Dua Lipa has quickly become one of the most influential and popular artists in the music industry. The English singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with her unique style, catchy beats, and empowering lyrics. Since her debut in 2015, Dua Lipa has consistently released hit songs that have topped charts and won numerous awards. From dance-pop anthems to emotional ballads, Dua Lipa has a song for every mood and occasion.

In this article, we will be counting down the top 20 best Dua Lipa songs of all time. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a new listener, this list will take you on a journey through some of Dua Lipa’s most memorable and beloved tracks. We will explore the stories behind the songs, the impact they’ve had on the music industry, and what makes them stand out from the rest. So sit back, turn up the volume, and get ready to sing along to the best of Dua Lipa.

1. New Rules

“New Rules” is a breakout hit from Dua Lipa’s debut album, released in 2017. The song is an infectious dance-pop anthem that encourages listeners to follow a set of empowering rules for getting over a past relationship. The upbeat, tropical-inspired production and Lipa’s soaring vocals make for an irresistible combination that had listeners around the world dancing and singing along. The song’s accompanying music video, which features Lipa and a group of girlfriends supporting each other through the ups and downs of dating, became a cultural phenomenon and helped cement “New Rules” as one of the defining pop songs of the year.

2. One Kiss (with Calvin Harris)

“One Kiss” is a collaborative hit single by Dua Lipa and DJ/producer Calvin Harris, released in 2018. The song combines Lipa’s distinctive vocals with Harris’s signature dance-pop production, resulting in a catchy and upbeat summer anthem. With its driving beat, funky bassline, and addictive chorus, “One Kiss” became an instant hit, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim for its infectious sound. The song’s accompanying music video, which features Lipa dancing in a colorful disco-themed setting, perfectly complements the song’s fun and energetic vibe. “One Kiss” continues to be a fan favorite and a staple of dancefloors around the world.

3. Levitating

“Levitating” is a standout track from Dua Lipa’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia”, released in 2020. The song is a disco-inspired dance-pop banger that oozes with retro vibes and contemporary production. The track features Lipa’s signature sultry vocals, layered over a groovy beat that will make you want to dance. The infectious chorus and catchy hook make “Levitating” a true earworm that is difficult to get out of your head. The song’s music video is equally captivating, with Lipa taking on a futuristic persona in a kaleidoscopic, space-themed world. “Levitating” is a prime example of Lipa’s musical prowess and her ability to create irresistible pop hits.

4. Electricity (with Silk City, Diplo And Mark Ronson)

“Electricity” is a collaborative hit single by Silk City, a DJ duo composed of Diplo and Mark Ronson, featuring Dua Lipa. Released in 2018, the song is a catchy and funky dance-pop track that fuses Lipa’s soulful vocals with a groovy beat and a driving bassline. The song’s anthemic chorus and euphoric drop create an electric atmosphere that will make any listener want to hit the dancefloor. The accompanying music video, which features Lipa partying in a New York City apartment during a blackout, perfectly captures the song’s energetic and infectious spirit. “Electricity” was a massive hit and remains a fan favorite and dancefloor staple to this day.

5. Boys Will Be Boys

“Boys Will Be Boys” is a thought-provoking track from Dua Lipa’s album “Future Nostalgia”, released in 2020. The song tackles the issue of gender inequality and the societal pressures placed on young girls to conform to traditional gender roles. The lyrics are poignant and powerful, with Lipa urging listeners to challenge harmful gender stereotypes and to create a world that is fair and equal for everyone. The track’s minimalist production allows the lyrics to take center stage, making “Boys Will Be Boys” a standout moment on the album. The song’s message of empowerment and equality resonated deeply with fans, and cemented Lipa’s status as an artist who is unafraid to tackle important social issues through her music.

6. Idgaf

“IDGAF” is a standout single from Dua Lipa’s debut album, released in 2017. The song is a powerful anthem about moving on from a toxic relationship and regaining confidence and self-respect. The track’s production is minimalistic, with a driving beat and a catchy melody that allows Lipa’s vocals to take center stage. The song’s lyrics are empowering and honest, with Lipa declaring her independence and resilience in the face of heartbreak. The accompanying music video, which features Lipa and a group of dancers in a surreal desert landscape, perfectly captures the song’s defiant and unapologetic attitude. “IDGAF” was a massive hit and remains a fan favorite and empowering breakup anthem.

7. Hotter Than Hell

“Hotter Than Hell” is an infectious track from Dua Lipa’s debut album, released in 2017. The song is an energetic and upbeat dance-pop banger that showcases Lipa’s dynamic vocals and magnetic presence. The song’s production features a pounding beat and a catchy synth melody that is impossible to resist. The lyrics are playful and flirtatious, with Lipa comparing her lover to the heat of hell. The accompanying music video, which features Lipa in a sultry desert setting, adds to the song’s fiery and sensual vibe. “Hotter Than Hell” was a hit upon its release and helped establish Lipa as a rising pop star with undeniable charisma and talent.

8. Love Again

“Love Again” is a standout track from Dua Lipa’s critically acclaimed album, “Future Nostalgia,” released in 2020. The song is a disco-inspired pop gem that features Lipa’s signature sultry vocals layered over a groovy beat and a lush string arrangement. The lyrics explore the challenges of falling in love after experiencing heartbreak, with Lipa admitting her reluctance to open herself up to new possibilities. The song’s catchy chorus and soaring bridge make “Love Again” a perfect dancefloor anthem. The accompanying music video, which features Lipa in a colorful and surreal fantasy world, adds to the song’s dreamlike and whimsical atmosphere. “Love Again” is a testament to Lipa’s ability to create music that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

9. Cold Heart (Pnau Remix with Elton John)

“Cold Heart” is a standout track from Dua Lipa’s collaborative album with Elton John, “The Lockdown Sessions,” released in 2021. The song is a remix of Elton John’s classic track “Sacrifice” by the Australian dance duo Pnau, with Lipa providing additional vocals. The remix features a groovy disco-inspired beat and a catchy synth melody that perfectly complements the original track’s iconic piano riff. Lipa and John’s vocals blend seamlessly together, creating a beautiful and harmonious sound. The accompanying music video, which features a playful and surreal animated world, perfectly captures the song’s joyful and celebratory atmosphere. “Cold Heart” is a testament to the power of collaboration and the ability of music to bring people together.

10. Future Nostalgia

“Future Nostalgia” is the title track and lead single from Dua Lipa’s second studio album, released in 2020. The song is a disco-inspired dance-pop banger that perfectly encapsulates the album’s retro-futuristic sound. The production features a driving beat and a catchy synth melody that is impossible to resist. The lyrics are a declaration of Lipa’s ambition and confidence, with the chorus urging listeners to “don’t stop the music.” The accompanying music video, which features Lipa in a futuristic and colorful world, adds to the song’s joyful and celebratory atmosphere. “Future Nostalgia” was a hit upon its release and remains a fan favorite and dancefloor anthem.

11. Break My Heart

“Break My Heart” is a song from Dua Lipa’s second studio album “Future Nostalgia”, released in 2020. The track features a sample from the 1981 song “Need You Tonight” by INXS, and it incorporates elements of 1980s pop and dance music. The song received positive reviews from music critics for its catchy hooks, infectious beats, and Dua Lipa’s vocal delivery. The accompanying music video, which was directed by Henry Scholfield, features vibrant visuals and choreography that pays homage to classic music videos from the 1980s. “Break My Heart” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in numerous countries and becoming one of Dua Lipa’s most popular songs to date.

12. Lost In Your Light

“Lost In Your Light” is a sultry and romantic duet from Dua Lipa’s debut self-titled album, released in 2017. The song features guest vocals from American R&B artist Miguel and showcases the two singers’ chemistry and vocal talents. The production features a moody and atmospheric beat that perfectly sets the song’s intimate and emotional tone. The lyrics are a declaration of love and vulnerability, with Lipa and Miguel singing about being lost in each other’s light. The accompanying music video, which features Lipa and Miguel performing in a colorful and surreal world, adds to the song’s dreamy and romantic atmosphere. “Lost In Your Light” is a standout track from Lipa’s debut album and a fan favorite.

13. No Lie ( with Sean Paul, Featuring Dua Lipa)

“No Lie” is a dancehall-inspired track by Jamaican artist Sean Paul featuring the vocals of Dua Lipa. The song was released in 2016 and was later included in Sean Paul’s EP “Mad Love The Prequel” in 2018. The song is a catchy and upbeat party anthem with a tropical flavor, featuring a pulsating beat and catchy chorus that is sure to get listeners moving. Lipa’s vocals blend seamlessly with Sean Paul’s signature flow, adding a touch of pop sensibility to the dancehall-inspired production. “No Lie” was a hit upon its release and remains a fan favorite to this day.

14. Don’t Start Now

“Don’t Start Now” is a catchy and upbeat song by Dua Lipa, released in 2020 as the lead single from her second studio album, “Future Nostalgia”. The song is a disco-infused pop track that showcases Dua’s signature vocals and danceable beats. The lyrics, written by Lipa along with other songwriters, tell a story of moving on from a past relationship and finding strength in independence. The song’s music video is equally vibrant and energetic, featuring Dua Lipa strutting through a colorful cityscape with an infectious confidence. “Don’t Start Now” is a perfect example of Lipa’s ability to merge retro sounds with contemporary pop music, resulting in a song that is both nostalgic and fresh.

15. Physical

“Physical” is a high-energy dance-pop track by Dua Lipa, released in 2020 as the second single from her album “Future Nostalgia”. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody are reminiscent of 80s synth-pop, while the lyrics describe a passionate and physical connection between two lovers. The music video, inspired by retro aerobics videos, features Dua leading a group of dancers in an intense workout routine that perfectly matches the song’s energy. “Physical” showcases Lipa’s impressive vocal range and versatility as a pop artist, and has been widely praised for its infectious melody and irresistible dance beats.

16. Sweetest Pie (with Megan Thee Stallion)

“Sweetest Pie” is a collaborative single by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, released in 2022. The song is a fun and flirty track that blends Lipa’s pop sound with Megan Thee Stallion’s signature rap style. The lyrics describe a playful competition between the two artists as they vie for the attention of a love interest. The beat is bouncy and infectious, with a catchy chorus that will have listeners singing along in no time. The music video features Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion in a colorful and playful setting, adding to the song’s overall fun and lighthearted vibe. “Sweetest Pie” is a perfect example of the magic that can happen when two talented artists come together to create something new and exciting.

17. Be The One

“Be The One” is a romantic pop ballad by Dua Lipa, released in 2015 as a single from her self-titled debut album. The song is a beautiful and heartfelt ode to the power of love, with Lipa’s soaring vocals delivering the emotional lyrics with sincerity and passion. The track’s melody is catchy and memorable, with a chorus that will have listeners singing along. The music video is simple but effective, featuring Lipa performing the song in a variety of beautiful settings. “Be The One” is a perfect showcase of Lipa’s ability to craft powerful and emotional pop songs that connect with listeners on a deep level.

18. Prisoner (Miley Cyrus, Featuring Dua Lipa)

“Prisoner” is a dynamic collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, released in 2020 on Cyrus’ album “Plastic Hearts”. The song is a high-energy pop-rock track that features both artists delivering edgy and passionate vocals over a driving beat. The lyrics describe a complicated and intense relationship, with both Cyrus and Lipa singing about the difficulties of breaking free from a powerful attraction. The music video is a visually stunning and provocative celebration of female power, featuring the two artists in a variety of daring and dynamic looks. “Prisoner” is a perfect example of the magic that can happen when two powerhouse artists come together to create something unique and unforgettable.

19. Thinking ’bout You

“Thinking ’bout You” is a soulful and emotive ballad by Dua Lipa, released in 2017 as a single from her self-titled debut album. The song features Lipa’s signature powerful and soulful vocals, with a stripped-down instrumental arrangement that highlights the song’s emotional intensity. The lyrics describe the lingering pain of a past relationship, with Lipa’s heartfelt delivery making every word feel deeply personal. The music video is simple but effective, featuring Lipa in a variety of beautiful settings as she sings with raw emotion. “Thinking ’bout You” is a beautiful and poignant showcase of Lipa’s ability to connect with listeners on a deep and emotional level through her music.

20. Potion (with Calvin Harris And Young Thug)

“Potion” is an upbeat dance track featuring Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, and Young Thug, released in 2021. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus make it a perfect party anthem, with Lipa’s vocals adding a touch of pop sensibility to the energetic production. Young Thug delivers a memorable verse, adding a layer of hip-hop swagger to the song’s overall vibe. The music video is a neon-soaked celebration of nightlife, with Lipa and Young Thug performing against a vibrant backdrop of dancers and flashing lights. “Potion” is a perfect showcase of the chemistry between Lipa and Harris, and a great example of how different artists can come together to create something fresh and exciting.