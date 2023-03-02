The 1980s was a decade of vibrant culture, and no other genre of music embodied the spirit of the time quite like dance music. The infectious beats, the catchy lyrics, and the innovative music videos all helped to create a unique cultural phenomenon that defined the era. The 80s dance music scene was a melting pot of different styles, from disco to new wave to funk, and it produced countless hits that still resonate with audiences today. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the 100 best dance songs of the 80s, celebrating the music that defined a generation. We will explore the history behind each song, the cultural impact it had, and the reasons why it continues to be loved by fans of all ages. From Madonna to Michael Jackson, from Whitney Houston to Prince, these songs represent the very best of 80s dance music and continue to inspire new generations of fans. So put on your dancing shoes and join us on a journey through the music that defined a decade.

1. Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson is a classic 80s dance hit that has stood the test of time. Released in 1983, the song features a catchy bassline, groovy beats, and Jackson’s iconic vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman named Billie Jean who claims that Jackson is the father of one of her children. Jackson denies the accusation, but the song’s ambiguous lyrics leave room for interpretation. “Billie Jean” was a massive commercial success, topping charts around the world and earning numerous awards and accolades. The music video, which features Jackson’s signature dance moves and iconic outfit, helped to cement the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Billie Jean” remains a beloved classic and is often cited as one of Jackson’s best songs. Its infectious beat and memorable lyrics make it a must-listen for anyone who loves 80s dance music.

2. Into the Groove – Madonna

“Into the Groove” by Madonna is a quintessential 80s dance hit that captures the energy and spirit of the era. Released in 1985, the song features a catchy synth-pop beat, a memorable hook, and Madonna’s trademark vocals. The lyrics are simple but effective, encouraging listeners to lose themselves in the music and let go of their inhibitions. “Into the Groove” was a massive commercial success, topping charts around the world and earning critical acclaim for its infectious energy and danceability. The music video, which features Madonna dancing in a New York City club, helped to solidify the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Into the Groove” remains a fan favorite and is often included on lists of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its upbeat tempo and irresistible rhythm make it impossible not to move to, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to hit the dance floor.

3. Don’t You Want Me? – Human League

“Don’t You Want Me?” by Human League is a classic synth-pop hit from the early 80s that has become a staple of the era’s dance music scene. Released in 1981, the song features a catchy electronic beat, dramatic synths, and lead singer Philip Oakey’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a power struggle between a man and a woman, with each claiming to have made the other a success. “Don’t You Want Me?” was an instant commercial success, topping charts around the world and becoming the Human League’s biggest hit. The music video, which features a dramatic storyline and memorable visuals, helped to cement the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Don’t You Want Me?” remains a beloved classic and is often cited as one of the greatest songs of the 80s. Its infectious beat and memorable chorus make it a must-listen for anyone who loves 80s dance music.

4. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) – Eurythmics

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics is a defining 80s dance hit that showcases the duo’s unique sound and style. Released in 1983, the song features an iconic synth riff, Annie Lennox’s distinctive vocals, and a driving beat that propels the song forward. The lyrics are surreal and dreamlike, exploring themes of desire and longing. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts around the world and becoming one of the most recognizable songs of the 80s. The music video, which features Lennox and Dave Stewart in striking androgynous outfits, helped to cement the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” remains a beloved classic and is often cited as one of the greatest songs of the 80s. Its haunting melody and unforgettable synth riff make it a must-listen for anyone who loves 80s dance music.

5. Tainted Love – Soft Cell

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell is a timeless 80s dance hit that has become a staple of the era’s music scene. Originally a Northern Soul track by Gloria Jones, Soft Cell’s cover version features a hypnotic synth riff, lead singer Marc Almond’s distinctive vocals, and a catchy beat that makes it impossible not to dance to. The lyrics explore themes of heartbreak and betrayal, with Almond’s emotive delivery adding to the song’s sense of drama. “Tainted Love” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts around the world and becoming Soft Cell’s biggest hit. The music video, which features Almond in striking androgynous makeup and outfits, helped to cement the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Tainted Love” remains a beloved classic and is often cited as one of the greatest songs of the 80s. Its irresistible synth riff and Almond’s emotive vocals make it a must-listen for anyone who loves 80s dance music.

6. Super Freak Part I – Rick James

“Super Freak Part I” by Rick James is a high-energy 80s dance hit that showcases the funk legend’s musical prowess. Released in 1981, the song features a driving bassline, funky guitar riffs, and James’ charismatic vocals. The lyrics are playful and risqué, celebrating a woman who is “super freaky” and unapologetically sexual. “Super Freak Part I” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and earning critical acclaim for its infectious groove and danceability. The song has since become a classic of the funk genre and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its funky bassline and catchy chorus make it impossible not to move to, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get on the dance floor.

7. Beat It – Michael Jackson

“Beat It” by Michael Jackson is a timeless 80s dance hit that showcases the King of Pop’s musical talent and versatility. Released in 1983, the song features a driving rock beat, Eddie Van Halen’s iconic guitar solo, and Jackson’s signature vocal style. The lyrics tell the story of a street fight, with Jackson urging listeners to “beat it” and avoid violence. “Beat It” was a commercial and critical success, topping charts around the world and earning acclaim for its fusion of rock and dance music. The music video, which features a dramatic storyline and memorable dance choreography, helped to cement the song’s place in pop culture history. Even today, “Beat It” remains a beloved classic and is often cited as one of the greatest songs of the 80s. Its infectious beat, guitar solo, and iconic dance moves make it a must-listen for anyone who loves 80s dance music.

8. Celebration – Kool and The Gang

“Celebration” by Kool and The Gang is a classic 80s dance hit that has become a staple of parties and weddings around the world. Released in 1980, the song features a catchy chorus, horn section, and a disco beat that make it impossible not to dance to. The lyrics celebrate good times and encourage listeners to come together and party. “Celebration” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and feel-good vibes. The song has since become a classic of the disco and funk genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get up and dance.

9. 1999 – Prince

“1999” by Prince is an iconic 80s dance hit that showcases the late musician’s creativity and musical talent. Released in 1982, the song features a funky bassline, synth riffs, and Prince’s signature falsetto vocals. The lyrics explore themes of partying and the end of the world, with Prince urging listeners to “party like it’s 1999”. “1999” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top 20 on the US charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and danceability. The song has since become a classic of the pop and funk genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get on the dance floor.

10. It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock

“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock is a classic 80s hip-hop and dance hit that has stood the test of time. Released in 1988, the song features a funky beat, catchy samples, and Rob Base’s energetic rap vocals. The lyrics celebrate the power of collaboration and teamwork, with Base and EZ Rock trading verses and urging listeners to “make some noise”. “It Takes Two” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and danceability. The song has since become a classic of the hip-hop and dance genres and is often cited as one of the greatest party songs of all time. Its catchy chorus, memorable samples, and energetic rap make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get on the dance floor.

11. Push It – Salt-N-Pepa

“Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa is a classic 80s hip-hop and dance hit that has become a staple of parties and dance clubs around the world. Released in 1986, the song features a funky beat, catchy chorus, and Salt-N-Pepa’s signature rap vocals. The lyrics are playful and suggestive, with the duo urging listeners to “push it” and get up and dance. “Push It” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and danceability. The song has since become a classic of the hip-hop and dance genres and is often cited as one of the greatest party songs of all time. Its catchy chorus, memorable samples, and iconic dance moves make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get on the dance floor.

12. All Night Long (All Night) – Lionel Richie

“All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie is a classic 80s dance hit that has become a timeless party anthem. Released in 1983, the song features a groovy beat, catchy chorus, and Richie’s smooth vocals. The lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and the magic of music, with Richie urging listeners to “party hearty and we’ll feel alright”. “All Night Long” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and feel-good vibes. The song has since become a classic of the pop and R&B genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its upbeat tempo and sing-along chorus make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get up and dance.

13. Another One Bites the Dust – Queen

“Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen is a classic 80s rock and dance hit that has become one of the band’s most iconic songs. Released in 1980, the song features a funky bassline, catchy chorus, and Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals. The lyrics are dark and ominous, with Mercury singing about the cycle of violence and death. “Another One Bites the Dust” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and innovative production. The song has since become a classic of the rock and dance genres and is often cited as one of the greatest songs of all time. Its memorable bassline and sing-along chorus make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get up and dance.

14. Flashdance…What a Feeling – Irene Cara

“Flashdance…What a Feeling” by Irene Cara is a classic 80s dance hit that became the theme song for the popular movie “Flashdance”. Released in 1983, the song features an upbeat tempo, catchy chorus, and Cara’s powerful vocals. The lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and the thrill of pursuing your dreams, with Cara singing about the feeling of “being dancing for your life”. “Flashdance…What a Feeling” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song has since become a classic of the pop and dance genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its inspiring message and infectious rhythm make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to chase their dreams and dance to the beat of their own drum.

15. Holiday – Madonna

“Holiday” by Madonna is a classic 80s dance hit that helped to establish the pop icon as a major force in the music industry. Released in 1983, the song features a catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and Madonna’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics celebrate the joy of taking a break and enjoying life, with Madonna singing about the freedom and excitement of a carefree holiday. “Holiday” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and Madonna’s unique style. The song has since become a classic of the pop and dance genres and is often cited as one of Madonna’s greatest hits. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to let loose and have fun.

16. Let the Music Play – Shannon

“Let the Music Play” by Shannon is a classic 80s dance hit that helped to popularize the electronic dance music genre. Released in 1983, the song features a catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and Shannon’s soulful vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who finds herself lost in the music on the dancefloor, with Shannon singing about the power of music to bring people together and set them free. “Let the Music Play” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the dance charts and earning acclaim for its innovative use of electronic instrumentation and Shannon’s dynamic vocal performance. The song has since become a classic of the dance and electronic genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its infectious rhythm and Shannon’s powerful voice make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to lose themselves in the music.

17. Wild Thing – Tone Loc

“Wild Thing” by Tone Loc is a classic 80s rap hit that helped to popularize the hip-hop genre. Released in 1988, the song features a catchy melody, funky bassline, and Tone Loc’s distinctive voice. The lyrics tell the story of a man who meets a woman at a party and is instantly smitten with her, with Tone Loc rapping about his desire to get to know her better. “Wild Thing” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its infectious groove and Tone Loc’s playful rhymes. The song has since become a classic of the rap and hip-hop genres and is often cited as one of the greatest rap songs of all time. Its catchy beat and humorous lyrics make it a must-play at any party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to get up and dance.

18. Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic

“Pump Up the Jam” by Technotronic is a classic 80s dance hit that helped to popularize the electronic dance music genre. Released in 1989, the song features a catchy beat, pulsating synths, and Felly’s energetic rap verses. The lyrics encourage listeners to get up and dance, with Felly urging them to “pump up the jam” and “pump it up” to the rhythm of the music. “Pump Up the Jam” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its innovative use of sampling and Felly’s dynamic rap performance. The song has since become a classic of the dance and electronic genres and is often cited as one of the greatest dance songs of all time. Its infectious energy and Felly’s commanding presence make it a must-play at any dance party, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to pump up the volume and get down on the dancefloor.

19. Thriller – Michael Jackson

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson is a classic 80s pop hit that helped to define the era of music. Released in 1983, the song features a spooky intro, funky bassline, and Jackson’s iconic vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a horror movie come to life, with Jackson portraying a werewolf and his love interest being chased by zombies. The music video for “Thriller” was a landmark moment in pop culture, featuring a 14-minute short film directed by John Landis that has become an iconic cultural touchstone. “Thriller” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts and earning acclaim for its innovative music video and Jackson’s charismatic performance. The song has since become a classic of the pop and R&B genres and is often cited as one of the greatest music videos of all time. Its spooky melody and Jackson’s electrifying vocals make it a must-listen every Halloween, and it continues to inspire new generations of fans to dance along to its infectious beat.

20. Blue Monday – New Order

“Blue Monday” by New Order is an iconic synth-pop hit from the 80s that has become a staple of the genre. Released in 1983, the song features a hypnotic drumbeat, pulsing synths, and Bernard Sumner’s distinct vocals. The lyrics describe the aftermath of a party, with the narrator feeling drained and melancholy. “Blue Monday” is known for its distinctive sound, which was created using a combination of analog and digital synthesizers, and its innovative use of sampling. The song has become a touchstone of the post-punk and new wave genres and has been covered and remixed by countless artists over the years. “Blue Monday” remains a beloved and influential song, with its driving beat and atmospheric synths still inspiring new generations of musicians and fans.

21. Upside Down (Inside Out) – Diana Ross

“Upside Down (Inside Out)” is a classic dance-pop hit by legendary singer Diana Ross. Released in 1980, the song features a funky bassline, disco beats, and Ross’s signature soulful vocals. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of a romantic relationship, with Ross urging her lover to stay with her despite their differences. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Ross’s signature hits. “Upside Down (Inside Out)” remains a beloved dancefloor anthem, with its infectious groove and catchy chorus still getting people on their feet and moving more than four decades later.

22. It’s Raining Men – The Weather Girls

“It’s Raining Men” is a disco-infused pop hit by The Weather Girls, originally released in 1982. The song’s catchy chorus, driving beat, and powerful vocals by singers Izora Armstead and Martha Wash made it an instant dancefloor classic. The lyrics celebrate the arrival of hunky men from the sky and the joyous reaction of the women who are waiting for them. The song’s lively and upbeat energy, along with its playful lyrics, have made it a staple of 80s dance parties and pop culture. “It’s Raining Men” remains a beloved and iconic dance hit that continues to get people moving and grooving.

23. Take Your Time (Do It Right) – S.O.S. Band

“Take Your Time (Do It Right)” is a funky and soulful dance anthem by the S.O.S. Band, released in 1980. The song’s smooth grooves and catchy chorus make it an instant classic, with the band’s tight instrumentation and the powerful vocals of lead singer Mary Davis. The lyrics are an invitation to take things slow and do them right, encouraging listeners to savor every moment and enjoy life to the fullest. “Take Your Time (Do It Right)” became an immediate hit, reaching the top of the R&B charts and becoming a crossover success on the pop charts. Its irresistible groove and uplifting message have made it a beloved favorite among fans of funk, soul, and dance music, and it remains a staple of classic 80s playlists to this day.

24. I’m So Excited – The Pointer Sisters

“I’m So Excited” is an energetic pop-rock and dance song by The Pointer Sisters, released in 1982. The song features a driving beat, catchy synthesizer riffs, and the powerful vocals of the Pointer Sisters, creating a highly infectious and uplifting vibe. The lyrics are all about the joy of being excited and feeling alive, encouraging listeners to let go of their inhibitions and dance the night away. “I’m So Excited” quickly became a hit, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a staple of dance clubs and radio playlists throughout the 80s and beyond. Its upbeat and positive energy has made it a classic feel-good song, and it remains a popular choice for parties, events, and other occasions where people want to let loose and have some fun.

25. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is a classic dance-pop anthem from the late 80s, performed by the legendary Whitney Houston. The upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and soaring vocals make this song a timeless party favorite that never fails to get people up and dancing. The lyrics speak to the universal desire for love and connection, as the singer expresses her yearning to find someone to dance with and share her life with. The song’s production features a blend of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with a prominent bassline, guitar riffs, and synthesizers creating a vibrant and energetic sound. Houston’s powerful vocal performance brings the song to life, showcasing her incredible range and emotive delivery. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” was a massive commercial success upon its release in 1987, topping the charts in multiple countries and cementing its place as an iconic dance hit of the 80s.

26. The Humpty Dance – Digital Underground

“The Humpty Dance” by Digital Underground is a fun, funky hip-hop classic from the late 80s. With its catchy beat and playful lyrics, the song became an instant party anthem and remains a staple of 80s music to this day. The song features the distinctive voice and comical rhymes of lead rapper Shock G, as well as the iconic character of Humpty Hump, who became an enduring figure in hip-hop culture. The song’s playful lyrics and humorous tone are perfectly complemented by its catchy, danceable beat, making it impossible to resist moving your feet to the rhythm. “The Humpty Dance” is a true representation of the spirit of the 80s, when music was all about having fun and letting loose, and it remains a beloved classic that continues to inspire and entertain listeners today.

27. Love Shack – B-52s

The B-52’s hit “Love Shack” is a funky and upbeat party song that has been a staple of dance floors since its release in 1989. With its driving beat, infectious guitar riffs, and call-and-response vocals, the song is impossible to resist. The lyrics describe a remote cabin in the woods that serves as a gathering place for friends looking to let loose and have a good time. The song’s catchy chorus of “Love Shack, baby, Love Shack!” has become a cultural touchstone, recognized by people of all ages and backgrounds. With its exuberant energy and positive vibe, “Love Shack” continues to be a crowd-pleaser at weddings, parties, and other social events.

28. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” is a high-energy dance song recorded by Michael Jackson for his sixth studio album, Thriller (1982). It features an infectious beat, funky rhythm guitar, and Jackson’s signature vocals, with lyrics that encourage people to start something positive in their lives. The song became a massive hit, reaching the top ten on music charts around the world and receiving critical acclaim for its innovative production and catchy melody. It also inspired several cover versions and remixes by other artists. The song’s popularity was further solidified when Jackson included it in his setlist for his record-breaking Victory Tour in 1984. With its blend of pop, funk, and R&B, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” remains a classic of 1980s music and a testament to Jackson’s musical genius.

29. Let’s Groove – Earth, Wind, and Fire

“Let’s Groove” is a funk and disco song by Earth, Wind & Fire, released in 1981. The song starts with a catchy horn riff that immediately sets the tone for the upbeat dance track. The pulsating bass line, funky guitar licks, and infectious vocal harmonies create a groove that is impossible to resist. The chorus is a sing-along anthem that encourages listeners to let go and enjoy the rhythm. The song features a lively instrumental section that showcases the band’s incredible musicianship. “Let’s Groove” became a massive hit upon its release, earning Earth, Wind & Fire another chart-topping success.

30. Jump (For My Love) – The Pointer Sisters

“Jump (For My Love)” is a high-energy dance-pop song by The Pointer Sisters. Released in 1983, the song was a hit on the dance charts and crossed over to mainstream pop radio, becoming one of the group’s signature tunes. The song features an infectious chorus that encourages listeners to jump and let go of their inhibitions. The track’s production is characterized by a blend of electronic and acoustic instruments, with prominent use of synthesizers, horns, and percussion. With its upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and uplifting lyrics, “Jump (For My Love)” continues to be a beloved party anthem to this day.

31. I Feel For You – Chaka Khan

“I Feel For You” is a classic dance-pop song that was originally written and performed by Prince in 1979, but later made popular by Chaka Khan in 1984. It is a high-energy track that features a funky bassline, lively horns, and Khan’s powerful vocals. The song also includes a memorable rap verse by Melle Mel, and is notable for its use of the then-innovative technology of the time – the Fairlight CMI digital synthesizer. “I Feel For You” became one of Khan’s signature songs and a dancefloor anthem of the 1980s, helping to cement her status as one of the decade’s most influential and talented artists.

32. Rapture – Blondie

Blondie’s “Rapture” is a timeless classic that fuses rock, pop, and hip-hop into a single genre-bending track. Released in 1981, it was one of the first songs to introduce rap music to the mainstream. Debbie Harry’s distinctive vocals are complemented by a funky bassline, infectious beat, and an unforgettable rap verse that takes the song to a new level. The song’s clever lyrics, which reference everything from graffiti to Basquiat to Fab Five Freddy, paint a vivid picture of New York City’s thriving arts scene in the early ’80s. “Rapture” remains a quintessential example of Blondie’s pioneering sound.

33. Walk Like An Egyptian – The Bangles

“Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles is a catchy pop song that was released in 1986. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody make it a perfect dance anthem. The lyrics of the song tell a fun story about Egyptian hieroglyphics and the dance moves that go along with them. The distinctive guitar riff and handclap beat are instantly recognizable and have made this song a classic of the 1980s. It was a huge commercial success, topping the charts in several countries, and remains a beloved and iconic song of the era.

34. Girls Just Want To Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is a classic 80s pop song that is still popular today. Cyndi Lauper’s upbeat and catchy tune is about women wanting to enjoy themselves, and the song’s message is still relevant today. The song is known for its memorable chorus and catchy melody, with Lauper’s distinctive voice and energetic performance making it a hit. The song’s video, featuring Lauper and a group of women having a good time, has become iconic and is often seen as a symbol of the carefree spirit of the 80s. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” remains a fun and uplifting song that is guaranteed to get people dancing.

35. Our Lips Are Sealed – Go-Gos

“Our Lips Are Sealed” is a classic new wave song by American all-female rock band, The Go-Go’s. Released in 1981, the song was written by guitarist Jane Wiedlin and singer Terry Hall of British band, The Specials. The upbeat, catchy melody and infectious chorus are complemented by the band’s distinctive vocal harmonies and driving guitar riffs. The lyrics speak to the difficulty of keeping secrets and the challenges of communication in relationships. “Our Lips Are Sealed” became a hit both in the US and the UK, and remains a popular anthem of the early 80s new wave era.

36. Situation – Yazoo

“Situation” is a synth-pop classic by British duo Yazoo. Released in 1982, it features a pulsing electronic beat and catchy synth riffs that perfectly capture the sound of the era. Alison Moyet’s soulful vocals provide an emotive counterpoint to the song’s upbeat energy, and the lyrics speak of the difficulty of letting go of a past relationship. The song’s memorable chorus, “It’s a situation, and a situation’s changed,” has become an enduring anthem of the early ’80s dancefloor. “Situation” remains a beloved classic of the synth-pop genre, and continues to be played and remixed by DJs and electronic music producers to this day.

37. The Safety Dance – Men Without Hats

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats is a fun, upbeat song with an infectious melody and catchy lyrics that invite listeners to join in and dance along. Released in 1982, the song features a distinctive synth-pop sound with a lively beat and playful instrumentation that perfectly captures the spirit of the era. The lyrics urge people to let loose and embrace their individuality, with a chorus that proclaims “We can dance if we want to, we can leave your friends behind, ’cause your friends don’t dance, and if they don’t dance, well, they’re no friends of mine.” It’s a timeless classic that continues to bring joy and energy to listeners today.

38. I Can’t Wait – Nu Shooz

“I Can’t Wait” by Nu Shooz is an upbeat dance-pop song with a prominent bassline and catchy synthesizer hooks. Released in 1986, the song is instantly recognizable with its iconic opening riff and lead singer Valerie Day’s sultry vocals. The song features a blend of electronic and acoustic instruments, creating a distinct and memorable sound. With lyrics about longing for a lover, the song’s infectious groove and Day’s smooth vocals make it impossible not to dance along. “I Can’t Wait” was a massive hit in the US, reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a staple of 80s dance music.

39. Electric Boogie – Marcia Griffiths

“Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths is a classic dancehall anthem from the 1980s that has become a timeless favorite. The song is driven by its infectious beat and catchy lyrics that urge the listener to get up and dance. The unmistakable hook, “Electric boogie, boogie woogie,” is sure to get anyone moving, and the song’s upbeat energy is impossible to resist. Griffiths’ soulful vocals are perfectly suited to the song’s joyful, celebratory tone. “Electric Boogie” has remained popular over the years, with its signature dance, the Electric Slide, still a staple at weddings, parties, and other events.

40. Give It To Me Baby – Rick James

“Give It To Me Baby” is a 1981 funk classic by American musician Rick James. The song’s upbeat tempo, groovy bassline, and James’ trademark vocals make it an irresistible dancefloor filler that is still enjoyed today. The track’s catchy chorus and horn section make it an iconic party anthem, and it has been sampled in numerous hip-hop and pop songs over the years. “Give It To Me Baby” was a hit upon its release, peaking at #40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #6 on the R&B chart, and it remains one of James’ most enduring and beloved hits.

41. In My House – Mary Jane Girls

“In My House” is a song by the American girl group Mary Jane Girls. The track, released in 1985, has a funky and catchy beat that features a distinctive bass line and infectious drum pattern. The lyrics, sung with sultry confidence, are about the protagonist’s ownership of her lover, as she demands that he stays with her and doesn’t stray. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and playful lyrics make it an irresistible dance-floor filler. “In My House” was a hit for the Mary Jane Girls, and its enduring popularity has made it a staple of 80s dance music playlists.

42. Forget Me Nots – Patrice Rushen

“Forget Me Nots” by Patrice Rushen is a funky, upbeat dance track that was released in 1982. The song’s catchy melody, combined with Rushen’s smooth vocals and the funky bassline, makes it a memorable classic of the era. The song’s lyrics speak of wanting to be remembered by someone special, and the chorus is impossible to resist singing along to. The track’s combination of electronic and acoustic instrumentation was ahead of its time, and it has been sampled in numerous hip-hop and R&B songs over the years. “Forget Me Nots” remains a beloved dance-floor classic and a testament to the golden age of funk and disco.

43. Genius Of Love – Tom Tom Club

“Genius Of Love” is a funky, upbeat track by Tom Tom Club that has been widely sampled in hip hop and pop music. The song features a catchy bassline and a playful melody, with lyrics that celebrate the joy of being in love. The track’s layered production, with its mix of electronic and organic instrumentation, creates a rich and dynamic sonic landscape that is as danceable as it is infectious. “Genius Of Love” has become a classic of 80s dance music, and its influence can still be heard in contemporary pop and hip hop productions.

44. You Dropped A Bomb On Me – Gap Band

“You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by Gap Band is a classic funk and R&B song from the 80s. The song opens with a bomb sound effect followed by the catchy guitar riff, bass groove, and drum beat that set the tone for the entire track. The lead vocals by Charlie Wilson are soulful and powerful, while the backup vocals and harmonies are infectious. The song’s lyrics are about the shock and devastation of heartbreak, comparing it to a bomb explosion. The overall energy and groove of “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” make it an enduring party anthem that still gets people moving today.

45. Rhythm of the Night – DeBarge

“Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge is a classic dance-pop hit from the mid-1980s that is still beloved today. The song features catchy, upbeat melodies and driving beats that are guaranteed to get anyone up and moving. The lyrics are all about letting loose and dancing the night away, with lead singer El DeBarge’s smooth vocals soaring over the infectious groove. With its feel-good vibes and irresistible energy, “Rhythm of the Night” is a timeless party anthem that has remained a favorite of dance music fans for decades.

46. More Bounce to the Ounce Part I – Zapp

“More Bounce to the Ounce Part I” by Zapp is a funk classic that features the signature talk box effect created by the late Roger Troutman. The song has a groovy bassline and a catchy chorus that will have you singing along. It’s a party starter and a dancefloor filler that’s been sampled and covered by many artists over the years. The track has a nostalgic feel that will transport you back to the 80s, where funk music was king. Overall, “More Bounce to the Ounce Part I” is a fun and energetic track that will make you want to move your body.

47. When Doves Cry – Prince

“When Doves Cry” is a 1984 hit song by American musician Prince. It is known for its unique sound, featuring a distinctive guitar riff, electronic drums, and synthesizers. The song topped the charts in several countries and became one of Prince’s signature hits. The lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and inner conflict, and the song’s minimalist production style is credited with paving the way for future pop and R&B music. “When Doves Cry” is considered one of the greatest songs of all time, and its impact on popular music has been felt for decades.

48. Let’s Dance – David Bowie

“Let’s Dance” is a groovy, upbeat track from David Bowie’s 1983 album of the same name. The song is driven by a catchy guitar riff and features Bowie’s distinctive vocals, which are layered over a funky rhythm section. The lyrics are simple and fun, encouraging listeners to get up and dance. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and cementing Bowie’s reputation as a pop icon. The music video, which features Bowie and a diverse group of dancers, is also memorable for its colorful, playful aesthetic.

49. I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross

“I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross is a feel-good dance track that encourages self-expression and individuality. Released in 1980, the song has become an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community and has been covered and sampled by many artists. The catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it a popular choice for dancing and celebration. Ross’s powerful vocals and confident delivery inspire listeners to embrace their true selves and not be afraid to show it to the world. With its message of empowerment and positivity, “I’m Coming Out” continues to resonate with audiences today.

50. Heartbeat – Taana Gardner

“Heartbeat” by Taana Gardner is a classic disco-funk track from the early 80s that still gets people on the dance floor today. With its catchy bassline, groovy rhythm guitar, and uplifting horns, the song has a timeless energy that is hard to resist. Taana Gardner’s soulful vocals are the icing on the cake, bringing a touch of class to the infectious groove. Whether you’re a fan of disco, funk, or just good music in general, “Heartbeat” is a song that is sure to get you moving and put a smile on your face.

51. Let It Whip – Dazz Band

“Let It Whip” by Dazz Band is a funky dance classic that was released in 1982. The song starts with a catchy drum beat and is quickly joined by groovy bass guitar and electric guitar riffs, creating an infectious rhythm that is impossible to resist. The lead vocalist sings the chorus “Let it whip, let it whip, let it whip” with a playful, almost mischievous tone. The song’s lyrics describe the pleasure of letting loose and having fun on the dance floor. With its upbeat tempo and catchy hooks, “Let It Whip” became an instant hit and remains a beloved party anthem to this day.

52. Kiss – Prince & The New Power Generation

“Kiss” by Prince & The New Power Generation is a funky and seductive pop song released in 1986. It features a sparse but groovy arrangement with a prominent drum machine beat, slinky bassline, and Prince’s signature falsetto vocals. The lyrics are playful and flirtatious, with Prince urging his lover to “kiss” him instead of talking about love. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious groove helped make it one of Prince’s most recognizable hits, earning him a #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its iconic music video, featuring Prince’s trademark style and dancing, is also widely regarded as a classic.

53. Let’s Hear It For the Boy – Deniece Williams

“Let’s Hear It For the Boy” is an upbeat, feel-good 80s pop song by Deniece Williams. The song was released in 1984 and was included in the soundtrack for the film “Footloose.” With its infectious melody and catchy chorus, the song quickly became a fan favorite and a radio hit. Williams’ powerful vocals, combined with the song’s upbeat tempo and lively instrumentation, make it a perfect dance floor anthem. The lyrics of the song focus on a woman who is proud of her boyfriend, even though he may not be perfect, and encourages others to celebrate him as well. Overall, “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” is an uplifting and inspiring song that continues to be a popular 80s classic.

54. You Spin Me Around (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” is a dance-pop classic by British band Dead or Alive. Released in 1984, the song is known for its energetic beat, catchy melody, and iconic chorus. The lyrics tell the story of someone who is entranced by their lover, spinning around in a daze like a record. The song’s synth-driven sound and lead singer Pete Burns’ distinctive voice helped make it a hit on both sides of the Atlantic. It has since become a staple of 80s-themed parties and continues to be a favorite among fans of the era.

55. Whip It! – Devo

“Whip It!” is a quirky new wave track by the American band Devo. Released in 1980, the song became a hit due to its catchy synth melody, driving beat, and humorous lyrics about whipping things into shape. The song’s music video featuring the band in their iconic red hats and jumpsuits, performing odd dance moves, and brandishing whips, became an instant classic and solidified the band’s image as offbeat and unconventional. “Whip It!” remains one of the most recognizable and beloved songs of the early 80s new wave era, and a testament to Devo’s enduring influence on pop culture.

56. Conga – Miami Sound Machine

“Conga” by Miami Sound Machine is an upbeat Latin-inspired dance-pop classic from the 80s. Released in 1985, the song features lead vocalist Gloria Estefan’s energetic delivery, backed by a catchy horn riff, percussion, and a driving bassline that immediately gets you moving. The lyrics are simple but infectious, encouraging listeners to join the conga line and let the rhythm take over. “Conga” was a massive success, becoming a top ten hit in multiple countries and cementing Miami Sound Machine’s place in the pantheon of 80s dance-pop. Even today, the song remains a staple of dance parties and weddings.

57. Pump Up the Volume – M/A/R/R/S

“Pump Up the Volume” by M/A/R/R/S is an iconic dance track that was released in 1987. The song combines elements of hip-hop, house, and sample-based music, making it an innovative and groundbreaking production for its time. The track’s signature hook features a sample from a 1986 Erik B. & Rakim song, while other samples throughout the song include dialogue from the 1987 film “Pump Up the Volume” and a James Brown “Get up offa that thing” vocal. The song’s infectious beats and catchy hooks made it a dancefloor hit, and its innovative use of sampling helped pave the way for future electronic music.

58. Ride On Time – Black Box

“Ride On Time” is a classic dance track by the Italian group Black Box, featuring vocals by American singer Loleatta Holloway. Released in 1989, it was a massive hit across Europe and reached the top of the UK charts. The song is built around a sample of Holloway’s 1980 disco hit “Love Sensation,” and combines a driving beat with pulsating house piano chords and Holloway’s powerful vocals. With its catchy chorus and infectious energy, “Ride On Time” became an instant dancefloor classic and remains a beloved song of the era to this day.

59. Like a Virgin – Madonna

“Like a Virgin” is a hit single by Madonna from her album of the same name, released in 1984. The song is a pop classic that has become one of Madonna’s signature tunes. It features a memorable and catchy chorus, with the lyrics telling the story of a woman experiencing the thrill of a new love affair. The song’s production is upbeat and lively, with a pulsating bassline and funky guitar riffs that make it impossible not to dance along. Madonna’s confident and playful vocals add to the song’s infectious energy, making it an essential party anthem that still stands the test of time.

60. Me, Myself, and I – De La Soul

“Me, Myself, and I” is a classic hip-hop track by De La Soul, released in 1989. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to be confident in their individuality and not to conform to societal norms. The catchy chorus, which features a sample from Funkadelic’s “Not Just (Knee Deep),” has become an iconic part of the song. The track’s upbeat and funky production, featuring a combination of samples and live instrumentation, reflects the eclectic sound of De La Soul’s music. “Me, Myself, and I” was a commercial success, peaking at #1 on the US Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart and earning the group a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 1990 Grammy Awards.

61. My Prerogative – Bobby Brown

Released in 1988, “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown is a funky and upbeat song that became a chart-topping hit. The song features a catchy beat and an unapologetic attitude, as Brown sings about his desire to live life on his own terms and make his own choices. The song’s energetic and confident tone was a hallmark of Brown’s music, and “My Prerogative” became one of his most iconic hits. With its memorable hook and infectious rhythm, the song continues to be a popular dance track to this day and is recognized as one of the most significant songs of the 1980s.

“Footloose” is a high-energy pop rock song by Kenny Loggins that was featured in the 1984 film of the same name. With its catchy guitar riff and thumping beat, the song is a classic party anthem that is sure to get people up and dancing. Loggins’ soaring vocals and the song’s upbeat lyrics about letting loose and having fun make it a timeless classic. “Footloose” was a massive hit upon its release, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning Loggins a Grammy nomination. Today, it remains a beloved staple of 80s pop culture and a favorite at dance parties and weddings alike.

63. Fame – Irene Cara

“Fame” by Irene Cara is an upbeat and energetic song that captures the spirit of the 1980s with its electrifying synthesizer riffs and disco-inspired beat. The song’s lyrics speak to the desire for fame and the pursuit of one’s dreams, making it an anthem for anyone who has ever wanted to make it big in the world. Irene Cara’s powerful vocals and passionate delivery add to the song’s intensity, making it impossible not to feel the energy and excitement that “Fame” embodies. The song became an instant classic upon its release in 1980 and has since remained a staple of pop culture and dance floors alike.

64. Relax – Frankie Goes To Hollywood

“Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood is a controversial and sexually charged song that became a massive hit in the UK and around the world in the mid-1980s. With its pounding beats, synth riffs, and provocative lyrics, the song embodies the excesses and decadence of the era, and its video helped launch the MTV music channel. Despite being banned by the BBC, “Relax” was a commercial success, reaching number one in the UK and many other countries. It remains a classic example of 80s synthpop, and its iconic chorus and imagery are instantly recognizable even to those who were not around at the time.

65. Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant

“Goody Two Shoes” is a pop-rock hit from Adam Ant’s 1982 solo debut album, “Friend or Foe.” The song features an upbeat tempo, with catchy guitar riffs and Ant’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics address the pressure to conform and the need to break free from societal expectations. The song was an instant success, topping the charts in the UK and Australia and reaching the top 20 in the US. The music video also received critical acclaim and helped establish Ant’s signature style and eccentric persona. “Goody Two Shoes” remains a beloved classic and a testament to Ant’s unique musical vision.

66. Rockit – Herbie Hancock

“Rockit” by Herbie Hancock is a groundbreaking instrumental track that was released in 1983. The song features innovative use of turntablism, synthesizers, and drum machines, creating a unique blend of funk, jazz, and electronic music. The distinctive scratching sounds, combined with the heavy bassline, make this track an instant classic of the early hip-hop and electro scenes. “Rockit” also has a memorable music video, directed by Godley & Creme, which features Hancock playing a keytar while surrounded by robotic dancers. The song’s influence can still be heard today in the work of many contemporary artists who incorporate electronic elements into their music.

67. Word Up! – Cameo

“Word Up!” by Cameo is a funk and R&B classic released in 1986. The song is driven by a pulsating bassline and features iconic synth riffs and horns that create an infectious groove. The lyrics are playful and catchy, with lead singer Larry Blackmon delivering them in his trademark high-pitched falsetto. The song’s chorus, “Word up! Everybody say, when you hear the call, you’ve got to get it underway,” is a call to action that urges listeners to get up and dance. “Word Up!” became a huge commercial success, topping the R&B and dance charts and reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

68. You’re the One For Me – D-Train

“You’re the One For Me” by D-Train is a classic 80s dance track that features pulsating beats, groovy basslines, and soulful vocals. The song’s opening synth riff is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the entire track. The catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it impossible not to dance along to this feel-good hit. Released in 1981, “You’re the One For Me” was a massive success, reaching number one on the US Dance chart and number two on the UK Singles chart. The song’s infectious energy and memorable hook have made it a staple of 80s dance music and continue to inspire modern-day electronic and dance artists.

69. Planet Rock – Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force

“Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force is a seminal track that helped define the early sound of hip hop and electro music. Released in 1982, the song features a driving beat and samples from Kraftwerk’s “Trans-Europe Express” and Captain Sky’s “Super Sperm”. The result is a futuristic and experimental track that seamlessly blends elements of hip hop, funk, and electronic music. “Planet Rock” became an instant classic, with its influence being felt in genres ranging from electro to techno to house music. The track’s legacy continues to this day, and it remains a beloved classic of the early hip hop and electronic music scenes.

70. Sunglasses At Night – Corey Hart

Released in 1984, “Sunglasses at Night” by Canadian singer-songwriter Corey Hart is a classic ’80s synth-pop track with a catchy hook and driving beat. The song’s lyrics speak of the protagonist’s defiance and non-conformity, as he wears his sunglasses at night to “keep track of the visions in his eyes.” The pulsating synth riff and Hart’s distinctive vocals make the song an irresistible dancefloor filler, while the memorable chorus has made it an enduring anthem of the era. “Sunglasses at Night” remains a beloved track in pop culture, cementing Corey Hart’s status as a one-hit wonder of the ’80s.

71. Oh Sheila – Ready For the World

“Oh Sheila” is a classic R&B and funk song by the American band Ready For The World. The song’s groovy bassline and infectious melody are sure to get listeners moving. The lyrics speak of a man who is infatuated with a woman named Sheila and expresses his desire to be with her. The catchy chorus is particularly memorable and has helped make this song a timeless favorite. “Oh Sheila” reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart and number six on the Hot 100, cementing its place as a hit from the 80s.

72. Stomp! – Brothers Johnson

“Stomp!” by Brothers Johnson is a funky dance track from the early 1980s that still gets people moving today. With a driving bassline, tight percussion, and catchy horn riffs, the song is an infectious groove that celebrates the joy of music and dance. The vocal harmonies are smooth and soulful, adding to the song’s feel-good vibe. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and get down on the dance floor, making “Stomp!” a classic party anthem that has stood the test of time. Whether you’re a fan of funk or just looking for a great song to dance to, “Stomp!” is sure to deliver.

73. Venus – Bananarama

“Venus” by Bananarama is a cover of the 1970 song originally performed by the Dutch rock band Shocking Blue. The upbeat and catchy dance-pop rendition by Bananarama became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including the UK and the US. The song’s chorus, “I’m your Venus, I’m your fire, your desire,” is instantly recognizable and has become a pop culture reference. The upbeat synth-pop sound of “Venus” and the trio’s energetic vocals make it a staple of ’80s dance parties and a timeless classic that still gets people on the dance floor.

74. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go – Wham!

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” is an energetic pop song by the British duo Wham!, released in 1984. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and lively vocals by lead singer George Michael make it a quintessential ’80s pop anthem. The song is an ode to the excitement and anticipation of a night out, with the lyrics urging the listener’s significant other to wake them up before they leave for the party.

The song’s lively instrumentation, including a bouncy bassline, bright horns, and infectious handclaps, create a sense of joy and enthusiasm that is hard to resist. The chorus, with its repeated plea to “wake me up before you go-go,” is instantly recognizable and easy to sing along to.

Despite its lighthearted and fun tone, the song also has a deeper message about the importance of communication and connection in relationships. The lyrics encourage the listener to stay connected with their partner and not let the excitement of the night out distract them from their bond.

Overall, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of the ’80s and remains a beloved pop anthem to this day. Its catchy melody, lively instrumentation, and fun lyrics make it a perfect song for dancing, singing along, and simply enjoying life.

75. Maniac – Michael Sembello

“Maniac” is a high-energy pop rock song by American singer-songwriter Michael Sembello, released in 1983. The song was originally written for the soundtrack of the movie Flashdance, and its driving beat and intense vocals capture the film’s sense of passion, determination, and empowerment.

The song’s memorable opening guitar riff sets the tone for its frenetic pace, which builds steadily throughout the song. Sembello’s vocals are forceful and passionate, conveying a sense of urgency and determination that matches the song’s driving beat.

The lyrics of “Maniac” speak to the idea of pushing oneself to the limits and striving for greatness, no matter the cost. The title itself suggests a sense of intensity and obsession, as the protagonist of the song is driven to achieve their goals at all costs.

The song’s high-energy instrumentation, which includes rock guitar riffs and pounding drums, make it a perfect choice for working out, dancing, or simply letting loose. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “she’s a maniac, maniac on the floor,” is easy to sing along to and impossible to forget.

Overall, “Maniac” is a quintessential ’80s pop rock anthem that captures the spirit of determination, passion, and intensity. Its driving beat, intense vocals, and memorable lyrics make it a beloved classic that remains popular to this day.

76. Gloria – Laura Branigan

“Gloria” is a powerful pop rock song by American singer Laura Branigan, released in 1982. The song’s driving beat, soaring vocals, and catchy melody have made it a beloved classic of the ’80s pop scene.

The song’s opening synth riff sets the tone for its dramatic intensity, which builds throughout the song. Branigan’s vocals are powerful and passionate, conveying a sense of urgency and emotion that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “Gloria” speak to the idea of seizing the moment and living life to the fullest. The song’s repeated refrain of “Gloria, you’re always on the run now” suggests a sense of restlessness and a desire for something more, while the chorus encourages the listener to embrace life and take risks.

The song’s energetic instrumentation, which includes driving drums and soaring guitar riffs, make it a perfect choice for dancing, working out, or simply letting loose. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “Gloria, don’t you think you’re fallin’,” is impossible to resist singing along to.

Overall, “Gloria” is a timeless classic that captures the spirit of the ’80s pop scene. Its driving beat, powerful vocals, and inspiring lyrics make it a song that is sure to energize and uplift listeners for years to come.

77. Atomic Dog – George Clinton

“Atomic Dog” is a funk classic by American musician George Clinton, released in 1982. The song’s driving bassline, catchy synth hooks, and funky guitar riffs make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s memorable opening riff sets the tone for its infectious groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. Clinton’s vocals are playful and charismatic, conveying a sense of fun and partying that is impossible to resist.

The lyrics of “Atomic Dog” speak to the idea of letting loose and having a good time. The song’s repeated refrain of “Bow-wow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yay” suggests a sense of playful abandon, while the verses encourage the listener to dance, party, and have fun.

The song’s funky instrumentation, which includes classic funk elements like slap bass and wah-wah guitar, make it a perfect choice for dancing, getting in the groove, or simply enjoying the funky vibe. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “why must I feel like that? Why must I chase the cat?” is impossible to forget.

Overall, “Atomic Dog” is a funk classic that captures the spirit of the genre’s infectious groove and partying vibe. Its driving bassline, funky instrumentation, and memorable lyrics make it a song that is sure to get people dancing and having a good time for years to come.

78. Burn Rubber (Why You Wanna Hurt Me?) – Gap Band

“Burn Rubber (Why You Wanna Hurt Me?)” is a funk and R&B classic by American band The Gap Band, released in 1980. The song’s pulsing bassline, catchy horn hooks, and soulful vocals make it a standout example of the genre.

The song’s opening bass riff sets the tone for its funky groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. The vocals, led by the soulful voice of Charlie Wilson, are powerful and emotional, conveying a sense of hurt and longing that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “Burn Rubber” speak to the idea of heartbreak and betrayal in a relationship. The song’s repeated refrain of “why you wanna hurt me?” suggests a sense of pain and confusion, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist’s lover has betrayed them.

The song’s funky instrumentation, which includes horns, electric piano, and driving drums, make it a perfect choice for dancing, grooving, or simply enjoying the soulful vibe. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “burn rubber on me,” is impossible to resist singing along to.

Overall, “Burn Rubber” is a funk and R&B classic that captures the genre’s soulful groove and emotional intensity. Its powerful vocals, funky instrumentation, and poignant lyrics make it a song that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners for years to come.

79. She Works Hard For the Money – Donna Summer

“She Works Hard for the Money” is a dance-pop classic by American singer Donna Summer, released in 1983. The song’s driving beat, catchy melody, and empowering lyrics make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s opening synth riff sets the tone for its energetic groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. Summer’s vocals are powerful and soulful, conveying a sense of determination and empowerment that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “She Works Hard for the Money” speak to the idea of hard work and the struggle for success. The song’s repeated refrain of “she works hard for the money, so you better treat her right” suggests a sense of respect and appreciation for those who work tirelessly to achieve their goals.

The song’s dance-pop instrumentation, which includes driving drums, synth hooks, and funky guitar riffs, make it a perfect choice for getting people on the dance floor. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “she works hard for the money,” is impossible to resist singing along to.

Overall, “She Works Hard for the Money” is a dance-pop classic that captures the spirit of the genre’s energetic groove and empowering lyrics. Its driving beat, soulful vocals, and catchy chorus make it a song that is sure to get people dancing and feeling empowered for years to come.

80. Everybody Have Fun Tonight – Wang Chung

“Everybody Have Fun Tonight” is a new wave and pop classic by British band Wang Chung, released in 1986. The song’s catchy synth riff, upbeat tempo, and sing-along chorus make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s opening synth riff sets the tone for its energetic groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. The vocals, led by the distinctive voice of Jack Hues, are upbeat and playful, conveying a sense of fun and celebration that is impossible to resist.

The lyrics of “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” speak to the idea of letting loose and having a good time. The song’s repeated refrain of “everybody have fun tonight, everybody Wang Chung tonight” suggests a sense of playful abandon, while the verses encourage the listener to dance, party, and have fun.

The song’s pop and new wave instrumentation, which includes synths, drums, and guitar, make it a perfect choice for getting people on the dance floor. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “everybody have fun tonight,” is impossible to forget.

Overall, “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” is a new wave and pop classic that captures the spirit of the genre’s upbeat tempo and fun-loving attitude. Its catchy synth riff, sing-along chorus, and playful lyrics make it a song that is sure to get people dancing and having a good time for years to come.

81. Hungry Like the Wolf – Duran Duran

“Hungry Like the Wolf” is a new wave and synth-pop classic by British band Duran Duran, released in 1982. The song’s iconic synth riff, catchy melody, and driving beat make it an unforgettable example of the genre.

The song’s opening synth riff sets the tone for its energetic groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. Simon Le Bon’s vocals are powerful and emotive, conveying a sense of longing and desire that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “Hungry Like the Wolf” speak to the idea of obsession and pursuit. The song’s repeated refrain of “hungry like the wolf” suggests a sense of hunger and urgency, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is pursuing someone they desire.

The song’s synth-pop and new wave instrumentation, which includes synths, drums, and guitar, make it a perfect example of the genre’s upbeat and danceable style. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “hungry like the wolf,” is impossible to resist singing along to.

Overall, “Hungry Like the Wolf” is a new wave and synth-pop classic that captures the genre’s iconic synth riff, driving beat, and emotive vocals. Its catchy melody and powerful lyrics make it a song that is sure to get people dancing and feeling passionate for years to come.

82. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

“Somebody’s Watching Me” is a classic electro-pop and R&B song by American singer Rockwell, released in 1984. The song’s haunting synth riff, powerful vocals, and catchy chorus make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s opening synth riff sets the tone for its eerie and mysterious groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. Rockwell’s vocals are intense and emotive, conveying a sense of paranoia and fear that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “Somebody’s Watching Me” speak to the idea of being watched and surveilled. The song’s repeated refrain of “I always feel like somebody’s watching me” suggests a sense of paranoia and vulnerability, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is being followed and observed.

The song’s electro-pop and R&B instrumentation, which includes synths, drums, and bass, make it a perfect example of the genre’s futuristic and experimental style. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “I always feel like somebody’s watching me,” is impossible to forget.

Overall, “Somebody’s Watching Me” is an electro-pop and R&B classic that captures the genre’s haunting synth riff, powerful vocals, and memorable chorus. Its sense of paranoia and vulnerability make it a song that is sure to give listeners chills and keep them on the edge of their seat.

83. Electric Avenue – Eddy Grant

“Electric Avenue” is a classic reggae-pop song by Guyanese-British singer Eddy Grant, released in 1982. The song’s infectious rhythm, catchy chorus, and politically charged lyrics make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s opening synth riff and percussion set the tone for its upbeat and danceable groove, which builds steadily throughout the song. Grant’s vocals are lively and energetic, conveying a sense of optimism and resistance that is impossible to ignore.

The lyrics of “Electric Avenue” speak to the idea of economic and political oppression. The song’s repeated refrain of “we’re gonna rock down to Electric Avenue” suggests a sense of rebellion and resistance, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is living in poverty and struggling to make ends meet.

The song’s reggae and pop instrumentation, which includes drums, bass, guitar, and synth, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of styles. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “we’re gonna rock down to Electric Avenue,” is impossible to resist singing along to.

Overall, “Electric Avenue” is a reggae-pop classic that captures the genre’s infectious rhythm, catchy chorus, and politically charged lyrics. Its sense of optimism and resistance make it a song that is sure to inspire and motivate listeners to fight for their rights and stand up to oppression.

84. We Got the Beat – Go-Gos

“We Got the Beat” is a classic new wave and power pop song by American band the Go-Go’s, released in 1981. The song’s upbeat and energetic rhythm, catchy melody, and girl power lyrics make it an iconic example of the genre.

The song’s opening guitar riff and percussion set the tone for its infectious and danceable groove, which is driven by the strong beats of the drums and bass. The vocal harmonies and call-and-response chorus give the song a fun and playful vibe that is impossible to resist.

The lyrics of “We Got the Beat” speak to the idea of female empowerment and the power of music to bring people together. The song’s repeated refrain of “we got the beat” suggests a sense of confidence and strength, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is able to find joy and connection through music.

The song’s new wave and power pop instrumentation, which includes guitars, drums, bass, and synth, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of styles. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “we got the beat,” is impossible not to sing along to.

Overall, “We Got the Beat” is a new wave and power pop classic that captures the genre’s upbeat and energetic rhythm, catchy melody, and girl power lyrics. Its sense of fun and playfulness make it a song that is sure to get listeners dancing and feeling empowered.

85. Material Girl – Madonna

“Material Girl” is an iconic pop song by American singer Madonna, released in 1985. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and provocative lyrics make it a quintessential example of Madonna’s style and the 1980s pop genre.

The song’s opening synth riff and percussion set the tone for its infectious and danceable groove, which is driven by the strong beats of the drums and bass. Madonna’s vocals are sassy and confident, conveying a sense of materialistic ambition that is both playful and provocative.

The lyrics of “Material Girl” speak to the idea of female empowerment through material wealth and consumer culture. The song’s repeated refrain of “we are living in a material world” suggests a sense of confidence and power, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is able to use her looks and charm to get what she wants.

The song’s pop instrumentation, which includes synths, drums, bass, and guitar, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of styles. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “material girl,” is impossible not to sing along to.

Overall, “Material Girl” is a pop classic that captures Madonna’s signature style and the 1980s pop genre. Its sense of sass, confidence, and provocation make it a song that is sure to inspire and empower listeners to embrace their materialistic desires and assert their own power and agency.

86. The Way You Make Me Feel – Michael Jackson

“The Way You Make Me Feel” is a classic pop and R&B song by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, released in 1987. The song’s upbeat and funky rhythm, catchy melody, and passionate vocals make it an iconic example of Jackson’s style and the genre.

The song’s opening guitar riff and percussion set the tone for its infectious and danceable groove, which is driven by the strong beats of the drums and bass. Jackson’s vocals are full of energy and emotion, conveying a sense of infatuation and desire that is both playful and sincere.

The lyrics of “The Way You Make Me Feel” speak to the idea of falling in love and the power of a special someone to transform one’s life. The song’s repeated refrain of “the way you make me feel” suggests a sense of joy and euphoria, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is completely enamored with his love interest.

The song’s pop and R&B instrumentation, which includes guitar, drums, bass, and horn section, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of styles. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “the way you make me feel,” is impossible not to sing along to.

Overall, “The Way You Make Me Feel” is a pop and R&B classic that captures Michael Jackson’s signature style and the genre. Its sense of passion, energy, and joy make it a song that is sure to get listeners dancing and feeling in love.

87. She Drives Me Crazy – Fine Young Cannibals

“She Drives Me Crazy” is an upbeat and funky pop song by Fine Young Cannibals, released in 1989. The song’s catchy melody, infectious rhythm, and distinctive vocals make it an iconic example of the pop genre of the late 80s.

The song’s opening guitar riff and percussion set the tone for its infectious and danceable groove, which is driven by the strong beats of the drums and bass. The lead singer’s distinctive vocals are full of energy and emotion, conveying a sense of infatuation and frustration that is both playful and sincere.

The lyrics of “She Drives Me Crazy” speak to the idea of being completely smitten with someone, to the point of being driven to distraction. The song’s repeated refrain of “she drives me crazy” suggests a sense of obsession and desire, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is completely taken with his love interest.

The song’s pop instrumentation, which includes guitar, drums, bass, and horns, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of styles. Its catchy chorus, with its repeated refrain of “she drives me crazy,” is impossible not to sing along to.

Overall, “She Drives Me Crazy” is a pop classic that captures Fine Young Cannibals’ signature style and the late 80s pop genre. Its sense of passion, energy, and obsession make it a song that is sure to get listeners dancing and feeling in love.

88. The Politics of Dancing – Re-Flex

“The Politics of Dancing” is a synth-pop song by the British band Re-Flex, released in 1983. The song’s futuristic and catchy melody, combined with its political undertones, make it a unique example of the synth-pop genre of the 80s.

The song’s synthesizer riffs and electronic beats set the tone for its driving and danceable rhythm, which is punctuated by the lead singer’s distinctive vocals. The lyrics of “The Politics of Dancing” speak to the idea of using dance as a form of political expression and social change.

The song’s chorus, with its repeated refrain of “we’re dancing with the fittest,” suggests a sense of rebellion and defiance, while the verses describe a situation in which the protagonist is using dance as a way to escape and connect with others.

The song’s synth-pop instrumentation, which includes synthesizers, electronic drums, and guitar, make it a perfect example of the genre’s fusion of electronic and rock elements. Its catchy chorus, with its political message, make it a song that is both danceable and thought-provoking.

Overall, “The Politics of Dancing” is a unique synth-pop classic that captures Re-Flex’s signature style and the political spirit of the 80s. Its sense of rebellion, energy, and message make it a song that is sure to get listeners dancing and thinking about the power of dance as a form of social and political expression.

89. The Glamorous Life – Sheila E

“The Glamorous Life” is a funky, upbeat pop song by American musician Sheila E, released in 1984. The song features Sheila E’s signature percussion work and a catchy synth-pop melody that captures the spirit of the era.

The song’s lyrics describe the glamorous but ultimately empty life of a wealthy socialite, juxtaposing the idea of material wealth with a lack of real fulfillment. The chorus’s infectious hook, “the glamorous life, she don’t need a man’s touch,” celebrates female empowerment and independence.

The song’s instrumentation, which includes drum machines, synthesizers, and Sheila E’s expert percussion work, creates a high-energy dance beat that has become synonymous with the 80s pop sound.

Overall, “The Glamorous Life” is a timeless pop classic that showcases Sheila E’s talents as a musician, singer, and songwriter. Its catchy melody, thoughtful lyrics, and funky instrumentation make it a song that is both fun and meaningful.

90. Freeway of Love – Aretha Franklin

“Freeway of Love” is a soulful, upbeat song by the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, released in 1985. The song features a driving beat, horns, and Aretha’s powerful vocals, making it an instant classic of 80s pop and soul music.

The lyrics of the song describe a road trip on a “freeway of love,” with Aretha’s character driving through various cities and landmarks, including New Orleans and the Golden Gate Bridge. The song celebrates the freedom and joy of travel, as well as the power of love to bring people together.

The song’s infectious chorus, with its repeated refrain of “we’re riding on the freeway of love,” is a joyful celebration of life and the journey of love. The instrumentation, with its energetic horns and driving rhythm section, perfectly captures the exuberant spirit of the song.

Overall, “Freeway of Love” is a timeless classic that showcases Aretha Franklin’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter. Its infectious energy, soulful vocals, and joyful message make it a song that is sure to put a smile on the faces of listeners and get them dancing.

91. She Blinded Me with Science – Thomas Dolby

“She Blinded Me with Science” is a quirky, synth-pop song by British musician Thomas Dolby, released in 1982. The song features Dolby’s signature synthesizer sound, as well as catchy hooks and a memorable chorus.

The lyrics of the song describe a scientist’s infatuation with his female colleague, who “blinded” him with her intelligence and beauty. The song’s title and refrain are inspired by a humorous catchphrase from a popular British science show of the time.

The song’s instrumentation, which includes synthesizers, electronic drums, and other electronic effects, perfectly captures the quirky, futuristic vibe of the 80s pop scene. The song’s catchy melody and hooks make it an instant earworm that is sure to get stuck in your head.

Overall, “She Blinded Me with Science” is a fun and memorable pop song that showcases Thomas Dolby’s unique style and sensibility. Its catchy hooks, infectious energy, and humorous lyrics make it a beloved classic of 80s pop music.

92. Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode

“Just Can’t Get Enough” is a synth-pop classic by English electronic band Depeche Mode, released in 1981. The song features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and distinctive synthesizer sounds, all of which have become iconic hallmarks of Depeche Mode’s style.

The lyrics of the song describe a feeling of addiction and obsession with a lover, with the chorus repeating the title phrase, “I just can’t get enough”. The song’s upbeat tempo and cheerful melody contrast with the darker themes of the lyrics, creating an interesting dynamic that draws the listener in.

The song’s success helped to establish Depeche Mode as a major force in the synth-pop scene of the 80s. Its catchy hooks and infectious energy made it an instant hit, and it remains a beloved classic of the era. Overall, “Just Can’t Get Enough” is a quintessential Depeche Mode song that perfectly captures the sound and spirit of 80s synth-pop.

93. Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

“Walking on Sunshine” is a feel-good pop-rock song by Katrina and the Waves, released in 1985. The song features upbeat guitar riffs, catchy hooks, and energetic vocals that combine to create a joyful and uplifting experience for listeners.

The lyrics of the song express a sense of happiness and optimism, with the singer proclaiming that she’s “walking on sunshine” and feeling “good”. The infectious melody and positive vibes of the song make it a perfect choice for a sunny day, a road trip, or any other situation where you want to lift your spirits.

Since its release, “Walking on Sunshine” has become a beloved classic and a staple of feel-good playlists. Its infectious energy and catchy hooks have made it an enduring hit, and its popularity has only grown over the years. Overall, “Walking on Sunshine” is a timeless pop classic that is sure to brighten up anyone’s day.

94. Who Can It Be Now? – Men At Work

“Who Can It Be Now?” is a new wave classic by Australian rock band Men at Work, released in 1981. The song is instantly recognizable by its distinctive saxophone riff and catchy chorus, which have made it an enduring hit.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is constantly being bothered by unwanted visitors knocking on his door, and he becomes increasingly paranoid and anxious about who might be on the other side. The song’s themes of isolation and anxiety resonated with listeners, and the catchy chorus has become a classic sing-along anthem.

Overall, “Who Can It Be Now?” is a perfect example of the 80s new wave sound, with its combination of infectious hooks, quirky lyrics, and distinctive instrumentation. The song’s enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal, and it continues to be a fan favorite today.

95. Nasty – Janet Jackson

“Nasty” is a powerful and assertive song by Janet Jackson, released in 1986. The song is notable for its strong beats, funky bassline, and Janet’s confident and assertive vocals. The song’s lyrics focus on Jackson’s refusal to accept mistreatment from men, and her desire to assert her own power and agency.

The song’s music video, directed by Mary Lambert, is a classic of the era, featuring Janet and her dancers performing high-energy choreography in a gritty urban setting. The video’s powerful imagery and feminist themes helped to establish Janet as a trailblazing artist in her own right.

Overall, “Nasty” is a timeless classic that remains as relevant today as it was in the 80s. Its empowering lyrics and infectious beats continue to inspire fans around the world, and it remains one of Janet’s most beloved and iconic songs.

96. White Horse – Laid Back

“White Horse” is a popular dance track by Danish duo Laid Back, released in 1983. The song is known for its catchy melody and infectious beat, which combine with the distinctive vocals of singer John Guldberg to create a unique and memorable sound.

The song’s lyrics describe the narrator’s desire to escape from a difficult situation and ride off into the sunset on a white horse. This theme of escape and freedom is reflected in the song’s upbeat and uplifting tone, making it a favorite of dance floors around the world.

“White Horse” has been covered and remixed by numerous artists over the years, cementing its status as a classic of the dance music genre. Its infectious melody and timeless appeal continue to make it a popular choice for DJs and partygoers alike.

97. Funky Cold Medina – Tone Loc

“Funky Cold Medina” is a popular hip hop track by Tone Loc, released in 1989. The song is known for its catchy melody, funky beat, and humorous lyrics, which tell the story of the narrator’s misadventures with a mysterious love potion called the “Funky Cold Medina.”

The song’s playful tone and memorable chorus have made it a favorite of hip hop fans and partygoers for over three decades. Its humorous take on the pitfalls of love and relationships has also helped it to become a cultural touchstone, referenced in movies, TV shows, and other forms of popular culture.

With its distinctive sound and timeless appeal, “Funky Cold Medina” remains a classic of the hip hop genre, and a testament to the enduring power of infectious beats and catchy hooks.

98. Bust A Move – Young MC

“Bust A Move” is a classic hip-hop track by Young MC, released in 1989. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy hook, and clever lyrics about partying and dancing have made it a beloved staple of the genre for over three decades.

The song’s playful lyrics and infectious rhythm have helped to make it an enduring party anthem, and its catchy chorus has become a cultural touchstone, referenced in movies, TV shows, and other forms of popular culture.

With its timeless appeal and feel-good energy, “Bust A Move” remains a classic of the hip-hop genre, and a testament to the power of great beats and memorable lyrics to move audiences and bring people together on the dance floor.

99. When I Think of You – Janet Jackson

“When I Think of You” is a fun and upbeat pop song by Janet Jackson that became a major hit in 1986. The song features Jackson’s bright vocals, backed by catchy synths and a funky bassline that make it impossible not to dance along. Lyrically, the song is about the happiness and joy that comes with being in love and how it makes you feel. The music video features Jackson dancing and singing in the streets, exuding energy and charm. “When I Think of You” was a commercial success, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and cementing Jackson’s status as a pop icon.

100. Mickey – Toni Basil

Toni Basil’s hit single “Mickey” is a fun and energetic song that will have you dancing along from the first beat. The catchy chorus and infectious melody make it a classic 80s pop song that still holds up today. The song features the cheerleading chant “Hey Mickey, you’re so fine, you’re so fine, you blow my mind” which has become an iconic part of pop culture. The music video, which features Toni Basil leading a group of cheerleaders, has also become a classic, and the song is still a favorite at sporting events and dance parties.