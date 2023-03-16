Jerry Lee Lewis is a rock and roll pioneer, known for his electrifying piano playing, soulful vocals, and dynamic performances. With a career spanning over six decades, he has cemented his place in music history as one of the most influential and iconic figures of the genre. From his early hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” to his later country hits like “What Made Milwaukee Famous” and “To Make Love Sweeter for You,” Jerry Lee Lewis has a rich and diverse discography. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Jerry Lee Lewis songs of all time, exploring the different styles and genres that he has mastered throughout his career. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to Jerry Lee Lewis’ music, this list will showcase some of his most memorable and beloved songs, and give you a glimpse into the incredible legacy of one of rock and roll’s greatest performers.

1. “Great Balls of Fire”

“Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis is a classic rock and roll song that was released in 1957. The song features Lewis on piano and vocals, with a lively beat and lyrics about a passionate love affair. The song became an instant hit and is now considered one of the greatest rock and roll songs of all time. The driving piano rhythm and Lewis’ dynamic vocal performance make “Great Balls of Fire” an energetic and unforgettable track. The song has been covered by countless artists and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows.

2. “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On”

“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” is another classic rock and roll song by Jerry Lee Lewis, released in 1957. The song features Lewis’ signature piano playing and raw vocals, with lyrics about a wild party where everyone is dancing and having a good time. The song is known for its infectious beat and catchy chorus, and it became a huge hit when it was released. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, including Elvis Presley, and it remains a staple of rock and roll music. “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” captures the energy and excitement of early rock and roll and continues to be a favorite of music fans around the world.

3. “Breathless”

“Breathless” is a song by Jerry Lee Lewis that was released in 1958. The song features Lewis’ signature piano playing and powerful vocals, with lyrics about the overwhelming feeling of falling in love. The song’s energetic tempo and Lewis’ dynamic performance make it a classic rock and roll track. The song was a hit when it was released and has been covered by many artists over the years. “Breathless” remains a beloved song in the rock and roll canon and a testament to Jerry Lee Lewis’ musical talent.

4. “Crazy Arms”

“Crazy Arms” is a classic country song that was originally recorded by Ray Price in 1956, but it was Jerry Lee Lewis’ cover that became a hit in 1957. The song features Lewis’ distinctive piano playing and emotive vocals, with lyrics about heartbreak and lost love. The song’s mournful melody and Lewis’ passionate delivery make it a standout track in his catalog. “Crazy Arms” has since been covered by many other artists, but it is Lewis’ version that is most closely associated with the song.

5. “Another Place, Another Time”

“Another Place, Another Time” is a song by Jerry Lee Lewis that was released in 1968. The song features Lewis’ trademark piano playing and powerful vocals, with lyrics about starting over in a new place and finding love again. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a standout track in Lewis’ discography. The song was a hit when it was released and helped to revive Lewis’ career after a period of decline. “Another Place, Another Time” is a testament to Lewis’ enduring talent and his ability to capture the spirit of rock and roll in his music.

6. “High School Confidential”

“High School Confidential” is a song by Jerry Lee Lewis that was released in 1958. The song features Lewis’ energetic piano playing and powerful vocals, with lyrics about the excitement and rebellion of youth. The song’s driving beat and Lewis’ dynamic performance make it a classic rock and roll track. The song was a hit when it was released and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows. “High School Confidential” is a quintessential rock and roll song and a testament to Jerry Lee Lewis’ enduring influence on the genre.

7. “To Make Love Sweeter for You”

“To Make Love Sweeter for You” is a song by Jerry Lee Lewis that was released in 1968. The song features Lewis’ soulful vocals and emotive piano playing, with lyrics about wanting to make a relationship stronger and more fulfilling. The song’s heartfelt message and Lewis’ powerful performance make it a standout track in his discography. The song was a hit when it was released and helped to revive Lewis’ career after a period of decline. “To Make Love Sweeter for You” is a testament to Lewis’ musical versatility and his ability to convey deep emotions through his music.

8. “Would You Take Another Chance on Me”

“Would You Take Another Chance on Me” is a song by Jerry Lee Lewis that was released in 1971. The song features Lewis’ distinctive piano playing and emotive vocals, with lyrics about wanting to rekindle a lost love. The song’s plaintive melody and Lewis’ heartfelt delivery make it a standout track in his catalog. The song was a hit when it was released and helped to cement Lewis’ reputation as a country music artist. “Would You Take Another Chance on Me” is a testament to Lewis’ enduring popularity and his ability to connect with audiences through his music.

9. “What’d I Say”

“What’d I Say” is a classic rhythm and blues song by Ray Charles that was released in 1959. The song features a catchy call-and-response chorus and Charles’ soulful vocals and piano playing. The song’s infectious rhythm and blues groove and Charles’ electrifying performance make it a timeless classic. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a staple of soul and R&B music. “What’d I Say” is a testament to Ray Charles’ musical genius and his ability to push the boundaries of popular music.

10. Somewhere Over the Rainbow

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is a classic ballad from the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz”. The song was composed by Harold Arlen with lyrics by Yip Harburg and was famously performed by Judy Garland in the film. The song’s hopeful message and Garland’s powerful vocals have made it an enduring classic, and it has been covered by countless artists over the years. The song has become a symbol of hope and inspiration and remains a beloved part of American popular culture. “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is a testament to the power of music to uplift and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds.