Ella Fitzgerald, known as the “First Lady of Song,” is considered one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time. Her career spanned over five decades, and she recorded hundreds of albums, many of which have become timeless classics. Her unique vocal style, improvisational skills, and emotional depth have inspired generations of musicians and fans alike.

In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best Ella Fitzgerald songs of all time. These songs showcase the range and versatility of Fitzgerald’s talent, from upbeat swing numbers to heartfelt ballads. Each song on this list is a masterpiece that has stood the test of time, and continues to captivate audiences to this day. Whether you are a die-hard fan of jazz music, or simply appreciate great music, these Ella Fitzgerald songs are sure to delight and inspire you. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a journey through the greatest hits of one of the most legendary voices in music history.

1. Get Thee Behind Me Satan

“Get Thee Behind Me Satan” is a classic jazz standard performed by the legendary Ella Fitzgerald. The song, written by Cole Porter, features Fitzgerald’s smooth and soulful vocals, backed by a swinging big band.

The lyrics are a playful and witty take on the temptation of love and the struggle to resist it. The narrator tells Satan to get behind them, as they are determined to resist the temptation of a love interest who is causing them trouble.

Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is masterful, as she effortlessly navigates Porter’s clever lyrics with her signature vocal style. Her phrasing is impeccable, and she brings a sense of fun and levity to the song, making it a joy to listen to.

The arrangement of the song is also noteworthy, with a driving rhythm section, punchy brass, and playful interjections from the saxophone and trumpet. The solo sections allow the individual musicians to shine, adding to the overall energy and excitement of the performance.

Overall, “Get Thee Behind Me Satan” is a classic example of Ella Fitzgerald’s talent and charm, and a testament to the enduring appeal of jazz music. It’s a song that is sure to get your feet tapping and your heart singing along.

2. These Foolish Things (Remind Me Of You)

“These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)” is a timeless classic performed by the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald. The song, composed by Jack Strachey and Harry Link, is a hauntingly beautiful ballad that showcases Fitzgerald’s extraordinary vocal range and emotional depth.

The lyrics speak of a love that has been lost, but whose memory lingers on through the small things that remind the narrator of their former love. The poignant lyrics are matched by Fitzgerald’s delicate phrasing, which conveys the bittersweet nostalgia of the song with a subtle touch.

The arrangement of the song is sparse, with a simple piano accompaniment that allows Fitzgerald’s voice to shine through. Her delivery is both restrained and powerful, evoking a sense of longing and heartache that is both universal and deeply personal.

The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but Fitzgerald’s version remains a standout for its simplicity, elegance, and emotional resonance. Her rendition is a testament to her status as one of the greatest singers of all time, and a reminder of the enduring power of love and memory.

Overall, “These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)” is a masterpiece of songwriting and performance, and a shining example of Fitzgerald’s ability to capture the essence of a song and make it her own. It’s a song that will always resonate with listeners, regardless of time or place.

3. Dream A Little Dream Of Me

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” is a classic song that has been recorded by many artists over the years, but Ella Fitzgerald’s version is one of the most beloved. The song, written in 1931 by Fabian Andre, Wilbur Schwandt, and Gus Kahn, is a romantic ballad that speaks to the power of love and the magic of dreams.

Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is understated and elegant, with a delicate piano accompaniment that allows her voice to shine through. Her phrasing is impeccable, and she captures the wistful and dreamy quality of the song with a gentle touch.

The song’s lyrics speak of a longing for a love that is just out of reach, and the hope that one day that love will be realized. Fitzgerald’s vocals convey a sense of yearning and vulnerability that is both haunting and beautiful.

The arrangement of the song is simple yet effective, with a jazzy swing feel that adds to the romantic atmosphere. The solo sections allow the musicians to showcase their skills, creating a sound that is both polished and organic.

Overall, “Dream a Little Dream of Me” is a timeless classic that speaks to the heart and soul. Fitzgerald’s rendition is a testament to her status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the enduring power of love and dreams. It’s a song that will always be cherished by listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

4. Cheek To Cheek

“Cheek to Cheek” is a beloved jazz standard that was made famous by Fred Astaire in the 1935 film “Top Hat”. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition is a standout for its sheer exuberance and joy.

The song’s lyrics speak of the happiness and freedom that comes from being in the arms of a loved one, dancing cheek to cheek. Fitzgerald’s interpretation captures the playful and romantic spirit of the song, with her trademark scatting and improvisational flourishes adding to the sense of fun and spontaneity.

The arrangement is a swinging and upbeat big band number, featuring a brass section that punctuates the song with jazzy riffs and fills. Fitzgerald’s vocals soar above the music, creating a sound that is both elegant and powerful.

“Cheek to Cheek” is a song that is sure to put a smile on your face and a bounce in your step. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of jazz music, and to Ella Fitzgerald’s status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time. Whether you’re dancing with a loved one or just listening to the music, “Cheek to Cheek” is a song that is sure to lift your spirits and fill you with joy.

5. The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else

“The One I Love Belongs to Somebody Else” is a classic jazz standard that was first introduced in the 1924 musical “Greenwich Village Follies”. Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her incredible vocal talent and her ability to infuse a song with emotional depth and nuance.

The song’s lyrics speak of a love that is unrequited, with the singer acknowledging that the person they love belongs to someone else. Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is both heartbreaking and poignant, with her voice conveying a sense of longing and sadness that is palpable.

The arrangement of the song is a classic big band number, with a lush orchestration that perfectly complements Fitzgerald’s vocals. The brass section provides a powerful punch, while the strings add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Fitzgerald’s phrasing is impeccable, with her voice rising and falling with the ebb and flow of the melody. Her improvisational flourishes and scatting add to the emotional intensity of the song, creating a sound that is both sophisticated and raw.

Overall, “The One I Love Belongs to Somebody Else” is a classic jazz standard that continues to resonate with listeners today. Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her enduring legacy as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the power of music to touch the heart and soul.

6. Who’s Sorry Now

“Who’s Sorry Now” is a classic song that was first popularized by Connie Francis in 1958, but Ella Fitzgerald’s version is a standout for its timeless elegance and emotional depth. The song speaks of a love that has been lost, and the pain and regret that comes with it.

Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is understated yet powerful, with a delicate piano accompaniment that allows her voice to take center stage. Her phrasing is impeccable, and she brings a sense of vulnerability and honesty to the lyrics.

The arrangement of the song is a classic big band number, with a swinging rhythm and a brass section that adds a touch of energy and excitement. Fitzgerald’s vocals are complemented by a backing choir that provides a rich and full sound.

Fitzgerald’s voice is at its most expressive in the song’s bridge, where she showcases her improvisational skills with a scatting section that is both playful and virtuosic. Her ability to convey complex emotions through her voice is truly remarkable, and it is no wonder that she is considered one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time.

Overall, “Who’s Sorry Now” is a classic song that continues to resonate with listeners today. Fitzgerald’s rendition is a testament to her status as a true master of her craft, and a reminder of the enduring power of music to touch the heart and soul.

7. They Can’t Take That Away

“They Can’t Take That Away from Me” is a classic jazz standard that was composed by George and Ira Gershwin in 1937. Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a true masterpiece, showcasing her incredible vocal talent and her ability to infuse a song with emotion and nuance.

The song speaks of a love that is enduring, with the singer expressing their gratitude for the memories and experiences they have shared with their beloved. Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is both tender and heartfelt, with her voice conveying a sense of joy and gratitude that is truly uplifting.

The arrangement of the song is a classic big band number, with a lively rhythm section and a brass section that adds a touch of energy and excitement. Fitzgerald’s vocals are complemented by a lush orchestration that creates a rich and full sound.

Fitzgerald’s phrasing is impeccable, with her voice rising and falling with the ebb and flow of the melody. Her improvisational flourishes and scatting add to the emotional intensity of the song, creating a sound that is both sophisticated and raw.

Overall, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” is a timeless classic that speaks to the enduring power of love and the importance of cherishing the moments we share with those we love. Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the transformative power of music.

8. Someone To Watch Over Me

“Someone to Watch Over Me” is a classic American song that was composed by George Gershwin in 1926. Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a hauntingly beautiful interpretation that showcases her remarkable vocal range and emotional depth.

The song speaks of a desire for someone to watch over and protect the singer, with the lyrics expressing vulnerability and a sense of longing. Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is both tender and vulnerable, with her voice conveying a sense of yearning that is palpable.

The arrangement of the song is a classic ballad, with a sparse piano accompaniment that allows Fitzgerald’s voice to shine. The string section adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, while the brass section provides a subtle touch of emotion.

Fitzgerald’s phrasing is impeccable, with her voice rising and falling with the ebb and flow of the melody. Her improvisational flourishes and scatting add to the emotional intensity of the song, creating a sound that is both sophisticated and raw.

Overall, “Someone to Watch Over Me” is a timeless classic that speaks to the universal desire for love and protection. Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the transformative power of music.

9. Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye

“Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” is a classic song that was composed by Cole Porter in 1944. Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a beautiful and poignant interpretation that showcases her incredible vocal talent and emotional depth.

The song speaks of the pain of saying goodbye to a loved one, with the lyrics expressing the sense of loss and sorrow that comes with separation. Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is both tender and heart-wrenching, with her voice conveying a sense of longing and vulnerability that is truly moving.

The arrangement of the song is a classic ballad, with a delicate piano accompaniment that allows Fitzgerald’s voice to take center stage. The string section adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, while the brass section provides a subtle touch of emotion.

Fitzgerald’s phrasing is impeccable, with her voice rising and falling with the ebb and flow of the melody. Her improvisational flourishes and scatting add to the emotional intensity of the song, creating a sound that is both sophisticated and raw.

Overall, “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye” is a timeless classic that speaks to the universal experience of love and loss. Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the transformative power of music.

10. A Fine Romance

“A Fine Romance” is a classic jazz standard that was composed by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields in 1936. Ella Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a lively and upbeat interpretation that showcases her incredible vocal range and improvisational skills.

The song speaks of the ups and downs of romantic relationships, with the lyrics expressing the joy and frustration that come with falling in love. Fitzgerald’s interpretation of the song is both playful and flirtatious, with her voice conveying a sense of humor and wit that is truly infectious.

The arrangement of the song is a classic big band number, with a lively rhythm section and a brass section that adds a touch of energy and excitement. Fitzgerald’s vocals are complemented by a lush orchestration that creates a rich and full sound.

Fitzgerald’s phrasing is impeccable, with her voice rising and falling with the ebb and flow of the melody. Her improvisational flourishes and scatting add to the playful nature of the song, creating a sound that is both sophisticated and fun.

Overall, “A Fine Romance” is a timeless classic that speaks to the universal experience of love and relationships. Fitzgerald’s rendition of the song is a testament to her status as one of the greatest jazz vocalists of all time, and a reminder of the transformative power of music.