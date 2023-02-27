Jackie Wilson was a pioneering figure in the world of R&B and soul music, known for his electrifying live performances and soulful, impassioned vocal style. Over the course of his career, Wilson released a staggering array of hit songs that continue to inspire and influence musicians to this day. From his early work with the legendary doo-wop group The Dominoes to his explosive solo career in the 1960s, Wilson consistently pushed the boundaries of what was possible in popular music, blending elements of rock, gospel, and blues into his signature sound. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 10 best Jackie Wilson songs of all time, highlighting the unique qualities and enduring appeal of each track. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Wilson’s music or simply curious about this influential artist, this list is sure to offer a deeper appreciation for the man and his legacy. From classic ballads to upbeat dance numbers, these songs showcase the full range of Wilson’s talents as a singer, songwriter, and performer, and demonstrate why his music continues to captivate audiences nearly six decades after his untimely death. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the very best of Jackie Wilson.

1. Higher and Higher

Higher and Higher, released in 1967, is a classic soulful tune that exudes positivity and optimism. The song, sung by Jackie Wilson, is a celebration of love and the uplifting effect it has on people. With its catchy chorus and infectious melody, the song encourages listeners to let their love “lift them higher and higher” and to embrace the happiness and joy that comes with it. Wilson’s powerful vocals and the upbeat instrumentation make it impossible not to tap your feet and sing along to this timeless classic.

2. Lonely Teardrops

Lonely Teardrops, released in 1962, is a heart-wrenching ballad that showcases Jackie Wilson’s emotional depth and vocal range. The song tells the story of a man who is trying to cope with the pain of a lost love, with his tears serving as a constant reminder of the one who got away. Wilson’s powerful voice, backed by a soulful orchestra, delivers the emotional lyrics with a rawness and intensity that is hard to ignore. The song has become a classic of its genre, a poignant expression of heartbreak and loss that still resonates with listeners today.

3. Baby Workout

Baby Workout, released in 1962, is a classic R&B tune with an infectious beat and an upbeat tempo that is sure to get you moving. The song, performed by Jackie Wilson, is a fun and energetic ode to dance and romance, with Wilson’s powerful voice and electrifying stage presence making it a classic of its genre. With its catchy chorus and memorable hooks, Baby Workout is a perfect example of the soulful sound of the 1960s that continues to inspire new generations of artists.

4. Night

Night, released in 1960, is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases the emotional depth and vocal range of Jackie Wilson. The song, which tells the story of a man who is haunted by the memory of a lost love, is backed by a lush and evocative string section that adds to the song’s atmospheric quality. Wilson’s soaring vocals, which range from a whisper to a passionate wail, are perfectly suited to the song’s somber and melancholic tone, making it a standout track in his impressive discography.

5. Talk That Talk

“Talk That Talk” is a lively and upbeat R&B song by Jackie Wilson, originally released in 1959. The track features Wilson’s signature smooth vocals over a driving rhythm section, punctuated by brass stabs and a catchy guitar riff. The lyrics celebrate the power of communication, urging the listener to “talk that talk” and express themselves freely. Wilson’s charismatic performance and the song’s infectious energy make it a classic of the early rock and roll era, and a testament to the enduring appeal of soulful, danceable music. “Talk That Talk” remains a beloved staple of Wilson’s extensive discography, and a testament to his lasting influence on American popular music.

6. I’ll Be Satisfied

I’ll Be Satisfied, released in 1958, is a classic R&B tune that exemplifies Jackie Wilson’s smooth and soulful voice. The song is a heartwarming declaration of love that features lush orchestration and soaring vocals that express the depth of Wilson’s emotions. With its irresistible melody and catchy hooks, I’ll Be Satisfied showcases Wilson’s talent for blending gospel, blues, and pop influences to create a sound that is both emotional and uplifting.

7. Whispers (Gettin’ Louder)

Whispers (Gettin’ Louder), released in 1966, is a powerful and passionate soul anthem that features Jackie Wilson at his very best. The song is a heartfelt plea to a lover to return, with Wilson’s vocals conveying a sense of desperation and longing that is palpable. The song’s catchy chorus and lively horns make it a classic of its genre, while Wilson’s dynamic stage presence and electrifying vocal performance add to its emotional impact.

8. My Empty Arms

My Empty Arms, released in 1961, is a classic ballad that showcases the tender and romantic side of Jackie Wilson’s voice. The song tells the story of a man who is trying to cope with the pain of a lost love, with Wilson’s soaring vocals expressing the depth of his heartbreak. The song’s lush orchestration and memorable melody make it a standout track in Wilson’s impressive discography, a poignant expression of love and loss that still resonates with listeners today.

9. Alone At Last

Alone At Last, released in 1970, is a powerful and emotional ballad that showcases the range and versatility of Jackie Wilson’s voice. The song is a heartfelt expression of love and devotion, with Wilson’s soaring vocals conveying the depth of his emotions. The song’s understated instrumentation and Wilson’s soulful performance make it a standout track, a poignant expression of love and devotion that is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

10. A Woman, a Lover, a Friend

A Woman, a Lover, a Friend, released in 1960, is a classic R&B tune that showcases Jackie Wilson’s smooth and soulful voice. The song is a heartfelt declaration of love that features lush orchestration and Wilson’s soaring vocals. With its catchy hooks and irresistible melody, A Woman, a Lover, a Friend is a perfect example of Wilson’s ability to blend gospel, blues, and pop influences to create a sound that is both emotional and uplifting. The song has become a classic of its genre, a timeless expression of love and devotion that still resonates with listeners today.