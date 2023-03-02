The 1960s were a pivotal time in music history, with the rise of rock and roll, pop, and soul music. But it was also an era that saw the emergence of dance music, with many iconic songs that continue to be played and loved today. From the Twist to the Frug, the 60s saw the birth of many new dance crazes that swept the nation and even the world.

In this article, we will explore the 100 best dance songs of the 60s. From the Beatles to the Supremes, and from James Brown to Aretha Franklin, this list includes some of the most memorable and influential songs of the era. Whether you’re a fan of Motown or surf rock, you’re sure to find something to get you moving on this list.

We’ll look at the songs that defined the decade, from early rock and roll hits like Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” and the Contours’ “Do You Love Me” to the psychedelic sounds of the late 60s with songs like the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Purple Haze” and Jefferson Airplane’s “Somebody to Love”. We’ll also explore the contributions of lesser-known artists, who still managed to produce some of the most infectious dance tunes of the era.

So put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the beat of the 60s with our list of the 100 best dance songs of the decade.

1. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond

“Sweet Caroline” is a classic song by Neil Diamond that was released in 1969. The song is a celebration of a girl named Caroline, who Neil Diamond describes as having “good times never seemed so good” when he’s with her. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a crowd favorite at sporting events and karaoke bars. With its iconic “Bah bah bah” chorus and sing-along melody, “Sweet Caroline” is a timeless classic that continues to be loved by fans of all ages.

2. Respect – Aretha Franklin

“Respect” is a powerful song by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, released in 1967. The song’s lyrics express the desire for respect in a relationship, with the powerful refrain “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me.” The song’s iconic hook, combined with Franklin’s powerful voice, have made it a classic anthem for women’s empowerment and civil rights movements. “Respect” has become a cultural touchstone, and remains a beloved song for all who seek to stand up for themselves and demand the respect they deserve.

3. I’m a Believer – The Monkees

“I’m a Believer” is a hit song by The Monkees, released in 1966. The song is a celebration of falling in love, with lyrics that describe the singer’s disbelief that he has found someone to love. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and optimistic lyrics have made it a pop culture classic, and it has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “I’m a Believer” continues to be a beloved song for all those who have experienced the thrill of falling in love and the wonder of finding that special someone.

4. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough –Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is a classic duet by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, released in 1967. The song’s lyrics describe the deep love between two people and the lengths they will go to be together. The song’s soaring melody, combined with Gaye and Terrell’s powerful vocals, make it a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” continues to inspire and move audiences, and remains a beloved song of hope and perseverance.

5. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honeybunch) – Four Tops

“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” is a classic Motown song by the Four Tops, released in 1965. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and smooth vocals make it a crowd favorite at weddings and parties. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s inability to control his feelings for his love interest, making it a relatable and timeless song of infatuation and desire. “I Can’t Help Myself” remains a beloved classic of the Motown era, and continues to be a cherished favorite for generations.

6. Hang On Sloopy – The McCoys

“Hang On Sloopy” is a rock and roll classic by The McCoys, released in 1965. The song’s catchy chorus and driving beat make it a popular anthem for sports teams and stadiums across the country. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s love for a girl named Sloopy, and the joy she brings into his life. “Hang On Sloopy” has become a beloved classic of the rock and roll era, and continues to be a crowd favorite at concerts and events.

7. My Girl – Temptations

“My Girl” is a soul classic by The Temptations, released in 1964. The song’s smooth vocals, upbeat tempo, and romantic lyrics make it a beloved song of love and devotion. The song’s memorable opening line, “I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day,” sets the tone for a song that celebrates the beauty of love and the joy it brings. “My Girl” remains a timeless classic that has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and continues to be a favorite of soul and Motown fans around the world.

8. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg – The Temptations

“Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” is a classic Motown hit by The Temptations, released in 1966. The song’s driving beat, catchy melody, and powerful vocals make it a beloved song of pride and determination. The song’s lyrics express the singer’s willingness to do whatever it takes to keep his love interest, making it a relatable and timeless anthem of perseverance and commitment. “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” remains a cherished classic of the Motown era, and continues to inspire and uplift audiences today.

9. Twist and Shout – Beatles

“Twist and Shout” is a rock and roll classic by The Beatles, released in 1963. The song’s upbeat tempo, infectious rhythm, and energetic vocals make it a timeless classic of the British Invasion era. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance, making it a beloved song of celebration and joy. “Twist and Shout” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans around the world.

10. Worst That Can Happen – The Brooklyn Bridge

“Worst That Can Happen” by The Brooklyn Bridge is a classic ballad from the 1960s that features lush orchestration and emotive vocals. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a man who is heartbroken after his lover leaves him, and he must face the possibility of never seeing her again. The track’s soaring melody and expressive arrangement make it a standout of the era’s pop music. The song’s timeless theme of lost love and heartbreak has resonated with audiences for decades, and it continues to be a favorite among fans of classic pop music.

11. Heatwave –Martha Reeves and the Vandellas

“Heatwave” is a classic Motown hit by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, released in 1963. The song’s catchy melody, driving beat, and passionate vocals make it a beloved song of summer and love. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s burning desire for her love interest, making it a timeless anthem of passion and longing. “Heatwave” remains a cherished classic of the Motown era, and continues to be a favorite of soul and R&B fans around the world.

12. Brown Eyed Girl – Van Morrison

“Brown Eyed Girl” is a classic rock song by Van Morrison, released in 1967. The song’s cheerful melody, memorable chorus, and upbeat tempo make it a beloved song of joy and nostalgia. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s fond memories of a past love, making it a relatable and timeless song of remembrance and sentimentality. “Brown Eyed Girl” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

13. You Can’t Hurry Love – Supremes

“You Can’t Hurry Love” is a classic Motown hit by The Supremes, released in 1966. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and soulful vocals make it a beloved song of determination and resilience. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to be patient in love, making it a relatable and timeless song of perseverance and hope. “You Can’t Hurry Love” remains a cherished classic of the Motown era, and continues to inspire and uplift audiences today.

14. Mustang Sally – Wilson Pickett

“Mustang Sally” is a soul classic by Wilson Pickett, released in 1966. The song’s driving beat, gritty vocals, and catchy melody make it a beloved song of power and freedom. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who loves to ride in her Mustang car, making it a relatable and timeless anthem of rebellion and independence. “Mustang Sally” remains a cherished classic of the soul and R&B genres, and continues to inspire and energize audiences around the world.

15. I Saw Her Standing There – The Beatles

“I Saw Her Standing There” is a rock and roll classic by The Beatles, released in 1963. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and energetic vocals make it a beloved song of love and excitement. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s immediate attraction to a girl he sees standing across the room, making it a relatable and timeless song of young love and infatuation. “I Saw Her Standing There” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

16. Soul Man – Sam and Dave

“Soul Man” is a soul classic by Sam and Dave, released in 1967. The song’s infectious groove, powerful vocals, and upbeat tempo make it a beloved song of strength and perseverance. The song’s lyrics describe a man who overcomes adversity to become a “soul man,” making it a timeless anthem of resilience and determination. “Soul Man” remains a cherished classic of the soul and R&B genres, and continues to inspire and uplift audiences today.

17. Devil With The Blue Dress/Good Golly Miss Molly – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

“Devil With The Blue Dress/Good Golly Miss Molly” is a medley of two classic rock and roll songs by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, released in 1966. The medley’s driving beat, energetic vocals, and catchy melodies make it a beloved song of joy and celebration. The song’s lyrics celebrate the power of music and dancing to bring people together, making it a timeless anthem of the rock and roll era. “Devil With The Blue Dress/Good Golly Miss Molly” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

18. Fun Fun Fun – Beach Boys

“Fun Fun Fun” is a surf rock classic by the Beach Boys, released in 1964. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and harmonious vocals make it a beloved song of summer fun and excitement. The song’s lyrics describe a teenage girl who defies her father’s rules to have fun with her friends, making it a relatable and timeless song of rebellion and youthful energy. “Fun Fun Fun” remains a cherished classic of the surf rock genre, and continues to inspire and delight audiences today.

19. Get Ready – Temptations

“Get Ready” is a classic soul song by the Temptations, released in 1966. The song’s funky beat, powerful vocals, and upbeat tempo make it a beloved song of strength and confidence. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to prepare themselves for success and to believe in their abilities, making it a timeless anthem of self-motivation and empowerment. “Get Ready” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

20. I Heard It Through The Grapevine – Marvin Gaye

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” is a classic soul song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1968. The song’s smooth rhythm, soulful vocals, and emotional depth make it a beloved song of heartbreak and betrayal. The song’s lyrics describe a man who learns of his lover’s infidelity through rumors and hearsay, making it a timeless anthem of trust and deceit. “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

21. Time Is On My Side – The Rolling Stones

“Time Is On My Side” is a classic rock song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1964. The song’s haunting melody, soulful vocals, and steady rhythm make it a beloved song of patience and perseverance. The song’s lyrics describe a person who is confident that time will heal their heartache, making it a timeless anthem of hope and resilience. “Time Is On My Side” remains a cherished classic of the rock genre, and continues to inspire and comfort audiences today.

22. Mony Mony – Tommy James and the Shondells

“Mony Mony” is a classic rock song by Tommy James and the Shondells, released in 1968. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and repetitive chorus make it a beloved song of partying and dancing. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is enamored with a woman named Mony, making it a fun and lighthearted song of youthful infatuation. “Mony Mony” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

23. Son Of A Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield

“Son Of A Preacher Man” is a classic soul song by Dusty Springfield, released in 1968. The song’s bluesy guitar riff, sultry vocals, and catchy chorus make it a beloved song of forbidden love and temptation. The song’s lyrics describe a woman who falls for the son of a preacher, making it a timeless anthem of desire and lust. “Son Of A Preacher Man” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

24. I’m Into Something Good – Herman’s Hermits

“I’m Into Something Good” is a classic pop song by Herman’s Hermits, released in 1964. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and charming lyrics make it a beloved song of young love and excitement. The song’s lyrics describe a man who is optimistic about his new relationship, making it a fun and lighthearted song of romance. “I’m Into Something Good” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

25. Sweet Soul Music – Arthur Conley

“Sweet Soul Music” is a classic soul song by Arthur Conley, released in 1967. The song’s funky bassline, lively horns, and energetic vocals make it a beloved song of celebration and joy. The song’s lyrics pay homage to the pioneers of soul music, making it a timeless anthem of musical appreciation and tribute. “Sweet Soul Music” has become a cultural touchstone, and continues to be a beloved favorite of music fans of all ages.

26. This Old Heart Of Mine – Isley Brothers

“This Old Heart Of Mine” by the Isley Brothers is a soulful track about a man who can’t resist his lover, despite the pain she causes him. The upbeat tempo, soulful harmonies, and dynamic instrumentation create a classic Motown sound that is hard not to dance along to. The lyrics describe the struggles of a man who is in love with a woman who has a hold over him, even though she’s no good for him. The song’s catchy chorus and lively rhythm make it an enduring favorite of fans of the genre.

27. Ain’t Nothin Like The Real Thing – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

“Ain’t Nothin Like The Real Thing” is a classic duet by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. The song celebrates the power of love and the special bond between two people. The track features soulful harmonies, lush instrumentation, and an undeniable chemistry between the two vocalists. The lyrics describe the joy and comfort that come from being with someone who is genuine and real. The song’s catchy chorus and soulful vocals make it an enduring classic that continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

28. Baby, I Need Your Loving – Four Tops

“Baby, I Need Your Loving” by the Four Tops is a classic soul track that captures the yearning and longing of a man who can’t live without his lover. The song features a driving rhythm, powerful vocals, and a memorable melody that has made it a staple of Motown playlists. The lyrics describe the emotional pain that comes with being separated from someone you love, and the desperation that comes with needing them back. The song’s passionate vocals and catchy chorus have made it an enduring favorite of soul fans and lovers everywhere.

29. (Sittin’ On) the Dock Of The Bay – Otis Redding

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding is a classic soul ballad that captures the feeling of peaceful contemplation while looking out over the water. The song features Redding’s signature soulful vocals and a simple, yet powerful melody that showcases his songwriting and musical talent. The lyrics describe the beauty of nature and the simple pleasure of just being present in the moment. The song’s reflective tone and emotional depth have made it an enduring classic and a favorite among fans of soul music.

30. Jenny take a Ride – Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

“Jenny Take a Ride” by Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels is a high-energy rock and roll track that features powerful vocals and a driving beat. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable guitar riff have made it a staple of classic rock radio. The lyrics describe the thrill of taking a ride with a woman named Jenny and the excitement and anticipation that come with it. The song’s explosive energy and catchy melody make it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and roll.

31. Paperback Writer – The Beatles

“Paperback Writer” by the Beatles is a classic pop-rock track that showcases the band’s songwriting and musical talents. The song features a catchy melody, tight harmonies, and a driving beat that have made it a fan favorite. The lyrics describe the struggles of a struggling writer who is trying to get published and the desperation that comes with it. The song’s upbeat tempo and witty lyrics have made it an enduring classic and a staple of Beatles playlists.

32. Proud Mary – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is a classic rock track with a bluesy, swampy sound that captures the essence of the band’s Southern roots. The song’s driving beat, powerful vocals, and catchy guitar riff make it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and roll. The lyrics describe the joys and hardships of life on the river, and the freedom that comes with being on the open water. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic rhythm have made it a staple of classic rock radio and a favorite among fans of the genre.

33. (Just Like) Romeo and Juliet – The Reflections

“(Just Like) Romeo and Juliet” by The Reflections is a classic doo-wop track that captures the excitement and drama of young love. The song features tight harmonies, a catchy melody, and a swinging beat that have made it a favorite among fans of the genre. The lyrics describe the intensity and passion of a young couple’s love, and the challenges they face in trying to stay together. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm make it an enduring classic that continues to resonate with listeners of all ages.

34. But It’s Alright – J.J. Jackson

“But It’s Alright” by J.J. Jackson is a soulful track that features powerful vocals, lush instrumentation, and a catchy melody. The song’s lyrics describe the ups and downs of love and relationships, and the resilience that comes with moving on. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of soul music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a boost of confidence or a reminder that everything will be alright in the end.

35. House Of The Rising Sun – The Animals

“House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals is a classic folk-rock ballad that tells the story of a person who has fallen into a life of sin and despair. The song features haunting vocals, a moody melody, and a powerful guitar riff that have made it an enduring classic. The lyrics describe the dark and gritty world of the song’s protagonist, and the sense of hopelessness that permeates their life. The song’s emotive vocals and stirring melody have made it a favorite among fans of folk-rock and blues music.

36. Good Vibrations – Beach Boys

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys is a psychedelic pop masterpiece that features intricate instrumentation, soaring harmonies, and a catchy melody. The song’s lyrics describe the euphoric feeling of being in love and the sense of joy and wonder that comes with it. The song’s complex arrangements and experimental production techniques have made it an enduring classic and a favorite among fans of psychedelic and experimental rock music.

37. La La Means I Love You – Del-Phonics

“La La Means I Love You” by The Delfonics is a soulful track that features lush harmonies, a catchy melody, and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics describe the intense feelings of love and desire that the singer feels for their partner, and the passion that burns within them. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of soul and R&B music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a boost of confidence or a reminder of the power of love.

38. Let’s Hang On! – 4 Seasons

“Let’s Hang On!” by The Four Seasons is an upbeat, energetic track that features soaring vocals, a catchy melody, and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics describe the desire to hold on to a relationship and keep the love alive, despite the challenges that may come. The song’s positive message and infectious rhythm have made it an enduring favorite among fans of pop and rock music. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a great pick-me-up when you need a boost of energy or a reminder of the power of love.

39. (Your Love keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher – Jackie Wilson

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson is a soulful track that features powerful vocals, lush instrumentation, and a catchy melody. The song’s lyrics describe the intense feelings of love and joy that the singer feels for their partner, and the sense of elevation and liberation that comes with it. The song’s upbeat tempo and positive message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of soul and R&B music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a boost of confidence or a reminder of the power of love.

40. Stop! In The Name Of Love –The Supremes

“Stop! In The Name of Love” by The Supremes is a classic Motown track that features tight harmonies, a catchy melody, and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s plea to their partner to stop hurting them and the importance of trust and respect in a relationship. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic rhythm have made it an enduring favorite among fans of Motown and soul music. The song’s positive message and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to stand up for yourself and demand the respect you deserve.

41. I’m Not Your Stepping Stone – The Monkees

“I’m Not Your Stepping Stone” by The Monkees is a driving rock song that features a catchy guitar riff, energetic drumming, and defiant lyrics. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s refusal to be treated like a doormat in a relationship, and their determination to stand up for themselves. The song’s upbeat tempo and rebellious message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and pop music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to assert your boundaries and demand respect.

42. Oh, Pretty Woman – Roy Orbison

“Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison is a classic rock song that features soaring vocals, a catchy melody, and a memorable guitar riff. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s admiration for a beautiful woman, and their desire to win her over. The song’s upbeat tempo and romantic message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and pop music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to appreciate the beauty of the world around you and to never give up on love.

43. Everyday People – Sly and the Family Stone

“Everyday People” by Sly and the Family Stone is a funky, upbeat track that features a catchy bassline, soulful vocals, and a positive message of unity and acceptance. The song’s lyrics describe the diversity of people in the world and the importance of embracing each other’s differences. The song’s upbeat tempo and uplifting message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of funk and soul music. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious rhythm make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to celebrate diversity and strive for unity.

44. Nobody But Me – Human Beinz

“Nobody But Me” by Human Beinz is a high-energy rock song that features a driving guitar riff, soulful vocals, and a catchy chorus. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s confidence in their ability to win over a potential love interest and their determination to be the only one for them. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious rhythm have made it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and pop music. The song’s catchy chorus and energetic guitar solo make it a great pick-me-up when you need a boost of confidence and a reminder to go after what you want.

45. Time Won’t Let Me – The Outsiders

“Time Won’t Let Me” by The Outsiders is a classic rock song that features catchy guitar riffs, soulful vocals, and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s desire to hold onto a relationship that is slipping away, despite the passage of time. The song’s upbeat tempo and emotional message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and pop music. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable guitar solo make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to cherish the moments you have and hold onto the people you love.

46. Rag Doll – 4 Seasons

“Rag Doll” by 4 Seasons is a soulful, upbeat track that features a catchy melody, soaring vocals, and an infectious rhythm. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a woman who is down on her luck, and their determination to lift her up and make her feel like a queen. The song’s upbeat tempo and uplifting message have made it an enduring favorite among fans of rock and pop music. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable vocal harmonies make it a great pick-me-up when you need a reminder to spread kindness and lift up those around you.

47. I Fought The Law – Bobby Fuller Four

“I Fought The Law” by Bobby Fuller Four is a classic rock song that tells the story of a man who got arrested for breaking the law. The song is driven by its catchy guitar riff and energetic drum beat, and the vocals are delivered with a rebellious attitude that perfectly captures the spirit of the 1960s youth culture. The song has since become a staple of rock radio, and its popularity has only grown over the years.

48. I Think We’re Alone Now – Tommy James and the Shondells

“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells is a catchy pop song that was a big hit in the 1960s. The song is notable for its upbeat melody and catchy chorus, which makes it a perfect singalong tune. The lyrics speak of two people who find solace in each other’s company, and the song has a sweet, innocent feel that perfectly captures the mood of the era.

49. Wolly Bully – Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs

“Wooly Bully” by Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs is a fun, upbeat rock song that features a catchy saxophone riff and simple, repetitive lyrics. The song is notable for its infectious groove, and it quickly became a hit upon its release in the mid-1960s. The lyrics are somewhat nonsensical, but they add to the song’s playful feel and make it a classic party tune that’s still popular today.

50. Crimson and Clover – Tommy James and the Shondells

“Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and the Shondells is a psychedelic rock song with a distinctive opening guitar riff and dreamy vocals. The lyrics are cryptic and abstract, with the phrase “Crimson and Clover” repeated throughout the song. The track became a huge hit in 1969 and has been covered by numerous artists since. Its hypnotic sound has made it a favorite among fans of psychedelic music.

51. Memphis – Johnny Rivers

“Memphis” by Johnny Rivers is a bluesy rock and roll song that pays tribute to the city of Memphis, Tennessee. The song features a driving beat, twangy guitar riffs, and Rivers’ distinctive vocals. The lyrics describe the sights and sounds of Memphis and celebrate the city’s rich musical heritage. “Memphis” was a top ten hit for Rivers in 1964 and has become a classic rock staple.

52. California Dreaming – The Mamas and the Papas

“California Dreamin'” by The Mamas and the Papas is a folk rock song that captures the longing for the warmth and freedom of California. The song features lush harmonies, a memorable melody, and evocative lyrics that paint a picture of winter in New York City. The track was a top ten hit for the group in 1966 and has been covered by many artists over the years. Its timeless sound has made it a beloved classic of 60s folk rock.

53. Working My Way Back To You – 4 Seasons

“Working My Way Back to You” is a 1966 hit song by the Four Seasons. The song tells the story of a man trying to win back his love after he’s made a mistake. The upbeat, Motown-inspired melody and catchy chorus make it a classic feel-good song. The song features Frankie Valli’s signature falsetto and the group’s harmonies. The song was later covered by various artists, including the Spinners and Michael Bolton.

54. A Lover’s Concerto – The Toys

“A Lover’s Concerto” is a 1965 hit song by the Toys. The song is based on the first movement of Bach’s “Minuet in G Major” and features a sweet and innocent melody with lyrics about falling in love. The song’s harmonies and orchestration give it a classical feel, and it was a chart-topping hit in the mid-1960s. The song has been covered by various artists, including Sarah Vaughan and Kelly Chen.

55. Gimme Some Lovin’ – Spencer Davis Group

“Gimme Some Lovin'” is a 1966 hit song by the Spencer Davis Group. The song is a high-energy, blues-based rock and roll number with a driving beat and catchy chorus. The song features Steve Winwood’s powerful vocals and Hammond organ playing, as well as the group’s tight musicianship. The song was a huge hit upon its release and has since become a rock and roll standard, with covers by numerous artists, including the Blues Brothers and the Black Crowes. It’s a true classic of the genre and a must-hear for any rock music fan.

56. Dawn (Go Away) – 4 Seasons

“Dawn (Go Away)” is a 1964 hit song by the Four Seasons. The song features Frankie Valli’s signature falsetto and tells the story of a man pleading with his lover not to leave him as the sun rises. The song’s upbeat melody and catchy chorus make it a classic of the group’s repertoire, and it was a chart-topping hit in the mid-1960s. The song has been covered by various artists, including Diana Ross and the Supremes and the Four Tops.

57. Born To Be Wild – Steppenwolf

“Born to Be Wild” is a 1968 hit song by Steppenwolf. The song is a rock and roll anthem about the thrill of the open road and living life on one’s own terms. The song’s driving beat, heavy guitar riffs, and memorable chorus have made it a classic of the genre and a staple of rock radio. The song was also featured prominently in the classic film “Easy Rider” and has been covered by various artists over the years.

58. God Only Knows – The Beach Boys

“God Only Knows” is a 1966 hit song by the Beach Boys. The song is a beautiful and emotional ballad about the power of love, with lush harmonies and instrumentation that showcase the group’s musical talents. The song was a chart-topping hit in the mid-1960s and has since become one of the group’s most beloved and iconic songs. The song has been covered by numerous artists, including Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, and David Bowie, and has been featured in numerous films and TV shows over the years. It’s a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences today.

59. 1-2-3 – Len Barry

“1-2-3” is a 1965 hit song by Len Barry. The song is an upbeat and catchy soul-pop number with a driving beat and memorable chorus. The song’s lyrics describe the excitement and joy of falling in love, and Barry’s smooth vocals and the song’s tight instrumentation make it a classic of the genre. The song was a chart-topping hit in the mid-1960s and has since been covered by numerous artists, including the Jackson 5 and Gloria Estefan.

60. Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35 – Bob Dylan

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” is a 1966 hit song by Bob Dylan. The song features a memorable melody and lyrics that have been interpreted as a celebration of drug culture or a commentary on societal attitudes toward drug use. The song’s distinctive brass instrumentation and Dylan’s gravelly vocals give it a unique sound that has made it a classic of the era. The song has been covered by various artists, including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Joan Baez.

61. Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘Bout Me) – 4 Seasons

“Opus 17 (Don’t You Worry ‘Bout Me)” is a 1966 hit song by the Four Seasons. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody with lyrics about moving on from a failed relationship. The song’s harmonies and instrumentation give it a classic doo-wop feel, and Frankie Valli’s distinctive falsetto vocals are on full display. The song was a chart-topping hit in the mid-1960s and has since become a fan favorite and a staple of the group’s live shows. It’s a classic of the era and a must-listen for fans of doo-wop and pop music.

62. Foxey Lady – Jimi Hendrix

“Foxey Lady” is a 1967 hit song by Jimi Hendrix. The song is a classic of the era, featuring Hendrix’s trademark guitar playing and soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics describe the singer’s infatuation with a beautiful woman, and the driving beat and memorable chorus make it a rock and roll classic. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, and its influence can be heard in countless rock songs that followed.

63. Dancing In The Street – Martha Reeves and the Vandellas

“Dancing in the Street” is a 1964 hit song by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. The song is an upbeat and energetic dance tune with a memorable chorus and iconic call-and-response vocals. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of dancing and have become a classic of the Motown sound. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including Mick Jagger and David Bowie, and it remains a staple of oldies radio and dance parties.

64. Love Me Two Times – The Doors

“Love Me Two Times” is a 1967 hit song by the Doors. The song features a catchy guitar riff and memorable chorus, and the lyrics describe a lover’s plea for attention and affection. The song’s moody atmosphere and Jim Morrison’s distinctive vocals give it a unique sound that has made it a classic of the era. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, and it remains a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio.

65. Crying Time – Ray Charles

“Crying Time” is a 1966 hit song by Ray Charles. The song features Charles’ soulful vocals and a memorable chorus that laments a lost love. The song’s bluesy sound and gospel-influenced arrangement make it a classic of the era, and it has been covered by various artists over the years. Charles’ emotional delivery and skillful piano playing give the song a timeless quality that has made it a favorite of fans and critics alike.

66. I Thank You – Sam and Dave

“I Thank You” is a 1968 hit song by Sam and Dave. The song is an upbeat and energetic soul tune with a catchy chorus and powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics express gratitude and appreciation for a lover’s affection, and its driving beat and horn section make it a classic of the Stax sound. The song has been covered by various artists over the years, and its influence can be heard in the work of many soul and R&B artists.

67. Hey Jude – The Beatles

“Hey Jude” is a 1968 hit song by the Beatles. The song is an epic ballad with a memorable chorus and a memorable piano riff that builds to a powerful crescendo. The song’s lyrics offer words of encouragement and support to a friend in need, and its uplifting melody and sing-along chorus make it a classic of the era. The song has been covered by various artists over the years and remains one of the Beatles’ most enduring and beloved songs.

68. Midnight Confessions – Grass Roots

“Midnight Confessions” is a 1968 hit song by the Grass Roots. The song is a catchy and upbeat tune with a memorable chorus and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics express the feelings of a person who is struggling with their emotions and trying to make sense of their desires. The song’s infectious melody and energetic performance make it a classic of the era, and it has been covered by various artists over the years.

69. Cool Jerk – The Capitols

“Cool Jerk” is a 1966 hit song by The Capitols. The song is a fun and danceable tune with a catchy chorus and a grooving beat. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and dance to the beat of the music. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it has been covered by various artists in a variety of styles.

70. It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones

“It’s Not Unusual” is a 1965 hit song by Tom Jones. The song is a catchy and upbeat tune with a memorable chorus and a swinging beat. The song’s lyrics express the feelings of a person who is excited to be in love and eager to share their feelings with the world. Jones’ powerful vocals and charismatic performance make the song a classic of the era, and it remains one of his most beloved and recognizable hits.

71. Going To a Go-Go – The Miracles

“Going To a Go-Go” is a 1965 hit song by The Miracles. The song is an upbeat and danceable tune with a catchy chorus and a grooving beat. The song’s lyrics express the excitement and joy of going out to dance and have a good time. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it remains a beloved classic of the Motown era.

72. You Never Can Tell – Chuck Berry

“You Never Can Tell” is a 1964 hit song by Chuck Berry. The song is a catchy and upbeat tune with a memorable melody and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a young couple in love and the adventures they have together. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it has been covered by various artists in a variety of styles.

73. Happy Together – The Turtles

“Happy Together” is a 1967 hit song by The Turtles. The song is a catchy and upbeat tune with a memorable chorus and a swinging beat. The song’s lyrics express the happiness and joy of being in love with someone and the desire to spend every moment together. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it remains one of the most recognizable and beloved hits of the era.

74. Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown

“Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” is a 1965 hit song by James Brown. The song is an upbeat and funky tune with a memorable horn riff and a driving beat. The song’s lyrics celebrate the arrival of a new dance style and the excitement it brings to the party. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it remains one of the most iconic hits of James Brown’s career.

75. Land of 1000 Dances – Cannibal and the Headhunters

“Land of 1000 Dances” is a 1965 hit song by Cannibal and the Headhunters. The song is an energetic and catchy tune with a memorable chorus and a grooving beat. The song’s lyrics encourage the listener to dance and have a good time, and the song’s popularity has endured over the years, with various covers and adaptations of the song in different musical styles.

76. Don’t Worry Baby – Beach Boys

“Don’t Worry Baby” is a 1964 hit song by The Beach Boys. The song is a beautiful and melancholic tune with lush harmonies and a gentle melody. The song’s lyrics express the anxieties and worries of a young man in love, and his girlfriend’s reassurances that everything will be alright. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, and it remains a beloved classic of The Beach Boys’ discography.

77. Try a Little Tenderness – Otis Redding

“Try a Little Tenderness” is a soulful ballad by Otis Redding, released in 1966. The song is a cover of a 1932 standard and features Redding’s powerful vocals backed by a horn section and the Stax Records house band. The song is known for its slow build and emotional climax, with Redding’s raspy voice belting out the final verses. “Try a Little Tenderness” has been covered by many artists and has become a timeless classic in soul music.

78. How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You – Marvin Gaye

“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” is a joyful, upbeat love song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1964. The song features Gaye’s smooth vocals backed by a catchy melody and a funky rhythm section. The song celebrates the joy of being in love and the happiness it brings. “How Sweet It Is” has become a beloved classic and has been covered by many artists, including James Taylor and Michael Bublé.

79. Hold On! I’m a Comin’ – Sam and Dave

“Hold On! I’m a Comin'” is a powerful soul track by Sam & Dave, released in 1966. The song features the duo’s dynamic vocal interplay backed by a driving rhythm section and a horn section. The song is a call-and-response between the two singers, with lyrics encouraging the listener to hold on and keep going through tough times. “Hold On! I’m a Comin'” has become a staple of soul music and has been covered by many artists, including Aretha Franklin and B.B. King.

80. Goin’ Out Of My Head – Little Anthony and the Imperials

“Goin’ Out Of My Head” is a classic soul ballad by Little Anthony and the Imperials. The song is characterized by its slow, romantic melody and heartfelt lyrics, which express the pain of lost love. Little Anthony’s soaring falsetto adds a sense of longing to the song, making it a true classic of the genre.

81. Along Comes Mary – The Association

“Along Comes Mary” is a catchy, upbeat song by The Association. The song’s unique blend of rock, pop, and jazz elements, combined with its cryptic lyrics, make it a true one-of-a-kind hit. The memorable melody and driving beat make it an ideal song for dancing, while the layered harmonies and intricate instrumentation showcase the band’s musical versatility.

82. Yesterday – The Beatles

83. Expressway To Your Heart – The Soul Survivors

“Expressway To Your Heart” is a groovy soul track by The Soul Survivors that features catchy guitar riffs and an upbeat horn section. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy chorus make it a timeless classic that’s still enjoyed today. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to find the quickest way to reach the one he loves, and the catchy chorus invites listeners to sing along.

84. California Sun – Rivieras

“California Sun” by Rivieras is an upbeat surf rock tune that captures the carefree spirit of 1960s California. With its driving rhythm, catchy guitar riff, and upbeat vocals, the song is a classic example of the surf rock genre. The lyrics celebrate the joys of living in the Golden State and spending time at the beach, making it a quintessential summer anthem.

85. Black Is Black – Los Bravos

“Black Is Black” is a catchy and danceable pop rock song by Spanish band Los Bravos. Released in 1966, the song features a driving beat, a catchy guitar riff, and the singer’s passionate vocals, creating a sound that’s impossible not to move to. The lyrics describe the pain of a breakup and the singer’s inability to understand why his lover left him. The chorus repeats the song’s title, emphasizing the sense of loss and despair, while also celebrating the power of love and passion.

86. Just Like A Woman – Bob Dylan

“Just Like A Woman” by Bob Dylan is a classic folk-rock song that features Dylan’s trademark poetic lyrics and a beautiful melody. The song is about a mysterious woman who has left a lasting impression on the singer, and Dylan’s lyrics are both tender and enigmatic. The song features a sparse acoustic guitar accompaniment that allows Dylan’s voice and lyrics to take center stage. Dylan’s voice is emotive and expressive, and his lyrics paint a vivid portrait of the woman at the center of the song.

87. Shotgun – Jr. Walker and the All-Stars

“Shotgun” by Jr. Walker and the All-Stars is a lively and energetic song that features Jr. Walker’s signature saxophone playing. The song has a catchy melody and a driving beat that encourages listeners to get up and dance. The lyrics are about a woman who has stolen the singer’s heart and how he is willing to do anything to keep her by his side. Jr. Walker’s saxophone solos are the highlight of the song, adding a funky and soulful flair that makes the song instantly recognizable.

88. Cold Sweat – James Brown

“Cold Sweat” by James Brown is a classic funk song that features Brown’s powerful vocals and a groovy instrumental track. The song has a driving rhythm and a repetitive melody that builds to a frenzied climax. The lyrics are about the struggle and pain of living in a world that is full of injustice and inequality. Brown’s voice is passionate and urgent, conveying the raw emotion of the song’s message. The track features a memorable horn section and a funky bassline that adds to the song’s infectious energy.

89. Glad All Over – Dave Clark Five

“Glad All Over” by Dave Clark Five is an upbeat and catchy rock and roll song that features a driving guitar riff and a lively drumbeat. The song has a simple and repetitive melody that is easy to sing along to. The lyrics are about the joy of being in love and the excitement of sharing that love with the world. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with its repeated refrain of “I’m feelin’ glad all over, yes I am.” The track is a classic example of the British Invasion sound that dominated the charts in the early 1960s.

90. Ain’t That Peculiar – Marvin Gaye

“Ain’t That Peculiar” by Marvin Gaye is a soulful and catchy song that features Gaye’s smooth vocals and a groovy instrumental track. The song has a driving rhythm and a memorable melody that sticks in the listener’s head. The lyrics are about a man who is being strung along by a woman who doesn’t seem to care about his feelings. Gaye’s voice is emotive and expressive, conveying the frustration and confusion of the song’s protagonist. The track features a memorable horn section and a funky bassline that adds to the song’s infectious energy.

91. Chain Of Fools – Aretha Franklin

“Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin is a classic soul song that showcases Franklin’s powerful vocals and a driving rhythm section. The song has a catchy melody and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to sing along. The lyrics are about a woman who has been mistreated by a man and is ready to break free from his control. Franklin’s voice is full of emotion and conviction, conveying the strength and determination of the song’s protagonist. The track features a memorable guitar riff and a funky horn section that adds to the song’s energetic feel.

92. G.T.O. – Ronny and the Daytonas

“G.T.O.” by Ronny and the Daytonas is an upbeat and fun song that features a driving guitar riff and a catchy chorus. The song is about a man who has a fast car and loves to race it around town. The lyrics are full of car-related puns and innuendos, adding to the song’s playful and lighthearted feel. The track features a memorable guitar solo and a tight rhythm section that keeps the song moving at a fast pace. The song is a classic example of the surf rock sound that was popular in the 1960s.

93. Suzie Q – Creedence Clearwater Revival

“Suzie Q” by Creedence Clearwater Revival is a bluesy rock song that features John Fogerty’s raspy vocals and a catchy guitar riff. The song is a cover of a 1957 song by Dale Hawkins and has been described as one of CCR’s defining tracks. The song’s extended guitar solo is a highlight of the track, and Fogerty’s vocals are full of emotion and energy. The song has a driving rhythm and a raw, live feel that captures the essence of CCR’s sound.

94. Too Many Fish In The Sea – The Marvelettes

“Too Many Fish” in the Sea by The Marvelettes is a catchy and upbeat song that features the group’s signature harmonies and a bouncy rhythm. The song has a fun, danceable feel and a memorable chorus that encourages listeners to sing along. The lyrics are about a woman who is tired of men who don’t treat her right and has decided to move on to better prospects. The track features a memorable horn section and a tight rhythm section that keeps the song moving at a fast pace.

95. Stay – 4 Seasons

“Stay” by The Four Seasons is a classic doo-wop ballad that features Frankie Valli’s soaring falsetto and a beautiful melody. The song has a romantic and nostalgic feel and is one of the group’s most enduring hits. The lyrics are about a man who is pleading with his lover to stay with him and not leave him alone. Valli’s vocals are full of emotion and vulnerability, and the song’s lush orchestration adds to its dramatic feel. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved classic.

96. Tighten Up – Archie Bell and the Drells

“Tighten Up” by Archie Bell and the Drells is a funky soul track that features a catchy beat and infectious chorus. The song’s lyrics are about a dance called “the tighten up” that originated in Houston, Texas, where the group is from. The song has a lively and upbeat feel and features some impressive horn arrangements and guitar work. The track has become a classic of the genre and is still a popular dance floor filler today.

97. The Way You Do The Things You Do – Temptations

“The Way You Do The Things You Do” by The Temptations is a smooth and soulful love song that features the group’s trademark harmonies and David Ruffin’s lead vocals. The song was written by Smokey Robinson and has a classic Motown sound with a simple, catchy melody and memorable lyrics. The song’s romantic theme and lush instrumentation make it a timeless classic, and Ruffin’s vocal performance is particularly memorable. The track remains one of The Temptations’ most beloved songs.

98. A Little Bit Of Soul – Music Explosion

“A Little Bit Of Soul” by Music Explosion is a high-energy garage rock track that features a driving rhythm and catchy chorus. The song has a raw, live feel and is full of youthful energy and attitude. The lyrics are about the power of music to lift people up and make them feel good, and the song’s infectious melody and catchy guitar riff make it a classic of the genre. The track has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved example of 1960s garage rock.

99. Please, Please, Please – James Brown

“Please, Please, Please” by James Brown is a classic soul track that features Brown’s trademark vocals and a powerful horn section. The song was Brown’s first hit and established him as one of the most dynamic performers of his era. The song’s theme of pleading for a lost love to return is universal, and Brown’s passionate delivery and dynamic stage presence have made it a classic of the genre. The track’s raw emotion and soulful groove make it a timeless classic that has inspired generations of musicians.

100. See You In September – The Happenings

“See You In September” by The Happenings is a sunny and upbeat pop song that captures the spirit of summer romance. The song’s catchy melody and sing-along chorus make it an ideal track for cruising in the car or dancing at a party. The lyrics are about a couple who must part ways for the summer but promise to see each other again in September. The track has a timeless quality and remains a beloved example of the pop music of the 1960s. Its upbeat tempo and catchy hooks make it a feel-good classic that still resonates with listeners today.