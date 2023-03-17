Jethro Tull, the iconic British rock band formed in 1967, has been entertaining audiences for over five decades. The band’s unique blend of progressive rock, folk, and classical music has won them a legion of dedicated fans worldwide. Led by frontman Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull has released 21 studio albums and numerous live recordings, earning critical acclaim and commercial success along the way.

With so many great songs to choose from, picking the 10 best Jethro Tull songs of all time is no easy task. From their early blues-infused tracks to their later forays into more complex arrangements, Jethro Tull has consistently pushed the boundaries of what rock music can be.

Among the contenders for the top 10 are classics like “Aqualung,” “Thick as a Brick,” and “Living in the Past,” all of which showcase Anderson’s distinctive vocals and virtuosic flute playing. Other potential contenders include the band’s more experimental tracks, such as “Bouree” and “Sossity; You’re a Woman.”

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the 10 best Jethro Tull songs of all time, exploring what makes each track so special and enduring. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the band’s music, there’s sure to be something on this list that speaks to you. So sit back, turn up the volume, and get ready to rock out to the best of Jethro Tull.

1. Aqualung

“Aqualung” is a classic rock song by Jethro Tull, released in 1971. The song is an exploration of the life and struggles of a homeless man, who is referred to as Aqualung. It features heavy guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and Ian Anderson’s iconic flute solos. The lyrics describe the harsh realities of life on the streets and the hypocrisy of the church, which claims to offer help but fails to deliver. “Aqualung” is a timeless classic that speaks to the issues of poverty, social injustice, and inequality that are still prevalent today.

2. Thick as a Brick

“Thick as a Brick” is a progressive rock epic by Jethro Tull, released in 1972. The song is presented as a continuous piece of music, with no pauses between the tracks, and tells the story of a young boy named Gerald Bostock, who is a literary prodigy. The lyrics are a satirical commentary on the education system and the idea of intellectual elitism. The music features complex time signatures, intricate instrumentation, and Ian Anderson’s trademark flute solos. “Thick as a Brick” is a masterpiece of progressive rock that showcases Jethro Tull’s musical and lyrical prowess.

3. Locomotive Breath

“Locomotive Breath” is a hard-hitting rock song by Jethro Tull, released in 1971. The song features driving guitar riffs, a powerful rhythm section, and Ian Anderson’s signature flute playing. The lyrics describe a sense of impending doom and a feeling of being trapped, both musically and emotionally. The song’s themes of anxiety, stress, and societal pressures are still relevant today. “Locomotive Breath” has become a fan favorite and a staple of Jethro Tull’s live shows.

4. Cross-Eyed Mary

“Cross-Eyed Mary” is a dark and haunting song by Jethro Tull, released in 1971. The song features a menacing guitar riff, Ian Anderson’s piercing vocals, and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics describe a young girl who is mistreated and exploited by society, highlighting issues of poverty, gender inequality, and abuse of power. The song’s somber tone and social commentary make it a powerful statement on the harsh realities of life. “Cross-Eyed Mary” is a standout track on Jethro Tull’s classic album “Aqualung” and remains a fan favorite to this day.

5. Bungle in the Jungle

Bungle in the Jungle” is a song by British rock band Jethro Tull, released in 1974. The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy flute melody, and playful lyrics. The lyrics describe a jungle scene where animals are competing for survival, using metaphors for human behavior such as “a monkey in silk is a monkey no less”. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and becoming a staple of classic rock radio.

6. Songs from the Wood

“Songs from the Wood” is the title track of Jethro Tull’s 1977 album. The song has a folky and mystical sound, with Ian Anderson’s flute playing a prominent role. The lyrics describe a celebration of nature and the simple life, with lines such as “Let me bring you songs from the wood/To make you feel much better than you could know.” The song has been praised for its warm and inviting atmosphere, and has become a fan favorite in Jethro Tull’s catalog.

7. Hymn 43

“Hymn 43” by Jethro Tull is a hard rock song from their 1971 album “Aqualung”. The song features a catchy riff and a powerful vocal performance by Ian Anderson, who delivers lyrics that are critical of organized religion. The lyrics describe how people use religion to justify their actions, while ignoring the suffering of others. Anderson’s vocals are backed by a driving rhythm section and a strong guitar solo, making “Hymn 43” a classic rock anthem.

8. Too Old to Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young to Die

“Too Old to Rock ‘N’ Roll: Too Young to Die” is the title track of Jethro Tull’s 1976 concept album. The song tells the story of an aging rocker who becomes disillusioned with the music industry and decides to retire. The track features a mix of acoustic and electric guitars, with a folk-inspired melody and lyrics that reflect on the passage of time and the struggle to find meaning in life. The chorus is an upbeat affirmation of the power of music, with Anderson declaring that “rock ‘n’ roll is a dying art”. The song has a bittersweet feel, with a sense of nostalgia and regret for a bygone era.

9. Heavy Horses

“Heavy Horses” is a title track from Jethro Tull’s 1978 album, which pays tribute to the working horses of England that were being replaced by machines. The song features a beautiful, melodic acoustic guitar riff, layered with Ian Anderson’s distinctive flute playing. Anderson’s vocals deliver lyrics that paint a vivid picture of the pastoral landscape, where “ploughmen, ponies, and Lords” work the land. The song has a wistful, nostalgic quality that evokes a simpler time when man and beast worked together in harmony.

10. A Song for Jeffrey

“A Song for Jeffrey” is a track from Jethro Tull’s 1968 debut album, “This Was”. The song features a blues-inspired riff and a raw, energetic performance by Anderson on vocals and harmonica. The lyrics are a tribute to Jeffrey Hammond, the band’s bassist at the time, and describe his free-spirited, bohemian lifestyle. The song has a playful, irreverent quality that captures the youthful energy of the band’s early years. “A Song for Jeffrey” is a classic example of Jethro Tull’s early sound, which blended blues, rock, and folk influences to create a unique and innovative style.