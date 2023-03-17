Built to Spill is an American indie rock band that has been active since the early 1990s. The band’s unique sound, characterized by intricate guitar work, introspective lyrics, and catchy melodies, has won them a devoted following among fans of the genre. Over the years, Built to Spill has released a number of critically acclaimed albums, each showcasing the band’s evolution and growth as artists. In this article, we take a closer look at the 10 best Built to Spill songs of all time.

From the band’s early days, songs like “Car” and “The Plan” exemplify Built to Spill’s ability to craft catchy, guitar-driven rock tunes that are both upbeat and introspective. Moving into the mid-90s, songs like “I Would Hurt a Fly” and “Distopian Dream Girl” showcase the band’s more experimental side, incorporating elements of psychedelia and dream pop into their sound. Later albums like “You In Reverse” and “Untethered Moon” demonstrate Built to Spill’s continued relevance in the indie rock scene, with songs like “Goin’ Against Your Mind” and “Living Zoo” delivering powerful, anthemic hooks that have become fan favorites. Throughout their career, Built to Spill has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in indie rock, and these 10 songs represent the very best of their output.

1. Carry the Zero

“Carry the Zero” by Built to Spill is a dynamic rock track with a catchy melody and thought-provoking lyrics. The song starts off with a slow, mellow guitar riff and gradually builds up to an explosive chorus with distorted guitars and crashing cymbals. The lyrics, delivered in a melancholic tone, explore the struggle of coping with mental health issues and the importance of finding a way to carry on despite the challenges. The song’s complex structure and emotive delivery make it a standout track from the band’s discography.

2. Car

“Car” is a dreamy, introspective track that showcases Built to Spill’s knack for crafting beautifully layered indie rock. The song opens with a gentle, repetitive guitar riff and gradually adds in ethereal vocals and swirling synths. The lyrics explore themes of nostalgia and memory, with frontman Doug Martsch painting vivid images of road trips and long drives. As the song progresses, it builds to a cathartic climax with distorted guitars and crashing drums, before gently winding back down to the opening riff. “Car” is a beautiful and emotive track that captures the essence of Built to Spill’s unique sound.

3. Gonna Lose

“Gonna Lose” by Built to Spill is a raw and intense rock song with a driving rhythm and distorted guitars. The song’s lyrics are introspective and self-reflective, with frontman Doug Martsch exploring themes of anxiety and self-doubt. The chorus is anthemic, with Martsch declaring that he’s “gonna lose” and accepting the consequences of his actions. The song’s energy and emotion are palpable, making it a standout track from the band’s discography.

4. I Would Hurt a Fly

“I Would Hurt a Fly” is an epic and sprawling track that showcases Built to Spill’s experimental side. The song opens with a minimalist guitar riff and gradually builds to a chaotic climax with layers of distorted guitars and crashing cymbals. The lyrics are abstract and poetic, with Martsch exploring themes of isolation and existential dread. The song’s structure is unconventional, with multiple sections and extended instrumental breaks. “I Would Hurt a Fly” is a powerful and haunting track that demonstrates Built to Spill’s ability to push the boundaries of rock music.

5. Goin’ Against Your Mind

“Goin’ Against Your Mind” by Built to Spill is a rock anthem that speaks to the inner conflict we all face when trying to make decisions. With its driving guitar riffs and powerful vocals, the song encourages listeners to be true to themselves and not give in to societal pressures. The lyrics touch on themes of personal freedom, self-discovery, and the importance of staying true to one’s own beliefs. Overall, “Goin’ Against Your Mind” is a powerful and thought-provoking track that will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled to stay true to themselves.

6. Hindsight

On the other hand, “Hindsight” by Built to Spill is a more introspective and reflective song that explores the regrets and lessons learned from past experiences. The lyrics are poignant and raw, with a melancholic tone that is perfectly complemented by the band’s signature guitar-driven sound. The song speaks to the universal experience of looking back on one’s life and wishing things had been different, but also acknowledges the importance of learning from past mistakes and moving forward. “Hindsight” is a powerful and emotional track that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt regret or wished for a second chance.

7. Center Of The Universe

“Center of the Universe” by Built to Spill is a dreamy and atmospheric track that takes listeners on a journey through a surreal landscape. The song features a catchy guitar riff and haunting vocals that combine to create a sense of otherworldliness. The lyrics are abstract and poetic, exploring themes of identity and the search for meaning in a seemingly chaotic world. “Center of the Universe” is a captivating and introspective track that will transport listeners to another realm.

8. The Plan

“The Plan” by Built to Spill is a more straightforward and upbeat rock track that showcases the band’s skillful musicianship. The song features intricate guitar work and driving rhythms, creating a sense of energy and excitement. The lyrics are optimistic and empowering, encouraging listeners to take control of their lives and make their dreams a reality. “The Plan” is a dynamic and uplifting track that will inspire listeners to pursue their goals with passion and determination.

9. Never Be The Same

“Never Be The Same” is a track from Built to Spill’s 2009 album “There Is No Enemy”. The song is a classic indie rock ballad that showcases the band’s signature sound of jangly guitar riffs and introspective lyrics. The song starts off slow and dreamy before building to a powerful and emotional climax. Frontman Doug Martsch’s vocals are wistful and vulnerable, as he sings about the fear of losing oneself in the face of life’s changes.

10. Fool’s Gold

“Fool’s Gold” is a track from Built to Spill’s 1998 album “Perfect from Now On”. The song is a sprawling epic that showcases the band’s progressive and experimental side. Clocking in at over eight minutes, the track features intricate guitar work, shifting time signatures, and a dynamic range of emotions. The lyrics are poetic and abstract, touching on themes of disillusionment, nostalgia, and the fleeting nature of happiness. “Fool’s Gold” is a masterful display of the band’s technical prowess and artistic vision, and remains a fan favorite to this day.