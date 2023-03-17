Crowded House is a legendary band hailing from New Zealand that has captured the hearts of music lovers all around the world. With their unique blend of pop, rock, and alternative music, Crowded House has created a sound that is both timeless and unforgettable. Over the years, the band has produced numerous hits that have become anthems for generations of fans. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 10 best Crowded House songs of all time. From their early classics like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Better Be Home Soon” to their later hits like “Weather With You” and “Fall At Your Feet,” we’ll explore the songs that have made Crowded House one of the most beloved bands of all time. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the band’s music, join us as we take a journey through the top 10 best Crowded House songs of all time.

1. Don’t Dream It’s Over

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” is a timeless classic by Crowded House that was released in 1986. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to stay strong and persevere through life’s challenges, even when it feels like everything is falling apart. Lead singer Neil Finn’s emotive vocals, coupled with the song’s gentle melody and poignant lyrics, make it a deeply moving and memorable song that has become a staple of classic rock radio.

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Crowded House’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has become a symbol of hope and perseverance, and has been used in movies and TV shows as a theme song for triumphant moments. “Don’t Dream It’s Over” is a testament to Crowded House’s talent as a band and their impact on the world of classic rock.

2. Weather with You

“Weather with You” is a catchy and upbeat song by Crowded House that was released in 1991. The song’s lyrics describe the ups and downs of life, and the importance of having someone to weather the storms with. Finn’s smooth vocals, coupled with the song’s jangly guitar riffs and infectious melody, make it a fun and upbeat song that has become a fan favorite.

“Weather with You” has become a staple of classic rock radio and has been covered by many artists over the years. It has become a symbol of the power of friendship and the importance of having someone to rely on during life’s struggles. “Weather with You” is a testament to Crowded House’s talent as a band and their impact on the world of rock music.

3. Better Be Home Soon

“Better Be Home Soon” is a heartfelt ballad by Crowded House that was released in 1988. The song’s lyrics describe the longing and anticipation of returning home to someone you love, and the fear that comes with being away for too long. Finn’s emotive vocals, coupled with the song’s acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment, make it a beautiful and poignant song that has become a fan favorite.

“Better Be Home Soon” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Crowded House’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has become a symbol of love, home, and belonging, and has been used in movies and TV shows as a romantic theme song. “Better Be Home Soon” is a testament to Crowded House’s talent as a band and their ability to create timeless and moving music.

4. Something So Strong

“Something So Strong” is an upbeat and catchy song by Crowded House that was released in 1987. The song’s lyrics describe the power of love and the impact it can have on one’s life. Finn’s energetic vocals, coupled with the song’s driving drums and guitar riffs, make it a fun and memorable song that has become a staple of classic rock radio.

“Something So Strong” has become a fan favorite and has been covered by many artists over the years. It has become a symbol of the power of love and the importance of pursuing what you want in life. “Something So Strong” is a testament to Crowded House’s talent as a band and their ability to create music that is both uplifting and inspiring.

5. Fall at Your Feet

“Fall at Your Feet” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by Crowded House that was released in 1991. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of unrequited love and the willingness to do anything to win someone’s affection. Finn’s emotive vocals, coupled with the song’s haunting piano and guitar accompaniment, make it a powerful and moving song that has become a fan favorite.

“Fall at Your Feet” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Crowded House’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has become a symbol of love, heartbreak, and the complexities of human emotions. “Fall at Your Feet” is a testament to Crowded House’s talent as a band and their ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul.

6. Into Temptation

“Into Temptation” by Crowded House is a moody and introspective ballad that showcases the band’s talent for crafting thoughtful and evocative lyrics. Released in 1988 as part of their album “Temple of Low Men”, the song features a haunting melody and a lush, atmospheric arrangement that includes piano, acoustic guitar, and strings. The lyrics explore the complexities of human relationships, and the chorus, with its soaring harmonies and memorable hook, is a powerful meditation on the pull of temptation and desire. Neil Finn’s vocals are emotive and heartfelt, conveying the vulnerability and longing of the narrator.

The song’s production is understated but effective, with each instrument contributing to the overall mood and atmosphere of the track. The bridge features a powerful guitar solo that adds a sense of urgency and intensity to the song. “Into Temptation” is a standout track in Crowded House’s catalog, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. Distant Sun

“Distant Sun” by Crowded House is a bittersweet and melodic track that showcases the band’s talent for crafting memorable pop hooks. Released in 1993 as part of their album “Together Alone”, the song features a driving beat, jangly guitars, and a sing-along chorus that is instantly catchy. The lyrics explore themes of loneliness and yearning, with the narrator expressing a sense of longing for a distant sun that seems just out of reach.

Neil Finn’s vocals are emotive and passionate, conveying the sense of urgency and intensity of the lyrics. The song’s production is polished and slick, with a lush arrangement that includes layers of guitars, keyboards, and percussion. The bridge features a soaring guitar solo that adds a sense of drama and energy to the track.

“Distant Sun” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Australian charts and earning the band critical acclaim. The song remains a beloved classic in the Crowded House catalog, and is often cited as one of their best tracks.

8. Chocolate Cake

“Chocolate Cake” by Crowded House is a satirical and catchy pop-rock track that critiques the excesses of consumer culture. Released in 1991 as part of their album “Woodface”, the song features a driving rhythm section, jangly guitars, and a sing-along chorus that is both memorable and humorous. The lyrics skewer the materialism and indulgence of modern society, with the narrator lamenting the excesses of “chocolate cake” and other vices.

Neil Finn’s vocals are playful and irreverent, conveying the sense of fun and energy of the song. The production is polished and slick, with a dynamic arrangement that includes brass instruments and a catchy horn riff. “Chocolate Cake” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the US Modern Rock Tracks chart and earning the band critical acclaim for their sharp lyrics and catchy melodies.

9. World Where You Live

“World Where You Live” by Crowded House is a melodic and introspective track that showcases the band’s talent for crafting memorable pop hooks. Released in 1986 as part of their self-titled debut album, the song features a gentle melody and a lush, atmospheric arrangement that includes piano, acoustic guitar, and strings. The lyrics explore themes of loneliness and longing, with the narrator expressing a sense of disconnect from the world around him.

Neil Finn’s vocals are emotive and heartfelt, conveying the vulnerability and yearning of the lyrics. The song’s production is understated but effective, with each instrument contributing to the overall mood and atmosphere of the track. The bridge features a soaring guitar solo that adds a sense of drama and energy to the song.

“World Where You Live” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Australian charts and earning the band critical acclaim for their songwriting and musicianship. The song remains a beloved classic in the Crowded House catalog, and is often cited as one of their best tracks.

10. Don’t Stop Now

“Don’t Stop Now” by Crowded House is an upbeat and optimistic pop-rock track that encourages listeners to persevere in the face of adversity. Released in 2007 as part of their album “Time on Earth”, the song features a driving beat, jangly guitars, and a sing-along chorus that is both memorable and uplifting. The lyrics offer a message of hope and resilience, with the narrator urging listeners to keep moving forward despite the challenges of life.

Neil Finn’s vocals are passionate and inspiring, conveying the sense of urgency and energy of the lyrics. The production is polished and dynamic, with a lively arrangement that includes horns and percussion. “Don’t Stop Now” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on the Australian charts and earning the band critical acclaim for their positive message and catchy melodies. The song remains a fan favorite in the Crowded House catalog, and is often cited as one of their best tracks.