classic funk track by Lakeside, known for its catchy horn riffs, funky bassline, and upbeat tempo. The song features a smooth vocal performance by lead singer Mark Wood, who sings about his love interest being the perfect match for him. The playful lyrics and infectious melody make “Bullseye” a fun and groovy song to dance to. The song was released in 1982 and became a hit on the R&B charts, solidifying Lakeside’s place in the funk music scene of the 80s. “Bullseye” continues to be a beloved classic among funk enthusiasts and is often played at parties and dance clubs to get people moving.

9. Make My Day

“Make My Day” is a funk-infused R&B song by Lakeside from their 1983 album “Power”. The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm that is highlighted by the band’s groovy bass lines, rhythmic guitar riffs, and funky horn section. The lyrics convey a sense of joy and excitement, with the narrator expressing how much they love being with their significant other and how they brighten up their day. The song’s energy and upbeat nature make it a great dancefloor filler and exemplifies Lakeside’s ability to create irresistible and infectious music. Overall, “Make My Day” is a feel-good and entertaining song that is sure to get listeners moving.

10. From 9:00 Until

Lakeside’s “From 9:00 Until” is a smooth and funky R&B track that features a catchy chorus and a groovy bassline. The song is about spending the night with a special someone and enjoying their company until the early hours of the morning. The lead vocals are complemented by the group’s signature harmonies and soulful instrumentation, including horns and keyboards. The lyrics are playful and sensual, encouraging the listener to let go of their inhibitions and indulge in the moment. Overall, “From 9:00 Until” is a classic Lakeside track that showcases the group’s ability to create infectious and danceable R&B tunes.