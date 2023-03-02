The 1990s was an exciting decade for music, particularly for dance music enthusiasts. This period was marked by the rise of new genres like Eurodance, house, techno, and trance, and saw the emergence of iconic artists like Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Whitney Houston. The music videos of the 90s were also a visual feast, with their bold and colorful aesthetics that defined the era. The music of the 90s was so infectious and memorable that it has continued to inspire modern-day artists and producers, and the dance music genre remains a vibrant and popular genre today.

In this article, we will take a look back at some of the most iconic dance songs of the 90s. From Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” to the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” and from MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” we will explore the biggest hits that got people dancing during this era. We will also delve into the cultural significance of these songs, examining how they reflected the social and political climate of the time, and how they contributed to shaping the music and dance culture of the 90s. So, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the beat of the 100 best dance songs of the 90s.

1. Vogue – Madonna

Madonna’s “Vogue” is an iconic dance-pop track that topped the charts worldwide in 1990. Inspired by the ballroom dance style of the same name, the song features a catchy synth riff and a pulsating beat that invite listeners to move their bodies on the dance floor. The song’s lyrics pay homage to the glamour and flamboyance of the Golden Age of Hollywood and the drag ball culture of the 1980s. Madonna’s sultry vocals and confident delivery add to the song’s appeal, making it an instant classic. “Vogue” is not only a dancefloor staple but also a cultural touchstone that celebrates the power of self-expression and individuality.

2. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C&C Music Factory

“Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C&C Music Factory is a high-energy dance anthem that dominated the dance floors of the 90s. The song features powerful vocals by Martha Wash and catchy rap verses by Freedom Williams, all set to a pulsating beat and infectious groove. The chorus, with its iconic “Everybody dance now!” refrain, is an instant crowd-pleaser that gets everyone moving. The song’s use of samples, including the “woo!” from Sylvester’s “Do Ya Wanna Funk” and the “come on” from James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing,” adds to its undeniable appeal. “Gonna Make You Sweat” became a massive hit, topping charts around the world and earning critical acclaim for its ability to get people on their feet and dancing. Even today, the song remains a favorite of DJs and dance enthusiasts alike, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal.

3. Groove Is In The Heart – Deee-Lite

Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is In The Heart” is an infectious dance-pop song that combines elements of funk, house, and disco to create a truly unique sound. With its funky bassline, playful lyrics, and memorable horn riff sampled from Herbie Hancock’s “Bring Down the Birds,” this song is guaranteed to get people moving on the dance floor. Lead vocalist Lady Miss Kier’s soulful delivery is complemented by the rap verses of Q-Tip, making for a dynamic and energetic performance. The song’s uplifting message of love and acceptance is conveyed through its catchy chorus, encouraging listeners to let go and dance their hearts out. “Groove Is In The Heart” is a timeless classic that remains a staple of dance parties and clubs to this day.

4. The Power – SNAP!

“The Power” by SNAP! is a high-energy dance track that dominated the charts in the early 90s. The song features a catchy and infectious beat, with memorable rap verses and a powerful chorus that will make you want to dance along. The track’s uplifting lyrics encourage listeners to seize the day and embrace their inner strength, making it a popular anthem for motivational workout playlists. With its blend of electronic and hip-hop influences, “The Power” remains a classic of the era and a favorite of dance music fans around the world.

5. Whoomp! There It Is – Tag Team

“Whoomp! There It Is” is a catchy and upbeat dance track by American hip hop duo Tag Team. The song became a massive hit in the 90s and has since become a party classic. The song is known for its iconic chant of “Whoomp! There it is” which has been widely used in popular culture. The catchy beat and rap lyrics of the song make it impossible not to dance along to. The chorus of the song is particularly infectious, making it the perfect dance anthem for any party. “Whoomp! There It Is” is a fun and lighthearted song that has stood the test of time and continues to be played at dance parties, sporting events, and other social gatherings.

6. Macarena (Bayside Boys remix) – Los Del Rio

“Macarena” by Los Del Rio is one of the most iconic dance songs of the 90s. This Spanish song, with its catchy beat and easy-to-follow dance moves, quickly became a global phenomenon. The Bayside Boys remix version took the song to new heights, making it an even bigger hit in the US and worldwide. The song’s irresistible rhythm and lyrics that tell a story of a woman named Macarena who is cheating on her boyfriend have made it a timeless classic that still gets people up and dancing today. Whether you know the dance or not, “Macarena” is a song that’s hard not to move to.

7. U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer

“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer is a timeless classic from the 90s that still gets people moving today. The catchy beat, infectious hook, and iconic hammer pants make this song an undeniable dance floor hit. The song’s lyrics revolve around MC Hammer’s skill as a rapper and dancer, with the chorus delivering a message that he’s untouchable in both regards. The song’s sample from the Rick James classic “Super Freak” adds an extra layer of funk and groove, making it impossible not to move your feet. “U Can’t Touch This” was not only a massive hit when it was released, but it has since become a pop culture staple, frequently appearing in movies, TV shows, and advertisements. The song’s music video, featuring Hammer’s signature dance moves, has become a cultural touchstone of the era. Overall, “U Can’t Touch This” remains an enduring dance classic that continues to bring people to the dance floor.

8. Unbelievable – EMF

“Unbelievable” by EMF is a high-energy dance track that combines rock, rap, and electronic elements. With its catchy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and infectious hook, the song quickly became a massive hit in the early 90s. The vocals are delivered with a rebellious and energetic attitude, perfectly capturing the carefree spirit of the era. The lyrics describe the feeling of being swept up in a moment of excitement and joy, and the urge to let loose and dance without a care in the world. The song’s upbeat tempo and driving rhythm make it impossible to resist dancing along, and it remains a favorite party anthem to this day. “Unbelievable” is a testament to the power of combining different genres to create something fresh and exciting, and its enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal.

9. Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot is a hip-hop classic that has remained popular since its release in 1992. The song’s catchy beat and clever lyrics celebrate and embrace curves and the beauty of full-figured women. The song is filled with humorous lines, cultural references, and a sample of the 1986 electro-funk hit “Technicolor” by Channel One. The song’s iconic intro, “Oh my god, Becky, look at her butt” has become a pop culture reference and is instantly recognizable to many. The music video features dancers and women of all shapes and sizes, reinforcing the message of body positivity. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. “Baby Got Back” remains a party anthem and is frequently played at weddings, sporting events, and dance clubs.

10. Good Vibrations – Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch feat. Loleatta Holloway

“Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch featuring Loleatta Holloway was a major dance hit in the 90s. With a catchy beat and infectious lyrics, the song became a party anthem that filled dance floors across the country. The song features the signature rap style of Marky Mark, along with the powerful vocals of Loleatta Holloway. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and mix of rap and dance music elements, made it a crossover hit that appealed to fans of multiple genres. The music video featured Marky Mark’s famous six-pack abs and dance moves, which only added to the song’s popularity. “Good Vibrations” has since become a staple of 90s dance music and remains a beloved classic.

11. Finally – Ce Ce Peniston

Ce Ce Peniston’s “Finally” is an uplifting dance anthem that rose to fame in the early ’90s. The song features a powerful vocal performance from Peniston, backed by a driving beat and catchy piano melody. Its lyrics about finding love and happiness after waiting for so long resonated with listeners and quickly made it a club and radio hit. The song’s production and arrangement, which blend elements of house, disco, and pop, were ahead of their time and influenced the dance music of the era. “Finally” remains a beloved classic of the ’90s dance scene, and its infectious energy and feel-good message continue to inspire generations of music lovers.

12. Show Me Love – Robin S.

“Show Me Love” by Robin S. is a quintessential dance track from the 90s that still gets people moving on the dance floor today. Released in 1993, the song features an upbeat house rhythm and powerful vocals that are impossible not to sing along to. The iconic hook “show me love, show me love, show me love” is instantly recognizable and makes the listener want to dance along with the infectious beat. The song was a major hit when it was first released and has since been covered and remixed by countless artists, solidifying its status as a classic dance anthem. Whether you’re at a party or just need a pick-me-up, “Show Me Love” is sure to get you in the dancing mood.

13. Get Ready For This – 2 Unlimited

“Get Ready for This” is a high-energy dance track by the Belgian techno music duo 2 Unlimited. The song features a catchy and repetitive melody, along with pulsating beats and driving synths that create an infectious groove that is impossible to resist. The lyrics are minimal, but they are designed to get the crowd hyped up and dancing, with the refrain “Get ready for this!” repeated throughout the song. The track became a massive hit in the early 90s, and it has since become an anthem for sports teams and workout routines alike. Its upbeat tempo and driving rhythm make it perfect for any high-energy setting, whether you’re working out, dancing at a club, or getting ready for a big game. Overall, “Get Ready for This” is a classic dance track that remains a favorite of DJs and dance enthusiasts around the world.

14. Here Comes the Hotstepper (Heartical mix) – Ini Kamoze

“Here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze is a high-energy dancehall reggae tune that quickly became a favorite among club-goers and radio listeners alike. The Heartical mix features a catchy melody that’s impossible not to dance to, with Kamoze’s distinctive voice delivering infectious lyrics about dancing and having fun. The song’s rhythm is dominated by a pounding beat and a catchy bassline that will keep your feet moving from beginning to end. It’s a perfect example of the catchy, upbeat dance music that dominated the early ’90s, with its infectious beat and memorable lyrics still making it a popular choice for dance floors and workout playlists today. “Here Comes the Hotstepper” is a true classic of the era and a must-listen for any fan of ’90s dance music.

15. Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It – Will Smith

“Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” is a feel-good, upbeat hip-hop track by Will Smith that became an instant hit in the late ’90s. The song features a catchy, funky beat and playful lyrics that are impossible not to dance to. With its infectious chorus and energetic flow, the song quickly became a club favorite and a radio staple, making it one of the most memorable and beloved dance songs of the ’90s. Will Smith’s confident and charming personality shines through in the track, making it a fun and lighthearted addition to any dance playlist.

16. C’mon N Ride It (The Train) – Quad City DJs

Released in 1996, “C’mon N Ride It (The Train)” by Quad City DJs is a high-energy dance track that became a staple in the clubs and on the radio during the mid-90s. The song features an infectious beat, a catchy hook, and a call to action that encourages listeners to “get on the train” and join the party. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, making it easy for anyone to sing along and dance to. The track also features a whistle sound that is reminiscent of a train, adding to the song’s overall theme. “C’mon N Ride It (The Train)” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of the most popular dance songs of the 90s. Even today, the song remains a favorite among those who love to dance and party, making it a timeless classic of the era.

17. Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Crystal Waters

“Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” is a dance classic by American singer-songwriter Crystal Waters. The song was released in 1991 and became a hit around the world with its catchy melody and powerful lyrics. The song talks about a woman who is struggling with homelessness and poverty but still has hope and dreams of a better future. The infectious beat and the use of gospel-like vocals in the chorus make this track an uplifting and empowering anthem. Waters’ soulful vocals and the funky house beat create a perfect dancefloor filler that will keep you moving all night long. “Gypsy Woman” is a timeless track that has become a staple in dance music and is still played in clubs and parties to this day.

18. Believe (Life After Love) – Cher

“Believe (Life After Love)” is a dance-pop anthem by American singer Cher, released in 1998. The song is renowned for its use of Auto-Tune, which was initially considered a novelty but became a defining characteristic of contemporary pop music. The lyrics express a newfound sense of strength and independence after heartbreak, and the chorus’s repetition of “Do you believe in life after love?” has become an iconic pop culture reference. The song became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in more than ten countries, including the United States, and earning Cher her first Grammy Award. “Believe” is a timeless classic that remains a staple in dance clubs and parties, and its influence can be heard in the countless dance-pop songs that followed it.

19. Everybody Everybody – Black Box feat. Martha Wash

Black Box’s hit single “Everybody Everybody” featuring the powerhouse vocals of Martha Wash, became an instant classic in the dance music scene of the 90s. The infectious and upbeat track is known for its catchy chorus and lively beats that get the party going. The song’s high energy and disco-inspired sound is a perfect example of the Eurodance genre, which gained immense popularity in the 90s. Martha Wash’s soulful and commanding vocals add a layer of intensity to the song, making it an unforgettable dance anthem. “Everybody Everybody” is a timeless track that continues to inspire dancers and partygoers to get on the dance floor and let loose.

20. I Like To Move It – Real 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman

“I Like To Move It” is an iconic dance anthem that dominated the clubs in the 90s. Produced by Erick Morillo and Mark Quashie, the song features the vocals of The Mad Stuntman, who chants the catchy refrain, “I like to move it, move it” over a pulsating beat and funky bassline. The song’s infectious rhythm and upbeat tempo make it impossible to resist dancing to, and it has become a staple at parties and sporting events around the world. Its popularity was further amplified by its use in the Madagascar movie franchise, making it a beloved classic for generations to come. With its fun and energetic vibe, “I Like To Move It” continues to be a go-to dance anthem and a reminder of the carefree and fun spirit of the 90s dance scene.

21. Touch Me (All Night Long) – Cathy Dennis

“Touch Me (All Night Long)” is a classic dance-pop hit by British singer Cathy Dennis. Released in 1991, the song features an upbeat and catchy melody, with Dennis’s vocals exuding sensuality and a sense of urgency. The chorus, with its infectious “ooh-ooh” hook, is an earworm that’s hard to forget. The track’s production features a blend of electronic and acoustic instruments, including a piano riff and a horn section that adds to its funky feel. “Touch Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including the UK and US. The song’s music video, featuring Dennis performing a sultry dance routine in a club setting, helped to solidify her image as a rising pop star. Even today, “Touch Me (All Night Long)” remains a staple on many dance floors and radio stations around the world.

22. Rhythm is a Dancer – SNAP!

“Rhythm is a Dancer” by German group SNAP! is a classic dance anthem that was released in 1992. The song features the soulful vocals of lead singer Penny Ford and is characterized by its upbeat, infectious melody and catchy hook. The lyrics emphasize the power of music to move people and create a sense of unity on the dance floor. The song’s iconic opening line, “Rhythm is a dancer, it’s a soul’s companion, you can feel it everywhere,” has become a popular catchphrase in the world of dance music. The song’s combination of house and techno beats with a pop sensibility helped make it a massive hit in both the US and Europe, and it remains a beloved classic of the 90s dance music genre.

23. Be My Lover – La Bouche

“Be My Lover” by La Bouche is an upbeat and energetic dance track from the 90s. The song features driving beats, powerful vocals, and catchy hooks that are sure to get you moving on the dance floor. The lyrics are all about finding that special someone and wanting to be their lover, with the chorus imploring the listener to “be my lover, want to be my lover.” The song’s production is a perfect example of the Eurodance sound that was so popular in the 90s, with its mix of house and techno elements. “Be My Lover” was a huge hit when it was released, reaching number one on the dance charts in the United States and Canada, and charting in the top ten in several other countries. Even today, it remains a beloved dance classic that is sure to get any party started.

24. Rhythm of the Night – Corona

“Rhythm of the Night” by Corona is a classic Eurodance track that will make you want to hit the dance floor. Released in 1993, the song’s infectious beat and catchy melody made it an instant hit around the world. The powerful vocals of lead singer Olga de Souza perfectly complement the upbeat rhythm and energizing synths. The song’s message about dancing and enjoying life adds to its appeal and makes it a perfect party anthem. With its nostalgic vibe, “Rhythm of the Night” continues to be a crowd-pleaser and a favorite of ’90s music lovers.

25. Children (Dream version) – Robert Miles

“Children” is a dreamy and ethereal dance track that quickly became a global sensation in the mid-90s. Robert Miles’ iconic synthesizer melody, accompanied by a steady drum beat and sweeping strings, creates a sense of uplifting euphoria that transports the listener to a higher state of consciousness. The dreamlike quality of the song is further enhanced by the vocal samples that are layered throughout, adding a mystical and enchanting touch. “Children” is a timeless classic that perfectly captures the essence of the electronic dance music genre, and it continues to inspire and move audiences around the world to this day.

26. Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince is a classic summer anthem that was released in 1991. The song features smooth vocals from Will Smith and a sample from Kool & the Gang’s “Summer Madness.” The track is a perfect blend of hip-hop and R&B, with its laid-back beat and catchy lyrics that describe the joys of summer, from barbecues to cruising around in a car with the windows down. The song has a nostalgic feel that takes listeners back to the carefree days of their youth, making it a beloved favorite among fans of 90s music.

27. What Is Love? – Haddaway

“What Is Love?” by Haddaway is a Eurodance classic that became a massive hit in the early 1990s. The upbeat tempo, catchy synth riff, and Haddaway’s soulful vocals make for a high-energy dance track that’s sure to get people moving. The song’s lyrics explore the confusion and pain of unrequited love, which many listeners can relate to. The infectious chorus, with its repeated refrain of “What is love? Baby don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me, no more,” has become iconic, and the song remains a staple of many ’90s music playlists.

28. Mr. Vain – Culture Beat

“Mr. Vain” by Culture Beat is a Eurodance classic that was released in 1993. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a dance floor favorite to this day. The lyrics describe a man who is vain and self-centered, and the singer warns him that his looks will fade and his arrogance will be his downfall. The song’s music video features the band performing on a stage in front of flashing lights and a dancing crowd, adding to the party atmosphere. “Mr. Vain” was a huge success, reaching number one in 13 countries and solidifying Culture Beat’s place in the 90s dance music scene.

29. All That She Wants – Ace of Base

“All That She Wants” by Ace of Base is a classic 90s dance-pop hit that features catchy hooks and an infectious beat. The song is driven by a distinctive reggae-inspired bassline and features soulful vocals by lead singer Linn Berggren. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is looking for love but only wants a brief fling, hence the recurring chorus of “All that she wants is another baby”. The song’s memorable melody and catchy chorus helped it become a worldwide hit and a defining track of the 90s dance-pop era.

30. This Is Your Night – Amber

“This Is Your Night” is a classic dance-pop song by American singer Amber. Released in 1996, the song features an upbeat and catchy melody with a pulsing beat, driven by a combination of electronic and acoustic instrumentation. The lyrics speak of seizing the moment and living life to the fullest, with Amber’s confident and powerful vocals adding to the infectious energy of the song. With its irresistible hooks and memorable chorus, “This Is Your Night” became a massive club hit and remains a beloved staple of ’90s dance music to this day.

31. I’m Too Sexy – Right Said Fred

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred is a catchy and humorous dance-pop song that became a massive hit in the early 90s. The track features spoken and sung lyrics that boast of the singer’s physical attributes and fashion sense, backed by a bouncy beat and electronic instrumentation. The song’s memorable hook “I’m too sexy for my shirt” has become an enduring cultural reference, and the music video, featuring the band’s bare-chested models dancing and posing, is iconic. The playful and self-deprecating nature of the song has made it a favorite of pop culture, commercials, and dance floors for decades.

32. Another Night – MC Sar and The Real McCoy

“Another Night” by MC Sar and The Real McCoy is a catchy dance-pop track from the early 90s. The upbeat tempo and electronic beats make it perfect for the dance floor. The lead vocals, featuring rapper MC Sar, are accompanied by female vocals, creating a nice harmony. The lyrics tell the story of a person longing for love and hoping for another chance at romance. The chorus, with its repetitive hook, is sure to get stuck in your head. Overall, “Another Night” is a fun and energetic song that captures the spirit of the dance music of the era.

33. 100% (Pure Love) – Crystal Waters

“100% (Pure Love)” is an upbeat dance-pop song by American singer Crystal Waters. The track, released in 1994, features energetic beats, catchy hooks, and a soulful vocal performance by Waters. The song’s lyrics are about finding true love and not settling for anything less than 100% pure love. With its infectious groove and optimistic message, “100% (Pure Love)” became a massive hit, topping the US dance charts and crossing over to the mainstream. The song’s success helped establish Waters as a prominent figure in the 1990s dance music scene, and it remains a beloved classic of the era.

34. I’ve Been Thinking About You – Londonbeat

“I’ve Been Thinking About You” by Londonbeat is a catchy and upbeat dance-pop song from the early 90s. The song features a prominent drum beat, synth hooks, and the distinctive vocals of lead singer Jimmy Helms. The lyrics are about a person who can’t stop thinking about someone they love and how they can’t wait to see them again. The song was a big hit in the UK and the US, reaching the top ten in both countries. It’s a fun and energetic song that captures the essence of the early 90s dance-pop scene.

35. Total Eclipse of the Heart – Nikki French

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” is a dance-pop cover of the classic Bonnie Tyler song by Nikki French. The song features a driving beat, soaring synths, and French’s powerful vocals. The chorus, with its anthemic “turn around, bright eyes” refrain, is sure to get stuck in your head. The song was a big hit in the 90s, charting high in multiple countries and becoming a staple of dance clubs and karaoke bars everywhere. Whether you’re a fan of the original or discovering it for the first time, Nikki French’s version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is a fun and upbeat take on a beloved classic.

36. Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good) – Rozalla

“Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)” by Rozalla is an uplifting dance-pop anthem that encourages listeners to let go of their worries and embrace the freedom to feel good. With its catchy beat and powerful vocals, the song became a classic of the 90s dance music scene. Its inspiring message of self-acceptance and positivity has resonated with audiences for decades, making it a staple of parties and dance clubs around the world. Whether you’re feeling down or just need a boost of energy, “Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)” is the perfect song to lift your spirits and get you moving.

37. Tom’s Diner – D.N.A. feat. Suzanne Vega

“Tom’s Diner” by D.N.A. feat. Suzanne Vega is a classic 90s song that perfectly captures the feeling of nostalgia for simpler times. The track features a simple, almost hypnotic beat paired with Suzanne Vega’s distinctive voice as she sings about her observations while sitting in a diner. The track’s minimalist style and stripped-down sound have made it a cult classic, with many remixes and covers being released over the years. The song’s unique sound, catchy melody, and relatable lyrics have ensured that it remains a beloved favorite among fans of 90s music.

38. Strike It Up – Black Box

“Strike It Up” by Black Box is a dance-pop track that features powerful and upbeat rhythms, as well as catchy lyrics. The song was released in 1991 and became a hit in several countries. The lead vocals of Martha Wash, an accomplished singer known for her work with the Weather Girls, elevate the song’s energy with her powerful and soulful voice. The infectious beat and Wash’s vocal prowess make “Strike It Up” a perfect song for dance floors and parties. With its energetic and uplifting vibe, the song has stood the test of time and remains a beloved classic of the 90s dance music genre.

39. Tootsee Roll – 69 Boyz

“Tootsee Roll” by 69 Boyz is a classic party anthem that features a catchy hook and a danceable beat. The song has a fun and upbeat energy that makes it perfect for getting people on the dance floor. It also includes a simple dance routine that is easy to follow and has become a popular staple at weddings, parties, and other events. The lyrics celebrate the Tootsie Roll candy and encourage listeners to do the dance associated with it. Overall, “Tootsee Roll” is a fun and light-hearted song that is sure to bring a smile to your face and get you moving.

40. Run Away – MC Sar and The Real McCoy

“Run Away” is an upbeat dance-pop track from German Eurodance group MC Sar and The Real McCoy. With its infectious beat and catchy chorus, the song became a worldwide hit in the mid-1990s, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The song features lead vocals from German singer Patricia Petersen, with rapper Olaf “O-Jay” Jeglitza providing the rap verses. The lyrics tell the story of a troubled relationship, with the singer urging her partner to leave and start over again. “Run Away” is a quintessential example of Eurodance, with its pulsing beats and uplifting melodies that are sure to get people on the dance floor.

41. Jump Around – House of Pain

“Jump Around” is a hip hop classic by House of Pain that remains popular today. The song’s catchy beat and energetic lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and jump around. Released in 1992, it became a mainstream hit and helped to popularize the genre of Irish-American hip hop. The song features a sample from Bob and Earl’s “Harlem Shuffle” and includes shout-outs to various cities and groups, adding to its universal appeal. “Jump Around” has been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and sports events, cementing its status as a cultural touchstone.

42. Sadness Part I – Enigma

Enigma’s “Sadness Part I” is a captivating blend of Gregorian chants and electronic beats that transports listeners to an otherworldly realm. The haunting vocals, coupled with the ethereal instrumentation, create a mesmerizing and mystical soundscape that is both meditative and hypnotic. The song’s build-up, with its progressive layers of sound, reaches a crescendo that is both intense and euphoric. The unique fusion of ancient and modern elements makes this track a classic of the New Age and World Music genres. “Sadness Part I” is a must-listen for anyone seeking a sonic journey to a place beyond time and space.

43. Poison – Bell Biv Devoe

Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison” is a 90s R&B and hip-hop classic that seamlessly blends old-school grooves with fresh new beats. The track features a catchy hook and a smooth, funky bassline that makes it impossible to resist dancing along. The lyrics talk about a love that is like poison, toxic but irresistible. The song is also known for its iconic music video that features the group performing a synchronized dance routine while wearing brightly colored suits and fedoras. “Poison” has stood the test of time and remains a beloved party anthem and a staple of 90s music.

44. Rump Shaker – Wreckx-N-Effect

“Rump Shaker” by Wreckx-N-Effect is a high-energy hip hop track released in 1992. With its infectious beat and catchy hook, the song became an instant hit and a staple of dance floors across the country. The lyrics are full of innuendo and double entendres, celebrating the female form and encouraging listeners to shake their hips and move their bodies. The track features a sample from the 1972 song “Darkest Light” by Lafayette Afro Rock Band, giving it a classic funk feel. “Rump Shaker” is a fun and upbeat party anthem that continues to be enjoyed by fans of 90s hip hop and dance music.

45. This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” is an iconic R&B and hip-hop track that was released in 1995. The song’s infectious beat and catchy lyrics are a celebration of party culture and the joy of having a good time with friends. The chorus, “This is how we do it, it’s Friday night and I feel alright,” is a call to everyone to let loose and enjoy themselves. The song’s smooth groove and Jordan’s effortless flow make it an enduring favorite at clubs and parties, as well as a beloved throwback track for those who grew up in the ’90s.

46. Da’ Dip – Freak Nasty

“Da’ Dip” by Freak Nasty is a lively dance track that features a catchy beat and infectious lyrics that encourage listeners to move and groove on the dancefloor. Released in 1996, the song became a hit and a popular choice at parties and clubs. The song’s title and chorus refer to a dance move called the “dip,” which involves lowering the body and then lifting it back up quickly to the beat of the music. With its upbeat tempo and lively energy, “Da’ Dip” continues to be a beloved classic of ’90s dance music.

47. Hip Hop Hooray – Naughty By Nature

“Hip Hop Hooray” is an iconic hip hop song by the American group Naughty By Nature, released in 1993. The track is characterized by its upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and energetic lyrics that celebrate the hip hop culture. The song’s title and hook, “Hey ho, hey ho, hip hop hooray,” have become a staple chant in hip hop communities.

The song features a sample from the classic 1976 song “Rise” by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, which serves as the basis for the song’s upbeat instrumental backing. The rapping in the song is delivered by the group’s three members, Treach, Vin Rock, and DJ Kay Gee, with each member taking turns to showcase their skills and flow.

The lyrics of “Hip Hop Hooray” are a celebration of the hip hop culture and its ability to bring people together regardless of their backgrounds. The song’s verses touch on a variety of topics, from the history of hip hop to the skills required to be a successful rapper, to the diversity of hip hop fans around the world.

The chorus of “Hip Hop Hooray” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its catchy melody and call-and-response structure. The phrase “hey ho, hey ho” is repeated multiple times throughout the song, inviting listeners to join in and celebrate the hip hop culture along with the group.

Overall, “Hip Hop Hooray” is a timeless classic that has stood the test of time as a quintessential hip hop anthem. Its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a staple at parties and events, while its lyrics serve as a reminder of the cultural significance and diversity of the hip hop community.

48. O.P.P. – Naughty By Nature

“O.P.P.” is a popular hip hop song by the American group Naughty By Nature, released in 1991. The acronym in the title stands for “Other People’s Property,” which serves as a metaphor for extramarital affairs. The song’s catchy beat, memorable chorus, and tongue-in-cheek lyrics made it an instant hit and helped establish the group’s reputation as one of the most innovative and playful acts in hip hop at the time.

The instrumental backing of “O.P.P.” is characterized by its funky bassline, soulful horn samples, and catchy drum beat. The rapping in the song is delivered by the group’s lead rapper, Treach, with his distinctive flow and witty lyrics. The chorus of “O.P.P.” features a singalong melody and the titular acronym, which has become a cultural catchphrase.

The lyrics of “O.P.P.” revolve around the concept of infidelity, with Treach delivering clever rhymes about the consequences and pleasures of cheating on a significant other. Despite the controversial subject matter, the song’s humorous tone and clever wordplay made it a hit with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The chorus of “O.P.P.” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its catchy melody and call-and-response structure. The phrase “you down with O.P.P.?” is repeated multiple times throughout the song, inviting listeners to join in and sing along.

Overall, “O.P.P.” is a classic hip hop song that remains popular to this day. Its catchy beat, memorable chorus, and playful lyrics have made it a staple at parties and events, while its cultural significance as a metaphor for infidelity has cemented it as a cultural touchstone in hip hop history.

49. Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus

“Achy Breaky Heart” is a country pop song by American singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, released in 1992. The song’s catchy chorus, upbeat tempo, and memorable dance moves helped make it a hit both in the United States and internationally, and turned Cyrus into a household name.

The instrumental backing of “Achy Breaky Heart” is characterized by its twangy guitar riffs, catchy drum beat, and infectious melody. The song’s lyrics revolve around the theme of heartbreak, with Cyrus delivering a passionate performance that captures the pain and longing of a failed relationship.

The chorus of “Achy Breaky Heart” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its catchy melody and singalong lyrics. The phrase “don’t break my heart, my achy breaky heart” has become a cultural catchphrase and a staple at parties and events.

The success of “Achy Breaky Heart” helped popularize country pop as a genre and paved the way for other crossover hits in the years to come. The song’s popularity also led to a resurgence in line dancing, with fans around the world learning the “Achy Breaky” dance and performing it at parties and events.

Overall, “Achy Breaky Heart” is a classic country pop song that has stood the test of time as a beloved cultural touchstone. Its catchy chorus, infectious melody, and memorable dance moves continue to make it a hit with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

50. Jump – Kris Kross

“Jump” is a hip hop song by the American duo Kris Kross, released in 1992. The song’s catchy hook, infectious beat, and unique fashion style helped make it a hit both in the United States and internationally, and established Kris Kross as one of the most recognizable acts in hip hop at the time.

The instrumental backing of “Jump” is characterized by its bouncy synthesizer riff, funky bassline, and catchy drum beat. The rapping in the song is delivered by Kris Kross members Chris Kelly and Chris Smith, with their distinctive high-pitched voices and playful lyrics.

The chorus of “Jump” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its catchy melody and call-and-response structure. The phrase “Jump! Jump!” is repeated multiple times throughout the song, inviting listeners to join in and dance along.

The success of “Jump” helped popularize the “Kris Kross style,” which featured the duo wearing their clothes backwards. The unique fashion statement became a cultural touchstone in the 1990s and helped establish Kris Kross as trendsetters in the hip hop community.

Overall, “Jump” is a classic hip hop song that has stood the test of time as a beloved cultural touchstone. Its catchy hook, infectious beat, and unique fashion style continue to make it a hit with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

51. Sweet Dreams – La Bouche

“Sweet Dreams” is a dance-pop song by the German-American duo La Bouche, released in 1994. The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious melody, and catchy chorus helped make it a hit both in Europe and the United States, and established La Bouche as one of the most successful dance acts of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Sweet Dreams” is characterized by its pulsing synthesizer riff, driving drum beat, and energetic dance groove. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Melanie Thornton, with her powerful voice and dynamic range.

The chorus of “Sweet Dreams” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its singalong melody and uplifting lyrics. The phrase “sweet dreams are made of this” has become a cultural catchphrase and a staple at dance clubs and parties.

The success of “Sweet Dreams” helped establish La Bouche as one of the most successful dance acts of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “Be My Lover” and “Falling in Love.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved cultural touchstone and a timeless dance classic.

Overall, “Sweet Dreams” is a classic dance-pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy chorus, and dynamic vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the 1990s dance scene.

52. Go – Moby

“Go” is a dance song by American musician Moby, released in 1991. The song’s driving beat, sample-heavy composition, and hypnotic melody helped make it a hit both in the United States and internationally, and established Moby as one of the most innovative electronic music producers of the early 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Go” is characterized by its looping piano riff, breakbeat drum pattern, and sample of the vocal hook from the song “Laura Palmer’s Theme” from the TV show Twin Peaks. The song’s use of samples and loops was groundbreaking at the time and helped pave the way for the rise of electronic dance music in the years to come.

The vocals in “Go” are delivered by Moby himself, with his distinctive raspy voice and simple yet powerful lyrics. The chorus of the song, with its repetition of the phrase “go,” is catchy and anthemic, and has become a cultural touchstone and a staple at dance parties and events.

The success of “Go” helped establish Moby as one of the most innovative and influential electronic music producers of his time, and paved the way for other hits such as “Porcelain” and “Natural Blues.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a timeless classic of the electronic dance music scene.

Overall, “Go” is a groundbreaking electronic dance song that continues to captivate audiences with its driving beat, sample-heavy composition, and hypnotic melody. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the early 1990s electronic music scene.

53. Black Or White – Michael Jackson

“Black or White” is a pop song by the late American musician Michael Jackson, released in 1991. The song’s powerful vocal delivery, driving beat, and socially conscious lyrics helped make it a hit both in the United States and internationally, and established Jackson as one of the most influential pop artists of all time.

The instrumental backing of “Black or White” is characterized by its rock-influenced guitar riff, heavy drum beat, and catchy synth melody. The vocals in the song are delivered by Jackson himself, with his powerful voice and emotive delivery.

The lyrics of “Black or White” tackle issues of racial identity and prejudice, and advocate for a world where people can live together in harmony regardless of their skin color. The song’s message of unity and inclusivity resonated with audiences around the world, and helped establish Jackson as a socially conscious artist.

The success of “Black or White” helped cement Jackson’s status as one of the most influential pop artists of all time, and paved the way for other hits such as “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved classic of the pop music scene and a testament to Jackson’s enduring legacy.

Overall, “Black or White” is a powerful pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its driving beat, socially conscious lyrics, and powerful vocal delivery. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the pop music scene and a testament to Jackson’s enduring legacy.

54. Dreamer – Livin’ Joy

“Dreamer” is a dance-pop song by Italian electronic dance group Livin’ Joy, released in 1994. The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious melody, and uplifting lyrics helped make it a hit both in Europe and the United States, and established Livin’ Joy as one of the most successful dance acts of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Dreamer” is characterized by its driving dance beat, catchy piano riff, and pulsing synthesizer melody. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Janice Robinson, with her powerful voice and dynamic range.

The chorus of “Dreamer” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its uplifting lyrics and singalong melody. The phrase “I’m a dreamer, but my heart’s of gold” has become a cultural catchphrase and a staple at dance clubs and parties.

The success of “Dreamer” helped establish Livin’ Joy as one of the most successful dance acts of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “Don’t Stop Movin'” and “Where Can I Find Love.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved cultural touchstone and a timeless dance classic.

Overall, “Dreamer” is a classic dance-pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, uplifting chorus, and dynamic vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the 1990s dance scene.

55. Your Loving Arms – Billie Ray Martin

“Your Loving Arms” is a dance-pop song by German singer Billie Ray Martin, released in 1994. The song’s powerful vocal performance, driving beat, and emotive lyrics helped make it a hit both in the United Kingdom and internationally, and established Martin as a leading dance-pop artist of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Your Loving Arms” is characterized by its pulsing dance beat, soaring strings, and catchy synthesizer melody. The vocals in the song are delivered by Martin herself, with her powerful voice and emotive delivery.

The lyrics of “Your Loving Arms” express themes of longing, desire, and the power of love to heal and uplift. Martin’s passionate delivery and dynamic range lend the song a sense of emotional intensity and urgency that resonated with audiences around the world.

The success of “Your Loving Arms” helped establish Martin as a leading dance-pop artist of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “I Can’t Help Myself” and “Running Around Town.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved classic of the dance-pop scene and a testament to Martin’s enduring legacy.

Overall, “Your Loving Arms” is a powerful dance-pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its emotive lyrics, soaring melody, and passionate vocal delivery. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the 1990s dance scene and a testament to Martin’s lasting impact on pop music.

56. Where Do You Go? – No Mercy

“Where Do You Go?” is a dance-pop song by the American-German trio No Mercy, released in 1996. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and infectious hooks helped make it a hit both in Europe and the United States, and established No Mercy as one of the most successful dance-pop acts of the late 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Where Do You Go?” is characterized by its driving dance beat, pulsing synthesizer melody, and infectious hooks. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Marty Cintron, with his smooth voice and dynamic range.

The chorus of “Where Do You Go?” is perhaps the most memorable part of the song, with its catchy melody and singalong hooks. The phrase “Where do you go, my lovely?” has become a cultural catchphrase and a staple at dance clubs and parties.

The success of “Where Do You Go?” helped establish No Mercy as one of the most successful dance-pop acts of the late 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “Please Don’t Go” and “Kiss You All Over.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a beloved cultural touchstone and a timeless dance classic.

Overall, “Where Do You Go?” is a classic dance-pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and smooth vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the late 1990s dance scene.

57. Beautiful Life – Ace of Base

“Beautiful Life” is a pop-dance song by the Swedish band Ace of Base, released in 1995. The song’s upbeat tempo, positive lyrics, and catchy melody helped make it a hit worldwide, and cemented Ace of Base’s status as one of the most successful pop bands of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Beautiful Life” is characterized by its pulsing dance beat, infectious hooks, and uplifting synthesizer melody. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Linn Berggren and feature the band’s trademark harmonies.

The lyrics of “Beautiful Life” express themes of positivity, gratitude, and the beauty of living in the moment. The song’s joyful, upbeat message resonated with audiences around the world, and helped make it a beloved classic of the 1990s pop scene.

The success of “Beautiful Life” helped establish Ace of Base as one of the most successful pop bands of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “All That She Wants” and “The Sign.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a cultural touchstone and a testament to Ace of Base’s lasting legacy.

Overall, “Beautiful Life” is a classic pop-dance song that continues to captivate audiences with its uplifting message, infectious melody, and joyful vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the 1990s pop scene and a testament to Ace of Base’s enduring impact on pop music.

58. Moving on Up – M People

“Moving on Up” is an upbeat dance-pop song by the British band M People, released in 1993. The song’s lively tempo, catchy hooks, and uplifting message helped make it a hit in Europe and the United States, and established M People as one of the most successful dance-pop acts of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Moving on Up” is characterized by its driving beat, funky guitar riffs, and infectious hooks. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Heather Small, with her powerful voice and dynamic range.

The lyrics of “Moving on Up” express themes of hope, perseverance, and the power of positive thinking. The song’s joyful, optimistic message resonated with audiences around the world, and helped make it a beloved classic of the 1990s dance-pop scene.

The success of “Moving on Up” helped establish M People as one of the most successful dance-pop acts of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “One Night in Heaven” and “Search for the Hero.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a cultural touchstone and a testament to M People’s lasting legacy.

Overall, “Moving on Up” is a classic dance-pop song that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and powerful vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the 1990s dance scene and a testament to M People’s enduring impact on pop music.

59. Music Sounds Better with You – Stardust

“Music Sounds Better with You” is a French house song by the supergroup Stardust, released in 1998. The song’s catchy melody, infectious beat, and uplifting message helped make it a hit worldwide, and established Stardust as one of the most influential electronic music acts of the late 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Music Sounds Better with You” is characterized by its driving house beat, funky guitar riffs, and soaring synthesizer melody. The vocals in the song are provided by a sample of a vocal track from Chaka Khan’s “Fate,” which is looped throughout the song.

The lyrics of “Music Sounds Better with You” express themes of love, joy, and the transformative power of music. The song’s optimistic, upbeat message resonated with audiences around the world, and helped make it a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene.

The success of “Music Sounds Better with You” helped establish Stardust as one of the most influential electronic music acts of the late 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “Da Funk” and “Around the World” by Daft Punk. The song’s enduring popularity has made it a cultural touchstone and a testament to Stardust’s lasting legacy.

Overall, “Music Sounds Better with You” is a classic French house song that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and uplifting message. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene and a testament to Stardust’s enduring impact on electronic music.

60. Insomnia – Faithless

“Insomnia” is a trance dance anthem by British electronic music group Faithless, released in 1995. The song’s driving beat, infectious hooks, and powerful vocals helped make it a massive hit in the UK and around the world, and established Faithless as one of the most successful electronic music acts of the 1990s.

The instrumental backing of “Insomnia” is characterized by its pulsing bassline, hypnotic synthesizer melodies, and soaring vocal samples. The vocals in the song are delivered by lead singer Maxi Jazz, with his distinctive spoken-word style and dynamic range.

The lyrics of “Insomnia” express themes of restlessness, anxiety, and the struggle to find peace of mind. The song’s intense, driving energy resonated with audiences around the world, and helped make it a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene.

The success of “Insomnia” helped establish Faithless as one of the most influential electronic music acts of the 1990s, and paved the way for other international hits such as “God Is a DJ” and “We Come 1.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a cultural touchstone and a testament to Faithless’s lasting legacy.

Overall, “Insomnia” is a classic trance dance anthem that continues to captivate audiences with its pulsing beat, hypnotic melodies, and powerful vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene and a testament to Faithless’s enduring impact on electronic music.

61. U Don’t Know Me – Armand Van Helden feat. Duane Harden

“U Don’t Know Me” is a classic house music track by American DJ and producer Armand Van Helden, featuring vocals by Duane Harden. The song was released in 1999 and quickly became a massive hit, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart and earning widespread acclaim for its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and soulful vocals.

The track’s instrumental backing is driven by a classic house music beat, featuring a propulsive bassline, crisp percussion, and samples of James Brown’s classic “Soul Power ’74” and Carrie Lucas’s “Dance With You.” The vocals, provided by Duane Harden, are delivered with soulful energy and a powerful sense of conviction.

The lyrics of “U Don’t Know Me” speak to themes of self-empowerment and standing up for oneself in the face of criticism and adversity. The song’s infectious energy and uplifting message helped make it a beloved classic of the house music genre, and cemented Armand Van Helden’s reputation as one of the most influential DJs and producers of the era.

Overall, “U Don’t Know Me” is a classic house music anthem that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and soulful vocals. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene and a testament to Armand Van Helden’s lasting impact on the genre.

62. Around the World – Daft Punk

“Around the World” is a classic dance track by French electronic music duo Daft Punk, released in 1997. The song features a minimalist and repetitive beat that is characteristic of the duo’s signature style, with a catchy bassline and vocal samples that repeat the phrase “around the world” throughout the song.

The track’s music video, directed by Michel Gondry, features a visually stunning representation of the song’s repetitive structure, with dancers dressed in distinctive costumes representing different musical elements moving in a synchronized dance pattern.

The song’s influence on electronic dance music and popular culture is widely recognized, with its catchy melody and infectious groove becoming a staple of dance floors around the world. It remains one of Daft Punk’s most beloved and enduring tracks, and a testament to their ability to craft minimalist yet deeply compelling electronic music.

Overall, “Around the World” is a classic dance track that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious groove, minimalist structure, and iconic vocal samples. Its influence on electronic music and popular culture is widely recognized, making it a true classic of the genre and a testament to Daft Punk’s enduring impact on the music world.

63. Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit – Gina G.

“Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit” is an upbeat dance-pop track by Australian singer Gina G., released in 1996. The song features a catchy and infectious chorus, with Gina G. delivering playful and flirtatious vocals over a driving beat and electronic instrumentation.

The track’s high-energy dance beat and memorable hooks helped make it an instant hit, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart and earning Gina G. international acclaim. The song’s irresistible groove and fun-loving lyrics make it a beloved classic of the dance-pop genre, and a testament to the enduring appeal of upbeat and catchy dance music.

Overall, “Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit” is a classic dance-pop track that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious groove, catchy hooks, and playful lyrics. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene, and a testament to Gina G.’s lasting impact on the genre.

64. Professional Widow (Armand’s Star Trunk Funkin’ mix) – Tori Amos

“Professional Widow (Armand’s Star Trunk Funkin’ mix)” is a remix of the song by American singer-songwriter Tori Amos, released in 1996. The remix was produced by house music legend Armand Van Helden and features his signature funky, upbeat sound, with a driving beat and heavy bassline.

The remix helped propel the song to newfound popularity, becoming a massive hit in clubs and dance floors around the world. It features Tori Amos’ distinct vocals, layered over a groovy and infectious beat that perfectly captures the energy and vibe of the 90s house music scene.

Overall, “Professional Widow (Armand’s Star Trunk Funkin’ mix)” is a classic remix that perfectly captures the energy and vibe of the 90s dance music scene. Its infectious beat and catchy hooks make it a beloved classic of the electronic dance genre, and a testament to the enduring impact of innovative and creative remixes on the music world.

65. Come Baby Come – K7 and The Swing Kids

“Come Baby Come” is a high-energy hip hop and dance track by American rapper K7 and The Swing Kids, released in 1992. The song features a lively and infectious beat, punctuated by horns and funky guitar riffs, with K7 delivering catchy and playful lyrics that encourage listeners to dance and let loose.

The track’s upbeat and danceable groove helped make it a popular hit, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning K7 and The Swing Kids widespread acclaim. The song’s infectious energy and playful spirit make it a beloved classic of the 90s hip hop and dance scene, and a testament to the enduring appeal of upbeat and catchy party anthems.

Overall, “Come Baby Come” is a classic hip hop and dance track that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, catchy hooks, and fun-loving lyrics. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene, and a testament to K7 and The Swing Kids’ lasting impact on the genre.

66. Don’t Stop Movin’ – Livin’ Joy

“Don’t Stop Movin'” is a high-energy dance track by Italian group Livin’ Joy, released in 1996. The song features a fast-paced beat, punctuated by pulsing synths and soaring vocals, with catchy hooks that encourage listeners to keep moving and dancing.

The track’s upbeat and infectious groove helped make it a massive hit, reaching the top 10 on charts around the world and earning Livin’ Joy widespread acclaim. The song’s positive energy and infectious spirit make it a beloved classic of the 90s dance scene, and a testament to the enduring appeal of catchy and uplifting party anthems.

Overall, “Don’t Stop Movin'” is a classic dance track that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, soaring vocals, and uplifting lyrics. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene, and a testament to Livin’ Joy’s lasting impact on the genre.

67. We Like To Party – The Vengaboys

“We Like To Party” is a catchy and upbeat dance-pop song by Dutch group The Vengaboys, released in 1998. The track features infectious synth hooks, a bouncy rhythm, and fun and playful lyrics that invite listeners to join in on the party.

The song’s celebratory and carefree spirit made it a massive hit, reaching the top of charts in several countries and earning The Vengaboys widespread acclaim. The song’s upbeat energy and playful lyrics make it a beloved classic of the late 90s dance scene, and a testament to the enduring appeal of catchy and uplifting party anthems.

Overall, “We Like To Party” is a fun and infectious dance track that continues to captivate audiences with its catchy melody, bouncy rhythm, and playful lyrics. Its enduring popularity and cultural significance have cemented it as a beloved classic of the electronic dance scene, and a testament to The Vengaboys’ lasting impact on the genre.

68. Free (Mood II Swing mix) – Ultra Nate

“Free (Mood II Swing mix)” is a classic house track by American singer-songwriter Ultra Nate, released in 1997. The track features Ultra Nate’s powerful vocals over a soulful and groovy beat, with jazzy piano chords and uplifting strings creating a rich and melodic backdrop.

The Mood II Swing mix of “Free” is widely regarded as a classic of the genre, with its smooth and hypnotic rhythm, deep bassline, and infectious hooks creating a perfect fusion of soulful vocals and dancefloor energy. The track’s uplifting lyrics about personal freedom and self-expression add to its empowering and inspiring vibe, making it a timeless anthem for dance music lovers.

Overall, “Free (Mood II Swing mix)” is a standout track from the golden age of house music, showcasing Ultra Nate’s powerhouse vocals and the skilled production of Mood II Swing. Its soulful energy, uplifting lyrics, and infectious rhythm have made it a beloved classic of the genre, and a testament to the enduring power of dance music to unite and inspire.

69. Set U Free – Planet Soul feat. Nadine Renee

“Set U Free” is a classic dance track by American group Planet Soul featuring the vocals of Nadine Renee. Released in 1996, the song features a driving beat and catchy synth hooks, with Nadine Renee’s powerful vocals adding to the track’s energy and emotion.

The upbeat and infectious rhythm of “Set U Free” has made it a favorite of dance music fans around the world, and its lyrics about letting go and finding freedom have made it an anthem for those seeking liberation and self-expression. The track’s catchy chorus and memorable melody have made it a timeless classic of the genre, and its energetic and uplifting vibe has cemented its place in dance music history.

Overall, “Set U Free” is a standout track from the golden age of dance music, showcasing the powerful vocals of Nadine Renee and the skilled production of Planet Soul. Its catchy melody, driving beat, and inspiring lyrics have made it a beloved classic of the genre, and a testament to the enduring power of dance music to move and inspire.

70. The Bomb (These Sounds Fall into My Mind) – Bucketheads

“The Bomb (These Sounds Fall into My Mind)” by Bucketheads is a high-energy dance track that incorporates elements of disco and house music. The song features a catchy sample from Chicago’s “Street Player” and builds up to a powerful drop that is sure to get people moving on the dance floor. With its infectious beat and memorable vocal samples, “The Bomb” became a massive club hit in the late 90s, and it continues to be a popular dance floor filler to this day. The song’s upbeat and uplifting vibe makes it a perfect choice for parties, clubs, and any other event that requires a lively soundtrack.

71. Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia) – Us3

“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 is a unique fusion of jazz and hip-hop that combines a sample from Herbie Hancock’s “Cantaloupe Island” with catchy rap verses and a funky beat. The song’s title is a play on words, combining “Cantaloupe” with “Loop” to create “Cantaloop,” while “Flip Fantasia” refers to the song’s dreamy, almost surreal vibe. “Cantaloop” was a huge hit in the 90s, topping the charts in several countries and earning critical acclaim for its innovative sound. The song’s catchy hooks and memorable sample make it a timeless classic that continues to be a favorite among music lovers of all ages.

72. If You Could Read My Mind – Stars on 54

“If You Could Read My Mind” is a dance-pop cover of Gordon Lightfoot’s 1970 hit. The song features vocals from three female singers: Amber, Ultra Naté, and Jocelyn Enriquez, collectively known as Stars on 54. The track was produced by the Supermen Lovers and released in 1998. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and high-energy vocals make it a dance floor favorite. The trio’s harmonies are tight, and the production incorporates funky guitars, synths, and electronic beats. “If You Could Read My Mind” is a fun, feel-good song that captures the spirit of the late ’90s dance music scene.

73. Push the Feeling On – The Nightcrawlers

“Push the Feeling On” by The Nightcrawlers is a classic dance track from the early 90s. The song features a funky bassline, groovy rhythm guitar, and catchy vocal hooks. The repetitive lyrics and infectious beat make it a popular choice for dancefloors and parties. The track is characterized by its use of the Roland TR-909 drum machine, which gives it its distinctive sound. “Push the Feeling On” has been remixed and sampled by various artists over the years, cementing its place as a timeless classic in the world of dance music.

74. In De Ghetto – Bad Yard Club feat. Crystal Waters

“In De Ghetto” by Bad Yard Club featuring Crystal Waters is an upbeat dance track that incorporates reggae and house elements. The song features Crystal Waters’ powerful vocals and a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to “shake it in the ghetto.” The song’s lively beat and infectious rhythm make it a favorite for dancing and partying, while its lyrics celebrate the joy and energy of living life to the fullest. The track’s seamless fusion of different genres and influences has made it a classic in the dance music scene, and its appeal continues to endure to this day.

75. Magic Carpet Ride – Mighty Dub Katz

“Mighty Dub Katz” is a pseudonym for Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim. “Magic Carpet Ride” is a funky house track that features a sample from the Steppenwolf classic of the same name. The track starts with an infectious beat that gradually builds up before introducing the iconic guitar riff from the original song. The vocals are minimal and repetitive, allowing the groove to take over. The breakdown features a hypnotic, Eastern-inspired melody that leads into a hard-hitting climax. “Magic Carpet Ride” was a huge hit in the dance charts and remains a classic of the genre, with its funky basslines and catchy melodies that are guaranteed to get people dancing.

76. Boom Boom Boom – The Outhere Brothers

“Boom Boom Boom” by The Outhere Brothers is a high-energy dance track that features a catchy beat, infectious chorus, and provocative lyrics. Released in 1995, the song quickly became a club favorite and reached the top of the charts in several countries. The upbeat tempo and repetitive hooks make it an irresistible party anthem, while the suggestive lyrics add a hint of playfulness to the mix. With its memorable synth riff and playful vocal samples, “Boom Boom Boom” remains a classic dance track that still gets people moving on the dance floor.

77. 3 AM Eternal – The KLF

“3 AM Eternal” is a high-energy dance track by the British electronic group The KLF. The song features a catchy, repetitive hook that is impossible not to dance to. It begins with a dramatic orchestral introduction, followed by a pulsing beat and robotic vocals reciting the lyrics. The song’s lyrics describe the band’s mission to make music that will last forever and their desire to “make love not war” through their art. “3 AM Eternal” was a massive hit in the UK and around the world, and it remains a classic dance track that is still played in clubs and at parties today.

78. Do You Miss Me? – Jocelyn Enriquez

Released in 1996, “Do You Miss Me?” is a dance-pop song by American-Filipino singer Jocelyn Enriquez. The track features a catchy chorus and upbeat rhythms, showcasing Enriquez’s powerful and soulful vocals. The lyrics of the song describe a failed relationship and the protagonist’s desire to rekindle their love. The track was produced by Johnny Jam and Delgado and was a hit on the dance charts, peaking at number two on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. It is considered a classic dance anthem of the mid-90s and is still played in clubs and at dance parties today.

79. More and More – Captain Hollywood

“More and More” is a dance-pop song by German artist Captain Hollywood Project. Released in 1992, the song quickly gained popularity in dance clubs and peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and Captain Hollywood’s energetic vocals make “More and More” a classic Eurodance track. The song’s lyrics speak of a yearning for love and passion, with Captain Hollywood singing “More and more I wanna be sure, that you understand.” With its pulsating beat and sing-along chorus, “More and More” is a dancefloor anthem that has stood the test of time.

80. Tonight is the Night – Le Click

“Tonight Is The Night” by Le Click is a Eurodance classic that features soulful vocals and a dance beat that is impossible to resist. Released in 1994, the song quickly climbed the charts and has remained a beloved dancefloor staple ever since. With its catchy chorus and infectious melody, “Tonight Is The Night” is a perfect example of the upbeat and energizing Eurodance genre that dominated the dance scene in the 90s. Whether you’re hearing it for the first time or rediscovering it years later, this song is sure to make you want to get up and dance.

81. Born Slippy – Underworld

“Born Slippy” is an electronic dance track by the British group Underworld. The song was released in 1995 and became a massive hit in the UK, reaching the second spot on the charts. It’s characterized by its energetic and driving beats, accompanied by a memorable melody and vocals. The song gained further popularity due to its inclusion in the hit movie “Trainspotting,” which helped introduce it to a wider audience. “Born Slippy” remains one of the quintessential tracks of the 90s dance era and is still a favorite of club-goers and electronic music fans alike.

82. Jellyhead (Motiv8 mix) – Crush

“Jellyhead” is an upbeat dance track by the British group Crush. This remix by Motiv8 gives the song an even more energetic and fast-paced feel, with a driving beat and pulsing synths. The catchy chorus and infectious melody are sure to get anyone moving on the dance floor. The lyrics describe the confusion and mixed emotions of being in love, and the singer’s powerful vocals bring a sense of urgency and passion to the song. Overall, “Jellyhead (Motiv8 mix)” is a classic example of ’90s dance music, full of energy and excitement.

83. Dazzey Duks – Duice

“Dazzey Duks” by Duice is a high-energy hip-hop track from 1993 that still gets people moving today. The beat is infectious and the lyrics are playful, with references to everything from childhood cartoons to popular dance moves. The song is all about having fun and letting loose, and the upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it impossible to sit still while listening. With its unique blend of Miami bass, hip-hop, and pop influences, “Dazzey Duks” remains a classic party anthem that’s sure to get people on the dance floor.

84. Spin Spin Sugar (Armand van Helden mix) – Sneaker Pimps

“Spin Spin Sugar (Armand van Helden Mix)” by Sneaker Pimps is a captivating dance track that became a club classic in the late 90s. The song’s sultry, moody vocals and hypnotic beats make for a perfect mix, creating a mesmerizing sound that is both catchy and seductive. The Armand van Helden remix amplifies the song’s dance floor appeal with a driving bassline and house-inspired production that is impossible not to move to. The track’s lyrics are minimal, allowing the music to take center stage and whisk the listener away on a euphoric journey through the night.

85. Sugar Is Sweeter – CJ Bolland

“Slamming techno beats with an irresistible groove” is the perfect description for “Sugar Is Sweeter” by CJ Bolland. This classic dance anthem features an infectious bassline, hypnotic synths, and a soulful vocal sample that will keep your feet moving all night long. The driving beats and mesmerizing melody of this track make it a standout in the world of electronic dance music. Whether you’re a seasoned club-goer or a casual fan of dance music, “Sugar Is Sweeter” is sure to get you grooving and lost in the music.

86. No Diggity – BLACKstreet feat. Dr. Dre

“No Diggity” is a classic R&B/hip-hop song from the 90s that features smooth vocals from BLACKstreet and a slick rap verse from Dr. Dre. The song is built around a catchy and instantly recognizable sample from Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands” and also features a funky bassline, slick beats, and a laid-back groove. The lyrics are all about love and romance, with the singers professing their love for their significant other and promising to treat them right. The song was a huge commercial success and has remained a staple of 90s R&B/hip-hop playlists ever since.

87. Ray of Light – Madonna

“Ray of Light” is an iconic song by Madonna that was released in 1998. It features an uptempo, electronic dance beat and showcases Madonna’s signature vocals. The lyrics speak of personal transformation and the desire to break free from the constraints of everyday life. The song was praised for its use of synthesizers, sampling, and intricate production, and won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The music video, directed by Jonas Åkerlund, is a stunning visual representation of the song’s themes, featuring striking imagery and stunning cinematography. “Ray of Light” remains one of Madonna’s most celebrated and beloved songs.

88. It’s Like That ’98 – Jason Nevins vs Run-D.M.C.

“It’s Like That ’98” is a remix of Run-D.M.C.’s classic hip hop track by Jason Nevins. The song starts with a funky bassline and gradually builds with added percussion and samples, before launching into the iconic “It’s like that, and that’s the way it is” chorus. The remix gives the original track a more contemporary feel with updated beats and additional instrumentation. It was a huge hit in the late 90s and early 2000s, and remains a popular party anthem to this day, with its catchy hook and infectious energy sure to get people dancing.

89. Mo Money, Mo Problems – Notorious BIG feat. Puff Daddy & Ma$e

“Mo Money, Mo Problems” is a classic hip-hop track by the late Notorious B.I.G., featuring Puff Daddy and Ma$e. Released in 1997, the song is an upbeat celebration of success, fame, and fortune, with catchy samples from Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” and David Bowie’s “Fame.” The track showcases Biggie’s lyrical prowess and signature flow, with Puff Daddy and Ma$e adding their own unique styles to the mix. “Mo Money, Mo Problems” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning critical acclaim for its infectious beats and memorable hooks. It remains a beloved anthem of the 90s hip-hop era.

90. Whatta Man – Salt-n-Pepa & En Vogue

“Whatta Man” is a catchy hip-hop and R&B track that features two of the biggest names in female rap, Salt-n-Pepa, and the iconic R&B group En Vogue. The song celebrates a man who is not only handsome and charming but also kind, respectful, and devoted. With an upbeat tempo, lively brass instrumentation, and a memorable chorus, “Whatta Man” quickly became a fan favorite and reached the top of the charts in the mid-90s. Its empowering message and infectious groove continue to make it a beloved party anthem to this day.

91. Smooth – Carlos Santana with Rob Thomas

Released in 1999, “Smooth” is a Latin-infused rock song that features Carlos Santana’s signature guitar sound and Rob Thomas’s smooth vocals. The song quickly became a hit and spent 12 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it one of the biggest songs of the year. The song’s lyrics talk about the feeling of being in love and how it can make everything feel better. The catchy chorus and guitar riff, combined with Thomas’s soulful delivery, make “Smooth” an unforgettable tune that continues to be a popular favorite to this day.

92. Temptation – Corina

“Temptation” by Corina is a dance-pop hit from 1991 that features catchy synth beats and lively vocals. The song tells the story of a woman being tempted by a man who is playing hard to get, and her struggle to resist his advances. With its infectious chorus and energetic dance beats, “Temptation” became a popular club track and remains a favorite among fans of 90s dance music. Corina’s powerful vocals and the song’s upbeat tempo make it an irresistible addition to any dance party playlist.

93. Together Forever – Lisette Melendez

“Together Forever” is a dance-pop song by American singer Lisette Melendez. Released in 1991, the song quickly became a hit and remains a classic of the genre. The song’s catchy beat, uplifting lyrics, and Melendez’s powerful vocals combine to create a feel-good anthem that is perfect for any party or dance floor. The song’s message of love and commitment is delivered with a playful energy that is impossible to resist, making it a favorite of fans of ’90s dance music. With its infectious melody and undeniable groove, “Together Forever” is a timeless classic that still sounds fresh and exciting today.

94. Cotton Eye Joe – Rednex

Released in 1994, “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex is a popular dance track that fuses electronic and country music. The song features a catchy fiddle melody and fast-paced beats, making it a popular choice for line dancing and parties. The lyrics tell the story of a mysterious character named Cotton Eye Joe, whose origins and motives are unknown. The song’s infectious chorus invites listeners to sing along and dance, and the music video features the band performing in a barn while dancers show off their moves. “Cotton Eye Joe” remains a beloved party anthem and a staple of 90s pop culture.

95. Better Off Alone – Alice DeeJay

“Better Off Alone” is a 1998 dance track by Alice DeeJay that became a massive hit worldwide. The song’s catchy and hypnotic synth riff and soaring vocals create an irresistible dancefloor anthem that perfectly captures the late-’90s trance sound. The lyrics, which tell of a brokenhearted lover who declares their independence and self-reliance, also resonated with many listeners. The song’s popularity led to Alice DeeJay becoming one of the most prominent dance acts of the late-’90s and early 2000s. “Better Off Alone” remains a beloved classic of the dance genre and continues to be played in clubs and at festivals around the world.

96. Blue (Da Ba Dee) – Eiffel 65

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 is an iconic dance-pop anthem that dominated the late 90s with its unforgettable hook and catchy beats. The song is known for its distinctively synthesized vocals and upbeat electronic rhythm. It tells a story of a man who is “blue” and has no one to talk to, emphasizing the importance of connection and communication. The song’s music video also became famous for its futuristic visuals and blue-colored characters. “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” became a massive commercial success worldwide and cemented Eiffel 65 as a leading group in the Eurodance genre.

97. Don’t Call Me Baby – Madison Avenue

“Don’t Call Me Baby” by Madison Avenue is an energetic dance-pop anthem that dominated the charts in 1999. The song features a catchy hook, pulsating beat, and the soulful vocals of lead singer Cheyne Coates. The lyrics tell a story of a woman who refuses to be played by a man and demands respect. The song’s upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it an instant party favorite, perfect for dancing the night away. With its infectious sound and empowering message, “Don’t Call Me Baby” remains a beloved classic in the dance music genre.

98. It Feels So Good – Sonique

“It Feels So Good” is a dance-pop song by British singer Sonique, released in 2000. The track features a pulsating beat and Sonique’s soulful vocals that soar over the energetic production. The song’s lyrics are about the euphoria of falling in love and losing oneself in the moment. The chorus, “You make me feel so good, I feel so alive,” is an infectious hook that is sure to get stuck in your head. The track’s popularity led it to become a worldwide hit, topping the charts in several countries and earning Sonique multiple awards. Even today, the song remains a staple of dance parties and club nights.

99. Sexual (Li Da Di) – Amber

“Sexual (Li Da Di)” by Amber is a fun and upbeat dance-pop song that features the singer’s sultry vocals over a pulsing beat and funky guitar riffs. The lyrics are provocative and seductive, making it a popular track on dance floors in the late 1990s. The song has a catchy chorus that’s easy to sing along to, and the production features some great electronic elements that give it a modern feel. Amber’s performance is energetic and full of attitude, making “Sexual (Li Da Di)” a memorable track from the era of late ’90s dance-pop.

100. Livin’ La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” is a Latin pop-rock song by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, released in 1999 as the lead single from his self-titled debut English album. The song’s infectious beat and catchy lyrics catapulted it to global success, making it one of the most iconic and recognizable songs of the late ’90s. Its high-energy music video, featuring Martin’s charismatic performance and stunning visuals, helped solidify his status as a global pop icon. The song’s upbeat melody and bilingual lyrics about living life to the fullest have made it a timeless classic and a go-to party anthem.