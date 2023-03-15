Carole King is one of the most influential and beloved songwriters of all time, with a career spanning several decades and countless hit songs. From her early collaborations with Gerry Goffin in the 1960s to her solo work in the 1970s and beyond, King has created a rich and diverse body of work that continues to inspire and move audiences around the world.

In this article, we will explore the 10 best Carole King songs of all time, showcasing the breadth and depth of her musical legacy. From timeless classics like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “So Far Away” to lesser-known gems like “Nightingale” and “It’s Too Late,” these songs represent the very best of Carole King’s incredible talent and artistry.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to King’s music, this list is sure to inspire and delight, showcasing the incredible range and power of one of the greatest songwriters of all time. So sit back, relax, and prepare to be swept away by the timeless beauty and magic of Carole King’s music.

1. “It’s Too Late”

“It’s Too Late” is a timeless classic song by the iconic American singer-songwriter Carole King. Released in 1971, the song became an instant hit and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks.

The song’s haunting melody and poignant lyrics speak to the heart of anyone who has ever experienced a relationship ending. The opening piano chords set the tone for the song, which is infused with a sense of melancholy and resignation. King’s voice is both gentle and powerful as she sings about the pain and sadness of a love that has come to an end.

The lyrics are a powerful reminder of the fleeting nature of love and the inevitable heartbreak that can follow. The chorus, “It’s too late, baby, now it’s too late, though we really did try to make it,” is a poignant acknowledgement that despite the efforts made to save the relationship, it was ultimately doomed to fail.

As the song progresses, King’s voice grows in intensity, conveying the raw emotion of the situation. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a relationship that has reached its breaking point, with both parties resigned to the fact that it’s over.

“It’s Too Late” has become a beloved classic and a staple of American popular music. Its timeless message about the complexities of love and loss continues to resonate with listeners today, making it a song that will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who have experienced the pain of a failed relationship.

2. “So Far Away”

“So Far Away” is a beautiful and introspective song by Carole King, released in 1971. The song features King’s signature piano playing and emotive vocals, creating a wistful and contemplative mood that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever felt lonely or separated from someone they love.

The song’s lyrics reflect on the distance between two people who are far apart, both physically and emotionally. The opening lines, “So far away, doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore?” convey a sense of longing and nostalgia for a time when people were more rooted in their lives and relationships.

As the song progresses, King’s voice grows more powerful and emotive, conveying the pain of separation and the yearning to be reunited with someone who is far away. The chorus, “So far away, you’re so far away, traveling around sure gets me down and lonely,” captures the sense of isolation and sadness that can come from being separated from someone you care about.

The song’s poignant lyrics and haunting melody have made it a beloved classic that has stood the test of time. Its message about the challenges of long-distance relationships and the importance of staying connected to the people we love continues to resonate with listeners today, making “So Far Away” a timeless masterpiece of American popular music.

3. “You’ve Got a Friend”

“You’ve Got a Friend” is an iconic song by Carole King that was released in 1971. The song’s timeless message about the value of friendship has made it a beloved classic that continues to resonate with listeners today.

The song’s gentle melody and King’s soothing vocals create a warm and comforting atmosphere that invites the listener to relax and feel at ease. The lyrics convey a simple but powerful message: that no matter what challenges we face in life, we can always count on our friends to be there for us.

The chorus, “You just call out my name, and you know wherever I am, I’ll come running to see you again,” captures the essence of true friendship, conveying the idea that no matter where we are in the world, our friends are never too far away.

Over the years, “You’ve Got a Friend” has been covered by countless artists and has become a staple of American popular music. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and the importance of nurturing meaningful connections with the people we care about.

In a world that can often feel isolating and overwhelming, “You’ve Got a Friend” is a reminder that we are never truly alone, and that the love and support of our friends can help us weather even the toughest of storms.

4. “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman”

“(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” is a soulful and powerful song by Carole King, co-written with Gerry Goffin and Jerry Wexler, and made famous by Aretha Franklin in 1967. The song’s lyrics speak to the transformative power of love, capturing the feeling of being uplifted and empowered by a deep and meaningful connection with another person.

The opening lines, “Looking out on the morning rain, I used to feel so uninspired. And when I knew I had to face another day, Lord, it made me feel so tired,” convey a sense of weariness and dissatisfaction with life before the transformative power of love entered the picture.

As the song progresses, King’s vocals grow in intensity and power, conveying the raw emotion of being swept away by a love that makes her feel like a natural woman. The chorus, “You make me feel like a natural woman,” captures the sense of liberation and empowerment that comes from being fully seen and appreciated by someone you love.

The song’s timeless message about the transformative power of love has made it a beloved classic that has been covered by countless artists over the years. Its uplifting and empowering message continues to resonate with listeners today, making it a powerful anthem of self-love and acceptance.

5. “I Feel the Earth Move”

“I Feel the Earth Move” is an electrifying and upbeat song by Carole King, released in 1971. The song’s catchy melody and driving rhythm capture the exhilarating feeling of falling head over heels in love, conveying the sense of excitement and joy that comes with being swept off your feet.

The opening lines, “I feel the earth move under my feet, I feel the sky tumbling down,” convey a sense of exhilaration and intensity, setting the tone for the rest of the song. King’s vocals are both powerful and playful, conveying the sheer joy and excitement of being in love.

As the song progresses, the driving beat and infectious melody keep the listener hooked, conveying the sense of being swept up in a whirlwind romance. The chorus, “I feel the earth move under my feet, I feel the sky tumbling down,” captures the sense of being so overwhelmed by love that the very foundations of your world are shaken.

“I Feel the Earth Move” has become a beloved classic that continues to be celebrated for its infectious energy and timeless message about the power of love. Its upbeat and uplifting message continues to resonate with listeners today, making it a timeless anthem of joy and celebration.

6. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” is a timeless and hauntingly beautiful song by Carole King, co-written with Gerry Goffin and released in 1960. The song’s lyrics explore the uncertainty and vulnerability that come with being in love for the first time, capturing the fear and longing that can accompany the rush of emotions.

The opening lines, “Tonight you’re mine, completely. You give your love so sweetly. Tonight the light of love is in your eyes. But will you love me tomorrow?” convey the sense of doubt and insecurity that can arise when we give our hearts to someone else.

King’s emotive vocals and gentle piano playing create a haunting and poignant atmosphere, conveying the bittersweet beauty of first love and the fear of losing it. The chorus, “Will you still love me tomorrow?” captures the sense of longing and uncertainty that can accompany the early stages of a relationship, and the fear that our love might not be reciprocated.

Over the years, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” has become a beloved classic that has been covered by countless artists and continues to resonate with listeners today. Its message about the vulnerability and uncertainty of love is a universal one, speaking to the hearts of anyone who has ever loved and feared losing that love.

7. “Nightingale”

“Nightingale” is a beautiful and poignant song by Carole King, released in 1974. The song’s lyrics explore the idea of finding comfort and solace in the natural world, using the image of a nightingale to symbolize the healing power of nature.

King’s gentle piano playing and emotive vocals create a serene and calming atmosphere, inviting the listener to slow down and find peace in the midst of chaos. The opening lines, “Like a nightingale, my heart is singing. Like a night bird, my heart is winging,” convey the sense of being lifted up and carried away by the beauty of the world around us.

As the song progresses, King’s lyrics delve deeper into the healing power of nature, painting vivid images of the natural world and the ways in which it can soothe and heal our troubled hearts. The chorus, “Nightingale, sing us a song of love. Sing us a song tonight. Well, we all know we need it,” captures the sense of yearning for connection and comfort that can be found in the natural world.

Overall, “Nightingale” is a beautiful and uplifting song that speaks to the healing power of nature and the ways in which we can find comfort and solace in the world around us. Its message is both timeless and relevant, reminding us of the importance of taking time to connect with the natural world and find peace in its beauty.

8. “Jazzman”

“Jazzman” is an infectious and lively song by Carole King, released in 1974. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat rhythm capture the essence of jazz music, celebrating the joy and energy of this beloved genre.

King’s vocals are both soulful and playful, conveying the sense of fun and spontaneity that comes with jazz music. The opening lines, “Lift me, won’t you lift me above the old routine. Make it nice, play it clean, jazzman,” set the tone for the rest of the song, inviting the listener to be lifted up and carried away by the music.

As the song progresses, King’s lyrics delve deeper into the beauty and power of jazz music, using vivid imagery to convey the sense of being transported to another time and place. The chorus, “Oh play that thing, play it for me, jazzman. When I’m feeling blue, play me something to make me feel anew,” captures the sense of being uplifted and inspired by the music, using the power of jazz to heal and soothe the soul.

Overall, “Jazzman” is a fun and energetic song that celebrates the power and beauty of jazz music. Its infectious melody and playful lyrics invite the listener to be swept up in the joy and energy of the music, reminding us of the transformative power of music to lift us up and transport us to another world.

9. “One Fine Day”

“One Fine Day” is an upbeat and catchy song by Carole King, co-written with Gerry Goffin and released in 1963. The song’s upbeat rhythm and infectious melody capture the sense of joy and excitement that comes with falling in love.

King’s vocals are both confident and playful, conveying the sense of being swept up in the rush of emotions that accompany the early stages of a relationship. The opening lines, “One fine day, you’ll look at me and you will know our love was meant to be,” set the tone for the rest of the song, inviting the listener to join in the celebration of love.

As the song progresses, King’s lyrics delve deeper into the sense of joy and excitement that comes with being in love, using vivid imagery to convey the sense of being swept up in the moment. The chorus, “One fine day, we’ll meet once more. And then you’ll want the love you’ve waited for,” captures the sense of anticipation and excitement that comes with the promise of love.

Overall, “One Fine Day” is a fun and upbeat song that celebrates the joy and excitement of falling in love. Its catchy melody and playful lyrics invite the listener to join in the celebration, reminding us of the transformative power of love to lift us up and inspire us to new heights.

10. “Beautiful”

“Beautiful” is a powerful and uplifting song by Carole King, released in 1971. The song’s inspiring lyrics and catchy melody capture the essence of self-love and acceptance, inviting the listener to embrace their own unique beauty.

King’s vocals are both soulful and empowering, conveying the sense of strength and resilience that comes with self-acceptance. The opening lines, “You’ve got to get up every morning with a smile on your face and show the world all the love in your heart,” set the tone for the rest of the song, inviting the listener to embrace their own inner light and share it with the world.

As the song progresses, King’s lyrics delve deeper into the power of self-love and acceptance, using vivid imagery to convey the sense of being lifted up and carried away by the beauty of the world around us. The chorus, “You’re beautiful, as you feel. You’re beautiful, as you are,” captures the sense of self-acceptance and love that comes with embracing our own unique beauty.

Overall, “Beautiful” is a powerful and inspiring song that celebrates the transformative power of self-love and acceptance. Its catchy melody and empowering lyrics invite the listener to embrace their own inner beauty and share it with the world, reminding us of the importance of self-acceptance and the incredible beauty that lies within us all.