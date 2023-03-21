Devendra Banhart is a prolific singer-songwriter known for his unique blend of folk, rock, and world music influences. With a career spanning over two decades, Banhart has released numerous albums and has established himself as a leading figure in the indie folk and alternative music scenes.

His music is characterized by his distinctive voice, which is at times tender and vulnerable, and at other times powerful and impassioned. Banhart’s songwriting is poetic and introspective, with lyrics that touch on themes of love, loss, and the human experience.

In this list, we have compiled 10 of the best Devendra Banhart songs of all time, showcasing the breadth and depth of his musical output. From dreamy ballads to upbeat, danceable tracks, these songs represent some of the finest moments in Banhart’s career, and serve as a testament to his enduring talent as a songwriter and performer.

1. Für Hildegard von Bingen

“Für Hildegard von Bingen” is a song by Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart, released in 2004 on his album “Rejoicing in the Hands”. The song is a tribute to the 12th-century German abbess, writer, composer, philosopher, and visionary Hildegard von Bingen.

The track features Banhart’s signature whimsical folk style, with intricate fingerpicking and his distinctive falsetto vocals. The lyrics, which are sung in German, express Banhart’s admiration for Hildegard von Bingen’s contributions to music and spirituality, and the song’s gentle, dreamlike melody captures the ethereal quality of her work.

“Für Hildegard von Bingen” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to one of history’s most influential women, and a testament to the enduring power of music to inspire and uplift the human spirit.

2. Golden Girls

“Golden Girls” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2005 album “Cripple Crow”. The song is a tribute to the women in Banhart’s life who have helped him along the way, with lyrics that express his gratitude and admiration for their strength and resilience.

The track features Banhart’s signature folk-inspired sound, with acoustic guitar and gentle percussion supporting his soft, emotive vocals. The melody is simple and catchy, with a chorus that invites listeners to sing along.

“Golden Girls” is a heartfelt and deeply personal song that celebrates the power of female friendship and the support of loved ones in times of need.

3. Mi Negrita

“Mi Negrita” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2013 album “Mala”. The song is a beautiful, soulful tribute to his partner, with lyrics that express his love and devotion to her. The track features a mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, with Banhart’s distinctive vocals floating over a hypnotic, groovy beat.

The song’s melody is rich and textured, drawing from Latin American and African rhythms to create a sound that is both contemporary and timeless.

“Mi Negrita” is a beautiful and heartfelt expression of love, with Banhart’s lyrics and music coming together to create a magical, uplifting experience.

4. Baby

“Baby” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2007 album “Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon”. The song is a sweet and tender love song, with Banhart’s soft, delicate vocals and gentle acoustic guitar creating a dreamy, romantic atmosphere.

The lyrics are simple and direct, expressing Banhart’s affection for his lover and his desire to be with them always. The melody is simple and catchy, with a chorus that is easy to sing along to.

“Baby” is a beautiful and heartfelt expression of love, with Banhart’s music and lyrics perfectly capturing the magic and wonder of falling in love.

“Quedate Luna” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2007 album “Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon”. The song is a beautiful, romantic ballad with lyrics sung entirely in Spanish. Banhart’s voice is soft and emotive, floating over gentle acoustic guitar and dreamy percussion to create a mesmerizing, atmospheric sound.

The lyrics express Banhart’s longing for his lover to stay with him, with the moon serving as a metaphor for their love and the way it illuminates their lives. The melody is haunting and beautiful, with a chorus that lingers in the listener’s mind long after the song has ended.

“Quedate Luna” is a stunningly beautiful song that showcases Banhart’s skill as a songwriter and his ability to create music that touches the heart and soul.

6. Carmensita

“Carmensita” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2007 album “Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon”. The song is a cheerful and upbeat track with a psychedelic twist, featuring Banhart’s quirky, off-kilter vocals and a catchy, guitar-driven melody.

The lyrics tell the story of Carmen, a free-spirited girl who captures Banhart’s heart, with references to Indian mysticism and psychedelic culture adding to the song’s dreamy, surreal feel. The track features a mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, with lush strings and exotic percussion adding to the song’s hypnotic, otherworldly sound.

“Carmensita” is a fun and playful track that perfectly captures Banhart’s unique style and vision as a songwriter and performer.

7. Santa Maria De Feira

“Santa Maria De Feira” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2004 album “Rejoicing in the Hands”. The song is a lovely, acoustic ballad with a gentle, lilting melody and Banhart’s soft, whispery vocals. The lyrics are sung entirely in Portuguese, paying tribute to the town of Santa Maria De Feira in Portugal and its people.

Banhart’s voice is filled with emotion, conveying a sense of longing and nostalgia as he sings about the beauty of the town and the memories it holds. The track features delicate acoustic guitar, with Banhart’s finger-picking adding to the song’s gentle, introspective feel.

“Santa Maria De Feira” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to a special place, with Banhart’s music and lyrics coming together to create a magical, uplifting experience.

8. Never Seen Such Good Things

“Never Seen Such Good Things” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2013 album “Mala”. The song features Banhart’s signature blend of indie-folk and psychedelic rock, with a catchy, upbeat melody and his quirky, offbeat vocals.

The lyrics are full of vivid imagery and poetic language, with Banhart singing about the wonders of love and the beauty of the natural world. The track features a mix of acoustic and electronic instrumentation, with Banhart’s acoustic guitar providing a steady foundation for the song’s layers of lush, dreamy synths and atmospheric percussion.

“Never Seen Such Good Things” is a bright and hopeful song that captures Banhart’s unique style and vision as a songwriter, with his music and lyrics combining to create a truly magical listening experience.

9. Love Song – Helado Negro Remix

“Love Song – Helado Negro Remix” is a reinterpretation of the original song by Devendra Banhart, released on the 2019 EP “Vast Ovoid”. The track is a dreamy, electronic remix that transforms the acoustic ballad into a lush and hypnotic soundscape. The remix features Helado Negro’s signature blend of Latin American rhythms and psychedelic electronics, with swirling synths and atmospheric percussion adding to the song’s dreamy, otherworldly feel.

Banhart’s vocals are still present, but they are woven into the fabric of the remix, with his voice floating in and out of the mix like a distant memory. The result is a beautiful and captivating track that takes the listener on a journey through a world of swirling colors and ethereal soundscapes.

“Love Song – Helado Negro Remix” is a fascinating reinterpretation of a classic Devendra Banhart track, showcasing the creative potential of remixing and reimagining music.

10. Volta e Meia

“Volta e Meia” is a song by Devendra Banhart, released on his 2005 album “Cripple Crow”. The song is a vibrant, upbeat track with a joyful, celebratory feel. Banhart sings in Portuguese, with lyrics that speak of love and longing, and the simple joys of life.

The music is a blend of folk, rock, and Brazilian rhythms, with lively percussion, bright acoustic guitar, and swirling strings creating a dynamic and exciting sound. Banhart’s vocals are filled with passion and energy, conveying a sense of pure joy and excitement. The song has a festive, almost carnival-like atmosphere, with its infectious rhythms and catchy melody encouraging listeners to dance and sing along.

“Volta e Meia” is a shining example of Devendra Banhart’s ability to blend diverse musical influences and create something truly unique and memorable.