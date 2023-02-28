De La Soul is a hip hop group from Long Island, New York, that rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Known for their quirky and innovative style, the group’s music has been widely influential in the hip hop community.

One of their most iconic songs is “Me, Myself and I,” released in 1989. The song’s catchy hook and funky beat became an instant hit, and its message of self-empowerment and individuality resonated with audiences.

Another notable De La Soul song is “Eye Know,” from their debut album “3 Feet High and Rising.” The song features a sample from Steely Dan’s “Peg” and has a laid-back, jazzy feel that is characteristic of much of the group’s music. The lyrics are a love letter of sorts to a woman, and the song’s playful, romantic vibe is perfectly complemented by the music.

“Stakes Is High” is another standout De La Soul track. Released in 1996, the song is a commentary on the state of hip hop at the time and the negative influence of commercialism on the genre. The lyrics are biting and insightful, and the beat is sparse and gritty, with a sense of urgency that perfectly captures the song’s message.

Overall, De La Soul’s music has had a profound impact on hip hop, inspiring countless artists to experiment with new sounds and push the boundaries of the genre. Their unique blend of humor, intelligence, and musicality has made them one of the most beloved and respected groups in the history of hip hop.

1. Me, Myself and I

“Me, Myself and I” is a classic hip-hop track from the legendary trio De La Soul. Released in 1989, the song is a celebration of individuality and self-identity. The catchy and upbeat groove, filled with samples from classic funk and soul tracks, perfectly complements the group’s witty and clever lyrics. The track was a commercial and critical success, becoming a top 40 hit in the US and the UK, and helped to establish De La Soul as one of the most innovative and influential groups in hip-hop history. The song’s message of self-love and authenticity continues to resonate with fans to this day.

2. Say No Go

“Say No Go” is a playful and catchy hip-hop track by De La Soul that was released in 1989. The song features a sample from the classic Hall & Oates hit “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” and the lyrics encourage listeners to reject drugs and embrace positivity. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the group chanting “Say no go, say no go” over a funky beat. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it has since become a beloved classic of the hip-hop genre.

3. Afro Connections at a Hi-5 (In the Eyes of the Hoodlum)

“Afro Connections at a Hi-5 (In the Eyes of the Hoodlum)” is a funky and upbeat track from De La Soul’s 1991 album “De La Soul is Dead.” The song features a sample from the legendary funk group The Meters and includes playful lyrics that celebrate African-American culture and identity. The title of the song is a reference to the traditional African-American greeting, the “high five,” and the track itself is an ode to the street culture of urban communities. With its infectious beat and positive message, “Afro Connections at a Hi-5” remains a beloved classic of the hip-hop genre.

4. Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa

“Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” is a socially conscious track by De La Soul that explores themes of domestic violence and abuse. The song tells the story of a girl named Millie who has suffered years of abuse at the hands of her father, leading to a violent outburst where she pulls a pistol on Santa Claus. The lyrics are both thought-provoking and poignant, painting a vivid picture of Millie’s struggles and the impact of violence on her life. The song features a sample from James Brown’s “Funky Drummer” and showcases the group’s signature sound of sampling and storytelling. “Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa” is a powerful and emotive track that highlights De La Soul’s commitment to social commentary and activism in their music.

5. Breakadawn

“Breakadawn” is a 1993 hip hop classic by De La Soul, known for its infectious beat and clever lyrics. The song is built around a sample of Michael Jackson’s “I Can’t Help It,” but the trio puts their own spin on it with their unique flow and playful wordplay. The track also features a memorable video, with De La Soul dressed in colorful, eclectic outfits and dancing around a cityscape. “Breakadawn” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of De La Soul’s most well-known songs. Its influence can still be heard in modern hip hop today.

6. I Am I Be

“I Am I Be” is a single from De La Soul’s 1991 album, “De La Soul Is Dead.” The song features a jazzy beat with lyrics that explore the identity of the group members as they navigate through life and the music industry. The lyrics are introspective and self-reflective, with a focus on staying true to oneself and avoiding conformity. The song also incorporates a sample from jazz musician Donald Byrd’s “Wind Parade,” which adds to its overall smooth and laid-back vibe. “I Am I Be” is a standout track on the album and showcases De La Soul’s unique style and message-driven approach to hip-hop.

7. Stakes Is High

“Stakes Is High” is a socially conscious hip-hop track by De La Soul that critiques the state of rap music and society as a whole. The lyrics touch on a variety of issues including police brutality, poverty, commercialization of hip-hop, and the effects of materialism. The song features a minimalist, jazz-influenced beat that complements the introspective nature of the lyrics. “Stakes Is High” is widely considered to be one of De La Soul’s most impactful and important songs, and it continues to resonate with listeners who appreciate socially conscious hip-hop that addresses important societal issues.

8. The Hustle

“The Hustle” is a groovy and upbeat track by De La Soul that features a prominent bassline and jazzy horns. The lyrics describe the daily hustle and grind of life in the city, with references to street vendors, subway rides, and even a nod to classic soul group The Temptations. The chorus encourages listeners to keep pushing forward and working hard, even when times are tough. The song showcases De La Soul’s signature style of blending playful wordplay with social commentary, and its infectious energy makes it a standout track on their 1991 album “De La Soul Is Dead.”

9. Oooh

De La Soul’s “Oooh” featuring Redman is a playful and fun track that showcases the group’s signature style of clever rhymes and humorous wordplay. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff and a funky bassline that give it an upbeat and danceable vibe. The verses are filled with pop culture references and witty punchlines, while Redman’s guest verse adds an extra layer of energy and humor to the track. “Oooh” is a great example of De La Soul’s ability to combine lighthearted fun with smart and thoughtful lyrics, making it a fan favorite and a standout track in their discography.

10. Rock Co. Kane Flow

“Rock Co. Kane Flow” is a collaboration between De La Soul and MF DOOM, featuring a sample from Billy Joel’s “Stiletto.” The song is a tribute to the art of hip-hop and pays homage to the pioneers of the genre. With clever wordplay and smooth delivery, the lyrics explore the history and evolution of hip-hop, while the beat incorporates elements of funk and jazz. The song also features a guest verse from DOOM, who adds his signature lyrical style to the track. Overall, “Rock Co. Kane Flow” is a testament to the creativity and innovation of De La Soul and MF DOOM as hip-hop artists.